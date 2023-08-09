You are here

Niger coup leaders take aim at France on eve of key summit

Colonel Major Amadou Abdramane, a CNSP (Conseil national pour la sauvegarde de la patrie) member, reading a statement on national television. (AFP)
Colonel Major Amadou Abdramane, a CNSP (Conseil national pour la sauvegarde de la patrie) member, reading a statement on national television. (AFP)
Updated 40 sec ago
AFP

Colonel Major Amadou Abdramane, a CNSP (Conseil national pour la sauvegarde de la patrie) member, reading a statement on TV.
  • The regime also accused France of having flown a “military plane” from neighboring Chad into Niger air space on Wednesday, defying a ban imposed on Sunday.
NIAMEY: Niger’s new military rulers on Wednesday accused France, the country’s traditional ally, of having released captured militants and breaching a ban on air space on the eve of a key summit on the Sahel’s latest crisis.
Leaders of the West African bloc ECOWAS are to meet in the Nigerian capital Abuja to mull their options, with diplomacy apparently edging out military intervention at present after a showdown last weekend.
Two weeks after a coup that toppled Niger’s elected president, the regime accused France of having “unilaterally freed captured terrorists” — a term for extremists conducting a bloody eight-year-old insurgency.
The extremists then gathered to plan an attack on “military positions in the tri-border area,” a hotspot region where the frontiers of Niger, Burkina Faso and Mali converge, according to the statement issued by the coup leaders, called the National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland (CNSP).
“Events of an extreme gravity are unfolding in Niger as a result of the behavior of the French forces and their accomplices,” it declared.
It urged the security forces to “raise their alert level across the country” and on the public “to remain mobilized and vigilant.”
The regime also accused France of having flown a “military plane” from neighboring Chad into Niger air space on Wednesday, defying a ban imposed on Sunday.
The two allegations were rejected by a French government official.
“No terrorist has been freed by French forces,” the source said, adding that the flight had been “authorized by and coordinated with” Niger’s armed forces.
Thursday’s summit of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) takes place under the chairmanship of Nigeria, the regional superpower and advocate of a hard line against the coup.
Struggling to stem a cascade of putsches among its members, the bloc gave Niger’s military rulers until last Sunday to reinstate President Mohamed Bazoum or face potential use of force.
But the coup leaders remained defiant, and the ultimatum passed without action.
On Tuesday, a bid to send a joint team of ECOWAS, UN and African Union (AU) representatives to the capital Niamey ran into the ground.
The coup leaders said they could not guarantee the mission’s “safety” in the light of what they said was public anger to sanctions imposed by ECOWAS.
Despite the failure, ECOWAS and Nigeria said they would pursue all options to resolve the crisis, and the United States emphasised a “peaceful” outcome even though it too had been rebuffed.
ECOWAS said it would “continue to deploy all measures in order to restore constitutional order” in Niger.
Nigerian President Bola Tinubu said through his spokesman that “no options have been taken off of the table” but diplomacy was the “best way forward.”
The United States sent veteran envoy Victoria Nuland to Niamey on Monday, but she came away empty-handed, being unable to meet Bazoum or even the new strongman, General Abdourahamane Tiani.
Despite this, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Wednesday he had spoken to Bazoum “to express our continued efforts to find a peaceful resolution” to the “current constitutional crisis.”
France, which had adopted a combative tone as the ECOWAS ultimatum loomed, also signalled a softer line.
A French diplomat said it was “up to ECOWAS to take a decision, of whatever kind, on restoring constitutional order in Niger.”
Bazoum, 63, was detained on July 26 by members of his presidential guard.
It is the fifth coup in Niger’s history since independence from France in 1960 — and the fourth in the ranks of the 15-nation ECOWAS since 2020.
Bazoum’s election in 2021 had helped Niger to cement close ties with France and the United States, which have major bases and troop deployments in the country.
Countries in the fragile Sahel are battling with an extremist insurgency that erupted in northern Mali in 2012, spread to Niger and Burkina Faso in 2015 and now is causing jitters in states on the Gulf of Guinea.
The bloody campaign has been devastating for those three countries, which have a long history of turbulence and are among the poorest nations in the world.
Since their coups, Mali and Burkina Faso have fallen out with France, the region’s former colonial power and its traditional ally.
France last year withdrew its forces from those countries and refocussed its anti-extremist strategy on Niger.
Mali and Burkina Faso have voiced solidarity with their counterparts in Niger, saying that any ECOWAS military intervention would be considered a “declaration of war” against them.

