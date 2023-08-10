You are here

Iraq bans media from using term 'homosexuality'
A government official later said that the decision still required final approval. (Shutterstock/File)
BAGHDAD: Iraq’s official media regulator on Tuesday ordered all media and social media companies operating in the Arab state not to use the term “homosexuality” and instead to say “sexual deviance,” a government spokesperson said and a document from the regulator shows.

The Iraqi Communications and Media Commission document said that the use of the term “gender” was also banned. It prohibited all phone and internet companies licensed by it from using the terms in any of their mobile applications.

A government official later said that the decision still required final approval.

The regulator “directs media organizations ... not to use the term ‘homosexuality’ and to use the correct term ‘sexual deviance’,” the Arabic-language statement said.

A government spokesperson said a penalty for violating the rule had not yet been set but could include a fine.

Iraq does not explicitly criminalize gay sex but loosely defined morality clauses in its penal code have been used to target members of the LGBT community.

Major Iraqi parties have in the past two months stepped up criticism of LGBT rights, with rainbow flags frequently being burned in protests by Shiite Muslim factions opposed to recent Qur’an burnings in Sweden and Denmark.

More than 60 countries criminalize gay sex, while same-sex sexual acts are legal in more than 130 countries, according to Our World in Data.

TEHRAN: Iran executed five men by hanging on Wednesday after convicting them of gang raping a woman in the northwest of the country last year, the judiciary said.

The “five men who had kidnapped and raped a woman in the city of Marand in May 2022 were executed today (Wednesday),” the judiciary’s Mizan Online website announced.

The men, who were arrested four days after the gang rape in East Azerbaijan province, were implicated in other crimes, Mizan said without elaborating.

Last month, Iran executed three men who were convicted of raping women they had anesthetized after luring them to a fake cosmetic surgery clinic.

They were found guilty of conspiring in multiple cases of sexual assault in the southern province of Hormozgan in late 2021, Mizan reported at the time.

Human rights group Amnesty International says Iran executes more people than any other country except China and hanged at least 582 people last year, the highest number since 2015.

Amnesty says authorities in Iran have “significantly increased the number of overall executions for all crimes, with at least 282 people executed in total so far in 2023.”

It says the figure is nearly double the number of executions that were recorded at the beginning of June last year.

  • “The alarming accounts of sexual violence that are heard from people who have fled to Port Sudan are just a fraction of those being repeated,” said senior UN aid official Edem Wosornu
  • Russia’s Deputy UN Ambassador Anna Evstigneeva said Moscow was concerned by the situation in Sudan and pledged support for the Sudanese authorities
Updated 09 August 2023
Reuters

UNITED NATIONS: Sexual violence is being committed in Sudan on a “sickening scale,” while fighting in the Darfur region is reopening “old wounds of ethnic tension” that could engulf the country, United Nations officials told the Security Council on Wednesday.
“The alarming accounts of sexual violence that are heard from people who have fled to Port Sudan are just a fraction of those being repeated at a sickening scale from conflict hotspots across the country,” said senior UN aid official Edem Wosornu.
War broke out on April 15 — four years after the overthrow of former President Omar Al-Bashir during a popular uprising. Tensions between the army (SAF) and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), which jointly staged a coup in 2021, erupted over disagreements about a plan to transition to civilian rule.
“The fighting in Darfur continues to reopen the old wounds of ethnic tension of past conflicts in the region,” Martha Ama Akyaa Pobee, a senior UN official on Africa, told the council. “This is deeply worrying, and could quickly engulf the country in a prolonged ethnic conflict with regional spillovers.”
In the early 2000s “Janjaweed” militias — from which the RSF formed — helped the government crush a rebellion by mainly non-Arab groups in Darfur. Some 300,000 people were killed, the UN estimates, and Sudanese leaders are wanted by the International Criminal Court for genocide and crimes against humanity.
The current war has seen more than 4 million people flee their homes, of which 3.2 million people are internally displaced and nearly 900,000 people have crossed the borders into Chad, Egypt, South Sudan and other countries, the UN said.
“The humanitarian impacts are made worse by credible evidence to suggest serious violations of international humanitarian law by both the SAF and the RSF which could amount to war crimes and crimes against humanity,” Britain’s UN Ambassador Barbara Woodward told the Security Council.
Russia’s Deputy UN Ambassador Anna Evstigneeva said Moscow was concerned by the situation in Sudan and pledged support for the Sudanese authorities. She accused Western countries of interfering with the Sudanese internal political process and slammed the use of unilateral sanctions.
Both sides in the Sudan conflict have claimed military advances in recent days but there are no signs of a decisive breakthrough. Efforts by Saudi Arabia and the United States to secure a cease-fire have stalled.
US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield told reporters after the council meeting that both sides were responsible for ethnic and sexual violence, adding: “There are no innocents here.”
Sudan’s UN Ambassador Al-Harith Idriss Al-Harith Mohamed told the Security Council that Sudanese troops “are not involved in any sexual or gender violence and the party involved in this atrocity is very well known.”
There was no immediate response from the RSF to the UN Security Council meeting. The RSF has said it is committed to upholding international humanitarian law and would work to prevent any abuses by its forces or others against civilians.

