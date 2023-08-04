You are here

date 2023-08-04

Thailand: 8 people killed, 4 injured as train collides with pickup truck

Thailand: 8 people killed, 4 injured as train collides with pickup truck
Thai rail officials talk with police authorities at the crash site in Muang of Chachoengsao province on Aug. 4, 2023. (State Railway of Thailand via AP)
AP
AP

Thailand: 8 people killed, 4 injured as train collides with pickup truck

Thailand: 8 people killed, 4 injured as train collides with pickup truck
  • The accident happened in the Muang district of Chachoengsao province
  • Site of the accident was at an unauthorized crossing without any automatic barriers
Updated 26 sec ago
AP

BANGKOK: Eight people were killed when a freight train struck a pickup truck that was crossing railway tracks in an eastern province of Thailand early Friday morning, authorities said.
The accident at 2:20 a.m. (19:20 GMT) also injured four people in the Muang district of Chachoengsao province, according to the State Railway of Thailand.
The 54-year-old driver, Wichai Yulek, told authorities he saw the approaching train and heard a warning horn. He slowed, but passengers in the vehicle urged him to keep going. When he realized the truck was headed for a collision, he could not stop in time, the railway agency said.
Suraphat Prasop, 20, was in the truck carrying workers to Laem Chabang in Chonburi Province. He told authorities that he saw the train approaching as the vehicle was about to cross the railway. Despite hearing the train’s horn blast three times, the driver did not stop, he said.
The deceased included three women ages 22, 55 and 64 and five men ages 18, 27, 55, 60 and 62, the rail agency said.
The bodies were taken to a police hospital to allow relatives to prepare for religious rites.
The site of the accident on a concrete road was at an unauthorized crossing without any automatic barriers to prevent crossings when trains approach. There are 693 unauthorized crossing points currently being used along the national rail system, the agency said.
Despite the crossing being unsanctioned, a photo of the accident site provided by authorities shows lights and warning signs there.

Topics: Thailand

India's Supreme Court suspends Rahul Gandhi's defamation conviction

India’s Supreme Court suspends Rahul Gandhi’s defamation conviction
Updated 12 sec ago
Reuters

India’s Supreme Court suspends Rahul Gandhi’s defamation conviction

India’s Supreme Court suspends Rahul Gandhi’s defamation conviction
  Politician was convicted in March in a case brought by a lawmaker from the western state of Gujarat
Updated 12 sec ago
Reuters
NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court of India on Friday suspended opposition Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi’s conviction in a defamation case, an order that will allow him to return to parliament and contest national elections due next year.
Gandhi was convicted in March in a case brought by a lawmaker from the western state of Gujarat belonging to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), over comments he made in 2019 deemed insulting to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other people surnamed Modi, including the lawmaker.
Gandhi, 53, scion of a dynasty that has given India three prime ministers, was sentenced to two years’ imprisonment but the jail term was put on hold and he was granted bail.
He also lost his parliamentary seat following the conviction, since lawmakers sentenced to jail terms of two years or more are automatically disqualified.
Lower courts and the high court in Gujarat had rejected appeals by Gandhi to suspend the conviction, causing him to appeal to the Supreme Court.

Japan to host Iran's foreign minister, tell Tehran to cut weapon supply to Russia – TBS

Japan to host Iran’s foreign minister, tell Tehran to cut weapon supply to Russia – TBS
Updated 04 August 2023
Arab News Japan

Japan to host Iran’s foreign minister, tell Tehran to cut weapon supply to Russia – TBS

Japan to host Iran’s foreign minister, tell Tehran to cut weapon supply to Russia – TBS
Updated 04 August 2023
Arab News Japan

TOKYO: Iran’s foreign minister Amir Abdollahian will visit Japan on Sunday and meet his Japanese counterpart and Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, broadcaster TBS reported on Friday.

Japan will tell Iran to stop weapon supplies to Russia at Abdollahian’s Tokyo visit, TBS said, citing multiple unnamed government officials.

– Reuters

This article originally appeared Arab News Japan

Topics: Iran Japan

Kyiv and allies rally support for blueprint to end Russia's war in Ukraine

Kyiv and allies rally support for blueprint to end Russia’s war in Ukraine
Updated 04 August 2023

Arab News
Arab News

Kyiv and allies rally support for blueprint to end Russia’s war in Ukraine

Kyiv and allies rally support for blueprint to end Russia’s war in Ukraine
  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says talks in Saudi Arabia could be a stepping stone towards peace 
  • Diplomats hope the meeting on August 5 and 6 will agree on key principles to end Russia’s war in Ukraine
Updated 04 August 2023
Arab News

JEDDAH/KYIV: Ukraine and its allies rallied global support on Thursday for a peace blueprint that will be discussed in talks hosted by Saudi Arabia in Jeddah this weekend.

Diplomats hope the meeting on August 5 and 6 of national security advisers and other senior officials from about 40 countries will agree on key principles to end Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told Ukrainian diplomats in a speech published on the president’s website that the initiative would be a stepping stone toward a peace summit of world leaders this autumn to endorse the principles based on his own 10-point formula for a peace settlement.

“We are working on making it happen this fall,” he said. “Autumn is very soon, but there is still time to prepare for the summit and involve most of the world’s countries.”

There is no prospect of direct peace talks between Ukraine and Russia at the moment, as the war continues to rage and Kyiv seeks to reclaim territory through a counter-offensive. Instead, Ukraine aims to first build a bigger coalition of diplomatic support for its vision of peace beyond its core group of Western backers by involving Global South countries such as India, Brazil, South Africa and Turkiye.

