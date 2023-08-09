Al-Hilal through to the King Salman Club Cup final

RIYADH: Al-Hilal booked their place in the final of the King Salman Club Cup to set up a showdown with Riyadh rivals Al-Nassr this weekend.
The Blues dismissed Al-Shabab 3-1 in the semi-finals of the Arab club competition, with goals from Mohamed Kanno, Abdullah Alhamddan, and Malcom, despite having Abdullah Al Maiouf sent off in the 25th minute.
Earlier, a lone Ronaldo penalty was enough to give Al-Nassr the victory against Iraq’s Al-Shorta.
The final will be at King Fahd Sport City Stadium in Taif on Sunday (Kick-off at 7 p.m. KSA time).
Wolves hire O’Neil as manager to replace Lopetegui days before new Premier League season
O’Neil returns to the English top flight seven weeks after being released by Bournemouth
Wolves’ first game in the Premier League, which opens on Friday with Burnley vs. Manchester City, is at Manchester United on Monday
Updated 5 min 3 sec ago
AP
WOLVERHAMPTON, England: Wolverhampton hired Gary O’Neil as their manager on Wednesday in a speedy response to the departure of Julen Lopetegui just days before the start of the new Premier League season.
O’Neil returns to the English top flight seven weeks after being released by Bournemouth, despite defying expectations by keeping the south-coast team in the Premier League.
The 40-year-old O’Neil replaces Lopetegui, the former Spain and Real Madrid coach who left Wolves on Tuesday because of a breakdown in his relationship with club officials amid its reported financial problems.
Wolves’ first game in the Premier League, which opens on Friday with Burnley vs. Manchester City, is at Manchester United on Monday.
“He’s a highly motivated young coach with strong principles and very well thought of by everyone he has worked with, and we’re excited to see what we can achieve together at Wolves,” sporting director Matt Hobbs said of O’Neil, who has signed a three-year deal.
“Our players have shown their quality during preseason, and I believe Gary and his team will continue to coach and improve them and will have success working with this group.”
Wolves finished last season in 13th place, having been in last place when Lopetegui took over in November.
How the Saudi Pro League became the football world’s biggest story
Saudi football, not to mention Middle Eastern and Asian teams in general, will be seismic in the years ahead
Global interest in the league has skyrocketed, with broadcasters DAZN, Canal Goat and LA7 jumping on board
Updated 56 min 6 sec ago
Ali Khaled
RIYADH: Cristiano Ronaldo raised a few eyebrows when, only months into his move to Al-Nassr, he predicted the Saudi Pro League would be one of the top five in the world within a few years. Recent developments have shown his remarks to be right on the mark.
“(The) Saudi league is getting better and the next year will be even better,” he told Saudi sports channel SSC toward the end of last season.
“Step-by-step, I think this league will be among the top five leagues in the world but they need time, players and infrastructure. But I believe that this country has amazing potential, they have amazing people and the league will be great, in my opinion.”
It is a view he has since repeated with confidence and, each time he does so, his belief looks more and more justified and accurate.
On July 18, while in Spain with his Al-Nassr teammates for their preseason training camp, Ronaldo doubled down on his comments. He committed to his Saudi adventure and dismissed many European leagues — and America’s Major League Soccer, the new home of his rival, Lionel Messi — in one fell swoop.
“Europe has lost a lot of quality,” he said. “The only one that is one of the best is the (English) Premier League. It’s way ahead of all the other leagues from my point of view.
“The Spanish league lost its level, the Portuguese one is not a top one, the German has also lost a lot of quality. The USA? No, the Saudi championship is much better than the USA.”
Given the number of major recent signings of top international stars by Saudi Arabia’s leading clubs during the summer transfer window, Ronaldo’s estimate of a “few years” could well be accelerated.
Some of the big moves to the Kingdom from Europe are worth highlighting: Karim Benzema from Real Madrid to Al-Ittihad; Sadio Mane from Bayern Munich to Al-Nassr; Riyadh Mahrez from Manchester City to Al-Ahli; N’Golo Kante from Chelsea to Al-Ittihad; Reuben Neves from Wolves to Al-Hilal; Sergej Milinkovic-Savic from Lazio to Al-Hilal; and the trio of Fabinho, Roberto Firmino and Jordan Henderson from Liverpool to Al-Ittihad, Al-Ahli and Al-Ettifaq respectively.
There are many more, as the number of players signing from abroad seemingly grows by the day.
What has taken place is nothing short of a revolution in Saudi football. It is comfortably the biggest story in the football world, following the unprecedented summer 2023 transfer window.
Of course, there were already many standout past and current foreign players in the Saudi Pro League over the past few years. The likes of Bafetimbi Gomis at Al-Hilal, Talisca at Al-Nassr and Abderrazak Hamdallah at Al-Ittihad, to name just a few, have all been hugely successful in the SPL, not to mention popular with the fans.
