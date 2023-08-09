You are here

Julen Lopetegui out as manager of Wolverhampton days before start of Premier League season

Updated 09 August 2023
Wolverhampton Wanderers' head coach Julen Lopetegui has left his position as Wolverhampton manager after nine months in charge and less than a week before the start of the Premier League season, it was announced Tuesday. (File/AP)
Updated 09 August 2023
AP

Julen Lopetegui out as manager of Wolverhampton days before start of Premier League season

Julen Lopetegui out as manager of Wolverhampton days before start of Premier League season
  • Wolves and Lopetegui “have reached an agreement to part ways,” the club said in a statement
  • Wolverhampton are reportedly set to hire Gary O’Neil, who departed Bournemouth during the offseason, as a replacement
Updated 09 August 2023
AP

WOLVERHAMPTON, England: Julen Lopetegui left his position as Wolverhampton manager on Tuesday after nine months in charge and less than a week before the start of the Premier League season.

The former Spain and Real Madrid coach was reportedly unhappy with the club’s financial situation. Wolves and Lopetegui “have reached an agreement to part ways,” the club said in a statement.

The Spaniard took charge in November with the team in last place in the league and guided Wolves comfortably to safety and a 13th-place finish.

“However, the head coach and club acknowledged and accepted their differences of opinion on certain issues and agreed that an amicable end to his contract was the best solution for all parties,” the club said.

Wolverhampton are reportedly set to hire Gary O’Neil, who departed Bournemouth during the offseason, as a replacement.

“Talks have been ongoing in recent weeks, held with the utmost respect and cordiality, affording the club time and space to begin work on finding a successor, while also ensuring that Julen and his backroom staff could continue their planned preparation to ensure the playing squad would be in the best possible condition for the start of the Premier League season,” the team said.

Wolverhampton opens its season at Manchester United next Monday.

“On behalf of everyone at the club, I’d like to thank Julen and his staff for their dedication and hard work during their time at the football club,” sporting director Matt Hobbs said. “They were brought in with the primary aim of keeping the club in the Premier League last season, an objective which they achieved with games to spare.”

The club’s statement included comments from Lopetegui, who thanked the front office, the players and fans.

“I wish Wolves and everybody at the club the very best of luck for the future, and thank them for the opportunity granted at the time to take charge of this wonderful club,” he said.

Updated 09 August 2023
AP

Much-needed payout grows to life-altering levels for tiny teams that advance in Women’s World Cup

Much-needed payout grows to life-altering levels for tiny teams that advance in Women’s World Cup
  • FIFA designated $30,000 for each of the 732 players among 32 teams in the tournament field
  • Deneisha Blackwood, part of the Jamaica squad eliminated by Colombia in the knockouts, called the payouts a good start for her team
Updated 09 August 2023
AP

MELBOURNE: Players who reached the knockout round at the Women’s World Cup got larger individual bonuses that are life-changing to many of them.

FIFA designated $30,000 for each of the 732 players among 32 teams in the tournament field. The payout rises to $60,000 for players on the 16 teams that advanced out of group play.

The money grows to $90,000 for players in the quarterfinals and its a significant payday for many of the players, particularly those that have had financial disputes with their federations over pay and support.

Hildah Magaia, appropriately nicknamed the “Breadwinner” of South Africa’s squad, helped the Banyana Banyana advance out of group play, into the knockout stage, and double her bonus.

She appropriately plans to use the money to care for her mother.

“I’ll be able to do everything for my mother because I’m the one who’s taking care of her,” she said. “I’m the breadwinner, so I’ll be doing everything for my mom.”

Deneisha Blackwood, part of the Jamaica squad eliminated by Colombia in the knockouts, called the payouts a good start for her team. Jamaica have had financial difficulties and needed a crowd-funding site to raise money for their travel to the tournament.

“Obviously we as players have a life outside of football and I think prize money, like that rewards us in ways we can’t imagine. A lot of us have bills to pay and family to take care of,” said Blackwood said, “and I think for the younger generation, especially, football doesn’t make you a lot of money. So for (girls) to see us doing what we love and realize that you can make a living off it, I think it’s very motivational.”

No one can ensure all the players will receive their guaranteed bonuses.

The global players union, FIFPRO, last year sent a letter to FIFA on behalf of players from 25 national teams asking for better conditions within the tournament. FIFA announced the individual bonuses of the $110 million prize pool in June.

But FIFA President Gianni Infantino said before the start of the World Cup that the federations would be responsible for distributing the payments. He was unable to make any guarantee that funds would reach the players.