A view shows an overturned lorry in the town of Kahaleh, Lebanon August 9, 2023. (Reuters)
A view shows an overturned lorry in the town of Kahaleh, Lebanon August 9, 2023. (Reuters)
A view shows an overturned lorry in the town of Kahaleh, Lebanon August 9, 2023. (Reuters)
  • The truck overturned on a downhill turn near the mountain town of Kahaleh on Wednesday evening and residents swiftly shut down the road around it
  • Hezbollah said the overturned truck in belongs to it and a member securing the truck was killed in ensuing gunfire
BEIRUT: Two people were killed on Wednesday in clashes between members of Shiite armed group Hezbollah and residents of a Christian town after residents surrounded an overturned lorry, two security sources told Reuters.
The truck overturned on a downhill turn near the mountain town of Kahaleh on Wednesday evening and residents swiftly shut down the road around it, the sources said.
One of the security sources said the truck belonged to Hezbollah and that one of the dead was a member of the group while the second was a Christian resident of the town.
Neither source could give details on the contents of the truck. Hezbollah later said in a statement that the overturned truck in Lebanon belongs to it and a member securing the truck was killed in ensuing gunfire.
Lebanese broadcasters Al-Jadeed and MTV Lebanon aired footage of men in plainclothes shooting rifles in the street.
The broadcasters later showed Lebanese army troops deployed around the lorry at nightfall while a crane worked to remove wooden crates from it. Large groups of residents were still gathered around, with many telling the broadcasters that they intended to keep the road closed.
Hezbollah is a powerful party that retained its weapons following Lebanon’s civil war and has deployed in neighboring Syria.
Two years ago, at least seven people were killed in clashes along a former frontline of Lebanon’s civil war, following a rally held by Hezbollah and its Shiite ally Amal against a judge investigating the Beirut port blast of 2020. 

  • The UN announced on July 25 the start of the operation to pump more than 1.1 million barrels of oil from the Safer to head off a major environmental disaster in the Red Sea
  • Moored off the western Yemeni city of Hodeidah, the four-decade-old tanker has attracted international attention over the past few years
Updated 09 August 2023
Saeed Al-Batati

AL-MUKALLA: The long-awaited operation to resolve the issue of the ageing tanker SFO Safer, currently decaying off the coast of Yemen, is set to end in the coming days, with over 96 percent of the ship’s oil cargo transferred to a replacement tanker, the Yemeni government said on Wednesday.
Capt. Yeslem Mubarak, vice executive chairman of the Maritime Affairs Authority and acting head of the Safer National Committee, told Arab News that as of 9 a.m. on Wednesday, 1.105 million barrels of oil had been siphoned from the Safer, with the current phase of the operation to conclude over the weekend. The Yemeni official said the pumping process slowed as oil levels reduced.
The UN announced on July 25 the start of the operation to pump more than 1.1 million barrels of oil from the Safer to head off a major environmental disaster in the Red Sea.
Moored off the western Yemeni city of Hodeidah, the four-decade-old tanker has attracted international attention over the past few years after images revealed water seeping into the vessel as corrosion ate away at its hull.
Russell Geekie, communications advisor to UN Humanitarian Coordinator David Gressly, recently told Arab News that the UN still requires $28 million in additional funding to complete the second phase of the operation, which includes removing the deteriorating tanker itself and safely recycling it, as well as attaching a catenary anchor leg mooring buoy to the replacement tanker.
Critics, including some Yemeni government officials, argue that the UN is effectively setting another time bomb in the Red Sea by allowing the newly loaded oil tanker to moor in the area next to the deteriorating Safer until the government and the Houthis agree on who will receive the proceeds of the oil sales.
Officials say that the Houthis may use the new tanker as leverage to extract concessions from the Yemeni government and international community, as they did previously with the Safer.
“We hope that efforts will result in a solution to the problem of selling oil so that the disaster can be completely averted before the condition of the alternative tanker deteriorates, as the Houthis’ failure and inability to provide funds for its maintenance will again turn it into a ticking time bomb, as was the case with the Safer,” Mubarak said.

  • Abdul Mawla Bakri, who had recently been released from prison, reportedly confessed to the crimes, citing marital disputes
  • Two of the injured daughters told police that their father took illegal drugs
Updated 09 August 2023
Gobran Mohamed

CAIRO: The Ministry of Interior in Egypt has arrested a man who killed his wife and daughter in a stabbing incident in Giza. The man also injured four of his other daughters.

The Giza Security Directorate received a report that the scrap worker had left the scene following the incident. The police found him hiding at a friend’s house.

Abdul Mawla Bakri, who had recently been released from prison, reportedly confessed to the crimes, citing marital disputes.

The bodies of the deceased were recovered from the scene, with the four surviving daughters taken to hospital for treatment. Police officers have seized the knife used in the incident.

Two of the injured daughters told police that their father took illegal drugs. They added that a verbal exchange between their mother and father had developed into a heated quarrel, and that their father had produced a knife, assaulted members of the family and attempted to set the house on fire.

Local media reported that Bakri had played loud music so that the cries of his victims could not be heard by neighbors.

Bakri has been referred to the Public Prosecution. A member of the department also traveled to the location where the crime had taken place. 