But Ronaldo’s arrival in Riyadh on Dec. 31, 2022, redefined the Saudi Pro League. Once dismissed as a mere rumor, his move to Al-Nassr — after being released by Manchester United — changed perceptions of Saudi domestic football overnight. Coming shortly after the Kingdom’s historic 2-1 win over Argentina at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, it showed that the Kingdom had to be taken seriously.
Suddenly, other players began to take notice, as did the fans and the international media. The knock-on effects since then have been astonishing. Saudi Arabia’s top clubs, having been privatized and backed financially by the country’s Public Investment Fund, can now afford to pick off players at the peak of their careers from some of the biggest, and richest, clubs in the world.
Global interest in the league, which is also known as the Roshn Saudi League, has already skyrocketed, with international broadcasters also jumping on board. They include live sports streaming service DAZN, which has the exclusive rights to show games in the UK, YouTube channel Canal Goat, which will screen matches in Brazil, and free-to-air channel LA7 in Italy, according sources.
DAZN is set to stream three matches each week, beginning with Friday’s season opener between newly promoted clubs Al-Ahli and Al-Hazm. Sky Sports had picked up the UK digital broadcast rights to the Saudi top flight halfway through last season, but DAZN was the first to commit to a whole season.
No doubt the effects of all these developments on the future of Saudi football, not to mention that of Middle Eastern and Asian football in general, will be seismic in the season and years ahead. But amid the excitement and euphoria, there are serious issues that need to be addressed.
While the wider picture is clearly positive, and is already ensuring the SPL is a league to be reckoned with, the future of football in the Kingdom will have to be managed carefully and strategically to ensure the overall health of the game is maintained for the benefit of the clubs, the national team and the nurturing of young Saudi talent.
The rate of signings in recent weeks has been relentless and has raised questions as to when the spending spree will end. Officially, the Saudi transfer window closes on Sept. 7, a week after the one in Europe. This has caused concern among clubs, particularly those in the English Premier League, who worry they might lose more players during that overlapping period with no opportunity to replace them.
Beyond this summer’s immediate deadline, however, things will remain somewhat open-ended in terms of outgoing and incoming players, although an obvious end point for some clubs would be when they fill their full quotas for foreign players.
Another area of debate surrounds how this strengthening of the elite clubs will affect some of the league’s smaller teams. This concern was recently addressed by authorities, who said targeted projects will be supported if and when they are implemented for clubs outside the big five.
Then there is the worry that the influx of foreign players will adversely affect the development and progress of young Saudi talent, along with the careers of established local players.
The SPL and the Saudi Arabian Football Federation have moved to allay those fears by formulating a strategy designed to drive competitiveness on and off the pitch. New regulations are being rolled out, designed to increase playing time for young Saudi players. They include a reduction in the age of eligibility from 18 to 16, and a requirement for squads to include 25 senior players and 10 under the age 21 beginning with the 2025-26 season.
It is a policy that Al-Ettifaq coach Steven Gerrard and new signing Jordan Henderson — two former Liverpool captains — have thrown their support behind by committing to help efforts to nurture the next generation of Saudi footballing talent.
“At Ettifaq we have a lot of promising young talent who have a bright future,” said Gerrard. “And I am really proud to be the coach of the team. Hopefully I can help support these players and help develop them into better players in the future.”
For now, there is no denting the sense of optimism and positivity sweeping through Saudi football. For fans of the SPL, old and new, the 2023-24 season’s big kick-off on Friday cannot come soon enough.
Star-studded Saudi Arabian side simply too good for Iraqi champions
Ronaldo converted from the spot after Sadio Mane was brought down
Updated 09 August 2023
John Duerden
RIYADH: A Cristiano Ronaldo penalty gave Al-Nassr a 1-0 win over Al-Shorta on Tuesday and a place in the final of the King Salman Club Cup to face either Al-Hilal or Al-Shabab.
The star-studded Saudi Arabian side were simply too good for the Iraqi champions, although they had to wait until the second half to make their class count and for their megastar to step up from the spot.
Given the talent at their disposal, it was no surprise that Al-Nassr were quick to take control and make the early running.
The team, now under coach Luis Castro, looked comfortable in possession and moved the ball around smartly and with intent.
Within the first 10 minutes the Riyadh giants could have been three goals to the good. Anderson Talisca shot straight at Ahmed Basil from a good position after finding himself in space in the penalty area, before Ronaldo went close following a fine pass from Marcelo Brozovic. Talisca then shot over before forcing a save from the Iraqi goalkeeper.
It looked as though the deadlock had been broken after 30 minutes when Brozovic slipped the ball through for Ronaldo to net. But after a video review, the 38-year-old was found to have strayed offside.
