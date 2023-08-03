What We Are Reading Today: How to Do Ecology

You are here

Authors: Richard Karban, Mikaela Huntzinger, & Ian S. Pearse

Most books and courses in ecology focus on facts and concepts but do little to explain the process of research.

“How to Do Ecology” provides nuts-and-bolts advice for organizing and conducting a successful research program.

This fully updated and expanded edition explains how to ask and answer your own research questions using compelling study design and appropriate stats.

Ecology doesn’t take place exclusively outdoors, so the book shares invaluable insights on topics such as identifying your goals, developing professional relationships, reading efficiently, and organizing a field season. 

Author: Chris van Tulleken

In this book, Chris van Tulleken, father, scientist, doctor, and award-winning BBC broadcaster, marshals the latest evidence to show how governments, scientists, and doctors have allowed transnational food companies to create a pandemic of diet- related disease, says a review published on goodreads.com.

In a fast-paced and eye- opening narrative he explores the origins, science, and economics of ultra-processed food to reveal its catastrophic impact on our bodies and the planet. and he proposes real solutions for doctors, for policymakers, and for all of us who have to eat.

Author: Jeff Goodell

Jeff Goodell’s “The Heat Will Kill You First”  is about the extreme ways in which our planet is already changing. It is about why spring is coming a few weeks earlier and fall is coming a few weeks later and the impact that will have on everything from our food supply to disease outbreaks. 

A heat wave, Goodell explains, is a predatory event — one that culls out the most vulnerable people.  But that is changing. As heat waves become more intense and more common, they will become more democratic.

Mixing the latest scientific insight with on-the-ground storytelling, Goodell tackles the big questions and uncovers how extreme heat is a force beyond anything we have reckoned with before. 

Author: Chris Van Tulleken

Chris van Tulleken’s “Ultra-Processed People”  explores the origins, science, and economics of a novel set of substances called ultra-processed food.

These products are specifically engineered to behave as addictive substances, driving excess consumption. They are now linked to the leading cause of early death globally and the number one cause of environmental destruction.

The book marshals the latest evidence to show how governments and scientists have allowed transnational food companies to create a pandemic of diet-related disease and raises awareness for the need for action on a global scale.

Author: Justin E. H. Smith

Many think of the internet as an unprecedented and overwhelmingly positive achievement of modern human technology. But is it?

In “The Internet Is Not What You Think It Is,” Justin Smith offers an original deep history of the internet, from the ancient to the modern world—uncovering its surprising origins in nature and centuries-old dreams of radically improving human life by outsourcing thinking to machines and communicating across vast distances.

Ranging over centuries of the history and philosophy of science and technology, Smith shows how the “internet” has been with us much longer than we usually think.

DUBAI: Penguin Random House and the UAE’s Kalimat Group, a prominent publisher of Arabic books, have launched a strategic publishing partnership to expand the range of titles available in foreign markets and offer more Arabic literature to audiences worldwide.

The partnership will initially focus on publishing fiction from the companies’ extensive portfolio of authors, Emirates News Agency reported on Monday. 

Under the agreement, Penguin Random House through its division in India will translate a range of Arabic literary works by Kalimat into English. Meanwhile, Kalimat will translate books from the Penguin Random House catalogs in South Asia and South East Asia into Arabic. 

The collaboration will harness the companies’ strengths through resources and operations such as editorial, distribution networks and marketing.

“We’re thrilled to enter a partnership with one of the biggest names in the world of publishing at a time of increasing appetite for Arabic works and translations,” said Kalimat Group CEO Sheikha Bodour Al-Qasimi.  

“Working together we can find new audiences, increase the reach of our authors and enrich the international publishing landscape, which is to the benefit of readers in many markets,” Al-Qasimi said.

Gaurav Shrinagesh, CEO of Penguin Random House India and South East Asia, said: “Kalimat Group has achieved unprecedented success under the formidable vision, guidance and leadership of Sheikha Bodour.  

“We are delighted to partner with them as we have long admired the publishing program they have created, one we will continue to build on together. With this collaboration, we are excited to bring new experiences to our readers and widen the scope of translated literature. Literature cannot survive in solitude, and its growth depends on transcending borders set by geography and languages.”
 

