Three years on, families of victims commemorate Beirut port explosion as they await truth
Maronite Patriarch Bechara Boutros Al-Rai holds shakes hands with a family member of one of the victims of August 4, 2020 Beirut port blast, on the eve of the third anniversary of the explosion in Beirut on Aug. 3, 2023. (Reuters)
  • Blast anniversary brings renewed calls for international investigation of those responsible
  • Maronite Patriarch Al-Rahi urges end to ‘political interference’ in probe
BEIRUT: Lebanon on Friday mourned those killed in the port blast that devastated Beirut three years ago.

Investigations into the Aug. 4, 2020, explosion that rocked the Port of Beirut have hit a standstill.

Families of the more than 230 victims — including those who are still undergoing treatment for their injuries — are seeking answers about the tragic event and demanding accountability for it.

This year’s commemoration is fueled by the pursuit of “justice and accountability,” said William Noun, spokesperson for the families and the brother of fallen firefighter Joe Noun.

Noun was speaking at Friday’s gathering of relatives at the explosion site.

Even after the passage of three years since the crime, Noun said that the families had tenaciously kept the case alive.

Noun emphasized: “Our right to express ourselves in the way we see fit is undeniable. This issue is not limited to a few; it concerns us all.”

Victims’ families remain dedicated to their cause, considering it a tribute to the memory of their lost loved ones, the wounded, and all those affected by the explosion.

The day of mourning was marked by the closure of both public and private institutions.

Black banners were hung along roads leading to the Port of Beirut, calling on the UN for support and an “international investigation.”

Portraits of the explosion’s victims adorned walls, were worn as pins, and were carried by grieving relatives during their march.

Activists displayed images of individuals suspected of involvement in the crime at the Justice Palace in Beirut.

Among these were former ministers, current MPs, security officials, and Lebanon’s top prosecutor, Judge Ghassan Oueidat, along with other judges.

The activists have taken the initiative to advance the case in foreign courts, particularly British courts.

Their efforts have reshaped perspectives worldwide, garnering support for an international fact-finding committee.

The investigations led by judicial investigator Judge Tarek Bitar have thus far failed to produce significant results.

Judge Bitar himself has now become a defendant, facing charges of “usurping authority.”

The latest developments come amid pressure imposed by the ruling political elite, who have manipulated the judiciary to obstruct the investigation.

Friday sermons in mosques were dedicated to advocating for justice for the victims’ families.

During a mass held for the victims, Maronite Patriarch Bechara Boutros Al-Rahi endorsed the families’ plea for an international fact-finding committee to assist the judicial investigator in his pursuit of truth.

He urged an end to “political interference in the investigation.”

Al-Rahi stressed that stalled investigations did not mean the case was closed, nor that those responsible for the explosion would go unpunished.

Numerous local and international figures released statements condemning the concealment of facts.

French President Emmanuel Macron declared: “Lebanon is not alone, and it will not be alone; it can count on France.”

The French Foreign Ministry stressed in a statement the need for the Lebanese judiciary to continue the investigation with “full transparency, away from political interventions.”

As the church bells tolled and the calls to prayer echoed from the mosques in Beirut precisely at 6:07 p.m., marking the three-year anniversary of the explosion, the families of the victims were once again engulfed by profound pain.

Two processions moved toward the explosion site, one of which was led by a faction that branched off from the main assembly of families due to pressures from Hezbollah and the Amal Movement.

This breakaway group protested what they perceived as “Judge Bitar’s deviation and politicization of the investigation,” after charges were filed against former Prime Minister Hassan Diab, former ministers, current MPs, a former head of general security, and others.

Mireille, the mother of young Elias Khoury, said: “The person I was before August 2020 no longer exists. Today, I am a changed individual, merely existing — eating, drinking, and breathing — all to endure and pursue a cause that I am bound to.

“My pain is beyond words. While they carry on with their lives as if nothing happened, we bear the weight of compounded injustice.”

The families of the victims now feel more abandoned than ever before, viewing the developments within the judicial system as an attempt to close a chapter that cannot be easily closed.

