Saudi film ‘Hajjan’ to premiere at Toronto International Film Festival

The movie is a co-production between the Kingdom’s King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture, and Egyptian producer Mohamed Hefzy’s Film Clinic.
Shawky said: “At its heart ‘Hajjan’ is an adventure that captures the deep connection between a young rider and his renegade camel.”
He added that Matar and Hofira are “an inseparable couple that form a bond based on survival and being on the run.”
The movie, which is written by Omar Shama from Egypt and the Kingdom’s Mufarrij Almajfel, stars Saudi actors Abdulmohsen Al-Nemer, Ibrahim Al-Hsawi, Alshaimaa Tayeb, Azzam El-Nemr, Omar Alatawi, and Tuleen Barbood.
DUBAI: The UAE has approved the release of the “Barbie” movie after a delay of over a month over possible content issues.
UAE officials did not explain the screening delay, which has also occurred in other countries in the Middle East like Saudi Arabia.
“The UAE Media Council has granted the Barbie movie the approval to be screened in the UAE’s licensed cinemas after completing the necessary procedures in line with the standards of media content and the UAE age classification,” the council announced late Thursday.
The movie was initially scheduled for release on July 20. However, in July, cinema websites in the UAE changed the screening date to Aug. 31.
The film about the world-famous doll stars Margot Robbie in the titular role and Ryan Gosling as Ken. It also features several other actors as “Barbies” and “Kens.”
Actress Haya Abdulsalam discusses Netflix’s smash-hit ‘Devil’s Advocate’
With the success of ‘Devil’s Advocate,’ the acclaimed Kuwaiti actress has moved away from the kind of role that made her famous
Updated 04 August 2023
William Mullally
DUBAI: It’s amazing what we can do outside of the boxes that others have put us in. Since the beginning of her career, Kuwaiti actress Haya Abdulsalam has always been cast as the ‘cute girl’ and she yearned to show that she was capable of more. Now, her smash-hit Netflix series “Devil’s Advocate” has the entire region talking, and with a host of follow-up ideas ready to go, Abdulsalam is poised to become the Arab world’s queen of the crime thriller.
“We intended this to be a hit, but we didn’t expect it to hit this big. People are stopping me on the street to tell me it’s the best Gulf series they’ve ever seen — that they never saw what was coming next. We’re so thrilled with this response, because that’s what we always dreamed of,” Abdulsalam tells Arab News.
She knew there was a demand for a series like this. A huge fan of true crime and thrillers herself, she long wondered why the region didn’t have its own exemplars that could match up to the shows she and her husband, actor and producer Fouad Ali, would binge watch at home after a long day on set.
“People love them, but they don’t really make them here. In our region, it’s always romantic series, or social dramas, or perhaps some historical fiction. There are rarely Arabic crime series — you can count them on one hand,” says Abdulsalam.
“My husband and I were home watching ‘The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story’ when we had the idea. We thought, ‘Let’s do a story just like this — a famous football player who’s accused of killing his wife.’ But while, in this case, people are still wondering who did it years later, we’ll give them a totally different answer they’re not expecting,” she continues.
The key role in the series was to be a hotshot female lawyer named Loulwa, who agrees to defend the young football star before falling in love with him. It was a role Abdulsalam didn’t intend for herself, and it wasn’t until a year into the process, after the script was finalized and the project was ready to go, that her husband finally stepped in, insisting she take it.
“We were searching for our lawyer, but my husband finally said, ‘Haya, it’s you. I can see only you. You have to do this, especially because you’re always cast as the ‘cute girl.’ No one will ever expect something different out of you, and that’s exactly why it’s going to be brilliant.’”
Playing the lead character in a series chock-full of twists, turns and revelations isn’t easy, of course. From the beginning, Abdulsalam wanted this to be a show that was impossible to predict, allowing viewers to have a completely different experience when watching it the second time. But how do you do that without giving away the game?
