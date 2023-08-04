You are here

No public event for anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II's death

Britain's King Charles will mark the first anniversary of the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II privately, British media reported Friday. (AP/File)
04 August 2023
AFP

  • Queen Elizabeth II died at the royal family's private Scottish Highland retreat
  • She had reigned for 70 years, longer than any British monarch
04 August 2023
AFP

LONDON: Britain's King Charles will mark the first anniversary of the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II privately, British media reported Friday.
Charles and his wife Queen Camilla will not hold a private family gathering to commemorate her passing and no public event is planned, according to the BBC and the PA news agency.
Queen Elizabeth II died at the royal family's private Scottish Highland retreat, Balmoral, in September last year aged 96.
She had reigned for 70 years, longer than any British monarch.
Elizabeth II's eldest son Charles succeeded her on the throne and was coronated alongside Camilla on May 6 in a ceremony at Westminster Abbey.
Charles and Camilla are not expected to attend commemorative events during the week of the anniversary, the BBC reported.
The late queen used to mark the passing of her father, King George VI, on February 6, 1952 in private at the Sandringham estate in eastern England.

Topics: Queen Elizabeth II King Charles III Anniversary

New York park erupts in chaos as live streamer’s giveaway goes out of hand

Updated 53 min 11 sec ago
Reuters
AP

Updated 53 min 11 sec ago
Reuters AP

NEW YORK CITY: Thousands of people overran New York’s Union Square and the surrounding streets on Friday after a popular live streamer announced a “giveaway” event that grew chaotic, leading police officers to move in to disperse the crowd.
The event was sponsored by live streamer Kai Cenat, best known for his live streams on the gaming site Twitch and his YouTube videos. He had earlier promoted a “huge giveaway” on his Instagram account for 4 p.m. ET (2000 GMT).

Aerial TV news footage Friday showed a surging, tightly packed crowd climbing on vehicles, hurling chairs, throwing punches and scaling structures in the park. Shouting teenagers swung objects at car windows and ran through the streets.
Traffic was blocked by the crowd on several streets. A growing number of police officers could be seen trying to control the gathering. Some people climbed on top of a moving vehicle, falling off as it sped away. Others pounded on the side of a city bus. People could be seen climbing on top of another bus and jumping up and down.
The NYPD didn’t immediately have information on injuries or arrests. Numerous people could be seen in hand restraints, sitting on the sidewalks. Police were forming lines in the street, trying to direct the crowd, which periodically broke out in a run.
On his Instagram feed, the streamer Kai Cenat had an image promoting a giveaway at 4 p.m. Friday in the park. Some young people leaving the park said they had come expecting a giveaway of a computer for livestreaming and a new PlayStation.
Cenat, 21, is a video creator with 6.5 million followers on the platform Twitch, where he regularly livestreams. He also boasts 4 million subscribers on YouTube, where he posts daily life and comedy vlogs ranging from “Fake Hibachi Chef Prank!” to his most recent video, “I Rented Us Girlfriends In Japan!”
His 299 YouTube videos have amassed more than 276 million views among them. In December, he was crowned streamer of the year at the 12th annual Streamy Awards. Messages sent to his publicist, management company and email address for business inquiries were not immediately returned.
Police were using metal barricades to try to push the crowd back and using loudspeakers to warn the crowd, “This gathering is unlawful. You are ordered to disperse.”

‘Space is the limit’: G20 rep highlights Saudi success at women’s empowerment summit

04 August 2023

  • Kingdom represented by Dr. Maymouna Al-Khalil, secretary-general of Family Affairs Council
  • Saudi Arabia had the third-highest percentage of women holding entrepreneurial roles
04 August 2023
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: Saudi Arabia’s representative has highlighted the Kingdom’s success in implementing policies to empower women at a G20 Empower conference, which wrapped up on Friday.

The Ministerial Conference on Women’s Empowerment under India’s G20 presidency took place in Gandhinagar, Gujarat on Aug. 2-4.

Ministers and other top officials from G20 members responsible for gender equality and the empowerment of all women and girls discussed actions to accelerate progress on achieving gender equality in accordance with the Sustainable Development Goals.

Saudi Arabia was represented by Dr. Maymouna Al-Khalil, secretary-general of the Family Affairs Council, who shared with the meeting’s participants the Kingdom’s best practices that in the past few years have made it a country with one of the world’s highest shares of women entrepreneurs.

“Women are partners alongside men in realizing the targets of Vision 2030. They are considered important contributors to reach a thriving economy, to be part of an ambitious nation,” Al-Khalil told Arab News.

FASTFACT

Saudi Arabia had the third-highest percentage of women holding entrepreneurial roles.

“To play their roles, they are educated, they are aware, they are skilled, they have much to offer in terms of their expertise.”

Female employment levels have soared since the launching of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s Vision 2030 diversification and transformation plan in 2016.

