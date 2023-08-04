Israeli forces kill Palestinian youth during West Bank raid

TULKARM: Israeli forces shot dead an 18-year-old Palestinian during a raid in the occupied West Bank on Friday, the Palestinian Health Ministry said, amid one of the deadliest periods in years.
The Israeli military said soldiers shot at suspects who fired and hurled explosives and stones at troops operating around the northern West Bank city of Tulkarm. It said one person was hit but reported no injuries to its forces.
The health ministry said Mahmoud Abu Sa’an was shot in the head in Tulkarm, during what the official Palestinian news agency WAFA said was a military operation in a nearby refugee camp that led to confrontations with Palestinians.
Some 40,700 Palestinians are registered with the United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees in two camps in the Tulkarm area. They are Palestinian refugees, or their descendants, who were forced out or fled their homes during the 1948 war surrounding Israel’s creation.
Violence in the West Bank has worsened over the past 15 months amid stepped-up Israeli raids, Palestinian street attacks and rampages by Jewish settlers on Palestinian villages.
The Islamist Hamas movement, which governs blockaded Gaza, mourned Abu Sa’an but did not claim him as a member. “Our people will continue their revolution until the occupation ends,” it said in a statement.
Israel occupied the West Bank, among territories the Palestinians want for an independent state, in a 1967 Middle East war. It has continued to build Jewish settlements there, which most countries deem illegal.
Daesh confirms death of its leader, names his replacement
Daesh says its leader was killed in 'direct clashes' with Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham group in Syria's Idlib
A spokesman announces the group’s new leader — its fifth — as Abu Hafs Al-Hashimi Al-Qurashi
Updated 04 August 2023
AFP
BEIRUT: Daesh announced on Thursday the death of its leader Abu Al-Hussein Al-Husseini Al-Qurashi, who it said was killed in clashes in northwestern Syria.
The leader “was killed after direct clashes” with the Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham group in Idlib province, a Daesh spokesman said in a recorded message on its channels on the Telegram messaging app, without specifying when he was killed.
The spokesman announced the group’s new leader — its fifth — as Abu Hafs Al-Hashimi Al-Qurashi.
After a meteoric rise in Iraq and Syria in 2014 that saw it conquer vast swathes of territory, Daesh saw its self-proclaimed “caliphate” collapse under a wave of offensives.
The extremist group’s austere and terror-ridden rule was marked by beheadings and mass shootings.
It was defeated in Iraq in 2017 and in Syria two years later, but sleeper cells still carry out attacks in both countries.
In November last year, Daesh said its previous leader, Abu Hasan Al-Hashimi Al-Qurashi, had been killed.
His predecessor, Abu Ibrahim Al-Qurashi, was killed in February last year in a US raid in Idlib province.
The group’s first “caliph,” Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi, was killed, also in Idlib, in October 2019.
Turkish government had decided to withdraw from presiding over the COP16 meeting
Updated 04 August 2023
AFP
PARIS: Turkiye has said it cannot host a major UN biodiversity meeting in 2024 as it reels from a series of devastating earthquakes this year, according to the UN body that oversees the talks.
The United Nations Convention on Biological Diversity said the Turkish government had decided to withdraw from presiding over the COP16 meeting “due to a force majeure situation created by the three destructive earthquakes that occurred in February 2023.”
The COP16 talks will seek to build on a historic agreement reached at talks last year aimed at saving Earth’s lands, oceans and species from pollution, degradation and the climate crisis.
That deal, hailed as “a peace pact with nature” and akin to the landmark Paris climate deal, was reached by the more than 190 countries that are part of the UN biodiversity process.
In a letter published on its website this week, the CBD said Turkiye had “expressed its regrets” about the decision to step down from leadership of the talks, which are currently slated to be held from October 21 to November 1 next year.
It said it would solicit offers from other countries to step in.
Last year’s deal, including pledges to secure 30 percent of the planet as a protected zone by 2030, came about after four years of sometimes fraught negotiations hampered by the pandemic.
Host country China ultimately presided over the final talks in Canada.
