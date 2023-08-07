You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia’s progress offers hope for women’s football in the Middle East

Saudi Arabia’s progress offers hope for women’s football in the Middle East

Saudi Arabia’s progress offers hope for women’s football in the Middle East
Action from Saudi Arabia women's national team's friendly against Andorra in June (Twitter/@saff_wfd)
Short Url

https://arab.news/4uygd

Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s progress offers hope for women’s football in the Middle East

Saudi Arabia’s progress offers hope for women’s football in the Middle East
  • Morocco’s performances at Women’s World Cup a boost for Arab football, but other nations lag way behind
  • Saudi Arabian Football Federation recently announced investment of $13m toward the development of women’s game in the Kingdom
Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News

The ongoing FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand has been historic for several reasons.

Debut victories, record crowds and milestone goals have marked a thrilling group stage that saw the likes of Brazil, Germany, Canada and Italy fall by the wayside, while emerging nations including Morocco, South Africa and Jamaica have stolen the show.

The Moroccans won the hearts of fans around the world after their miraculous qualification for the last 16 with back-to-back victories over South Korea and Colombia.

The scenes in Perth of the players and coaches erupting in wild, tearful celebration as they progressed to face France, went viral around the world, touching even the most hardened football fans.

Their success is testament to many years of investment and development from their federation, and stands as the ultimate blueprint for the rest of the Middle East and North Africa region.

While Morocco made history as the first Arab nation to play at the tournament, which was first held in 1991, it is notable that no country from the Middle East has qualified for the global showpiece — and that does not appear likely to change any time soon.

The development of women’s football in the region remains frustratingly slow.

In contrast to nations that are progressing, like Saudi Arabia, which has significantly increased its investment in recent years, there countries like Qatar and the UAE where progress appears almost nonexistent.

Others simply do not have the resources.

“Unfortunately, from an economic point of view, we’re still behind,” former Lebanon international Assile Toufaily told Arab News.

“We still have this problem of lack of funding, lack of sponsorship opportunities, lack of media representation, lack of governmental support and this is blocking the development. What is happening in Saudi Arabia is an exception.”

Toufaily said, however, there has been some progress made with a greater level of acceptance, if not necessarily support, for women’s football within the region.

Former Jordan international Stephanie Al-Naber, who also sits on the Asian Football Confederation’s women’s committee, told Arab News progress has been made but roadblocks still exist in the culturally conservative region.

“The overall development of women’s football in West Asia in recent years has shown positive progress,” Al-Naber, who captained her country, explained.

“There has been an increase in participation, investments, and attention to the sport, indicating a growing interest in developing women’s football in the region.

“Despite the progress, women’s football in the Middle East still faces several challenges.

“Some of these include societal norms and cultural barriers that may limit opportunities for women to participate, lack of adequate infrastructure and resources, and the need for further support and recognition from governing bodies.”

It was hoped that Jordan hosting the 2016 U-17 Women’s World Cup and the 2018 AFC Women’s Asian Cup, the first time a nation from the Middle East had held either of those competitions, would be a catalyst for change within the region.

But, while Jordan continues to be one of the leaders within the region, other countries are still lagging behind.

Given their hosting of the men’s World Cup last year, Qatar is one example that stands out for all the wrong reasons.

As the country went through an enormous program of infrastructure development, pouring tens of millions into football’s showcase event, its women’s team was left to wither on the vine.

An unofficial friendly in 2021 against Afghanistan, and the odd cultural exchange trip, is the total extent of their activity since 2014 when they participated in the Women’s West Asian Championships and lost all three games in the group stage.

The team is not listed on the FIFA rankings and its official status is unclear.

“We are waiting for the legacy of the World Cup to bring us up, that’s our only hope,” Hagar Nader Nessim Aziz Saleh, a player with the national team, was quoted as saying by The New York Times last year.

“Of course we are feeling sad and want to participate,” she added to German outlet DW.

“I don’t think we have a ranking now, because we didn’t play a proper match for such a long time. If you aren’t playing, you can’t improve.”

There are green shoots in Saudi Arabia, however, which has poured significant investment into its women’s program in recent years as it looks to make up for lost time.

On the back of the successful launch of its first professional league last year, the Saudi Arabian Football Federation recently announced a further investment of $13 million aimed at improving club governance and sustainability, expanding competition opportunities, and creating jobs within the women’s game.