Yusra Al-Amin refuses to part with the photograph of her youngest son, Ibrahim, which she keeps close to her heart day and night.

Ibrahim’s body was discovered amid the wreckage four days after the explosion by Civil Defense teams.

Al-Amin maintains her hope for justice despite the multitude of obstacles.

She visits her son’s grave daily, declaring: “I will continue to seek justice for my son until my last breath. I will never tire.”

Abdo Matta’s son, Charbel, 23, lost his life three years after joining the State Security apparatus.

Matta recounted: “Charbel wasn’t meant to be at the port that day, but he swapped shifts with a colleague and fatefully met his end.”

Hiam Qadan, who lost her 30-year-old son Ahmed, called for the perpetrators and all those involved to be held accountable.

She said: “We have the right to know who triggered the explosion that claimed our children’s lives. We will not be silenced until we unveil the identity of the murderer.

“This is our right. I lost my son six days before his birthday; he intended to migrate, but he died before he could leave.

“Where is the accountability? Where are the suspects? They released the detainees and are attempting to bury the crime. May their hearts burn as they burned our hearts.”

Rima Al-Zahed lost her brother Amin, 40, who was an employee at the Port of Beirut. She said: “The grief is immense and has yet to diminish.”

The mother added: “The entire state apparatus bears responsibility for what happened. Four security agencies were tasked with safeguarding the port’s security.

“Can we fathom a scenario in which an explosion of such magnitude occurs and no one is held accountable? Officials cover up for each other; everyone is involved. It’s a charade,” she said.

Jawad Shia, a young man of 30, tragically became a victim of the explosion just three days shy of his birthday.

His father, Ajwad, recounted: “Upon graduating, he enlisted in the Lebanese army. On Aug. 4, he was stationed at the Port of Beirut. He was a polite, beloved young man and the only person I could count on in life.”

He said that the families of the victims are up against criminal gangs and murderers who evade justice.

In the third year since the explosion, there are no longer any detainees associated with the case — a stark contrast to the 17 detainees held in the preceding two years.

Among those released was Mohammed Ziad Al-Awf, head of security and safety at the Port of Beirut, who holds American citizenship.

He promptly departed for the US via Beirut Rafic Hariri International Airport immediately after being released.

On Aug. 4, 2020, an estimated 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate, stored for years in a port warehouse, detonated due to welding activity on the structurally compromised walls.

The explosion ignited less than half of the stored material, resulting in 235 deaths, 7,000 injuries, widespread destruction, and displacement of approximately 300,000 people.

The judicial investigator conducted a simulation of the crime at the port, though the findings remain undisclosed.

The material losses from the explosion were estimated at between $3.8 billion and $4.6 billion, as per the World Bank.

 

 

Hundreds protest as Lebanon marks 3 years since Beirut blast

Hundreds protest as Lebanon marks 3 years since Beirut blast
Updated 04 August 2023
AFP

Hundreds protest as Lebanon marks 3 years since Beirut blast

Hundreds protest as Lebanon marks 3 years since Beirut blast
  • Three years on, the probe is virtually at a standstill, leaving survivors still yearning for answers
  • Protesters, many of them wearing black and carrying photographs of the victims, marched toward the port shouting slogans including: “We will not forget”
Updated 04 August 2023
AFP

