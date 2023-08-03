What We Are Reading Today: How to Do Ecology

Authors: Richard Karban, Mikaela Huntzinger, & Ian S. Pearse

Most books and courses in ecology focus on facts and concepts but do little to explain the process of research.

“How to Do Ecology” provides nuts-and-bolts advice for organizing and conducting a successful research program.

This fully updated and expanded edition explains how to ask and answer your own research questions using compelling study design and appropriate stats.

Ecology doesn’t take place exclusively outdoors, so the book shares invaluable insights on topics such as identifying your goals, developing professional relationships, reading efficiently, and organizing a field season.