You are here

  • Home
  • Pakistani parliament dissolved, setting the stage for general elections

Pakistani parliament dissolved, setting the stage for general elections

Special Pakistani parliament dissolved, setting the stage for general elections
Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif addresses lawmakers during the last session of current parliament, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023. (AP Photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/ckqb6

Updated 27 sec ago

Pakistani parliament dissolved, setting the stage for general elections

Pakistani parliament dissolved, setting the stage for general elections
  • The government’s term was due to expire on Aug 12; the caretaker authority now has 90 days to organize the election
  • However, the poll seems likely to be delayed constituency boundaries need to be redrawn following a recent census
Updated 27 sec ago
Shahjahan Khurram

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s National Assembly was dissolved on Thursday when President Arif Alvi signed a request from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, sending the South Asian country into election mode.

“The president dissolved the National Assembly on the advice of the prime minister under Article 58-1 of the Constitution,” the President’s Office said in an official statement.

The parliament’s five-year term was due to expire on Aug. 12. The caretaker government now has 90 days to organize a general election, instead of only 60 days if the assembly had been dissolved at the end of its term, as per the rules of the Constitution.

The election is therefore due by November but the decision by the government last week to approve the results of a new digital census has created some uncertainty, as the Election Commission is now bound under the rules of the Constitution to redraw constituency boundaries based on the latest population counts. The process could take up to six months and means polling day could be pushed back.

The commission has already stated it will be unable to organize a general election based on the new population counts within the three-month deadline if it has to redraw constituency boundaries.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s myriad economic and political woes continue. At the heart of the political crisis is Imran Khan, the former prime minister whose ouster last year plunged the country into months of unrest and violent street protests.

The ex-premier, the country’s most popular politician by far, was convicted and jailed on graft charges last week and on Tuesday election regulators barred him from politics for five years, for all practical purposes ending his chances of running in any upcoming elections.

His legal team is appealing the conviction and the disqualification, but Khan also faces more than 100 other cases on charges ranging from terrorism to corruption and murder. He says they are part of a campaign against him and his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, orchestrated by the powerful military establishment and his political opponents. Both deny the allegation.

Meanwhile, inflation remains at a record high and millions of Pakistanis are grappling with a cost-of-living crisis. The country’s Consumer Price Index rose by 28.3 percent in July, year-on-year, with prices up 3.5 percent in July compared with the previous month. In June, the year-on-year increase in the index was 29.4 percent, following a record 38 percent in May.

On Aug. 1, Pakistan announced an increase in petrol and diesel prices to meet fiscal objectives set out in a deal with the International Monetary Fund, further fueling sky-high inflation.

Islamabad secured the last-gasp $3 billion IMF agreement on June 30. In return it committed to a petroleum levy of up to 50 rupees ($0.60) a liter, alongside a string of other painful measures, including increased energy prices and a market-based exchange rate, which has already caused inflation to rise.

Topics: Pakistan arif alvi Shehbaz Sharif

Related

In swansong to parliament, Pakistan PM says will ‘cooperate’ with new government video
Pakistan
In swansong to parliament, Pakistan PM says will ‘cooperate’ with new government

Ambassador Magoshi attends hand-over ceremony of Japan-funded project in Lebanon

Ambassador Magoshi attends hand-over ceremony of Japan-funded project in Lebanon
Updated 09 August 2023
Arab News Japan

Ambassador Magoshi attends hand-over ceremony of Japan-funded project in Lebanon

Ambassador Magoshi attends hand-over ceremony of Japan-funded project in Lebanon
  • The project was implemented by Al Aranisa Charitable Association
  • It will enable around 1,250 vulnerable patients annually in the region to have access to high-quality and affordable primary health care services
Updated 09 August 2023
Arab News Japan