BEIRUT: Lebanon marked three years since one of history’s biggest non-nuclear explosions rocked Beirut with hundreds of protesters marching alongside victims’ families Friday to demand long-awaited justice.
Nobody has been held to account for the tragedy as political and legal pressures impede the investigation.
On August 4, 2020, the massive blast at Beirut port destroyed swathes of the Lebanese capital, killing more than 220 people and injuring at least 6,500.
Authorities said the disaster was triggered by a fire in a warehouse where a vast stockpile of ammonium nitrate fertilizer had been haphazardly stored for years.
Three years on, the probe is virtually at a standstill, leaving survivors still yearning for answers.
Protesters, many of them wearing black and carrying photographs of the victims, marched toward the port shouting slogans including: “We will not forget.”
“Our pain inspires our persistence to search for the truth,” said protester Tania Daou-Alam, 54, who lost her husband in the explosion.
Lack of justice “is the biggest example of rampant corruption in Lebanon, and we can no longer bear it,” she said.
The blast struck amid an economic collapse which the World Bank has dubbed one of the worst in recent history and which is widely blamed on a governing elite accused of corruption and mismanagement.
Some protesters waved a Lebanese flag covered in blood-like red paint while others carried an enormous flag covered in a written pledge to keep fighting for justice.
“I have the right to know why my fellow Lebanese were killed,” said protester Jad Mattar, 42.
“It’s like living on top of a volcano, not knowing were it will explode. We want safety,” he added.
Since its early days, the probe into the explosion has faced a slew of political and legal challenges.
In December 2020, lead investigator Fadi Sawan charged former prime minister Hassan Diab and three ex-ministers with negligence.
But as political pressure mounted, Sawan was removed from the case.
His successor, Tarek Bitar, unsuccessfully asked lawmakers to lift parliamentary immunity for MPs who were formerly cabinet ministers.
The powerful Iran-backed Hezbollah group has launched a campaign against Bitar, accusing him of bias and demanding his dismissal.
The interior ministry has refused to execute arrest warrants which the lead investigator has issued.
In December 2021, Bitar suspended his probe after a barrage of lawsuits, mainly from politicians he had summoned on charges of negligence.
But in a surprise move this January, Bitar resumed investigations after a 13-month hiatus, charging eight new suspects including high-level security officials and Lebanon’s top prosecutor, Ghassan Oueidat.
Oueidat then charged Bitar with insubordination and “usurping power,” and ordered the release of all those detained over the blast.
Bitar has refused to step aside, but has not set foot inside Beirut’s justice palace for months.
“Work (on the investigation) is ongoing,” said a legal expert with knowledge of the case, requesting anonymity due to its sensitivity.
Bitar is determined to keep his promise to deliver justice for victims’ families, the expert added.
Rima Al-Zahed, whose brother was killed in the explosion, said: “The judiciary is shackled, justice is out of reach and the truth is shrouded.
But, “the truth does not die so long as there is someone to demand it,” she added. “We believe that we will get the truth.”
French President Emmanuel Macron, told Lebanese: “I am thinking of you.
“Lebanon was not alone then, and it isn’t alone now. You can count on France,” he posted.
Washington condemned the long delay in holding those responsible to account.
“The lack of progress toward accountability is unacceptable and underscores the need for judicial reform and greater respect for the rule of law in Lebanon,” said State Department spokesman Matthew Miller.
On Thursday, 300 individuals and organizations, including Human Rights Watch (HRW) and Amnesty International, renewed a call for the United Nations to establish a fact-finding mission — a demand Lebanese officials have repeatedly rejected.
“If those responsible are not held accountable, it will put the country on a trajectory that allows this kind of crime to be repeated,” HRW’s Lama Fakih told AFP at the protest.

Damage from clashes could delay start of school year in Lebanon’s largest Palestinian camp, UN says

Damage from clashes could delay start of school year in Lebanon’s largest Palestinian camp, UN says
Updated 04 August 2023
AP

Damage from clashes could delay start of school year in Lebanon’s largest Palestinian camp, UN says

Damage from clashes could delay start of school year in Lebanon’s largest Palestinian camp, UN says
  • Although an uneasy calm has prevailed over the past two days, staff from the UN’s agency for Palestinian refugees in Lebanon have been unable to access the camp
  • Dorothee Klaus, Director of UNRWA in Lebanon, said a heavily fortified complex of four of the agency’s schools “was raided by the involved militants”
Updated 04 August 2023
AP