Yazidi survivors of 2014 Daesh atrocities in Iraq speak of coping with trauma, struggle to find justice
Nine years have elapsed since extremists overran historic homeland of Sinjar in northwestern Iraq
Many cannot forgive the men who enslaved them, destroyed their lives, slaughtered relatives
Updated 04 August 2023
Nadia Al-Faour
IRBIL, Iraqi Kurdistan: Shortly after midnight on Aug. 3, 2014, heavily armed Daesh extremists swept into the Yazidi homeland of Sinjar in northwestern Iraq, rounding up the civilian population to slaughter them or take them into captivity.
Daesh deliberately targeted the Yazidi community, one of Iraq’s oldest ethnoreligious minorities, because it considered them apostates for their religious traditions. Nine years later, the survivors are still coming to terms with what happened.
“I remember my parents frantically waking me and my siblings up at around 2 a.m.,” Barzan H., 23, told Arab News in Irbil, the capital of the semi-autonomous Kurdistan region of Iraq, where he now resides along with thousands of other displaced Yazidis.
“I peeked out of the windows and saw black trucks and jeeps coming in from the distance. The men who were older and able took up arms, with the rifles they had at home and anything else they could get their hands on to protect us.”
Barzan was only 14 years old when Daesh attacked his hometown. As the extremists advanced, he and his neighbors grabbed whatever they could carry and fled their homes. About 400,000 were displaced. Few would return.
“I recall hiding in the mountains until 8 a.m. It was hot. We were thirsty and physically exhausted from the fear and the fleeing,” said Barzan.
However, the militants soon caught up with them and encircled the area.
“They were on to us,” he added. “They put us in their trucks and hauled us off to a deserted building. They split the women and female children from us minors who were male.”
Those who had been captured were taken to a school building, where the women and children were separated from husbands and brothers. Those men and the elderly who refused to convert to Islam were massacred.
As for the women and children, an estimated 7,000 were bundled onto trucks and forcibly relocated to Syria and other parts of Iraq, where many were trafficked into domestic servitude or sexual slavery.
Boys and younger men were taken away for training and brainwashing to become “cubs of the caliphate,” forced to fight alongside the militants.
“My friends and I were taken to Tel Afar, then to Mosul,” said Barzan. “They told us to forget about our religion, that we were to convert to Islam and start military training.”
His training took place in Deir Ezzor, Syria, and then he was deployed to the front line in Iraq’s Mosul, where some of the heaviest combat against Iraqi and coalition forces would later take place.
“I had some friends for whom Daesh’s brainwashing was effective, and they were the ones who turned into suicide bombers,” Barzan said.
“I saw Daesh soldiers killing sons in front of their mothers, I saw them taking away prepubescent girls from their mothers’ arms to rape them.”
As Daesh’s self-proclaimed caliphate began to crumble, the militants were gradually pushed back to their last holdout of Baghouz in Deir Ezzor. In early 2019, as the Syrian Democratic Forces and their coalition partners closed in, Barzan’s father contacted a smuggler to rescue his son.
Under heavy bombardment, Barzan was able to desert from his regiment and escape from Baghouz. It took him five days to cross no man’s land and reach safety.
Although he was eventually reunited with his surviving family, the fate of his sister and two brothers remains unknown. His family, like thousands of others, has not returned to Sinjar.
“There is nothing to return to,” said Barzan. “They (Daesh) broke Sinjar down. Too many lives lost, too much blood.”
In March 2021, Iraq’s then-president Barham Salih ratified the Yazidi Survivors’ Bill, which mandated reparations and material compensation for Yazidis and other minority groups that had been persecuted by Daesh. The Iraqi government also said it would invest in Sinjar’s reconstruction.
However, the bill and the promised reconstruction have yet to be properly implemented and the majority of the Yazidis remain displaced across the Kurdistan region, mostly concentrated around the city of Duhok in makeshift camps.
“The Muslim community had their houses rebuilt,” Barzan said. “Our village is still rubble and we are tired of knocking on organizations’ doors and not being compensated. The Iraqi government doesn’t really care for us.”
Yazidi women and girls suffered the worst indignities at the hands of Daesh, with many of them sold into sexual slavery and forced to bear the children of their captors.
“I was about 15 years old. That night plays in my head almost like a movie. Some parts I wish to forget,” Siham Suleiman Hussein, a 23-year-old Yazidi who now lives in the Khanke Camp near Duhok, told Arab News as she recalled Daesh’s arrival in Sinjar.