With a bid for the 2026 Women’s Asian Cup on the table, and a burgeoning domestic league that now boasts Morocco’s World Cup goalscorer Ibtissam Jraidi, former French international Lina Boussaha, experienced US coach Kelly Lindsey and former West Ham star Nor Mustafa, there is reason at last to be optimistic about women’s football in the Middle East.

The question remains, however, will others follow Saudi Arabia’s lead?

Topics: Saudi Arabia Morocco FIFA Women’s World Cup (WWC)

Related

Saudi Arabia’s Al-Nassr and Al-Shabab reach semifinals of King Salman Cup
Sport
Saudi Arabia’s Al-Nassr and Al-Shabab reach semifinals of King Salman Cup
Ronaldo sends clinical Al-Nassr past Raja into semis of King Salman Cup
Saudi Sport
Ronaldo sends clinical Al-Nassr past Raja into semis of King Salman Cup

Team Abu Dhabi duo set sights on world title

Team Abu Dhabi duo set sights on world title
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

Team Abu Dhabi duo set sights on world title

Team Abu Dhabi duo set sights on world title
  • The UAE’s Al-Qemzi, Al-Mansoori want new season to showcase the best in F2 championship racing
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

ABU DHABI: Team Abu Dhabi duo Rashed Al-Qemzi and Mansoor Al-Mansoori head into the opening round of the 2023 UIM F2 World Championship in Lithuania next weekend with their focus on delivering another drivers’ title to the UAE capital.

The two Emirati drivers join forces again at the start of the new season that they hope will underline all the best qualities of F2 World Championship powerboat racing and ultimately see one of them crowned champion.

“We all know what happened last season, but as far as we’re concerned, that’s in the past, and we’re just concentrating on working together to get the best results for ourselves as drivers and for the team as a whole,” said three-time F2 champion Al-Qemzi.

“Mansoor wants to win the title just as much as I do, but we also work very well together as teammates to push each other and make sure we get the best out of ourselves.”

The Grand Prix of Lithuania switches this time to the port city of Klaipeda, where the Baltic Sea meets the Dane River. The country has been a happy hunting ground for Al-Qemzi, with victories in Kaunas, both in 2017 and 2019, propelling him toward his first two world titles.

Al-Mansoori is in an equally positive frame of mind on his return to Lithuania where he followed up his first pole position in the series in Kupiskis last year with a maiden F2 race victory.

“That was a big weekend for me, obviously, and the memories give me a lot of good energy for the start of the new season,” he said. “Rashed and I have a great team behind us, and everyone will be working very hard to give us the results we want.

“There are a lot of good drivers, so it will be very competitive. Apart from our own ambitions, we want the championship to be remembered for all the best reasons.”

Once more, Al-Qemzi and Al-Mansoori will be closely guided by powerboat racing legend Guido Cappellini, who has delivered 16 powerboat world championships to the Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club since taking charge as Team Abu Dhabi manager in February 2015.

While Germany’s Stefan Hagin will not be defending his F2 world title this season, the opening round has attracted 19 drivers from 11 nations, with qualifying taking place on Saturday afternoon for Sunday’s Grand Prix.

Topics: Motorsport UIM F2 World Championship Abu Dhabi UAE

Related

UAE’s Al-Mansoori crowned F2 world champion after dramatic developments in Portugal
Sport
UAE’s Al-Mansoori crowned F2 world champion after dramatic developments in Portugal
UAE’s Al-Mansoori shines at F2 world title race in Poland
Sport
UAE’s Al-Mansoori shines at F2 world title race in Poland

‘Biggest win of my career’: Reynor roars to StarCraft II victory at Gamers8

‘Biggest win of my career’: Reynor roars to StarCraft II victory at Gamers8
Updated 07 August 2023
Arab News

‘Biggest win of my career’: Reynor roars to StarCraft II victory at Gamers8

‘Biggest win of my career’: Reynor roars to StarCraft II victory at Gamers8
  • Standfirst: Down 1-0 to Cure in the final, Italian storms back to claim silverware and $150,000 first prize at Boulevard Riyadh City
Updated 07 August 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Reynor “The Italian Stallion” galloped to StarCraft II victory on Sunday night at Gamers8: The Land of Heroes and declared his comeback triumph in the final as “the biggest win of my career.”