BEIRUT: Japan continues to go the extra mile in providing medical aid to the Lebanese health sector.
On Tuesday, Ambassador MAGOSHI Masayuki attended the hand-over ceremony of advanced medical equipment at Qabeit Primary Health Care Center in Akkar, which was supported through the Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Program (GGP).
The ceremony was held in the presence of Dr. Randa Hamadeh, President of the Primary Health Care Unit in Lebanon and Representative of his Excellency the Minister of Public Health, his Excellency MP Ahmed Restom, his Excellency Sheikh Zeid Zakaria, Mufti of Akkar, Abdallah Mohamad, President of Al-Aranisa Charitable Association, and Dr. Mohamad Hamza, President of Shouroukat Association.
The project was implemented by Al Aranisa Charitable Association and will enable around 1,250 vulnerable patients annually in the region to have access to high-quality and affordable primary health care services.
In his speech, Ambassador MAGOSHI emphasized the necessity of sustainable, equal and quality health care services for all, noting the current challenges faced by rural health care facilities during the ongoing socio-economic crisis, and expressed Japan’s keenness to support the Lebanese health sector to provide support to the most vulnerable.
In return, Dr. Hamadeh mentioned Japan’s recent diverse support toward the health sector in Lebanon, and stressed the importance of this initiative by explaining the critical roles of primary health care centers.
As for MP Restom, Mufti Zakaria, Mohamad and Dr. Hamza, they thanked Japan for its generous support and emphasized the great impact this initiative will have on the deprived region of Akkar.

Topics: Japan Lebanon medical aid Health sector

Related

Japan, Lebanon sign technical cooperation agreement
Business & Economy
Japan, Lebanon sign technical cooperation agreement
Japan will continue supporting Lebanon: Hayashi
Middle-East
Japan will continue supporting Lebanon: Hayashi

Ukraine denies Russian allegation it tried to attack Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

Ukraine denies Russian allegation it tried to attack Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant
Updated 09 August 2023
Reuters

Ukraine denies Russian allegation it tried to attack Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

Ukraine denies Russian allegation it tried to attack Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant
  • Europe’s largest nuclear plant is currently offline, under Russian control in Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia region
  • “Ukraine did not carry out any kind of drone attack on the ZNPP, was not planning and will not even in theory do so,” the adviser, Mykhailo Podolyak
Updated 09 August 2023
Reuters
KYIV: A senior adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky denied a Russian assertion on Wednesday that Kyiv had tried to attack the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) with a drone.
Europe’s largest nuclear plant is currently offline, under Russian control in Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia region, near the front line of Russia’s conflict with Kyiv.
The Russian state news agency RIA had cited Russian security forces, without naming any specific source, as saying Ukraine had tried to attack a spent nuclear fuel storage facility at the plant with a strike drone, which had been forced down.
“Ukraine did not carry out any kind of drone attack on the ZNPP, was not planning and will not even in theory do so,” the adviser, Mykhailo Podolyak, said in a statement.
RIA distributed a photograph of the purported downed drone, a quadcopter, and said security forces had reached their conclusion by analizing its flight path.
But later the Russian state news agency TASS cited Renat Karchaa, adviser to the general director of the Russian nuclear utility Rosenergoatom, as saying the apparent target had been outside the nuclear compound.
“According to the information we have, the purpose of this drone was other important objects located outside the Zaporizhzhia NPP,” Karchaa said.

Related

Russia has still not granted IAEA access to Zaporizhzhia reactor roofs
World
Russia has still not granted IAEA access to Zaporizhzhia reactor roofs
Russia’s Lavrov: Ukraine playing ‘dangerous game’ over Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant
World
Russia’s Lavrov: Ukraine playing ‘dangerous game’ over Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

Taliban reject Pakistan’s ‘repeated allegations’ blaming Afghans for rise in militant attacks 

Taliban reject Pakistan’s ‘repeated allegations’ blaming Afghans for rise in militant attacks 
Updated 09 August 2023

Taliban reject Pakistan’s ‘repeated allegations’ blaming Afghans for rise in militant attacks 

Taliban reject Pakistan’s ‘repeated allegations’ blaming Afghans for rise in militant attacks 
  • Statement comes following uptick in deadly violence in Pakistan
  • Pakistani PM recently said militants were being helped by ‘Afghan citizens’
Updated 09 August 2023
PARWIZ KAROKHAIL

KABUL: Afghanistan’s Taliban administration has rejected allegations made by Pakistani officials on the string of attacks in the neighboring country, and said Islamabad is responsible for finding a solution on its own.