“It’s very hard. I remember after one take, I went to the director and said, ‘Can we do it again? Because when I say the line this way, I know people will catch on right away.’ And when they went over the footage, they realized I was right. I had to find a way to do things in between, to leave people guessing,” she says.
Abdulsalam always knew she was an artist, she just didn’t know she was an actor. Her father is a renowned painter and her mother an art director. She originally intended to follow in her father’s footsteps, even attending art school in the United States. She didn’t qualify for the fine art program, however, and fell into the dramatics department by default, urged by her family to just get a degree and figure out what to do with it later.
When she returned to Kuwait, she worked behind the scenes on local film and television productions, working as a camera assistant with no ambitions of stardom, only stepping in front of the camera to clap the film slate after the director yelled “Action!”
“The directors and producers would urge me to audition for roles, but I said ‘No, I don’t think my father will give me the OK. Not every girl in Kuwait can pursue that sort of career. It’s frowned upon in many circles,” says Abdulsalam.
“Then even my mother started insisting, and so I joined the cast of a Ramadan series in 2009, and it was an instant success. When my father saw it on television, I still hadn’t even told him I wanted to be an actor. He was so sad, and told me he didn’t want to talk to me,” Abdulsalam remembers.
For two years, Abdulsalam continued acting despite her fractured relationship with her father, landing bigger and bigger roles and pushing herself as hard as she could to improve at her craft.
“He saw the success I was having, the way I performed, the respect I received across the country. He came to me and said, ‘Now you convinced me. I’m proud of you. I thought you just wanted to be famous.’ I told him, ‘I don’t care about being famous. I only want to be an artist. You’re the one who taught me that, Baba. I just wanted to be like you,’” recounts Abdulsalam, who now counts her father as one of her biggest fans.
That same drive still fuels Abdulsalam, though now her artistic impulses extend beyond acting. Emboldened by her success as a producer on “Devil’s Advocate,” a second season of which she leaves the door open for, she is now readying numerous ideas for series that she plans to get off the ground, none of which she intends to act in — at least currently.
“I have four ideas that I’m getting ready to pitch, a couple of which were actually inspired by true crimes in the region — that happened right here in the GCC. There are so many tales that people have ignored here that deserve to be told,” says Abdulsalam.
As for acting, she is excited to continue to push herself, but is waiting for a role that speaks to her — whether in her own projects or someone else’s.
“You have to feel it, you know? I’m aware I’m getting myself into a very good place, and that this success will open a lot of doors, but if I don’t feel I can bring something to it, then it’s not for me — even if it’s good for my career on paper,” she says. “At the end of the day, I still think of this as art, and art has to speak to you.”
Saudi comedian Moayad Al-Nefaie on his debut hip-hop album
Updated 04 August 2023
Adam Grundey
DUBAI: When Saudi rapper, stand-up comedian, writer and actor Moayad Al-Nefaie appeared on stage for the first time — in a school play — a strange thing happened: The stutter that had afflicted him throughout his childhood disappeared.
“Zero,” he says. “Nothing. So I was, like, ‘OK, when I act I don’t stutter. Let me tap into that.’”
It would be too simplistic to suggest that this moment decided Al-Nefaie’s career path, but combine it with other stories from his childhood and it does seem he was fated to become a storyteller.
Take the love of poetry he inherited from his grandfather, to whom he pays tribute in the interlude on his recently released debut album, “Batn Al-Shaer.”
“My dad’s dad was this traditional Bedouin who didn’t even read and write. But we went on this journey of poetry and stories together; I memorized hundreds of lines of ancient poetry because of him,” Al-Nefaie tells Arab News. “And I talk about my grandma from my mother’s side — she’s from Sudan — and she used to sing songs and improv with us when we were young.”
But the main inspiration for “everything in my life” is his parents. And that has been the case ever since he was born in the small town of Jonesboro in Arkansas, US — a place so obscure, he says, that “even Americans are like, ‘What? You were born where?’ They don’t even know it.”