Down 1-0 to South Korean gamer Cure in the second match of the best-of-seven final at Boulevard Riyadh City, Reynor held firm then went on to produce a devastating display to claim silverware.

His performance in the debut StarCraft II tournament at Gamers8, organized by the Saudi Esports Federation, saw Reynor earn the $150,000 lion’s share of the $500,000 prize pool.

Reynor’s win was all the more significant considering the 21-year-old was the youngest of the 16 competitors in the epic four-day tournament, which featured eight qualifiers from South Korea and eight from the rest of the world. All qualified from this year’s Gamers Without Borders, the world’s largest charitable esports event, which is also organized by the Saudi Esports Federation.

Reynor said of his Gamers8 success: “It’s the biggest win of my career. It feels amazing. I won the World Championship during COVID, but it was online and it’s not as impactful if you’re at home compared to the stage. This is the biggest win of my career.”

On going behind in the final, Reynor said: “Usually I lose game one, so I’m no stranger to it. I think if I lose the first game, I become more clutch.” The Basilisk player, who is sponsored by Red Bull, praised Gamers8 as “amazing,” adding that “StarCraft needs this.”

Reynor added: “The tournament was very well organized; we had no issues at all. It’s a massive tournament and amazing for the StarCraft scene. Every player that I talked with loved the tournament. It was really amazing. Everything was really smooth, and we’ve been treated so well. The venue is amazing, and the stage is one of the best stages I’ve ever played at. I just loved it.”

In the first semifinal, Reynor defeated French national Clem 3-0. The second, an all-Korean affair, saw Cure get the better of Solar 3-1.

StarCraft gaming for the Italian — who revealed he trained eight hours a day for six weeks prior to Gamers8 starting — runs in the blood. His father is also a player of the popular strategy and skill game.

Reynor said: “I’m sure he’s over the moon. He’s a big StarCraft fan, we actually started playing together and I grew up with this game. It’s kind of my life right now. More than half my life I’ve been playing this game and I’ve shared every tournament with my parents and my family. I know he’s very proud of me. I’m very excited to go back home and see his expression and what he says. My mom is a big fan too — she always cries when I win.”

Related

$500,000 on offer as StarCraft II showdown kicks off at Gamers8: The Land of Heroes
Sport
$500,000 on offer as StarCraft II showdown kicks off at Gamers8: The Land of Heroes
Gamers8: The ‘epicenter’ of the gaming world photos
Saudi Arabia
Gamers8: The ‘epicenter’ of the gaming world

Saudi Arabia’s Al-Nassr and Al-Shabab reach semifinals of King Salman Cup

Saudi Arabia’s Al-Nassr and Al-Shabab reach semifinals of King Salman Cup
Updated 07 August 2023
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s Al-Nassr and Al-Shabab reach semifinals of King Salman Cup

Saudi Arabia’s Al-Nassr and Al-Shabab reach semifinals of King Salman Cup
  • The semi-finals will be held next Wednesday
Updated 07 August 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Al-Nassr and Al-Shabab qualified for the semifinals of the King Salman Cup for Arab Clubs on Sunday, after defeating Morocco’s Raja Casablanca and the UAE’s Al-Wehda respectively.

Al-Nassr defeated Raja 3-1 in Abha, while Al-Shabab won 5-4 against Al-Wehda on penalties, after the match ended in a goalless draw.

Al-Nassr’s goals were scored by Cristiano Ronaldo, Sultan Al-Ghanam and Seko Fofana, while Raja’s Abdullah Mado was responsible for an own goal.

In the semifinals on Wednesday, Iraq’s Al-Shorta will meet Al-Nassr in Abha and the two Saudi Arabia clubs, Al-Hilal and Al-Shabab, clash in Taif.

