Spanish man confesses to murder on Thai tourist island: police
A Spanish man has confessed to murdering and dismembering the body of another foreigner on the popular Thai tourist island of Koh Pha Ngan, police said said on August 5, 2023. (AFP)
Updated 05 August 2023
AFP

Spanish man confesses to murder on Thai tourist island: police
  • Daniel Sancho Bronchalo, 29, who arrived in Thailand on July 31 as a tourist, has confessed to the murder
  • The suspect works as a chef and is the son of well-known Spanish actor Rodolfo Sancho
Updated 05 August 2023
AFP

BANGKOK: A Spanish man has confessed to murdering and dismembering the body of another foreigner on the popular Thai tourist island of Koh Pha Ngan, police said Saturday.
Police believe body parts including hips and thighs that were found at a rubbish dump on Thursday belong to a 44-year-old Colombian plastic surgeon they named as Edwin Arrieta Arteaga.
Daniel Sancho Bronchalo, 29, who arrived in Thailand on July 31 as a tourist, has confessed to the murder, police said.
"He admitted it," Koh Pha Ngan's police chief Panya Niratimanon, told AFP, adding the investigation is ongoing.
"The victim and the suspect knew each other before they came to Thailand, and his dubious activities indicate that he might murder the victim," Panya said.
The suspect works as a chef and is the son of well-known Spanish actor Rodolfo Sancho, according to media reports.
Photos of the suspect appear to match pictures on Daniel Sancho's Instagram account, which also follows the victim's account. The Instagram account has been previously tagged in Rodolfo Sancho's posts.
The Spanish embassy in Bangkok, Rodolfo Sancho and his agent did not immediately respond to AFP requests for comment.
Thailand is a relatively safe country where violent crimes are rare.
Koh Pha Ngan is famed for white sandy beaches and draws thousands of backpackers to its notoriously wild "full moon" parties.
In 2014, another tourist island Koh Tao was rocked by the double murder of two young British backpackers.
Two Burmese nationals are serving sentences of life imprisonment for the murders, but rights groups have accused Thai authorities of using the men as scapegoats.

Russia says intercepted US drone over Black Sea

Russia says intercepted US drone over Black Sea
Updated 41 min 7 sec ago
AFP
Abdul Aziz Abdul Wahid

Russia says intercepted US drone over Black Sea

Russia says intercepted US drone over Black Sea
  • Incidents involving Russian and Western aircraft have multiplied over the Black Sea and Baltic Sea in recent months
Updated 41 min 7 sec ago
AFP Abdul Aziz Abdul Wahid

MOSCOW: Russia said Saturday it scrambled an Su-30 fighter jet to “prevent a violation of the Russian state border” by a US Reaper MQ-9 military drone over the Black Sea.

“As the Russian fighter approached, the foreign reconnaissance drone performed a U-turn away from the border,” the Russian defense ministry said.

The ministry said the drone belonged to the US Air Force.

“The Russian aircraft returned safely to its air base, there was no violation of the border,” it added.

Incidents involving Russian and Western aircraft have multiplied over the Black Sea and Baltic Sea in recent months, as Moscow pursues its offensive in Ukraine.

Tensions grew between Moscow and Washington when another US Reaper drone crashed after colliding with a Russian fighter jet over the Black Sea in mid-March.

Moscow said in May it had intercepted four US strategic bombers above the Baltic Sea in two separate incidents in the space of one week.

Russia also said it has intercepted French, German, Polish and British aircraft.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Russia Ukraine US Black Sea

Bangladesh boosting GCC ties ahead of expected ministerial meeting

Bangladesh boosting GCC ties ahead of expected ministerial meeting
Updated 05 August 2023

Bangladesh boosting GCC ties ahead of expected ministerial meeting

Bangladesh boosting GCC ties ahead of expected ministerial meeting
  • Dhaka signed cooperation framework with bloc late last year
  • Envoy hopeful to hold talks on sidelines of UNGA in September
Updated 05 August 2023
SHEHAB SUMON

Dhaka: Bangladesh is working to boost its relations with the Gulf Cooperation Council and is preparing to hold ministerial-level talks with the bloc, the South Asian nation’s envoy to Riyadh told Arab News on Saturday.

