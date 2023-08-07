You are here

Riyadh Municipality launches architectural awards 

Riyadh Municipality launches architectural awards 
Riyadh Municipality launched the Municipality's Award for Architectural and Urban Creativity to honor existing projects built in Riyadh within the last five years.
Updated 30 sec ago
Arab News

Riyadh Municipality launches architectural awards 

Riyadh Municipality launches architectural awards 
  • Riyadh Municipality aims to foster healthy competition, raise awareness of the importance of high-quality design, and promote remarkable projects
  • Architects, planners, urban designers, and experts are encouraged to participate by registering and submitting their projects
Updated 30 sec ago
Arab News

JEDDAH: Riyadh Municipality recently launched a series of awards for architectural creativity for both individuals and institutions. 

Three winners will be awarded under each category, “Architecture Award” and “Landscape Architecture and Urban Design Award.”

Through these awards, Riyadh Municipality aims to foster healthy competition, raise awareness of the importance of high-quality design, and promote remarkable projects. 

Architects, planners, urban designers, and experts are encouraged to participate by registering and submitting their projects built in Riyadh within the last five years. 

Eligible for submission through the awards’ online portal are residential, commercial and mixed-use buildings; housing, landscape, and urban design projects; and healthcare, sports, entertainment and transportation facilities.  

A maximum of five entries are accepted from the same applicant. 

Registrations began on Aug. 6 and will continue until Oct. 12 followed by a four-week evaluation conducted by a distinguished panel of experts and university professors.

AlUla Royal Commission receives SAG award for outstanding performance in using GIS

The Royal Commission for AlUla has received a SAG award at the Esri conference in California.
The Royal Commission for AlUla has received a SAG award at the Esri conference in California.
Updated 53 min 14 sec ago
Arab News

AlUla Royal Commission receives SAG award for outstanding performance in using GIS

The Royal Commission for AlUla has received a SAG award at the Esri conference in California.
  • RCU won for its excellence in mapping and analytics techniques, leadership in developing system inputs, and achievement of international standards in the field
Updated 53 min 14 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Royal Commission for AlUla has received a SAG award at the Esri conference in California for outstanding performance in using geographic information systems.

The annual Esri conference in the US is one of the most significant global events for geographic information systems.

Hundreds of sectors gather to showcase their technical capabilities through the development of GIS, whether at the level of planning, organization or in improving services.

RCU won the award for its excellence in mapping and analytics techniques, leadership in using and developing system inputs, and achievement of international standards in the field, a commission statement said.

“The award highlights the efforts of the RCU, AlUla governorate and its partners in using the GIS, analyzing various data, addressing challenges, and organizing geographical interdependence according to the technical method to achieve the objectives of the commission in promoting and developing multiple services and achieving comprehensive and sustainable development, to achieve the vision of AlUla and in line with the Saudi Vision 2030,” the statement said.

RCU is working on employing systems, including GIS, to develop a work platform between the various sectors as part of its strategy to contribute to providing and improving outputs through technical solutions.

Since its inception, the commission has begun to form a geographic information systems unit to link various services according to a technical system that responds to multiple inputs of spatial analysis of services and facilities to raise the quality of work, evaluate it, forecast all future challenges, and provide innovative solutions within several areas such as situation and impact analysis, orientation assessment, planning and municipal administration.

Riyadh water and infrastructure expo aims to transform Kingdom’s landscape

Riyadh water and infrastructure expo aims to transform Kingdom’s landscape
Updated 50 min 30 sec ago
Rashid Hassan 

Riyadh water and infrastructure expo aims to transform Kingdom's landscape

Riyadh water and infrastructure expo aims to transform Kingdom’s landscape
  • Inaugural event supports delivery of additional water resources prompted by economic diversification, population growth
  • As freshwater makes up a very small fraction of the available water, sustainable availability of potable water is a high priority
Updated 50 min 30 sec ago
Rashid Hassan 

RIYADH: The inaugural Saudi Water Expo, to be held with the second Saudi Infrastructure Expo next month from Sept. 11 to 13 at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center, will convene 200 exhibitors, local and international suppliers and manufacturers to transform the Kingdom’s infrastructure landscape.

Organized by dmg events and the Saudi Contractors Authority, the three-day expo will serve as a crucial meeting point for government bodies, major projects, developers, consultants, architects, utilities service providers, tech giants and procurement professionals.

“As the sole exhibition dedicated to the water industry, (the) Saudi Water Expo will drive water projects forward and feature the latest in desalination plants, water management, water supply solutions, water technology, drainage systems, sewage water technology, water treatment, soil protection, recycling, and drilling technology,” dmg events told Arab News.

Water scarcity is a stark reality in the Gulf region. As freshwater makes up a very small fraction of the available water, sustainable availability of potable water is a high priority.

The organizer said Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 is propelling a momentous transition towards a sustainable future, prioritizing infrastructure and urban planning as key components of its transformative goals.

The expo will be an exclusive high-level gathering of thought leaders, industry experts and practitioners focused on delivering the ambitious Vision 2030 and catalyzing a transformational shift in Saudi Arabia’s infrastructure and water landscape.

“Building upon the resounding achievements of the previous year, Saudi Infra Expo is bigger, better and more impactful this year, representing a score of infrastructure sectors and building on the success of its first event in 2022,” said Muhammed Kazi, vice president of construction at dmg events.

In support of the Kingdom’s plans for $80 billion worth of water projects in line with Vision 2030’s national water strategy, Saudi Water Expo will host leading companies in the sector and showcase their products and services.


Among those present will be the Saudi-based National Water Works Co., a company specializing in designing, supplying, installation and providing after-sales services for complete water pumping systems, and Al-Watania for Industries Co., a leader in packaging products and building materials.