Topics: Saudi Arabia football 2023 King Salman Club Cup

Related

Ronaldo sends clinical Al-Nassr past Raja into semis of King Salman Cup
Saudi Sport
Ronaldo sends clinical Al-Nassr past Raja into semis of King Salman Cup
Ronaldo helps Al-Nassr into King Salman Club Cup quarters, Al-Shabab progress
Sport
Ronaldo helps Al-Nassr into King Salman Club Cup quarters, Al-Shabab progress

Bryson DeChambeau shoots historic 58 to win LIV Golf Greenbrier, Torque claim 4th team victory

Bryson DeChambeau shoots historic 58 to win LIV Golf Greenbrier, Torque claim 4th team victory
Updated 07 August 2023
Arab News

Bryson DeChambeau shoots historic 58 to win LIV Golf Greenbrier, Torque claim 4th team victory

Bryson DeChambeau shoots historic 58 to win LIV Golf Greenbrier, Torque claim 4th team victory
  • The Crushers GC captain set off a wild celebration on a rainy finish at The Old White course with an incredible round of 12-under 58, the lowest in LIV Golf’s young history and just the second in elite professional men’s golf
  • Torque GC were also special in the team competition, with Pereira, David Puig (66) and captain Joaquin Niemann (66) supplying the counting scores Sunday
Updated 07 August 2023
Arab News

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W. Virginia: Bryson DeChambeau stood over his 40-foot putt at the 18th hole Sunday at LIV Golf Greenbrier fully knowing the significance of the moment.

Two putts would break 60.
That’s why he had just one thought: “Don’t give myself a 3-footer.”
He left nothing to chance, holing the mammoth putt for birdie, then celebrating with a leap for the ages — and into the history books.

The Crushers GC captain set off a wild celebration on a rainy finish at The Old White course with an incredible round of 12-under 58, the lowest in LIV Golf’s young history and just the second in elite professional men’s golf.
The 58 not only proved to be the exclamation mark for his first LIV Golf individual victory, but he also considered it the “greatest moment of my career” that now includes 11 professional wins with one major.
“It’s beyond words,” said DeChambeau, who finished at 23 under to win by six strokes over a pesky Mito Pereira of Torque GC, who won theri fourth team title of the season. “I’ve been working so hard for a long time, and I knew something special was going to come at some point. I just didn’t know when.”

The day before, DeChambeau shot 61, tying the previous LIV-record low. Following a low round with another is always difficult, but DeChambeau simply built on the momentum, posting birdies on six of his first seven holes.
With Pereira supplying pressure after his own hot start – 5 under through his first eight holes, including an eagle hole-out from 159 yards on his opening hole ­– DeChambeau kept his foot on the gas.
“I was making birdie and he was making birdies, and then I think it was on 13 …  and [I] look at the leaderboard and he was already 19-under or something and I was 14,” Pereira said. “It was like, OK, I guess today is not my day.”
DeChambeau bounced back with birdies on three of his next four holes to increase his lead, then finished with a flourish ­with four consecutive birdies, even as the rain that prompted an earlier shotgun start time began to make an impact.
“To even back up a 61 is really difficult,” said DeChambeau, who became the third player to break 60 during a professional tournament at The Old White course. “I had something special going on today, and I just felt super comfortable over tee shots and was able to play the course the way it was designed.”

Torque GC were also special in the team competition, with Pereira, David Puig (66) and captain Joaquin Niemann (66) supplying the counting scores Sunday. Late in the round, the Spanish-speaking lineup reached 50 under as a team before finishing at 49 under to win by three strokes over DeChambeau’s Crushers GC. Stinger GC took the last podium spot at 40 under. The 49 under is the lowest counting score ever posted by a team champion.
The win moves Torque within seven points of league-leading 4Aces GC, who finished in last place in the team standings Sunday.
“We all knew that we’ve got enough golf to beat all the other teams, and we’re proving that, and we’ve been playing great golf all season,” Niemann said.
Meanwhile, DeChambeau played historic golf on Sunday. Not only did it leave him at a loss for words, but he wasn’t sure how to celebrate it.
 “Zero clue,” he said, “but I’m going to have a lot of fun.”

TEAM COUNTING SCORES

Here are the standings and counting scores for Sunday’s final round of the team competition at LIV Golf Greenbrier. The three best scores from each team count in every round for their total team score. The team with the lowest cumulative score after three rounds wins the team title.

