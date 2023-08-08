Sharjah Asset Management and IHG boost emirate’s tourism

IHG Hotels and Resorts, one of the world’s leading hospitality companies, and Sharjah Asset Management, the investment arm of the government of Sharjah, have announced the signing of a management agreement to bring a voco hotel to the emirate. The new hotel is poised to contribute to the growth and advancement of Sharjah’s tourism industry, attracting visitors from around the world.

As the first IHG hotel in the emirate, voco Sharjah will open in 2027. Comprising 191 rooms, it will be located in a prime position near the Sharjah Golf and Shooting Club on the Al Dhaid-Masafi Road and will offer convenient access to Sharjah International Airport. As part of a masterplan encompassing retail spaces, offices, and Sharjah Asset Management’s headquarters, the vibrant mixed-use environment is expected to attract tourists, business and corporate guests.

voco Sharjah will offer rooms and suites with a bold, distinctive identity, providing guests with a comfortable and memorable experience. The property will feature an all-day dining restaurant catering to the culinary preferences of guests, a state-of-the-art gym, and rejuvenating pool and spa facilities. The new voco will also feature around 5,000 square feet of versatile meeting spaces for conferences, events and business gatherings.

Waleed Al-Sayegh, CEO of Sharjah Asset Management, said: “We are pleased to partner with one of the world’s leading hotel companies to launch the hospitality brand ‘voco’ in Sharjah.” He said that the new voco hotel will be a qualitative addition to the company’s portfolio in the hospitality sector and will add value to the overall tourism industry in the emirate, as “Sharjah Asset Management diligently seeks to achieve its vision of promoting economic and social development and supporting and accelerating economic sustainability.”

Haitham Mattar, managing director, IHG Hotels and Resorts India, Middle East and Africa, said: “We are delighted to collaborate with our esteemed partner, Sharjah Asset Management, for IHG’s debut in the emirate and bring our premium brand, voco, to the city. This milestone is significant as we are committed to expanding our presence in key regional markets, including the UAE. Sharjah is a fast-emerging tourist destination with its natural and manmade landscapes and diverse tourism offerings — we are delighted to enhance the experience of travelers visiting the emirate by offering world-class hospitality through our well-loved brand, voco. The new voco Sharjah is a perfect fit for the market and is set to redefine hotel stays in the emirate. We look forward to welcoming our domestic and international guests when we open the doors to this beautiful and unique hotel in 2027.”

Introduced in 2018, voco Hotels is not only IHG’s newest premium brand but it is also on track to become the fastest-growing brand in the company’s history.