Alex Telles then unleashed a powerful shot that came off the crossbar with the goalkeeper beaten, before Ronaldo blasted over, and penalty appeals were rejected after Sadio Mane went down in the box.
At the other end, Nawaf Al-Aqidi made a comfortable save as he got down well to save an Ahmed Farhan shot from outside the area. The team from Baghdad may have posed little threat but were still level at the break.
The second half started in a similar vein to the first with the men in yellow pushing and probing to force back the men in green.
Seko Fofana tried to squeeze the ball home and frustrations grew on the hour when the midfielder skied another chance.
Then came the turning point. Mane was brought down in the box and this time the referee did point to the spot. Ronaldo kept his cool to score for the fourth successive game.
Al-Shorta had a chance in the final minute. Farhan raced clear and from just inside the area he tried to lift the ball over the advancing Al-Aqidi, who just managed to get a hand to it. It was a match-winning save.
Al-Nassr saw out added time to take the victory and maintain their hopes of lifting the Arab Club Champions Cup.
Liverpool connections, home comforts key to Mane’s Al-Nassr move
Former Anfield star relishing his stay in Saudi Arabia after words of encouragement from mother, former teammates
Mane and Senegal teammate Edouard Mendy impressed by standard of young Saudi talent
Updated 09 August 2023
Arab News
JEDDAH: With the new era of the Roshn Saudi League set to get underway this weekend, new Al-Nassr signing Sadio Mane has admitted that words of encouragement from some legendary names — and an important member of his family — tempted him to join the influx of superstars in Saudi Arabia this season.
The former Liverpool striker signed for Al-Nassr this summer after a season in the Bundesliga with champions Bayern Munich and will team up with former Manchester United rival Cristiano Ronaldo, as the Riyadh giants aim to go one better than their second-place finish to Al-Ittihad last time round.
Mane enjoyed a warm embrace with former Anfield teammate Jordan Henderson at the official Roshn Saudi League launch event in Jeddah, and he admits the former Liverpool skipper is just one old teammate he has a strong connection with ahead of the new season.
Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard took Henderson under his wing as Al-Ettifaq coach, while Mane’s former strike partner Roberto Firmino will play for Al-Ahli and midfielder Fabinho has signed for champions Al-Ittihad.
Mane joked about how Firmino and Fabinho had both encouraged him to join them at their new clubs. “I think first of all I spoke with Firmino for sure; I think he wanted me to come to the wrong club — I’m joking! He always called two or three times to convince me to come to Al-Ahli.
“At the same time, I spoke with Fabinho because he was quite close to me and he also wanted me to come to Al-Ittihad, but in this time when Al-Nassr came, I chose Al-Nassr. Of course, Henderson is here also, and he sent me a message two days ago to wish me good luck and I’m excited to meet all these great guys and also to meet them face to face for the first time. I’m going to win against you guys!”
Mane may have had words of encouragement from his former teammates, but it was some sound advice from his mother that sealed the deal.
He said: “Since I had the opportunity I spoke to my family, and they were happiest, of course, because it is a Muslim country. My mum especially encouraged me to go.
“My mum is Muslim like me. She was the first to vote for me to go here and my whole family was excited for me to come here so it was not hard — it is important to my faith. I am pleased to be part of this project and to make it go forward. We have a bright future ahead.”
The prospect of a mouth-watering attacking partnership with Ronaldo also played a big part in Mane’s decision. “I think you can see how quickly everything goes for me, because he is one of the best players in history if not the best, of course, and that was easy for me. He makes it easier for me. And (Brazil midfielder) Talisca and the other boys, they are all really great players and I am really excited to start the league with all these boys to make the club a real success.”
Mane admits he has been “really impressed” by the Saudi players since training with the Al-Nassr squad, and another former teammate agrees about the genuine talent in the Roshn Saudi League.
Mane’s international teammate, Edouard Mendy, is another big name starting a new chapter in Saudi Arabia this season. Widely regarded as one of the world’s best keepers, having won the Champions League Super Cup and Club World Cup with Chelsea, as well as the African Cup of Nations alongside Mane for Senegal, Mendy is set to turn out alongside Brazilian Firmino as well as Manchester City winger Riyad Mahrez and Newcastle’s Allan Saint-Maximin in a star-studded Al-Ahli lineup.
The 31-year-old is confident this season’s influx of talent can quickly take Saudi’s players to the next level.
He said: “We could see in the World Cup, the Saudi players are very good technically. They know how to use the ball, they are really comfortable with the ball.
“So it was not a surprise to me to see the quality of the young players and also the experienced players — they just need to have the principles and they will improve. This is what we are doing. We want them to be at the highest level possible, and that’s why we work closely with the young players to help them to be better and better every day.”