BEIRUT: Damage to the school complex in Lebanon’s largest Palestinian refugee camp from recent clashes between factions could delay the start of the school year for some 6,000 children, a United Nations official said Friday.
The concern arose after heavy street battles broke out Sunday in Ein el-Hilweh between Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas’ Fatah party and Islamist groups Jund al Sham and Shabab al Muslim. The clashes erupted after Fatah accused the Islamists of gunning down a Fatah military general, Abu Ashraf al Armoushi, in the camp.
The fighting has killed at least 13 people, injured dozens more and displaced thousands from the camp, which is home to more than 50,000 people.
Although an uneasy calm has prevailed over the past two days, staff from the UN’s agency for Palestinian refugees in Lebanon have been unable to access the camp to make a full damage assessment or to provide services.
Dorothee Klaus, Director of UNRWA in Lebanon, told The Associated Press that a heavily fortified complex of four of the agency’s schools “was raided by the involved militants and was unfortunately also used as a starting point for the battle.”
Militants from the Islamist groups reportedly shot Armoushi from a position inside the school complex.
In the fighting that followed, the schools incurred “significant damages,” Klaus said, and “the school year for 6,000 children … may have to be delayed until we enact the necessary repairs.” The UNRWA school year is currently slated to begin in the first week of October, in parallel with Lebanese schools.
This week’s clashes were not the first that have broken out between factions in the camp. As a result, Klaus said, the school complex “was over time fortified to ensure that when ... clashes erupted outside during school time, (the children) are safe.” But recently, it’s also been used as a fortress, she said.
“I believe we will have to reflect on the entire architectural design of the school to ensure that looking forward, the school cannot … ever again be used as a launchpad for assassinations and armed activities,” she said.
The cost of repairs and reconstruction within the camp is likely to cost hundreds of thousands of dollars, Klaus said. It is unclear where that funding will come from.
Even before the recent clashes, UNRWA officials had warned of major shortfalls in the agency’s funding that could result in service cuts or being unable to pay staff salaries by the fall.
UNRWA was founded after the creation of the state of Israel in 1948 to serve hundreds of thousands of Palestinians who fled or were forced from their homes. Today, their numbers have grown to some 5.9 million people, most in the Gaza Strip and Israeli-occupied West Bank, as well as neighboring countries in the Middle East. In recent years, the agency has been in a near-perpetual state of financial crisis.
Reconstruction of another camp in Lebanon, Nahr Al-Bared, which suffered massive destruction in 2007 during fighting between Islamist militants in the camp and the Lebanese army, has still not been completed. Klaus said the agency is still missing $40 million to complete the reconstruction.
Klaus said any reconstruction taking place in Ein el-Hilweh should be tied to a “road map” to ensure that the clashes are not repeated.
“Any investment that would be undermined by further destruction ... later in the year because no sustainable solution has been found, would be very much deplorable,” she said.
There are nearly 500,000 Palestinian refugees registered in Lebanon, although the actual number in the country is believed to be around 200,000, as many have emigrated but remain on UNRWA’s roster.
Palestinians in Lebanon are restricted in their rights to work and own property, and the vast majority of them live in poverty.
Klaus said the recent clashes are “reflective of an unresolved conflict, of the unresolved status of Palestine refugees here in Lebanon.”
“One can only hope that major crises, such as we’ve just undergone in Ein el-Hilweh, would also open the door to reflecting on how can more sustainable approaches to the Palestine refugee presence in Lebanon be found,” she said.

Israeli forces kill Palestinian youth during West Bank raid

Israeli forces kill Palestinian youth during West Bank raid
Updated 04 August 2023
Reuters

Israeli forces kill Palestinian youth during West Bank raid

Israeli forces kill Palestinian youth during West Bank raid
  • Israeli military said soldiers shot at suspects who fired and hurled explosives and stones at troop
  • Israel reported no injuries to its forces
Updated 04 August 2023
Reuters