1. TORQUE GC (-49): Mito Pereira 63, David Puig 66, Joaquin Niemann 66 (Rd. 3 score: -15)

2. CRUSHERS GC (-46): Bryson DeChambeau 58, Anirban Lahiri 65, Paul Casey 67 (Rd. 3 score: -20)

3. STINGER GC (-40): Dean Burmester 66, Branden Grace 67, Louis Oosthuizen 67 (Rd. 3 score: -10)

4. HYFLYERS GC (-39): Phil Mickelson 65, James Piot 66, Cameron Tringale 66 (Rd. 3 score: -13)

5. FIREBALLS GC (-38): Sergio Garcia 63, Carlos Ortiz 64, Eugenio Chacarra 64 (Rd. 3 score: -19)

6. RANGEGOATS GC (-36): Thomas Pieters 66, Harold Varner III 66, Bubba Watson 68 (Rd. 3 score: -10)

7. CLEEKS GC (-36): Richard Bland 65, Bernd Wiesberger 65, Graeme McDowell 67 (Rd. 3 score: -13)

8. MAJESTICKS GC (-34): Laurie Canter 65, Lee Westwood 65, Henrik Stenson 64 (Rd. 3 score: -14)

9. SMASH GC (-34): Matthew Wolff 66, Chase Koepka 68, Jason Kokrak 68 (Rd. 3 score: -8)

10. IRON HEADS GC (-20): Scott Vincent 65, Sihwan Kim 67, Danny Lee 69 (Rd. 3 score: -9)

11. RIPPER GC (-20): Marc Leishman 68, Jediah Morgan 69, Matt Jones 70 (Rd. 3 score: -3)

12. 4ACES GC (-19): Dustin Johnson 66, Pat Perez 68, Patrick Reed 69 (Rd. 3 score: -7)

Topics: LIV Golf Greenbrier LIV Golf Bryson Dechambeau Crushers GC Torque GC

Related

Puig, Wolff share lead, Torque tops team leaderboard at LIV Golf Greenbrier
Sport
Puig, Wolff share lead, Torque tops team leaderboard at LIV Golf Greenbrier
Matthew Wolff ties LIV Golf record as Smash takes team lead at Greenbrier
Sport
Matthew Wolff ties LIV Golf record as Smash takes team lead at Greenbrier

Dutch cycling star Van der Poel gets up from crash, goes on to win world road race title

Dutch cycling star Van der Poel gets up from crash, goes on to win world road race title
Updated 07 August 2023
AP

Dutch cycling star Van der Poel gets up from crash, goes on to win world road race title

Dutch cycling star Van der Poel gets up from crash, goes on to win world road race title
  • Van der Pol: I almost completed my career, in my opinion, so for me it’s maybe the biggest victory on the road
  • The men’s road race Sunday was halted for about 45 minutes early in the 271-kilometer run from Edinburgh to Glasgow when a group of environmental protesters refused to leave the road
Updated 07 August 2023
AP

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND: Mathieu van der Poel crashed while leading the road race at the world championships, breaking his shoe and tearing his jersey, yet the Dutch cyclist maintained his poise, quickly remounted and pulled away for a remarkable victory Sunday.

Van der Poel had been riding with two-time Tour de France winner Tadej Pogacar, one-day specialist Wout van Aert and Mads Pedersen, a former world champion. They pulled back Alberto Bettiol’s solo breakaway, then van der Poel headed off on his own, flying through the rain and over the wet roads to victory in downtown Glasgow, Scotland.

“It was one of the biggest goals I had left, and to win it today is amazing,” he said. “I almost completed my career, in my opinion, so for me it’s maybe the biggest victory on the road. I cannot imagine yet riding in the rainbow (jersey) for the next year.”

That includes the Paris Olympics, where van der Poel will be among the favorites next summer.

Not even a mistake Sunday, when Van der Poel slid his bike into a barrier on a tight right-hand turn, could stop him. By the time he reached the finish line, the grandson of Raymond Poulidor had accomplished what the French icon never did — he finished on the podium four times at the world championships but never on the top step.

Van Aert, one of the pre-race favorites, pulled away down the final stretch to take the silver medal for Belgium, and Pogačar beat Pedersen in a head-to-head sprint by less than the length of his front tire to claim bronze for Slovenia.

It was an impressive performance by PogaCar, who won a series of one-day races early in the year before breaking a wrist in a crash at Liege-Bastogne-Liege. He returned in time to make a run at a third Tour de France title, but despite winning two stages, he could not keep up with Jonas Vingegaard over the last week and finished second for the second straight year.