When it comes to personal targets and demands, Mendy is as hungry as ever.
“My ambitions for the next year and the coming years is the same as at Chelsea, my previous club: To win and to perform in the best way possible. This club is used to winning trophies, so we know the expectations and we have to deliver on the pitch.”
The 2023-24 Roshn Saudi League season kicks off in Jeddah on Aug. 11 as Al-Ahli take on Al-Hazem at the Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Stadium.
Much-needed payout grows to life-altering levels for tiny teams that advance in Women’s World Cup
FIFA designated $30,000 for each of the 732 players among 32 teams in the tournament field
Deneisha Blackwood, part of the Jamaica squad eliminated by Colombia in the knockouts, called the payouts a good start for her team
Updated 09 August 2023
AP
MELBOURNE: Players who reached the knockout round at the Women’s World Cup got larger individual bonuses that are life-changing to many of them.
FIFA designated $30,000 for each of the 732 players among 32 teams in the tournament field. The payout rises to $60,000 for players on the 16 teams that advanced out of group play.
The money grows to $90,000 for players in the quarterfinals and its a significant payday for many of the players, particularly those that have had financial disputes with their federations over pay and support.
Hildah Magaia, appropriately nicknamed the “Breadwinner” of South Africa’s squad, helped the Banyana Banyana advance out of group play, into the knockout stage, and double her bonus.
She appropriately plans to use the money to care for her mother.
“I’ll be able to do everything for my mother because I’m the one who’s taking care of her,” she said. “I’m the breadwinner, so I’ll be doing everything for my mom.”
Deneisha Blackwood, part of the Jamaica squad eliminated by Colombia in the knockouts, called the payouts a good start for her team. Jamaica have had financial difficulties and needed a crowd-funding site to raise money for their travel to the tournament.
“Obviously we as players have a life outside of football and I think prize money, like that rewards us in ways we can’t imagine. A lot of us have bills to pay and family to take care of,” said Blackwood said, “and I think for the younger generation, especially, football doesn’t make you a lot of money. So for (girls) to see us doing what we love and realize that you can make a living off it, I think it’s very motivational.”
No one can ensure all the players will receive their guaranteed bonuses.
The global players union, FIFPRO, last year sent a letter to FIFA on behalf of players from 25 national teams asking for better conditions within the tournament. FIFA announced the individual bonuses of the $110 million prize pool in June.
But FIFA President Gianni Infantino said before the start of the World Cup that the federations would be responsible for distributing the payments. He was unable to make any guarantee that funds would reach the players.
FIFPRO said it was working to establish bank accounts for the players as well as an auditing process.
But there have already been snags.
FIFPRO announced late Tuesday that it was assisting Nigeria’s players in a dispute with their federation concerning bonus payments, camp allowances and expenses, some dating back to 2021. Nigeria took European champion England to penalty kicks in a quarterfinal loss.
“The team is extremely frustrated that they have had to pursue the Nigeria Football Federation for these payments before and during the tournament and may have to continue doing so afterwards,” FIFPRO said in a statement.
“It is regrettable that players needed to challenge their own federation at such an important time in their careers.”
In the run-up to the World Cup, South Africa players boycotted a warm-up match against Botswana because the individual payments weren’t included in their contracts. The pay dispute ended when billionaire Patrice Motsepe, the president of the African Football Confederation, agreed to contribute $320,000 to be equally distributed among the players.
Some of the Jamaican players took to social media before the World Cup to complain about a lack of support and funding for the team. That spurred two crowdfunding campaigns to raise money for the Reggae Girlz.
The Jamaican Football Federation released a statement saying reports about the team’s financial struggles had taken away from the team’s accomplishments. The Reggae Girlz reached the Round of 16 but fell 1-0 to Colombia on Tuesday night.
“We of course welcome anyone who wants to contribute to the development of our national football teams, which have done well and made Jamaica proud,” the Jamaican federation said in a statement. “We look forward to working with these organizations and sponsors in continuing to fulfill the dreams of many youngsters, who have realized their dreams through football, and thank our supporters.”
Nigeria forward Uchenna Kanu said the money was not the team’s motivation — playing well was. Nigeria reached the Round of 16, but fell to England on penalties after a scoreless draw on Monday.
“But of course, if we get paid that much money, of course it’ll have a huge impact on our lives. We have families, we have things to take care of with money. That’s important for us as well,” Kanu said.
Players from the US won a contract with US Soccer last year that guarantees them equal pay with their men’s national team counterparts. As part of the agreement, all tournament prize money funds are split between the two teams, with a percentage going to the federation.
The total prize pool at this Women’s World Cup is more than three times the $30 million prize fund that was paid out at the 2019 Women’s World Cup in France. But it’s still far less than the $440 million in prize money for the men’s World Cup in Qatar last December.