TULKARM: Israeli forces shot dead an 18-year-old Palestinian during a raid in the occupied West Bank on Friday, the Palestinian Health Ministry said, amid one of the deadliest periods in years.
The Israeli military said soldiers shot at suspects who fired and hurled explosives and stones at troops operating around the northern West Bank city of Tulkarm. It said one person was hit but reported no injuries to its forces.
The health ministry said Mahmoud Abu Sa’an was shot in the head in Tulkarm, during what the official Palestinian news agency WAFA said was a military operation in a nearby refugee camp that led to confrontations with Palestinians.
Some 40,700 Palestinians are registered with the United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees in two camps in the Tulkarm area. They are Palestinian refugees, or their descendants, who were forced out or fled their homes during the 1948 war surrounding Israel’s creation.
Violence in the West Bank has worsened over the past 15 months amid stepped-up Israeli raids, Palestinian street attacks and rampages by Jewish settlers on Palestinian villages.
The Islamist Hamas movement, which governs blockaded Gaza, mourned Abu Sa’an but did not claim him as a member. “Our people will continue their revolution until the occupation ends,” it said in a statement.
Israel occupied the West Bank, among territories the Palestinians want for an independent state, in a 1967 Middle East war. It has continued to build Jewish settlements there, which most countries deem illegal.

Turkiye pulls out of hosting key UN nature talks

Turkiye pulls out of hosting key UN nature talks
Updated 04 August 2023
AFP

Turkiye pulls out of hosting key UN nature talks

Turkiye pulls out of hosting key UN nature talks
  • Turkish government had decided to withdraw from presiding over the COP16 meeting
Updated 04 August 2023
AFP

PARIS: Turkiye has said it cannot host a major UN biodiversity meeting in 2024 as it reels from a series of devastating earthquakes this year, according to the UN body that oversees the talks.

The United Nations Convention on Biological Diversity said the Turkish government had decided to withdraw from presiding over the COP16 meeting “due to a force majeure situation created by the three destructive earthquakes that occurred in February 2023.”

The COP16 talks will seek to build on a historic agreement reached at talks last year aimed at saving Earth’s lands, oceans and species from pollution, degradation and the climate crisis.

That deal, hailed as “a peace pact with nature” and akin to the landmark Paris climate deal, was reached by the more than 190 countries that are part of the UN biodiversity process.

In a letter published on its website this week, the CBD said Turkiye had “expressed its regrets” about the decision to step down from leadership of the talks, which are currently slated to be held from October 21 to November 1 next year.

It said it would solicit offers from other countries to step in.

Last year’s deal, including pledges to secure 30 percent of the planet as a protected zone by 2030, came about after four years of sometimes fraught negotiations hampered by the pandemic.

Host country China ultimately presided over the final talks in Canada.

Yazidi survivors of 2014 Daesh atrocities in Iraq speak of coping with trauma, struggle to find justice

Yazidi survivors of 2014 Daesh atrocities in Iraq speak of coping with trauma, struggle to find justice
Updated 04 August 2023
Nadia Al-Faour

Yazidi survivors of 2014 Daesh atrocities in Iraq speak of coping with trauma, struggle to find justice

Yazidi survivors of 2014 Daesh atrocities in Iraq speak of coping with trauma, struggle to find justice
  • Nine years have elapsed since extremists overran historic homeland of Sinjar in northwestern Iraq
  • Many cannot forgive the men who enslaved them, destroyed their lives, slaughtered relatives
Updated 04 August 2023
Nadia Al-Faour

IRBIL, Iraqi Kurdistan: Shortly after midnight on Aug. 3, 2014, heavily armed Daesh extremists swept into the Yazidi homeland of Sinjar in northwestern Iraq, rounding up the civilian population to slaughter them or take them into captivity.

Daesh deliberately targeted the Yazidi community, one of Iraq’s oldest ethnoreligious minorities, because it considered them apostates for their religious traditions. Nine years later, the survivors are still coming to terms with what happened.

“I remember my parents frantically waking me and my siblings up at around 2 a.m.,” Barzan H., 23, told Arab News in Irbil, the capital of the semi-autonomous Kurdistan region of Iraq, where he now resides along with thousands of other displaced Yazidis.

“I peeked out of the windows and saw black trucks and jeeps coming in from the distance. The men who were older and able took up arms, with the rifles they had at home and anything else they could get their hands on to protect us.”

Barzan was only 14 years old when Daesh attacked his hometown. As the extremists advanced, he and his neighbors grabbed whatever they could carry and fled their homes. About 400,000 were displaced. Few would return.

“I recall hiding in the mountains until 8 a.m. It was hot. We were thirsty and physically exhausted from the fear and the fleeing,” said Barzan.