FIFPRO said it was working to establish bank accounts for the players as well as an auditing process.

But there have already been snags.

FIFPRO announced late Tuesday that it was assisting Nigeria’s players in a dispute with their federation concerning bonus payments, camp allowances and expenses, some dating back to 2021. Nigeria took European champion England to penalty kicks in a quarterfinal loss.

“The team is extremely frustrated that they have had to pursue the Nigeria Football Federation for these payments before and during the tournament and may have to continue doing so afterwards,” FIFPRO said in a statement.

“It is regrettable that players needed to challenge their own federation at such an important time in their careers.”

In the run-up to the World Cup, South Africa players boycotted a warm-up match against Botswana because the individual payments weren’t included in their contracts. The pay dispute ended when billionaire Patrice Motsepe, the president of the African Football Confederation, agreed to contribute $320,000 to be equally distributed among the players.

Some of the Jamaican players took to social media before the World Cup to complain about a lack of support and funding for the team. That spurred two crowdfunding campaigns to raise money for the Reggae Girlz.

The Jamaican Football Federation released a statement saying reports about the team’s financial struggles had taken away from the team’s accomplishments. The Reggae Girlz reached the Round of 16 but fell 1-0 to Colombia on Tuesday night.

“We of course welcome anyone who wants to contribute to the development of our national football teams, which have done well and made Jamaica proud,” the Jamaican federation said in a statement. “We look forward to working with these organizations and sponsors in continuing to fulfill the dreams of many youngsters, who have realized their dreams through football, and thank our supporters.”

Nigeria forward Uchenna Kanu said the money was not the team’s motivation — playing well was. Nigeria reached the Round of 16, but fell to England on penalties after a scoreless draw on Monday.

“But of course, if we get paid that much money, of course it’ll have a huge impact on our lives. We have families, we have things to take care of with money. That’s important for us as well,” Kanu said.

Players from the US won a contract with US Soccer last year that guarantees them equal pay with their men’s national team counterparts. As part of the agreement, all tournament prize money funds are split between the two teams, with a percentage going to the federation.

The total prize pool at this Women’s World Cup is more than three times the $30 million prize fund that was paid out at the 2019 Women’s World Cup in France. But it’s still far less than the $440 million in prize money for the men’s World Cup in Qatar last December.

Get ready for Liverpool 2.0 under revitalized Jurgen Klopp after offseason overhaul

Get ready for Liverpool 2.0 under revitalized Jurgen Klopp after offseason overhaul
Updated 08 August 2023
AP

Get ready for Liverpool 2.0 under revitalized Jurgen Klopp after offseason overhaul

Get ready for Liverpool 2.0 under revitalized Jurgen Klopp after offseason overhaul
  • Get ready for Liverpool 2.0 under Klopp after an offseason of big change
  • In the 2021-22 season, remember, the Reds narrowly fell short of winning the quadruple
Updated 08 August 2023
AP