“The militants found us hiding in the mountains. They put us in their trucks and drove us into Iraq. They kept us at Galaxy Hall, a wedding venue. The younger girls were separated from their mothers. Elderly women were sent to Mosul.”
It was there that Hussein was put up for sale. She was first bought by a Tunisian Daesh fighter who “thankfully died a few days after my purchase,” she said. “The few days I spent with him were brutal.”
She was later bought by a Libyan militant.
FASTFACTS
* Daesh attacked the Yazidi homeland of Sinjar in northwestern Iraq on Aug. 3, 2014.
* Nearly 3,000 women and children are still missing 9 years later, says survivor Nadia Murad.
* The UK formally recognized Daesh’s persecution of the Yazidis as genocide on Aug. 1, 2023.
“Sometimes my memory is vivid, other times I feel like there are blank spaces in there,” she said. “I think my brain is actively and purposefully blanking things out to protect me.
“I resisted all throughout my captivity. I never lost hope that I would be rescued.”
Hussein remained with the Libyan man for a few months before he “gifted” her to a Syrian friend.
“I was constantly beaten and starved,” she said. “They broke bones in my body.”
She attempted to escape several times, without success. Each time she was brought back, her punishments were increasingly severe.
After one escape bid, she said the Syrian militant “brought a knife, held it against my neck and whispered in my ear that he would slit my throat if I ever tried to escape again. But I told him I really had no fear of death, especially after my community was massacred.”
Hussein was eventually rescued thanks to her uncle, Abdullah, who sent an Arab, posing as a Daesh militant interested in purchasing her.
“When the purchase was taking place, I was screaming to be left alone,” she said. “I was yelling at them, telling them they were monsters, that people shouldn’t be bought and sold.”
The man her uncle had sent whispered that he was there to save her. She was later reunited with what remained of her family.
“I lost my father, my grandfather and my brothers,” said Hussein. “We don’t know if they are dead or alive.
“Life is so hard without them. We live in this camp, women on our own. Some NGOs (nongovernmental organizations) used to come over to offer us support but the aid has now dwindled. I also used to go to therapy but I have now stopped. I feel like healing should be done on one’s own.”
Reflecting on the life that was so cruelly taken from her, Hussein said she can never forgive the militants who kidnapped her and destroyed her home and family.
“I miss my old life,” she said. “We were a happy family, we had a farm and so many animals. We were innocents and we had our innocence stolen. I wish those terrorists twice the suffering they imposed on us.”
In the run-up to the ninth anniversary of the attack on Sinjar, the UK government formally recognized the acts committed against the Yazidi community as genocide.
Tariq Mahmood Ahmad, Britain’s minister of state for the Middle East, said last week that the Yazidi population “suffered immensely at the hands of Daesh nine years ago and the repercussions are still felt to this day. Justice and accountability are key for those whose lives have been devastated.”
He added: “Today, we have made the historic acknowledgment that acts of genocide were committed against the Yazidi people. This determination only strengthens our commitment to ensuring that they receive the compensation owed to them and can access meaningful justice.
“The UK will continue to play a leading role in eradicating Daesh, including through rebuilding communities affected by its terrorism and leading global efforts against its poisonous propaganda.”
Yazidi survivor and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Nadia Murad welcomed the announcement.
“Today, the British government formally acknowledges the Daesh attacks on my Yazidi community in 2014 was genocide,” she said in a message posted on Twitter.
“Thousands died, thousands more were enslaved and so many of us are displaced and traumatized. I hope this step by Tariq Mahmood Ahmad and the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office brings us closer to justice.”
The UK has officially recognized five genocides: the Holocaust, Rwanda, Srebrenica, Cambodia and now the Yazidis.
Masrour Barzani, prime minister of the Kurdistan Region, said on Twitter that he “welcomes the UK’s decision.”
He added: “Our Yazidi brothers and sisters have prevailed and remain strong. We stand by our proud people as they heal and rebuild.”
Barzani’s government continues to call on federal authorities in Baghdad to deliver on their promise to reconstruct Sinjar so that the Yazidi community can return to its homeland.
Meanwhile, survivor Barzan earns a living house-training pets and said he has been able to find some degree of catharsis in working with animals. However, the emotional wounds caused by the trauma of his abduction, the loss of his family and his years fighting under the command of his kidnappers remain raw.