However, the militants soon caught up with them and encircled the area.

Yazidi survivors of Daesh atrocities in 2014 have spoken about their ongoing struggle to find justice and cope with grief and loss. (AFP/File Photo)

“They were on to us,” he added. “They put us in their trucks and hauled us off to a deserted building. They split the women and female children from us minors who were male.”

Those who had been captured were taken to a school building, where the women and children were separated from husbands and brothers. Those men and the elderly who refused to convert to Islam were massacred.

As for the women and children, an estimated 7,000 were bundled onto trucks and forcibly relocated to Syria and other parts of Iraq, where many were trafficked into domestic servitude or sexual slavery.

Boys and younger men were taken away for training and brainwashing to become “cubs of the caliphate,” forced to fight alongside the militants.

“My friends and I were taken to Tel Afar, then to Mosul,” said Barzan. “They told us to forget about our religion, that we were to convert to Islam and start military training.”

His training took place in Deir Ezzor, Syria, and then he was deployed to the front line in Iraq’s Mosul, where some of the heaviest combat against Iraqi and coalition forces would later take place.

“I had some friends for whom Daesh’s brainwashing was effective, and they were the ones who turned into suicide bombers,” Barzan said.

“I saw Daesh soldiers killing sons in front of their mothers, I saw them taking away prepubescent girls from their mothers’ arms to rape them.”

As Daesh’s self-proclaimed caliphate began to crumble, the militants were gradually pushed back to their last holdout of Baghouz in Deir Ezzor. In early 2019, as the Syrian Democratic Forces and their coalition partners closed in, Barzan’s father contacted a smuggler to rescue his son.

Under heavy bombardment, Barzan was able to desert from his regiment and escape from Baghouz. It took him five days to cross no man’s land and reach safety.

Although he was eventually reunited with his surviving family, the fate of his sister and two brothers remains unknown. His family, like thousands of others, has not returned to Sinjar.

Thousands of Yazidis trapped in the Sinjar mountains as they tried to escape from Daesh forces rescued by Kurdish Peshmerga forces and Peoples Protection Unit (YPG) in Mosul, Iraq in 2014. (Anadolu Agency/Getty Images/File Photo)

“There is nothing to return to,” said Barzan. “They (Daesh) broke Sinjar down. Too many lives lost, too much blood.”

In March 2021, Iraq’s then-president Barham Salih ratified the Yazidi Survivors’ Bill, which mandated reparations and material compensation for Yazidis and other minority groups that had been persecuted by Daesh. The Iraqi government also said it would invest in Sinjar’s reconstruction.

However, the bill and the promised reconstruction have yet to be properly implemented and the majority of the Yazidis remain displaced across the Kurdistan region, mostly concentrated around the city of Duhok in makeshift camps.

“The Muslim community had their houses rebuilt,” Barzan said. “Our village is still rubble and we are tired of knocking on organizations’ doors and not being compensated. The Iraqi government doesn’t really care for us.”

Yazidi women and girls suffered the worst indignities at the hands of Daesh, with many of them sold into sexual slavery and forced to bear the children of their captors.

“I was about 15 years old. That night plays in my head almost like a movie. Some parts I wish to forget,” Siham Suleiman Hussein, a 23-year-old Yazidi who now lives in the Khanke Camp near Duhok, told Arab News as she recalled Daesh’s arrival in Sinjar.

“The militants found us hiding in the mountains. They put us in their trucks and drove us into Iraq. They kept us at Galaxy Hall, a wedding venue. The younger girls were separated from their mothers. Elderly women were sent to Mosul.”

It was there that Hussein was put up for sale. She was first bought by a Tunisian Daesh fighter who “thankfully died a few days after my purchase,” she said. “The few days I spent with him were brutal.”

She was later bought by a Libyan militant.

FASTFACTS

* Daesh attacked the Yazidi homeland of Sinjar in northwestern Iraq on Aug. 3, 2014.

* Nearly 3,000 women and children are still missing 9 years later, says survivor Nadia Murad.

* The UK formally recognized Daesh’s persecution of the Yazidis as genocide on Aug. 1, 2023.