LIVERPOOL, UK: There’s a word Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has used a few times when he talks about the upcoming Premier League season.
Fire.
His players? “You can see the fire in their eyes.”
Klopp himself? “I’m on fire.”
It’s what having a bad season — no trophy and a fifth-place finish in the league — does to a big club. It shakes people, invigorates them.
That’s certainly the case with Liverpool amid its first major overhaul in Klopp’s nearly eight years at Anfield.
Get ready for Liverpool 2.0 under Klopp after an offseason of big change.
There’s a completely new midfield. A much-changed forward line (still, though, containing Mohamed Salah). The repositioning of right back Trent Alexander-Arnold as a hybrid defender-midfielder. There’s even a new captain, in Virgil van Dijk.
The question, now, is how quickly Klopp can bring this new Liverpool together. Can the Reds once again become Manchester City’s biggest threat in the Premier League?
“We try to raise the bar again and again and again,” Klopp said. “For that, you need to make changes and we have obviously made now a lot of changes. That opens the door for a lot of other players.”
The overhaul has been coming for a while because of the way Liverpool had neglected to refresh a midfield that once was the team’s heartbeat, only to quickly become their shortcoming.
Out, first, went James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita because their contracts expired. Then, Jordan Henderson and Fabinho went to the Saudi Pro League.
In has come Alexis Mac Allister, Argentina’s World Cup winner from Brighton, and Dominik Szoboszlai, the captain of Hungary and a star of the Bundesliga at Leipzig. Klopp also wants — and needs — a defensive midfielder and three bids for Romeo Lavia, who plays for relegated Southampton, have reportedly been rejected so far.
Up front, only Salah remains from that devastating front three which led Liverpool to the Champions League in 2019 and a first English league title in 30 years in 2020. Sadio Mane left last year, and Roberto Firmino departed — also for Saudi Arabia — this offseason when his contract at Liverpool expired.
Klopp used to field the same front three nearly every match. Now he has a selection headache with four players — Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota, Cody Gakpo and Darwin Nunez — competing for two spots alongside Salah.
Meanwhile, there are also changes at the back, with Alexander-Arnold undergoing a positional switch at the end of last season which Klopp is likely to persevere with. Alexander-Arnold now uses his fine passing range from a deep midfield role, while reverting to right back when Liverpool doesn’t have the ball.
In Henderson’s absence, Van Dijk has taken the armband and Alexander-Arnold is vice-captain.
It’s quite the turnover as Klopp heads into his eighth full season in charge of Liverpool with the club having spent more than 100 million pounds ($130 million) on new signings in a single transfer window for the first time since 2018.
Klopp said he still feels that tingle of excitement about what’s around the corner, especially because he is desperate to make up for last season when Liverpool didn't even qualify for the Champions League.
In the 2021-22 season, remember, the Reds narrowly fell short of winning the quadruple.
“Sometimes you need to get a knock to realize, ‘Ah, there is a problem,’” Klopp said. “And I would really say we got a proper knock last year. I got one for sure, so I’m on fire. The players understand as well and so far I like the response, a lot.
“Yes, I want to put things right. And that gives me the extra edge as well, if I’m 100% honest. The fever, the power, the excitement is bigger when last year was not great.”
Even last season, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola maintained Liverpool were his team's biggest rival, fueled by his memories of their seismic title battles in 2018-19 and 2021-22 when the two clubs raised the level of the Premier League to previously unforeseen heights.
City have remained at that level, while Liverpool have wavered — first when squeezing to a third-place finish in the league in 2020-21 and then again last season when finishing outside the top four for the first time since 2015-16.
Liverpool's season will be disrupted somewhat by having to play in the Europa League, necessitating many Thursday-Sunday turnarounds.
Anfield also is set to be operating at a reduced capacity, down to 51,000 from its previous 54,000, early this season because work hasn't been completed on the construction of a new stand that will eventually take the number of seats in the stadium to 61,000.
Nothing, though, is dampening Klopp's enthusiasm heading into the season and he said he could see from the first day of preseason that his “boys mean business.”
“I'd really love to be that team,” Klopp said, “where everybody thinks, ‘Oh God, Liverpool.'”

Colombia wakes up to momentous victory at Women’s World Cup

Colombia wakes up to momentous victory at Women’s World Cup
Updated 08 August 2023
AP

Colombia wakes up to momentous victory at Women’s World Cup

Colombia wakes up to momentous victory at Women’s World Cup
  • “The dawn was worth it, we did not fail them,” said Linda Caicedo, Colombia’s 18-year-old sensation
  • The 33-year-old Usme scored the only goal of the match in style
Updated 08 August 2023
AP

BOGOTA: It was before sunrise in Colombia when the celebrations began.
Catalina Usme’s goal at the Women’s World Cup in Melbourne — 14,000 kilometers (8,700 miles) away — helped Colombia beat Jamaica 1-0 on Tuesday and advance to the quarterfinals for the first time.
“The dawn was worth it, we did not fail them,” said Linda Caicedo, Colombia’s 18-year-old sensation. “We made history today, but this is step by step.”
Colombia move to Sydney for a knockout match Saturday against European champion England, which advanced on penalties after a scoreless draw with Nigeria on Monday.
The 33-year-old Usme scored the only goal of the match in style. She controlled a center pass by Ana María Guzmán and took a powerful shot with her left foot to put Colombia a step away from the semifinals.
“I have a lot of confidence in the penalty box, I am cold-blooded there,” Usme said. “This goal is for God, who makes me brave, and for my family who cried and dreamed with me.”
Usme spoke to her parents in the city of Jamundi thanks to local television RCN.
“I am the most proud mommy. I am always supporting her and sending her good energies,” Luz María Pineda said in a house that was turned into a sort of soccer museum with her daughter’s awards and pictures.
Colombia’s victory resonated with many celebrities in the South American country, including Radamel Falcao, the top goal scorer for the men’s national team.
“They are writing their own history. Congratulations, Colombia is with you,” Falcao said on his social media channels.
Singer Maluma also celebrated in Colombia’s soccer federation social media accounts: “Vaaaamooooosss,” he said.
Colombia’s sports ministry hailed “the feelings, the character and the bravery” of the Colombian team in “making the country’s name shine with women’s sport and a story that is writing itself.”
Las Cafeteras, making their third World Cup appearance, had also reached the round of 16 in 2015 but were stopped in a 2-0 loss to the United States.
Now, they’re only team from the Americas still in contention.