The men’s road race Sunday was halted for about 45 minutes early in the 271-kilometer run from Edinburgh to Glasgow when a group of environmental protesters refused to leave the road. Riders sat in team cars, and even chatted with UCI president David Lappartient, while officials near the Scottish town of Falkirk arrested five people.

The route took riders across the Firth of Forth and through some hills north of Glasgow, but there was never enough elevation to break apart the peloton. The early breakaway was brought back well before the riders reached Scotland’s largest city, setting up a dramatic 10 laps over a highly technical 14.3-kilometer circuit through the downtown area.

A select group of 16 riders, which included Neilson Powless of the US and defending champion Remco Evenepoel of Belgium, began to fracture with about 30 kilometers to go. Ultimately, a quartet of the world’s best riders decided it was up to them to pull Bettiol back, and van der Poel joined Pedersen, Pogačar and van Aert on the attack.

On a short, steep ramp, van der Poel kicked free of the group, only for disaster to nearly strike.

The five-time cyclocross world champion was about 30 seconds ahead of the star-studded trio when he tried to navigate one of the 90-degree turns in the rain. Van der Poel’s bike slid out from under him, and the 28-year-old Tour de France and Giro d’Italia stage winner ended up against a metal barrier, his jersey torn and the buckle on his right shoe broken.

“I was not taking risks. Not at all, actually,” van der Poel said. “I don’t know. In this corner, all of a sudden I was on the ground. ... It’s not that I was taking risks, in my opinion. I just had to stay on the bike.”

Van der Poel quickly got back on it, losing just a handful of seconds, and began to pull away again — all while fidgeting with his right shoe, trying to get it tight enough to allow him to make a normal pedal stroke.

The winner of Milan-San Remo and Paris-Roubaix simply kept going, though. He crossed the finish line more than a minute ahead of his closest pursuer, throwing his skinned arms in the air in celebration of the Netherlands’ first title in 38 years.

“When I saw that nobody was following,” van der Poel said with a smile, “it gave me wings.”

In other world championships Sunday:

• Italian endurance star Filippo Ganna narrowly defeated Daniel Bigham of Britain for the men’s individual pursuit title, and fellow Italian Jonathan Milan beat Ivo Oliveira in the bronze medal race.

• Henrique Avancini of Brazil won his second men’s mountain bike marathon title ahead of Martin Stosek of the Czech Republic and Lukas Baum of Germany, and Mona Mitterwallner of Austria regained her women’s title by holding off Candice Lill of South Africa and Adelheid Morath of Germany.

• Lotte Kopecky of Belgium won her second straight elimination race title ahead of silver medalist Valentine Fortin of France and bronze medalist Jennifer Valente, the new scratch race world champion from the US

• Ellesse Andrews of New Zealand held off fast-finishing Martha Bayona of Colombia to win the keirin title while defending champion Lea Friedrich of Germany took the bronze medal.

• IUri LeitAo of Portugal won the multidiscipline omnium thanks to victories in the scratch and tempo races and a second-place finish in the elimination race, while France’s Benjamin Thomas won the final sprint of the points race to take silver and Shunsuke Imamora of Japan edged Denmark’s Niklas Larsen by two points for bronze.

Topics: cycling World Championships Mathieu van der Poel

Related

World-beating Germany retain team sprint title at cycling world championships
Sport
World-beating Germany retain team sprint title at cycling world championships
Track, BMX, road, mountain biking all in the mix at cycling’s world championships
Sport
Track, BMX, road, mountain biking all in the mix at cycling’s world championships

follow us

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia’s progress offers hope for women’s football in the Middle East
Saudi Arabia’s progress offers hope for women’s football in the Middle East
Team Abu Dhabi duo set sights on world title
Team Abu Dhabi duo set sights on world title
Iran building collapse death toll rises to four: Media
Iran building collapse death toll rises to four: Media
Oil Updates — crude prices hold steady near 4-month high on OPEC+ cuts
Oil Updates — crude prices hold steady near 4-month high on OPEC+ cuts
‘Biggest win of my career’: Reynor roars to StarCraft II victory at Gamers8
‘Biggest win of my career’: Reynor roars to StarCraft II victory at Gamers8

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.