“Sometimes my memory is vivid, other times I feel like there are blank spaces in there,” she said. “I think my brain is actively and purposefully blanking things out to protect me.

“I resisted all throughout my captivity. I never lost hope that I would be rescued.”

Hussein remained with the Libyan man for a few months before he “gifted” her to a Syrian friend.

“I was constantly beaten and starved,” she said. “They broke bones in my body.”

She attempted to escape several times, without success. Each time she was brought back, her punishments were increasingly severe.

After one escape bid, she said the Syrian militant “brought a knife, held it against my neck and whispered in my ear that he would slit my throat if I ever tried to escape again. But I told him I really had no fear of death, especially after my community was massacred.”

Hussein was eventually rescued thanks to her uncle, Abdullah, who sent an Arab, posing as a Daesh militant interested in purchasing her.

“When the purchase was taking place, I was screaming to be left alone,” she said. “I was yelling at them, telling them they were monsters, that people shouldn’t be bought and sold.”

The man her uncle had sent whispered that he was there to save her. She was later reunited with what remained of her family.

The Yazidis — whose pre-Islamic religion made them the target of Daesh extremists — were subjected to massacres, forced marriages and sex slavery during the jihadists’ 2014-15 rule in the northern Iraq province of Sinjar, the Yazidis’ traditional home. (AFP/File Photo)

“I lost my father, my grandfather and my brothers,” said Hussein. “We don’t know if they are dead or alive.

“Life is so hard without them. We live in this camp, women on our own. Some NGOs (nongovernmental organizations) used to come over to offer us support but the aid has now dwindled. I also used to go to therapy but I have now stopped. I feel like healing should be done on one’s own.”

Reflecting on the life that was so cruelly taken from her, Hussein said she can never forgive the militants who kidnapped her and destroyed her home and family.

“I miss my old life,” she said. “We were a happy family, we had a farm and so many animals. We were innocents and we had our innocence stolen. I wish those terrorists twice the suffering they imposed on us.”

In the run-up to the ninth anniversary of the attack on Sinjar, the UK government formally recognized the acts committed against the Yazidi community as genocide.

Tariq Mahmood Ahmad, Britain’s minister of state for the Middle East, said last week that the Yazidi population “suffered immensely at the hands of Daesh nine years ago and the repercussions are still felt to this day. Justice and accountability are key for those whose lives have been devastated.”

He added: “Today, we have made the historic acknowledgment that acts of genocide were committed against the Yazidi people. This determination only strengthens our commitment to ensuring that they receive the compensation owed to them and can access meaningful justice.

“The UK will continue to play a leading role in eradicating Daesh, including through rebuilding communities affected by its terrorism and leading global efforts against its poisonous propaganda.”

Yazidi survivor and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Nadia Murad welcomed the announcement.

“Today, the British government formally acknowledges the Daesh attacks on my Yazidi community in 2014 was genocide,” she said in a message posted on Twitter.

“Thousands died, thousands more were enslaved and so many of us are displaced and traumatized. I hope this step by Tariq Mahmood Ahmad and the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office brings us closer to justice.”

The UK has officially recognized five genocides: the Holocaust, Rwanda, Srebrenica, Cambodia and now the Yazidis.

Masrour Barzani, prime minister of the Kurdistan Region, said on Twitter that he “welcomes the UK’s decision.”

He added: “Our Yazidi brothers and sisters have prevailed and remain strong. We stand by our proud people as they heal and rebuild.”

Barzani’s government continues to call on federal authorities in Baghdad to deliver on their promise to reconstruct Sinjar so that the Yazidi community can return to its homeland.

Meanwhile, survivor Barzan earns a living training horses, an occupation that he says provides a measure of catharsis. However, the emotional wounds inflicted by the trauma of his abduction, the loss of his family and his years fighting under the command of his kidnappers remain raw.

“All I can say is, Alhamdulillah (praise be to God), life goes on,” he said. “Everyone’s fate is written and sealed.

“My family tree’s branches have been cut and I’ll never forgive those monsters. The battles are over but we continue with a trail of trauma.”

 