Bangladesh and the GCC — an intergovernmental economic union of Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE, headquartered in Riyadh — signed a memorandum establishing a framework for cooperation in November last year.

The deal was reached on the sidelines of the Manama Dialogue regional security conference in Bahrain by Bangladeshi Foreign Minister A.K. Abdul Momen and former GCC secretary general Dr. Nayem Falah Al-Hajraf.

“We have been trying to boost cooperation with GCC. In this context, we signed an MoU with the GCC in November. This MoU has a baseline on the ways to move forward,” Bangladeshi Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Javed Patwary told Arab News.

To move the cooperation forward, the envoy met this week the GCC’s new chief, Jasem Al-Budaiwi, who took office earlier this year. The two discussed holding a ministerial-level meeting in September.

“There will be a ministerial meeting which will be led by our foreign minister and the GCC secretary general. I proposed to organize the meeting during the UNGA in September at New York as a sideline meeting,” Patwary said.

Before the meeting, the ambassador is expecting consultations with GCC and Bangladeshi officials to prepare a joint action plan.

“Either it could take place in Dhaka or Riyadh, but there are time constraints since the UNGA will take place in September. In that case, this official-level meeting may also take place virtually. We offered all the options to GCC,” he said.

“Based on that, we will proceed with future works.”

Bangladesh has been pursuing closer ties with Gulf countries to tap into cooperation focusing on traditional sectors such as energy and food security, but also an emerging industry — culture.

“We found some priority areas to boost cooperation, like trade, commerce, energy security, agriculture, food security, climate change, etc. Apart from that, there is another important area for boosting cooperation, which is culture. All the GCC members are moving fast with cultural developments,” Patwary said.

“Increasing investment from both sides is another big area of opportunity. There can be mutual commodity exchange, and we are focusing on increasing our trade with GCC nations. We hope that cooperation in all these areas will be enhanced.”

As it pursues closer GCC links, Bangladesh is trying to tighten its commercial ties with Saudi Arabia in particular. Opportunities have been on the rise since March, when a delegation led by Saudi Commerce Minister Majid bin Abdullah Al-Qasabi visited Dhaka.

With several investment agreements signed during the visit, Saudi Arabia entered Bangladesh’s energy, seaport and agriculture industries, while the two nations’ chambers of commerce established a joint council to navigate bilateral business ties.

Saudi Ambassador to Bangladesh Essa Al-Duhailan told Arab News last month that a delegation of top Bangladeshi business leaders was expected to visit the Kingdom in coming weeks.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Bangladesh

Norwegian climber retires after becoming the fastest to climb world’s highest 14 peaks in 92 days 

Norwegian climber retires after becoming the fastest to climb world’s highest 14 peaks in 92 days 
Updated 05 August 2023
AP

Norwegian climber retires after becoming the fastest to climb world’s highest 14 peaks in 92 days 

Norwegian climber retires after becoming the fastest to climb world’s highest 14 peaks in 92 days 
  • Kristin Harila, her guide scaled Mount K2 in Pakistan last week, shattering the previous record of 189 days 
  • The 37-year-old began the mission of setting a new record in April by scaling Mount Shishapangma in China 
Updated 05 August 2023
AP

KATMANDU: A Norwegian who just became the fastest climber to scale all the world’s 14 highest mountains announced she was retiring from climbing high peaks on Saturday upon her return to Nepal. 

Kristin Harila along with her Sherpa guide Tenjin were given a hero’s welcome at the Katmandu airport where hundreds including mountaineers, government officials and well-wishers gathered to welcome them back with cheers and flower garlands. 