“One of the main aims of this round of negotiations will be to finally fix a common understanding of what the 10 points are about,” Ihor Zhovkva, Zelensky’s chief diplomatic adviser, said on Thursday.

The 10 points include calls for the full restoration of Ukraine’s territorial integrity, a full withdrawal of Russian troops, the protection of food and energy supplies, nuclear safety and the release of all prisoners.

But Western officials concede the initiative can put only limited pressure on Moscow without China, which has maintained close economic and diplomatic ties with Russia and rejected international calls to condemn the invasion.

It was unclear on Thursday whether China would take part in the Jeddah talks. Beijing was invited to a previous meeting in Copenhagen in late June but did not attend.

“I do think it’s critical that not just India, Brazil, and other key partners are participating but also that China is sitting at the table and actually talking peace,” said a senior European Commission official.

Saudi Arabia is keen to play a prominent diplomatic role in efforts to resolve the conflict. Zelensky attended the Arab League summit in Jeddah in May, when Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman expressed his readiness to mediate.

The Kingdom “reached into parts of the world where Ukraine’s classical allies would not get to so easily,” another EU official said.

Topics: Russia ukraine war Ukraine War Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky

West African bloc seeks solution to Niger coup as deadline nears

West African bloc seeks solution to Niger coup as deadline nears
Updated 04 August 2023

Reuters
Reuters

West African bloc seeks solution to Niger coup as deadline nears

West African bloc seeks solution to Niger coup as deadline nears
  Junta in Niger is locked in a standoff with the Economic Community of West African States
Updated 04 August 2023
Reuters

NIAMEY: West African defense chiefs were set to wrap up discussions about possible intervention in Niger on Friday, as mediators from the regional bloc push coup leaders in Niamey to restore constitutional order before an approaching deadline.
The military junta in Niger is locked in a standoff with the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), which has taken its hardest stance yet on last week’s ouster of President Mohamed Bazoum — the seventh coup in West and Central Africa since 2020.
In a blow to hopes of restoring the previous status quo, the junta revoked a raft of military cooperation agreements with France late on Thursday. There was no immediate response from France.
The move echoes similar moves by juntas in neighboring Mali and Burkina Faso in the wake of their coups and could drastically reshape a joint fight against an Islamist insurgency.
France has between 1,000 and 1,500 troops in Niger, helping to fight an insurgency by groups linked to Al-Qaeda and Islamic State that has destabilized West Africa’s Sahel region.
An ECOWAS delegation is in the Nigerien capital Niamey, hoping to secure “a conclusive and amicable resolution” to the crisis, although the bloc has also imposed sweeping sanctions and warned it could authorize the use of force if Bazoum is not reinstated by Sunday.
Niger’s self-declared leader Abdourahamane Tiani has rejected the sanctions and said the junta will not back down against any threats.
Later on Friday, the region’s defense chiefs will officially end a multi-day meeting in the Nigerian capital Abuja about a possible military response that they have said would be a last resort. The junta on Thursday said any aggression or attempted aggression by ECOWAS would be met with an immediate riposte on any ECOWAS member-state except those friendly to Niger.
Tiani has won the backing of the juntas in Mali and Burkina Faso and cited persistent insecurity as his main justification for seizing power, even though data on attacks shows that security there has actually been improving.

Topics: ECOWAS Niger

Ukraine attacks Russian navy base near Novorossiysk

Ukraine attacks Russian navy base near Novorossiysk
Updated 04 August 2023

Reuters
Reuters

Ukraine attacks Russian navy base near Novorossiysk

Ukraine attacks Russian navy base near Novorossiysk
  • Attack prompted Novorossiysk port to temporarily halt ship movement
  • Russian social media users reported hearing explosions and gunfire near Novorossiysk
Updated 04 August 2023
Reuters

MOSCOW: Ukrainian sea drones attacked a Russian navy base near the Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, a major hub for Russian exports, early on Friday and were destroyed by Russian warships, Russia’s defense ministry said.
The attack prompted the Novorossiysk port to temporarily halt all ship movement, according to the Caspian Pipeline Consortium which operates an oil terminal there.
Russian social media users reported hearing explosions and gunfire near Novorossiysk on Friday morning. If confirmed it would be the first Ukrainian attack on one of Russia’s main commercial ports.
The Caspian Pipeline Consortium which loads oil onto tankers in Novorossiysk said the port has temporarily barred all ship movement. It said its facilities had not been damaged and oil loadings continued onto tankers which were already moored
Videos posted on a local online community and circulated by Russian online news outlet Astra showed the movement of ships just off the coast with the sound of gunfire coming from the direction of the sea.
The emergency services of Novorossiysk have confirmed reports of blasts and security services have been informed, Russia’s RIA news agency reported. The port is one of the biggest in the Black Sea.
The Caspian Pipeline Consortium is the main exporter of Kazakh crude.
Clashes in the Black Sea and adjacent ports have escalated since Russia refused last month to extend a deal allowing for the safe exports of grain from Ukrainian ports; Russian drones and missiles have struck several Ukrainian port facilities and grain silos on or near the Black Sea.
Russia has also reported an attack by Ukrainian sea drones on its warships which were escorting a civilian vessel.
Russian air defenses downed 10 Ukrainian drones over Crimea on Friday morning and suppressed three more with electronic countermeasures, TASS cited the Russian defense ministry as saying.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict

