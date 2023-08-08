You are here

What We Are Reading Today: Inshore Fishes of Britain and Ireland

Authors: Lin Baldock & Frances Dipper 

Fish are a colorful and important part of inshore marine life, much admired by divers and snorkelers. But it can be difficult to accurately identify and record these quick-moving animals underwater.

This authoritative, beautifully illustrated photographic guide offers a practical, easy-to-use approach for identifying the fish species commonly seen in the waters around Britain and Ireland, as well as a few vagrant and interesting rare species.