A 2021 report by London-based Global Entrepreneurship Monitor showed Saudi Arabia had the third-highest percentage of women holding entrepreneurial roles.

“The numbers speak volumes. Women now are leading 45 percent of (small and medium-sized enterprises) in the Kingdom and they make up 17.7 percent of those who are engaged in entrepreneurial activity,” Al-Khalil said.

“The Kingdom is also aware of the need to prepare future women leaders and to empower the current women leaders.”

During her speech at the G20 women’s empowerment conference, the Saudi representative presented a series of initiatives undertaken under Vision 2030 to close the gender gap in all sectors.

“Saudi Arabia has nearly closed the gender gap in (women’s) participation in the sectors of health and education,” she said.

“In the information and communication technology sector, a women’s empowerment program was launched in order to build a digital ecosystem that attracts, embraces, and develops talented women in technology who are capable of contributing to the digital transformation agenda in the Kingdom.”

The objectives of the program were to increase women’s participation in IT and to raise digital awareness among them, which for Al-Khalil remains “a common challenge for all nations.”

As a result of its programs to address it, Saudi Arabia has enrolled more than 47,000 women in programs for digital reskilling and upskilling, which contributed to women making up 33 percent of the Kingdom’s information and communications technology sector.  

“As the Kingdom continues to build a future where women stand shoulder-to-shoulder with men, united in their shared pursuit of a thriving and prosperous nation, it remains committed to the G20 priorities for (women’s) empowerment,” Al-Khalil said.

One of the most recent examples that she gave from the Saudi experience was of astronauts Rayyanah Barnawi and Ali Al-Qarni who in May joined the International Space Station.

Barnawi made history as the first-ever Arab female astronaut to go to the ISS.

“The sky, or space, is the limit,” Al-Khalil said. “Empowering women is not just a matter of justice, it is an economic imperative for driving growth, innovation, and sustainable development. By realizing the full potential of women, we unlock the doors to prosperity for all.”

 

Topics: G20 Saudi Arabia India

How Gulf jobs helped Sri Lankans keep families afloat at height of economic crisis

Passengers wait inside the arrival hall at Bandaranaike International Airport in Katunayake. (AFP file photo)
Passengers wait inside the arrival hall at Bandaranaike International Airport in Katunayake. (AFP file photo)
04 August 2023

How Gulf jobs helped Sri Lankans keep families afloat at height of economic crisis

Passengers wait inside the arrival hall at Bandaranaike International Airport in Katunayake. (AFP file photo)
  • Around 850,000 Sri Lankan expats live, work in Gulf countries
  • Many were supported by their Gulf employers during difficult period back home
04 August 2023
Mohammed Rasooldeen

COLOMBO: Nihal Gamage was working in Riyadh when his country, Sri Lanka, plunged into an unprecedented economic crisis last year.

As millions of Sri Lankans faced skyrocketing inflation and shortages of essential goods, Gamage’s bread and butter as a businessman in the Kingdom became a lifeline for his family back in Sri Lanka’s coastal town of Balapitiya.

“We were really blessed to be in Saudi Arabia, where our salaries were uninterrupted during the time of crisis,” Gamage, who has worked in the Saudi capital for more than three decades, told Arab News.

“Those working in the Gulf were fortunate ones. We increased our remittances to Sri Lanka so that our dependents would not have any difficulties in buying their consumer items.”

HIGHLIGHTS

• Around 850,000 Sri Lankan expats live, work in Gulf countries.

• Many were supported by their Gulf employers during difficult period back home.

In 2022, Sri Lankans struggled through the country’s worst financial crisis in history. Many queued for days in snaking fuel lines and endured lengthy power cuts at the peak of the crisis, which ultimately saw the island nation defaulting on its foreign debt, the ouster of the president and his cabinet, and the inflation rate reaching a record high of around 70 percent in September.

“We were really shocked to know that our motherland had gone bankrupt,” Gamage said. “We did a lot of charities during this period. We as migrant workers distributed dry rations and other consumer needs to those who were affected in Lanka.”

Gamage is among 1.2 million Sri Lankans currently working abroad, a group that has historically been a key source of Sri Lanka’s foreign reserves. Most of them, about 850,000, live and work in Gulf countries.

“The economic crisis was a big blow to all Sri Lankans living in the country as well as abroad,” L.K. Ruhunage, labor migration researcher and former deputy general manager at the Sri Lanka Bureau of Foreign Employment, told Arab News.

“Those working in the Gulf were blessed since they were receiving good salaries and those funds are good enough to look after their families back home.”

Many sent more money to help families, friends, and neighbors stay afloat.

In the Gulf, they enjoyed the support of their employers, Ruhunage said.

This was the case for M.H.M. Manasique, who works in the administration of the Kuwait-based Al Mulla Group.

“Kuwait has been a good friend of Sri Lanka from time immemorial,” Manasique told Arab News.