“All I can say is, Alhamdulillah (praise be to God), life goes on,” he said. “Everyone’s fate is written and sealed.
“My family tree’s branches have been cut and I’ll never forgive those monsters. The battles are over but we continue with a trail of trauma.”
Lebanon state TV employees strike amid fears of station closure
Employees last took strike action a year ago, leaving all production suspended, except for coverage from three official headquarters and the evening news
Updated 03 August 2023
NAJIA HOUSSARI
BEIRUT: Employees of Lebanon’s state-owned television channel Tele Liban began an open-ended strike on Thursday in a dispute over salaries and unpaid social assistance.
Work in the news and program departments stopped. However, technicians continued to broadcast recorded music “to keep this station on the Lebanese media map,” an employee said.
Mirna Chidiac, head of the Tele Liban employees syndicate, told Arab New that the strike follows a long series of reviews and “failed attempts to receive our dues.”
Employees are still receiving salaries based on an exchange rate of 1,500 Lebanese pounds to the dollar, which was set before the currency collapse in 2019, she said.
“There are 200 employees at Tele Liban, and some have to borrow money to reach the station’s headquarters in Beirut to continue working,” she said.
“All employees of the public sector have received dues approved by the government to help them, whereas the Tele Liban employees still receive LBP1.5 million, which is equivalent to $16 today. This salary was equivalent to $1,000 before the economic crisis.
“An employee’s salary that was LBP5 million, or $3,500, is not even $55 today.”
On Wednesday, the channel’s administration was told by the Ministry of Finance that “work is underway to transfer the owed funds,” but this “may take days.”
Payment requires a decision from the finance minister to transfer credits from the general budget reserve worth LBP17 billion to cover employees’ dues from November 2021 until the end of May 2023.
However, Chidiac voiced doubts that the promises over wages will be fulfilled.
“Our problem has been ongoing for two years, as if there is an intention to neglect Tele Liban,” she said.
“The transactions go back and forth to the Ministry of Finance. Why are they being obstructed and to whose benefit?”
Ziad Makari, the caretaker information minister, refused to deny claims that the government is neglecting Tele Liban employees’ rights.
He said: “I have pushed for including the names of the Tele Liban employees to the list of the public sector employees, so they benefit from social assistance and other salary increases, and I obtained a government decision on this, but transactions are slow due to the lack of employees attending their work in state institutions.”
Employees last took strike action a year ago, leaving all production suspended, except for coverage from three official headquarters and the evening news.
However, promises made at the time remain unfulfilled.
Some employees believe that there is a move to marginalize the station in preparation for its closure.
Tele Liban personalities such as Chef Antoine and other media figures protested publicly about their salaries and concerns the station may be shut down.
Egypt and Turkiye are confident of a breakthrough in levels of industrial cooperation following talks between senior ministers.
Ahmed Samir, the Egyptian minister of trade and industry, met with Mehmet Fatih Kacir, the Turkish minister of industry and technology, to discuss greater technical, professional and technological cooperation, including the possibility of establishing a Turkish industrial zone in Egypt.
The meeting took place during the Egyptian minister’s visit at the head of a high-level delegation to the Ankara.
Samir’s visit to the Turkish capital is the first by an Egyptian trade and industry minister to Turkiye in 10 years.
The two sides discussed the possibility of establishing a joint plan until June 2024, especially in the sectors of furniture, carpets and chemical industries.
During the meeting, Samir said that a proposed joint memorandum of understanding will deal with industrial cooperation, transfer of technical expertise, technical training, university and pre-university education, industrial investment and agricultural industrialization.
Samir also raised hopes of joint manufacturing projects in Egypt and export to various countries, saying that Egypt offers many preferential advantages for companies that export abroad.
The Turkish minister said that the Egyptian delegation’s visit heralds the start of a new phase of economic cooperation between the two countries.
He highlighted the importance of strengthening industrial and technological cooperation, saying that Turkiye has 354 industrial zones, while the industrial sector contributes $240 billion to the Turkish economy, or 27 percent of national earnings.
Samir invited his Turkish counterpart to visit Cairo to follow up on the results of the visit and to review future cooperation projects between the two countries.