Updated 09 August 2023
Arab News Japan

  • The project was implemented by Al Aranisa Charitable Association
  • It will enable around 1,250 vulnerable patients annually in the region to have access to high-quality and affordable primary health care services
BEIRUT: Japan continues to go the extra mile in providing medical aid to the Lebanese health sector.
On Tuesday, Ambassador MAGOSHI Masayuki attended the hand-over ceremony of advanced medical equipment at Qabeit Primary Health Care Center in Akkar, which was supported through the Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Program (GGP).
The ceremony was held in the presence of Dr. Randa Hamadeh, President of the Primary Health Care Unit in Lebanon and Representative of his Excellency the Minister of Public Health, his Excellency MP Ahmed Restom, his Excellency Sheikh Zeid Zakaria, Mufti of Akkar, Abdallah Mohamad, President of Al-Aranisa Charitable Association, and Dr. Mohamad Hamza, President of Shouroukat Association.
The project was implemented by Al Aranisa Charitable Association and will enable around 1,250 vulnerable patients annually in the region to have access to high-quality and affordable primary health care services.
In his speech, Ambassador MAGOSHI emphasized the necessity of sustainable, equal and quality health care services for all, noting the current challenges faced by rural health care facilities during the ongoing socio-economic crisis, and expressed Japan’s keenness to support the Lebanese health sector to provide support to the most vulnerable.
In return, Dr. Hamadeh mentioned Japan’s recent diverse support toward the health sector in Lebanon, and stressed the importance of this initiative by explaining the critical roles of primary health care centers.
As for MP Restom, Mufti Zakaria, Mohamad and Dr. Hamza, they thanked Japan for its generous support and emphasized the great impact this initiative will have on the deprived region of Akkar.

Updated 09 August 2023
Reuters

  • Europe’s largest nuclear plant is currently offline, under Russian control in Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia region
  • “Ukraine did not carry out any kind of drone attack on the ZNPP, was not planning and will not even in theory do so,” the adviser, Mykhailo Podolyak
KYIV: A senior adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky denied a Russian assertion on Wednesday that Kyiv had tried to attack the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) with a drone.
Europe’s largest nuclear plant is currently offline, under Russian control in Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia region, near the front line of Russia’s conflict with Kyiv.
The Russian state news agency RIA had cited Russian security forces, without naming any specific source, as saying Ukraine had tried to attack a spent nuclear fuel storage facility at the plant with a strike drone, which had been forced down.
“Ukraine did not carry out any kind of drone attack on the ZNPP, was not planning and will not even in theory do so,” the adviser, Mykhailo Podolyak, said in a statement.
RIA distributed a photograph of the purported downed drone, a quadcopter, and said security forces had reached their conclusion by analizing its flight path.
But later the Russian state news agency TASS cited Renat Karchaa, adviser to the general director of the Russian nuclear utility Rosenergoatom, as saying the apparent target had been outside the nuclear compound.
“According to the information we have, the purpose of this drone was other important objects located outside the Zaporizhzhia NPP,” Karchaa said.

Updated 09 August 2023

  • Statement comes following uptick in deadly violence in Pakistan
  • Pakistani PM recently said militants were being helped by ‘Afghan citizens’
KABUL: Afghanistan’s Taliban administration has rejected allegations made by Pakistani officials on the string of attacks in the neighboring country, and said Islamabad is responsible for finding a solution on its own.

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said last week that militants behind the spate of suicide attacks in the country – including a blast that killed at least 63 people in northwestern Pakistan in July – were being helped by “Afghan citizens” across the border.

“After the recent security incident in Pakistan, officials have once again blamed Afghans instead of strengthening the security of their country,” Zabihullah Mujahid, chief spokesman for Afghanistan’s Taliban administration, said in a statement issued on Tuesday night.

“The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan strongly rejects these allegations and insists that Afghanistan is a country that has come out of a long-lasting war and it does not want to threaten the security of any country, specially neighboring countries.”

Pakistani officials have blamed the uptick in militant attacks on the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan or TTP, which Islamabad says was emboldened by the Afghan Taliban takeover in 2021.

Though the TTP openly pledged allegiance to the Afghan Taliban after the fall of Kabul in 2021, they were not accepted by the latter and remained a separate militant group.

“The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan once again emphasize that it is not in favor of any attack on Pakistan and we will not allow anyone to use the soil of Afghanistan against Pakistan,” Mujahid said.

“However, it is not our responsibility to prevent and control attacks inside the territory of Pakistan.”

Afghan officials have responded to similar allegations in the past in the same way, including when Foreign Minister Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi met with Pakistan’s special envoy for Afghanistan Asif Durrani in Kabul last month.