“I am happy to say that most of the employers in Kuwait treated their Lankan employees with compassion and even financially looked after them well with a view to help those who are suffering in Sri Lanka.”

For the family of Ali Packeer, who has been working in Saudi Arabia for the past 30 years, his income was the only source of livelihood for the whole family.

“It helped in many ways to support the family against the sudden increase of prices for food items, milk, medicine, and fuel,” he said.

“We were blessed to be in Saudi when the crisis hit our country because we were able to support our next of kin, relatives, and friends in our small way.”

In July, Sri Lanka’s inflation rate dropped to single digits for the first time in months. Figures released on Monday showed its key inflation rate nearly halved to 6.3 percent from 12 percent in June, following a $2.9 billion rescue package from the International Monetary Fund.

Packeer was hopeful that the crisis would soon be over for good.

“The common man on the island could not take it,” he added. “We are on the road to recovery.”

 

Topics: Sri Lanka

US tourist killed in boat crash off Amalfi Coast, Italian media say

04 August 2023
AP

  • The crash occurred Thursday off the popular stretch of coastline near Naples in southern Italy
  • The motorboat, rented through a skipper, slammed into the sailboat, which was carrying dozens of US and German tourists, including some celebrating a wedding
04 August 2023
AP

ROME: An American woman was killed off the Amalfi Coast after the motorboat she and her family were traveling on crashed into a tourist sailboat, Italian state TV said Friday.
The crash occurred Thursday off the popular stretch of coastline near Naples in southern Italy.
According to Italian media reports, the motorboat, rented through a skipper, slammed into the sailboat, which was carrying dozens of U.S. and German tourists, including some celebrating a wedding.
The impact of the crash knocked the woman into the water, where she was struck repeatedly by the motorboat’s propeller, the reports said.
Italian state TV said the woman was pulled out of the water and brought to a dock, but she had died by the time a helicopter ambulance arrived.
The Italian Coast Guard office in Amalfi was investigating the crash. A call to its office wasn’t answered, nor was there a response to an emailed request for details, including confirmation of the victim’s name and age.
The dead woman was identified in news reports as the head of a U.S. publishing company based in New York. Company officials said they couldn't comment until first reaching her family.
The victim's husband was hospitalized with a shoulder injury while the couple’s two young children were uninjured, according to the reports.
No one aboard the sailboat, including more than 80 U.S. and German tourists and crew, were injured.
A blood test for the skipper of the motorboat tested positive, reported Italian news agency ANSA, without indicating whether the result indicated alcohol or drug consumption. The skipper, who is Italian and about 30 years old, suffered a broken pelvis and ribs, ANSA said.
There was no answer at the courthouse in the southern of port city of Salerno, where prosecutors were overseeing the investigation.
The family was on holiday in Italy, media reports said. When their motorboat crashed, it had been headed to Positano, one of the most popular destinations along the Amalfi coast, Italian media said.

Topics: Italy Amalfi Coast US tourist boat accident

Putin critic Alexei Navalny has 19 years added to his jail term

04 August 2023
Reuters

  • Navalny, 47, President Vladimir Putin’s fiercest domestic critic, is already serving sentences totalling 11-1/2 years on fraud and other charges
  • His team said the judge had added 19 years to his sentences as a result of the new charges
04 August 2023
Reuters

MOSCOW: Jailed Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny had an extra 19 years added to his jail term on Friday in a criminal case which he and his supporters said was trumped up to keep him behind bars and out of politics for even longer.
Navalny, 47, President Vladimir Putin’s fiercest domestic critic, is already serving sentences totalling 11-1/2 years on fraud and other charges that he says are also bogus. His political movement has been outlawed and declared “extremist.”
A court at the IK-6 penal colony in Melekhovo, about 235 km (145 miles) east of Moscow where he is serving his sentences, was trying him on Friday on six separate criminal charges, including inciting and financing extremist activity and creating an extremist organization.
The audio feed from the court was so poor that it was practically impossible to make out what the judge was saying.
Navalny’s team said the judge had added 19 years to his sentences as a result of the new charges. State prosecutors had asked the court to hand him another 20 years in a penal colony.
Dressed in his dark prison uniform and flanked by his lawyers, Navalny smiled at times as he listened to the judge.
In a message posted on social media a day earlier Navalny had predicted he would get a long jail term, but had said it didn’t really matter because he was also threatened with separate terrorism charges that could bring another decade.
Navalny had said the purpose of giving him extra jail time was to frighten Russians, but had urged them not to let that happen and to think hard about how best to resist what he called the “villains and thieves in the Kremlin.”
The charges relate to his role in his now defunct movement inside Russia, which the authorities said had been trying to foment a revolution by seeking to destabilize the socio-political situation.

Topics: Russia President Vladimir Putin Alexei Navalny court fraud