Harila and Tenjin scaled Mount K2 in Pakistan last week, thus concluding the climb of the 14th peak — that is more than 8000 meters (about 26,000 feet) — high in 92 days, shattering the previous record of 189 days. 

“I don’t think I will try any eight-thousand meters for a while.” Harila said. “I have done 28 eight-thousand meters in total so I think I have done my part.” 

The 37-year-old climber began the mission of setting a new record in April by scaling Mount Shishapangma followed by other peaks in China as well as Nepal, including Mount Everest. She then moved on to Pakistan to complete her list of climbs. 

This year was her second attempt to set the record of becoming the fastest climber of the 14 peaks. 

Harila had initially begun her world record attempt in April 2022 with the aim of completing it by September. But she only managed 12 peaks after Chinese authorities restricted foreign travel to the country because of the coronavirus pandemic. 

“I am going to do running in the mountains and have already signed up for a race,” she said of her immediate plans. 

Harila said Mount K2, the last one on her list was the most difficult one to tackle. K2 is the second-highest peak in the world. 

Harila said that weather conditions usually dictate how difficult a climb can be and this year they faced “very hard conditions on K2” because of “very deep snow.” 

The last record for the fastest climb of the 14 peaks was held by Nirmal Purja, a Nepal-born British citizen who scaled them in 189 days in 2019, beating the previous record of more than seven years set by a South Korean climber. Purja’s climbs were later adapted into a popular Netflix documentary, “14 Peaks: Nothing is Impossible.” 

Topics: Norwegian climber Mountain Climbers mountaineer

Albanian smugglers use TikTok promos to smuggle criminals out of UK

Albanian smugglers use TikTok promos to smuggle criminals out of UK
Updated 05 August 2023
Arab News

Albanian smugglers use TikTok promos to smuggle criminals out of UK

Albanian smugglers use TikTok promos to smuggle criminals out of UK
  • People-smugglers are getting paid twice — for smuggling illegal immigrants into the UK and smuggling suspects out across the English Channel
  • A newspaper reporter who posed as someone wanting to help a relative flee England after being involved in a murder was told it was possible for £3,000
Updated 05 August 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Illegal immigrants wanting to get into the UK and criminals seeking to escape are being allegedly assisted by Albanian people-smugglers.

The British newspaper, the Daily Mail, reported on Friday that people-smugglers were getting paid twice — for smuggling illegal immigrants into the UK and smuggling suspects out across the English Channel.

Albanian gangs are reported to have been promoting escape trips on lorries for “people who have problems and want to leave England as soon as possible” on TikTok.

As part of an undercover investigation, a reporter posed as someone wanting to assist a family member who needed to leave the UK after being involved in a murder. The reporter was told that smuggling the man out would be possible for £3,000.

According to the newspaper, another TikTok account advertised to smuggle wanted criminals out for £17,500, by posing as reserve lorry drivers after processing forged papers for them.  

A smuggler was quoted as saying that this method was routinely used to smuggle illegal immigrants into the UK.

On Friday, Tory MPs condemned the people-smuggling gangs for making fortunes by “using the UK like a criminal playground.”

Alp Mehmet, of Migration Watch UK, said: “Our country, once revered for its law and order, is being turned into the Wild West by Albanian criminals who seem to have taken control and can do as they please. It is utterly shameful.”

UK police are currently pursuing more than 38 suspected Albanian criminals, including nine murderers, two purported rapists, an alleged £3 million fraudster, a cannabis producer and a drug dealer, among others.

It is believed that people-smugglers have helped such criminals flee the country. Another TikTok promo addressed “people with problems” wishing to exit England who could do so by “going to France or Belgium” on the back of a lorry for £2,500. A second people-smuggling gang’s TikTok page offered “inbound and outbound by lorry.” A third page run by another smugglers’ group asked for direct messages from “anyone who wants to return to the EU from England by lorry, people with problems who cannot get an airplane. 100 percent guarantee.”