Long, winding road takes Tino Livramento to Newcastle United

Long, winding road takes Tino Livramento to Newcastle United
Updated 08 August 2023
Liam Kennedy

Long, winding road takes Tino Livramento to Newcastle United

Long, winding road takes Tino Livramento to Newcastle United
  • Thrown in at the deep end with Southampton, Livramento marauded down the right flank, puncturing holes in defenses across the land with his speedy, physical, and purposeful breaks
  • Livramento becomes Howe’s fourth signing of the summer, following on from Yankuba Minteh, Sandro Tonali, and Harvey Barnes
Updated 08 August 2023
Liam Kennedy

NEWCASTLE: Three hundred and fifty-three days. Forty-seven games. It has been a long, testing road back to fitness for Newcastle United new boy Tino Livramento — but now there is Champions League lights at the end of the tunnel.

The moment the then 19-year-old defender crashed to the floor against Brighton on April 25, 2022, his young footballing world fell apart.

A player who, having taken the brave decision to leave Chelsea despite being their academy player of the year, looked to have the world at his feet, was facing a spell on the sidelines and an operation to fix a cruciate ligament rupture.

That season, his breakthrough, was a whirlwind. Thrown in at the deep end with Southampton, he marauded down the right flank, puncturing holes in defenses up and down the land with his speedy, physical, and purposeful breaks. His form put him firmly in the gaze of England boss Gareth Southgate, having represented every international age group from the age of 14.

But all that came to an end. And now, in a summer of high-profile deals, Livramento to many has become a forgotten man — and is very much being seen as overpriced. The lung-busting junctures in an ultra-attacking Ralph Hasenhuttl-shaped Saints seem to have faded to masses’ memory. It is a good job Eddie Howe and Dan Ashworth do not see it that way.

This attitude is the latest blow the confident, South London native has been forced to deal with, a young career littered with them.

First it was his Chelsea pathway being blocked by Reece James, then it was the injury, followed by a recovery only to see his side suffer relegation from the Premier League — for note, Livramento only played twice.

And just as he was on the up, his lack of games saw him overlooked for the UEFA under-21 Euros, which England went on to win. Now, the doubters, former Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher being the latest, wondering just why the Magpies are signing mid-table players, to paraphrase.

None of that matters to Livramento, though, who sealed a near $40 million transfer to Tyneside this week. In fact, he noted that the struggles had made him stronger.

He said: “It’s been tough. I had a great debut season, breaking through, then I had to recover from the injury for the whole of last season. It was a learning point for me — I got to work on different parts of myself. The time has allowed me to overcome a lot of things, it only makes you stronger.”

On Tuesday, the Magpies confirmed the deal, which will see the highly rated, if overlooked, full-back contracted to Newcastle until the summer of 2028.

It became Howe’s fourth signing of the summer, following on from Yankuba Minteh, Sandro Tonali, and Harvey Barnes. A central defender, to rival Fabian Schar is next in line.

The signing will fly under the radar for many but could end up ranking as one of the most significant, particularly long-term, up there with the likes of Bruno Guimaraes and Kieran Trippier. Livramento will likely play understudy to Trippier this season but admitted that the chance to learn off the England international was one of the biggest pulls of a move north.

“I’m really excited to have signed for Newcastle United and I’m looking forward to playing in front of the fans. I was here for the games over the weekend; even though they were friendlies, there were so many fans and they were still so loud so I can’t wait to see what it feels like to play in front of them in a Premier League or Champions League game,” he added, referencing the club’s wins over Fiorentina and Villarreal at St. James’ Park to lift the first ever Sela Cup.

Livramento said: “The way the manager plays football is really attractive and I feel like it suits me as a player. And with how well the team did last season, the trajectory that we’re on now, I’m just looking forward to being a part of that.

“And to be able to learn from Kieran Trippier is another big thing for me; hopefully he teaches me how to become a better player and a better full-back.”