“My dad — who’s a very talented and very funny and very unique individual — studied computer science back in the Eighties. That’s why he went to the States. And my mom was studying psychology with him at Arkansas State University.” His mother went on to become a professor and currently teaches in Saudi Arabia, where the family returned when Al-Nefaie was eight.
“My mom’s doctorate was in the impact of storytelling on growth and development. So me and my siblings were like lab rats, you know? But it helped me out so much,” Al-Nefaie continues.
He stresses several times how supportive his parents have been. Even when, after studying medicine for eight years, he told them he wanted to quit to “explore and experiment.”
“It was a long talk, but eventually they were like, ‘Yeah. We agree. Do your thing.’”
That “thing” was his comedy, which, naturally enough, is built around storytelling and playing characters (“You can see the impact of my mom and dad,” he says).
Given his love of storytelling and passion for poetry, it’s no surprise that Al-Nefaie branched out into hip-hop. The title of his debut album roughly translates to “Belly of the Poet” — an allusion to an Arabic phrase, “The meaning is inside the belly of the poet,” to describe how poets may say one thing but mean another.
“It’s fun, and it comes from a place where the saying already has a lot of meanings in the culture – it’s rooted,” he says.
His raps combine poetry and hip-hop to create songs he describes as “a mixture of wisdom and humor.” He also writes, he says, in “in a pan-Arabic way — from the beginning I’ve tried to do that. I don’t want to pigeonhole myself. Arabic is so diverse.”
To illustrate his claim that it’s easier to become a poet or rapper in Arabic, he asks me to Google how many words there are in English compared to Arabic. English has roughly 600,000 words. Arabic around 12.3 million. “You see? The language gives you a lot of freedom,” he says.
The new record is not the vanity project of an actor wishing he was a musician. Al-Nefaie is the real deal, as his many collaborators on the album will attest, not least acclaimed Jordanian-Palestinian rapper The Synaptik, who features on the album’s lead single “Mashi El-Hal.”
“In my eyes, Synaptik is the best recording artist in the region. Not just the best rapper, the best recording artist,” Al-Nefaie says. “He’s so wise in the way he writes and in his melodies. I love the guy as an artist.”
Al-Nefaie declares himself an equally big fan of all the guests on his album. He hopes some will be able to join him at gigs on the regional tour he’s looking to undertake soon — all part of the “oversaturation” that he says, only half-jokingly, he’s planning. He knows that it might take overkill to break through.
“We have to acknowledge that the market is so new. Not everybody really accepts Arabic hip-hop yet,” he says. “The thing I want to do with this album is to make the gap between poetry and our authentic culture and hip-hop smaller. Like, ‘Guys, it’s linked together. It’s the same thing.’”
Statue of fiery goddess Sekhmet goes on display at Cairo Airport Museum
Deity, whose name translates as “Powerful One,” had the body of a woman and the head of a lioness, topped with a sun disk and a cobra
Sekhmet was the daughter of the sun god, Ra, and regarded as fierce and vengeful
Updated 03 August 2023
Gobran Mohamed
A stone statue of the goddess Sekhmet, which dates back more than 3,000 years to the New Kingdom era, has gone on display at Cairo International Airport Museum — Terminal 3.
The deity, whose name translates as “Powerful One,” had the body of a woman and the head of a lioness, topped with a sun disk and a cobra. She was the daughter of the sun god, Ra, and regarded as fierce and vengeful.
Known for blowing fire into the faces of her enemies, Egypt’s hot desert winds have been likened to her breath. But she also had a benign side and was associated with epidemics and healing.
Made of granodiorite — a hard stone similar to granite – the statue is part of a collection of artifacts now on display at the museum that take visitors on a journey through successive ages of Egypt’s history, including the Pharaonic and Greco-Roman periods through to the Islamic and modern eras.
The Terminal 3 museum, a cooperative project between the Ministries of Antiquities and Civil Aviation, opened in 2016 and spans 150 square meters.