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said last week that militants behind the spate of suicide attacks in the country – including a blast that killed at least 63 people in northwestern Pakistan in July – were being helped by “Afghan citizens” across the border.

“After the recent security incident in Pakistan, officials have once again blamed Afghans instead of strengthening the security of their country,” Zabihullah Mujahid, chief spokesman for Afghanistan’s Taliban administration, said in a statement issued on Tuesday night.

“The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan strongly rejects these allegations and insists that Afghanistan is a country that has come out of a long-lasting war and it does not want to threaten the security of any country, specially neighboring countries.”

Pakistani officials have blamed the uptick in militant attacks on the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan or TTP, which Islamabad says was emboldened by the Afghan Taliban takeover in 2021.

Though the TTP openly pledged allegiance to the Afghan Taliban after the fall of Kabul in 2021, they were not accepted by the latter and remained a separate militant group.

“The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan once again emphasize that it is not in favor of any attack on Pakistan and we will not allow anyone to use the soil of Afghanistan against Pakistan,” Mujahid said.

“However, it is not our responsibility to prevent and control attacks inside the territory of Pakistan.”

Afghan officials have responded to similar allegations in the past in the same way, including when Foreign Minister Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi met with Pakistan’s special envoy for Afghanistan Asif Durrani in Kabul last month.

Afghanistan and Pakistan should find a “common solution” when attacks occur, Mujahid said, as he highlighted that “blaming is not the solution.”

“In the past two years, since the establishment of Islamic Emirate in Afghanistan, the security situation of the country and the region has improved significantly,” Mujahid said. “The security incidents have increased only in Pakistan; it is the responsibility of the country to find a solution on its own.”

Mohammad Sadiq Shinwari, a security analyst based in Kabul, told Arab News on Wednesday that Pakistan’s allegations could “damage the strategic and diplomatic relations of both countries.”

“If Pakistan wants to solve the existing problems, it should share its intelligence issues … with the intelligence officials of the Afghan government so that the existing problems can be solved,” Shinwari said.

Topics: Pakistan Afghanistan Taliban

Fire at French vacation home for adults with disabilities leaves 11 dead

Fire at French vacation home for adults with disabilities leaves 11 dead
Updated 09 August 2023
AP

Fire at French vacation home for adults with disabilities leaves 11 dead

Fire at French vacation home for adults with disabilities leaves 11 dead
  • Some 12 people who were staying on the ground floor were able to evacuate
  • The adults, who had “slight intellectual disabilities,” were on a vacation sponsored by two specialized associations
Updated 09 August 2023
AP

PARIS: A devastating fire that raged through a vacation home for adults with disabilities in eastern France Wednesday left 11 people dead, the local deputy prosecutor said.
Nathalie Kielwasser, deputy prosecutor for Colmar, said 11 people who were sleeping on the upper floor and in a mezzanine area of the private accommodation in the town of Wintzenheim were trapped by the fire, while five managed to escape.
Some 12 people who were staying on the ground floor were able to evacuate, she said.
The adults, who had “slight intellectual disabilities,” were on a vacation sponsored by two specialized associations, she added.
Investigations are ongoing to determine the circumstances of the fire and whether the building met all the required security standards, she added.
Authorities said one of the survivors was sent to a hospital with serious injuries.
French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne arrived at the scene on Wednesday afternoon. She said she wanted to show the government’s support for the families of the victims and for the firefighters and rescuers on site.
Lt. Col. Philippe Hauwiller, who was leading the rescue work of firefighters, said the fire likely started on the home’s upper floor.
The ground floor was made of stone and the upper part of the building was built entirely of wood in the traditional style of the region, which might partly explain why the fire spread so quickly.
The local administration of the Haut-Rhin region said the fire broke out at 6:30 a.m. Christophe Marot, the secretary general of the local administration, said on news broadcaster France Info that 10 people with disabilities and a person accompanying the group were believed to be among the dead.
Many of the visitors came from the city of Nancy in eastern France, a statement from the Haut-Rhin prefecture said.
No other information about the victims was provided.
The fire department deployed 76 firefighters, four fire engines and four ambulances to contain the blaze and treat the victims. Forty police officers were also mobilized. The fire was brought under control Wednesday morning.
French President Emmanuel Macron wrote on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter: “In the face of this tragedy, my thoughts are with the victims, the injured and their families. Thank you to our security forces and emergency services.”