Afghanistan and Pakistan should find a “common solution” when attacks occur, Mujahid said, as he highlighted that “blaming is not the solution.”

“In the past two years, since the establishment of Islamic Emirate in Afghanistan, the security situation of the country and the region has improved significantly,” Mujahid said. “The security incidents have increased only in Pakistan; it is the responsibility of the country to find a solution on its own.”

Mohammad Sadiq Shinwari, a security analyst based in Kabul, told Arab News on Wednesday that Pakistan’s allegations could “damage the strategic and diplomatic relations of both countries.”

“If Pakistan wants to solve the existing problems, it should share its intelligence issues … with the intelligence officials of the Afghan government so that the existing problems can be solved,” Shinwari said.

Updated 09 August 2023
AP

  • Some 12 people who were staying on the ground floor were able to evacuate
  • The adults, who had “slight intellectual disabilities,” were on a vacation sponsored by two specialized associations
PARIS: A devastating fire that raged through a vacation home for adults with disabilities in eastern France Wednesday left 11 people dead, the local deputy prosecutor said.
Nathalie Kielwasser, deputy prosecutor for Colmar, said 11 people who were sleeping on the upper floor and in a mezzanine area of the private accommodation in the town of Wintzenheim were trapped by the fire, while five managed to escape.
Some 12 people who were staying on the ground floor were able to evacuate, she said.
The adults, who had “slight intellectual disabilities,” were on a vacation sponsored by two specialized associations, she added.
Investigations are ongoing to determine the circumstances of the fire and whether the building met all the required security standards, she added.
Authorities said one of the survivors was sent to a hospital with serious injuries.
French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne arrived at the scene on Wednesday afternoon. She said she wanted to show the government’s support for the families of the victims and for the firefighters and rescuers on site.
Lt. Col. Philippe Hauwiller, who was leading the rescue work of firefighters, said the fire likely started on the home’s upper floor.
The ground floor was made of stone and the upper part of the building was built entirely of wood in the traditional style of the region, which might partly explain why the fire spread so quickly.
The local administration of the Haut-Rhin region said the fire broke out at 6:30 a.m. Christophe Marot, the secretary general of the local administration, said on news broadcaster France Info that 10 people with disabilities and a person accompanying the group were believed to be among the dead.
Many of the visitors came from the city of Nancy in eastern France, a statement from the Haut-Rhin prefecture said.
No other information about the victims was provided.
The fire department deployed 76 firefighters, four fire engines and four ambulances to contain the blaze and treat the victims. Forty police officers were also mobilized. The fire was brought under control Wednesday morning.
French President Emmanuel Macron wrote on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter: “In the face of this tragedy, my thoughts are with the victims, the injured and their families. Thank you to our security forces and emergency services.”

Updated 09 August 2023
Reuters

  • WHO’s technical lead on COVID-19, said EG.5 had an increased transmissibility but was not more severe than other omicron variants
LONDON: The World Health Organization on Wednesday classified the EG.5 coronavirus strain circulating in the United States and China as a “variant of interest” but said it did not seem to pose more of a threat to public health than other variants.
The fast-spreading variant, the most prevalent in the United States with an estimated more than 17 percent of cases, has been behind upticks in the virus across the country and also has been detected in China, South Korea, Japan and Canada, among other countries.
“Collectively, available evidence does not suggest that EG.5 has additional public health risks relative to the other currently circulating omicron descendent lineages,” the WHO said in a risk evaluation.
A more comprehensive evaluation of the risk posed by EG.5 was needed, it added.
COVID-19 has killed more than 6.9 million people globally, with more than 768 million confirmed cases since the virus emerged. WHO declared the outbreak a pandemic in March 2020 and ended the global emergency status for COVID-19 in May this year.
Maria Van Kerkhove, the WHO’s technical lead on COVID-19, said EG.5 had an increased transmissibility but was not more severe than other omicron variants.
“We don’t detect a change in severity of EG.5 compared to other sublineages of omicron that have been in circulation since late 2021,” she said.
Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus deplored that many countries were not reporting COVID-19 data to WHO.
He said that only 11 percent had reported hospitalizations and ICU admissions related to the virus.
In response, WHO issued a set of standing recommendations for COVID, in which it urged countries to continue reporting COVID data, particularly mortality data, morbidity data, and to continue to offer vaccination.
Van Kerkhove said that the absence of data from many countries was hindering efforts to fight the virus.
“About a year ago, we were in a much better situation to either anticipate or act or be more agile,” she said. “And now the delay in our ability to do that is growing. And our ability to do this is declining.”