Meanwhile, the General Administration of Tourism and Antiquities said it had tackled 749 cases involving the illegal possession of antiquities, illegal digging and violations by tourism companies in the past six days.
The offenders have all been referred to the relevant prosecutors.
World celebrates Arabic, ‘the language of poetry and the arts’
UNESCO chooses theme for World Arabic Language Day 2023
Arabic is one of the most widely spoken languages, used daily by more than 400m people
Updated 03 August 2023
Hebshi Alshammari
RIYADH: Language is a main pillar of any society, and a driving force for connecting communities. As one of the six official languages in the UN, and one of the most spoken languages globally, Arabic is an incubator of culture, science and knowledge.
It is also one of the most widely spoken languages in the world, used daily by more than 400 million people.
World Arabic Language Day has been celebrated by UNESCO every year on Dec. 18 since 2012, the date coinciding with the day in 1973 that the UN General Assembly adopted Arabic as the sixth official language.
UNESCO recently chose “Arabic — the Language of Poetry and Arts” as the theme of World Arabic Language Day 2023 to highlight the role Arabic has played in poetry and art for centuries.
Experts told Arab News that Arabic has many characteristics and aesthetic values, both in written text and spoken discourse.
“Arabic language is very closely linked to the arts, literature and various cultural styles, from poetry to prose, to the rest of the literary genres, such as the story, the novel, the narrative, and poems in various artistic and scientific fields,” Mohammed Alfrih, a member of the board of directors of the Saudi Publishers Association, said.
“We can hardly find another language that mimics the Arabic language in its elegance and its different expressive ability, and it is not surprising that non-native speakers confirmed that, let alone its native speakers,” he said.
Yousef Rabab’ah, a professor of Arabic language and literature at Jordan’s Philadelphia University, said: “The Arabic language is characterized by features and characteristics in derivation, vocabulary, and idiomatic expressions that make it able to keep pace with developments in various fields, and this is proven objectively.”
Rabab’ah, who is editor-in-chief of Afkar Magazine, which is published by the Jordanian Ministry of Culture, said: “The Arabic language has been able throughout its history to influence many arts related to it, for example the arts of decoration, in which the Arabic calligraphy was essential in its formation. Artists were able to adapt the Arabic letters and Arabic calligraphy to produce artistic paintings and beautiful decorations that we see in places of worship, the walls of castles, palaces, and on the covers of books.
“Likewise, Arab voices, and the way they are performed and controlled, have a great role in the arts of singing, music and mirth, and we will not forget the plastic arts that adopt the formations of Arabic calligraphy which enter into the drawings of this type of art,” he said.
Mohammed Daud, a professor of Arabic language and dean of the Faculty of Linguistics at Sudan University of Science and Technology, said: “There are formative and structural characteristics common to natural human languages, in addition to what is specific to each language.
“The Arabic language is distinguished by these formative and structural characteristics without the rest of the languages. It is represented by the fact that Arabic is concerned with the aesthetic values in the written text and spoken discourse, taking into account the semantic differences between words that appear synonymous in different structural contexts, which enabled it to express the same meaning in different ways and with amazing accuracy.
“This is reflected in its illustrative styles and its individual and collective creative arts, and applies to the ways of thinking of its speakers in their keenness to portray the details of artistic situations and the integrity of their creative production,” he said.
Daud said that the future of the Arabic language is bright due to the stability of its morphological, grammatical and semantic systems, and its ability to derive words and generate meanings through these means.
Tha’er Alethari, a professor of criticism and literature at University of Wasit in Iraq, said: “It is important to realize that Arabic is the only language in the world that has been understood for 2,000 continuous years.
“We read pre-Islamic poetry, understand it, and perhaps quote it on a contemporary issue, and this communication has given the language vitality and the ability to adapt to every era.
“There are two linguistic characteristics that helped it in this, the first of which is the abundance of linguistic roots in it, and the second is its etymological nature. Arabic does not depend on antecedents and suffixes in generating connotations, as is the case with most human languages. subject, noun, adverbs, etc,” he said.