Over 200 companies will be exhibiting from 22 countries including Saudi Arabia, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Jordan, the US, the UK and Malaysia under product sectors, including urban connectivity, utilities, smart technology, desalination, water technology and waste management, among others.

This year’s expo will host eight national pavilions, from Egypt, China, the UAE, Qatar, Italy, Turkiye, Germany and India respectively.

Local companies such as Abdullah Al-Jared Trading Co., a company specializing in the manufacturing of water pumps; Samnan Holding Group, active in the field of water sector products; and Al-Rawaf Contracting Co., specializing in general contracting, construction and infrastructure development, will be showcasing innovative products and services.

Prominent names from Saudi Arabia’s infrastructure and water landscape will also debut at this year’s event, including Al-Bawani, ENGIE, TASNEE, Saudi Pan Kingdom Co., WhiteHelmet and Enowa by NEOM.

China, Germany say Jeddah talks on Ukraine back international efforts to end war

China, Germany say Jeddah talks on Ukraine back international efforts to end war
Updated 07 August 2023
Arab News

China, Germany say Jeddah talks on Ukraine back international efforts to end war

China, Germany say Jeddah talks on Ukraine back international efforts to end war
  • Senior officials from some 40 countries took part in the Jeddah talks
Updated 07 August 2023
Arab News

BEIJING: China and Germany on Monday have praised the recent international talks in Saudi Arabia on resolving the Ukraine crisis, with the Chinese foreign ministry saying the talks helped “consolidate international consensus.”

China’s Special Envoy for Eurasian Affairs, Li Hui, “had extensive contact and communication with all parties on the political settlement of the Ukraine crisis... listened to all sides’ opinions and proposals, and further consolidated international consensus,” the foreign ministry said in a written statement carried by Reuters.

A German government spokesperson said that the conference was a successful meeting because it showed the willingness of the international community to work towards ending the war in Ukraine.

“Germany will also continue to engage actively including in this process,” the spokesperson said at a regular news conference in Berlin according to Reuters.

Senior officials from some 40 countries took part in the Jeddah talks that ended on Sunday.

The participating countries, including the US, China and India met for discussions that Ukraine and its allies hope will lead to agreement on key principles for a peaceful end to Russia’s war in Ukraine.

The participants agreed on the importance of continuing international consultation and exchanging views to pave the way for peace.

They also expressed the importance of benefiting from the positive opinions and proposals that were discussed during the two-day meeting.

Saudi woman goes back to school at 110

Nawda Al-Qahtani thanked the Kingdom’s leaders for their efforts to eradicate illiteracy. (Supplied)
Nawda Al-Qahtani thanked the Kingdom’s leaders for their efforts to eradicate illiteracy. (Supplied)
Updated 07 August 2023
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

Saudi woman goes back to school at 110

Nawda Al-Qahtani thanked the Kingdom’s leaders for their efforts to eradicate illiteracy. (Supplied)
  • Contemplating a return to study “was a difficult matter, especially for someone over 100 years of age,” she told Arab News
  • A program by the Ministry of Education seeks to eradicate illiteracy across Saudi Arabia
Updated 07 August 2023
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

MAKKAH: A Saudi woman has proven the old adage “better late than never” by going back to school — at the age of 110.

Nawda Al-Qahtani returned to her studies with the help of Al-Rahwa Center in the Umwah governorate in the Kingdom’s southwest.

The mother-of-four — her oldest child is 80 and the youngest is in his 50s — told Arab News that learning to read and write has transformed her life.

Since joining an illiteracy eradication program at the center several weeks ago, she has attended school every day along with more than 50 others.

Everyone must join hands to eliminate illiteracy so as to obtain a distinctive formal education that serves our sons and daughters alike and helps them obtain good job opportunities in the future.

Mohammed Al-Qahtani, Son of Nawda Al-Qahtani

The students of all ages are taught the basics of the alphabet and some verses of the Qur’an.

Al-Qahtani said she enjoys the lessons and makes sure she completes her homework by the end of each day.

The Ministry of Education's branch in Bisha shared a post on X about Al-Qahtani in which the 110-year-old expresses her gratitude toward the Kingdom’s leaders for their efforts to eradicate illiteracy.

Contemplating a return to study “was a difficult matter, especially for someone over 100 years of age,” she told Arab News.

However, she said the move was long overdue and she should have completed her schooling many years ago.

Al-Qahtani expressed regret over the years that have passed without improving her education, adding that it “certainly would have changed a lot in my life and the lives of others.”

The delay was not due to an individual issue in her life, she said, but was common for hundreds of girls from the region’s rural areas and villages, who were unable to complete their studies because of the geographical isolation.

Al-Qahtani’s four children support her studies and are optimistic about the new development in her life. They also believe that it is long overdue, but was delayed by God’s will.

Her 60-year-old son Mohammed told Arab News that he takes his mother to the center every morning and waits for her at the end of classes.

He is happy and proud that she is learning something new every day.

“We certainly know that this matter is not easy for our mother, who is over 110 years old. But it is a step that makes all members of the family feel proud.

“We really wish we could go back in time to provide her with the best educational services.”

The governorate has only one high school for girls, which puts it under huge pressure, he said.

Al-Qahtani added that he hopes the authorities will establish more schools for public education so that others can become literate and complete their education.

The country’s leaders are keen to combat and eliminate illiteracy in all regions of the Kingdom, he added.

“We would like our governorate to be completely free of illiteracy. Everyone must join hands to eliminate illiteracy so as to obtain a distinctive formal education that serves our sons and daughters alike and helps them obtain good job opportunities in the future.”

 