Similar to Trippier, Livramento, full name Valentino but known as Tino for short, hopes the move will allow him to walk the road to full England honors.

“Everyone wants to play for their country, and being at this club helps. But it is down to me to train hard, work hard, and when I get the opportunity, show everyone what I can do,” he added.

Howe is, without doubt, delighted to get the player, who he has monitored for years, along with sporting director Ashworth, who came very close to signing Livramento for Brighton while he was at the south-coast club.

Howe said: “Tino is a very talented young player with an exciting future ahead of him, so we are delighted to sign him.

“At 20, he already has lots of attributes that I admire but he also has the potential and drive to really grow with this team. I’m looking forward to working with him and to seeing him develop in a Newcastle shirt.”

Livramento is expected to go straight into the Newcastle United squad for their first Premier League encounter of the season, when Aston Villa are the visitors to St. James’ Park on Saturday.

Star signings Henderson, Gerrard committed to nurturing Saudi talent at Al-Ettifaq

Star signings Henderson, Gerrard committed to nurturing Saudi talent at Al-Ettifaq
Updated 08 August 2023
Arab News
Arab News

Star signings Henderson, Gerrard committed to nurturing Saudi talent at Al-Ettifaq

Star signings Henderson, Gerrard committed to nurturing Saudi talent at Al-Ettifaq
  • Former Liverpool captains say they are keen to support young talent
  • ‘Hopefully I can help them in lots of ways on and off the pitch,’ Henderson says
Updated 08 August 2023
Arab News

JEDDAH: On the eve of the new Roshn Saudi League campaign, new Ettifaq signing Jordan Henderson and coach Steven Gerrard have both underscored their commitment to nurturing the next generation of Saudi Arabian footballing talent.

While the recent headlines have been about the big-name signings being made by SPL clubs, a new strategy was introduced in the close season that places an emphasis on fostering young Saudi talent while also securing the best international players.

As part of the SPL and Saudi Arabian Football Federation strategy to drive competitiveness on and off the pitch, new regulations have been rolled out, including an increase in playing time for young Saudi players by reducing the age of eligibility from 18 to 16, and a requirement for squad sizes to include 25 senior players and 10 aged under 21 from the 2025-26 season.

Henderson has been impressed by the quality of the youngsters in the Al-Ettifaq squad and is committed to helping the next generation develop alongside world-class players like his former Anfield teammates Roberto Firmino and Fabinho, as well as Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema, N’Golo Kante and Riyad Mahrez, to name but a few.

Speaking at the launch event for the Roshn Saudi League in Jeddah, Henderson said: “There are a lot of good young players in the team and it has been really positive to train and play with them. Hopefully I can help them in lots of ways on and off the pitch with different things they may not be used to. They are young and it is a challenge and experience for me to help as many people as I can.”

Gerrard believes the future is bright for the Damman club ahead of the new season. He said at the launch event: “At Ettifaq we have a lot of promising young talent who have a bright future, and I am really proud to be coach of the team. Hopefully I can help support these players and help develop them into better players in the future.”

Ex-Liverpool captain Henderson was persuaded to move to the Kingdom by his former Anfield teammate. Having agreed to do so in the summer, he likened his experience so far to his “first day at school.”

“This is a totally different project and experience, and it is one of the reasons I wanted to come and try something completely different than I was used to for however many years,” he said.

“I’m excited and happy to be here and to get started. It’s obviously a very different challenge to anything I’ve ever done before and that’s one of the reasons I wanted to try it and have new experiences. I will learn a lot about myself in different ways and it has been really positive.

“People have been very welcoming and helped me to settle in very well. The heat has been hard and it has been tough trying to adjust, but training has been good — I enjoyed it and I’ve been trying to embrace this different experience and culture and way of living and playing football.

“The people in Saudi have been amazing to us and very welcoming. The staff and the people around the city and the country in general have been very good to us and I’m looking forward to getting started now.”

Henderson is hopeful that a strong performance in the Roshn Saudi League will keep the door open for England duty. National team coach Gareth Southgate said recently that he had held talks with the midfielder and that he would be “stupid” to turn his back on him because of his close season move.

Henderson said: “I’m focused on playing for England and giving my best. And if I do that there’s no reason I can’t play for England. As the gaffer said, we spoke over the last few weeks about it, as playing for England means a lot to me.

“I still feel I can bring a lot, as I showed in the last few games of the World Cup. But at the same time, I have a job to do at Al-Ettifaq. If I can do that, hopefully I can make the team as normal.”