The site had more than 40 posts, many offering illegal passage into the UK either by lorry or “super comfort” yacht, and urged Albanians in France or Belgium to get in touch.

One smuggler account, “Travel Agency London,” asked for £17,500 to up pick a “fugitive killer” from a safe house in Leeds and transport him in the cab of a Belgian lorry out of the UK using fake travel documents.

The smuggler was quoted as saying: “We bring people from Belgium to England in the cab of the lorry as a second driver all the time.”

Tory MP Gareth Johnson, a former lawyer, described the newspaper’s findings as “frightening.”

“What is so worrying is they believe they are a law unto themselves and are treating our country like a criminal playground,” Johnson said.

“This is the consequence of having such porous borders.

“If criminals are coming here illegally we can hardly be surprised that criminals are also escaping when they are wanted, but it is utterly cynical that it is the same gangs making money to take them both ways.”

Meanwhile, Tory MP Natalie Elphicke, whose constituency is in Dover where many migrants enter the UK, said: “This investigation underlines that the small boats’ crisis is about serious and organized crime as well as illegal immigration. The criminal gangs will only be stopped when they know they won’t succeed in using small boats.”

She said that was why France needed to work with the UK to stop small boats leaving the French coast.

The Daily Mail said that although TikTok banned people-smuggling accounts, after such pages were terminated they usually quickly reappeared in a similar form.

A TikTok spokesman said: “We have zero tolerance for content that facilitates human smuggling and trafficking. The videos and accounts in question have been banned, and we continue to work closely with UK law enforcement and industry partners to find and remove content of this nature.”

Topics: Albania TikTok UK

Pakistani police arrest ex-PM Khan after court conviction

Pakistani police arrest ex-PM Khan after court conviction
Updated 05 August 2023

Pakistani police arrest ex-PM Khan after court conviction

Pakistani police arrest ex-PM Khan after court conviction
  • Party says former premier being moved to Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat Prison
  • Aide Shah Mahmood Qureshi says Khan’s party will challenge the verdict
Updated 05 August 2023
Aamir Saeed

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani police arrested former Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday after a court sentenced him to three years in prison for illegally selling state gifts.
The Election Commission of Pakistan last October found Khan guilty of not declaring proceeds from the sale of state gifts received during his tenure as prime minister from 2018 to 2022 and sought criminal proceedings against him.
Khan, who has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing, was convicted on Saturday by a district court in the capital Islamabad.
His Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party confirmed in a statement to the media that he was taken from his residence in Lahore to the city’s Kot Lakhpat Prison.
The party also said it had already appealed the verdict to the Supreme Court.
“We will be challenging the verdict in the superior judiciary as we feel that justice has not been done in this case,” PTI vice chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi told Arab News, raising questions over the “hasty trial and proceedings” in the case.
The conviction came just a day after the Islamabad High Court temporarily halted the district court trial.
“Our applications and appeals have already been pending in the Islamabad High Court for adjudication in the Toshakhana (state gift repository) case, but the district court judge has given a judgment,” Qureshi added.
The former cricket star, 70, was accused of misusing his premiership to buy and sell gifts in state possession that were received during visits abroad and worth more than 140 million Pakistani rupees ($635,000).
Khan’s party said in a statement that his conviction was “tinted by political posturing” and “conspicuously reached at haste to keep (the) chairman out of (the) electoral race.”
Khan was removed from office in a parliamentary no-confidence vote in April last year and has since led a popular campaign against the current government led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, accusing it of colluding with military leaders to oust him and keep him locked out of politics.
Attaullah Tarar, Sharif’s aide on legal affairs, said the court had found Khan guilty of misdeclaration of assets in the statement of his wealth.
“You know elected representatives have to declare their assets with the Election Commission of Pakistan,” he said in televised comments.
“Anything you do not declare counts as misdeclaration and that accounts for three-year imprisonment.”

Topics: Pakistan Former Prime Minister Imran Khan islamabad high court