Topics: France fire vacation home people with disabilities

Related

Multinational force fights stubborn wildfire in Cyprus, including Lebanon, Greece and Jordan
Middle-East
Multinational force fights stubborn wildfire in Cyprus, including Lebanon, Greece and Jordan
Update Firefighters control blaze at old Ministry of Religious Endowments building in Cairo
Middle-East
Firefighters control blaze at old Ministry of Religious Endowments building in Cairo

WHO classifies EG.5 as COVID-19 ‘variant of interest’

WHO classifies EG.5 as COVID-19 ‘variant of interest’
Updated 09 August 2023
Reuters

WHO classifies EG.5 as COVID-19 ‘variant of interest’

WHO classifies EG.5 as COVID-19 ‘variant of interest’
  • WHO’s technical lead on COVID-19, said EG.5 had an increased transmissibility but was not more severe than other omicron variants
Updated 09 August 2023
Reuters

LONDON: The World Health Organization on Wednesday classified the EG.5 coronavirus strain circulating in the United States and China as a “variant of interest” but said it did not seem to pose more of a threat to public health than other variants.
The fast-spreading variant, the most prevalent in the United States with an estimated more than 17 percent of cases, has been behind upticks in the virus across the country and also has been detected in China, South Korea, Japan and Canada, among other countries.
“Collectively, available evidence does not suggest that EG.5 has additional public health risks relative to the other currently circulating omicron descendent lineages,” the WHO said in a risk evaluation.
A more comprehensive evaluation of the risk posed by EG.5 was needed, it added.
COVID-19 has killed more than 6.9 million people globally, with more than 768 million confirmed cases since the virus emerged. WHO declared the outbreak a pandemic in March 2020 and ended the global emergency status for COVID-19 in May this year.
Maria Van Kerkhove, the WHO’s technical lead on COVID-19, said EG.5 had an increased transmissibility but was not more severe than other omicron variants.
“We don’t detect a change in severity of EG.5 compared to other sublineages of omicron that have been in circulation since late 2021,” she said.
Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus deplored that many countries were not reporting COVID-19 data to WHO.
He said that only 11 percent had reported hospitalizations and ICU admissions related to the virus.
In response, WHO issued a set of standing recommendations for COVID, in which it urged countries to continue reporting COVID data, particularly mortality data, morbidity data, and to continue to offer vaccination.
Van Kerkhove said that the absence of data from many countries was hindering efforts to fight the virus.
“About a year ago, we were in a much better situation to either anticipate or act or be more agile,” she said. “And now the delay in our ability to do that is growing. And our ability to do this is declining.”

Topics: Coronavirus WHO covid19

Related

China says coronavirus ‘lab leak’ claims hurt US credibility
World
China says coronavirus ‘lab leak’ claims hurt US credibility
Coronavirus origins still a mystery 3 years into pandemic
World
Coronavirus origins still a mystery 3 years into pandemic

Latest updates

Pakistani parliament dissolved, setting the stage for general elections
Pakistani parliament dissolved, setting the stage for general elections
Al-Hilal through to the King Salman Club Cup final
Al-Hilal through to the King Salman Club Cup final
King Salman sends message to Ethiopian PM
King Salman sends message to Ethiopian PM
How the Saudi Pro League became the football world’s biggest story
How the Saudi Pro League became the football world’s biggest story
Sudanese suffer sexual violence on ‘sickening scale,’ UN says
Sudanese suffer sexual violence on ‘sickening scale,’ UN says

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.