Sudan Unrest
Sudan Unrest

UN Security Council hears of 'unimaginable suffering' in Sudan

UN Security Council hears of ‘unimaginable suffering’ in Sudan
Khadidja Issa Khamiss, 90, a Sudanese woman who fled the conflict in Geneina in Sudan's Darfur region, looks around as she walks outside her makeshift shelter in Adre, Chad. (Reuters)
Updated 10 August 2023
Ephrem Kossaify

UN Security Council hears of ‘unimaginable suffering’ in Sudan

UN Security Council hears of ‘unimaginable suffering’ in Sudan
  • Officials call for coordination of initiatives to end the conflict, and for humanitarian aid workers to be granted full access to help those in need
  • They also warned that developments in Darfur could engulf country in ethnic tensions that might spill into neighboring countries
Updated 10 August 2023
Ephrem Kossaify

NEW YORK CITY: The people of Sudan continue to face “unimaginable suffering” amid continuing clashes between the Sudanese Armed Forces and rival militia the Rapid Support Forces in several parts of the country, “with neither side achieving victory nor making any significant gains,” UN officials said on Wednesday.

Assistant Secretary-General Martha Ama Akyaa Pobee told a Security Council meeting on the situation in the country that the ongoing violence has resulted in the widespread displacement of civilians. She also expressed concern about the escalation of the conflict in key areas, and the designation of civilian neighborhoods as “areas of operations” by both sides, which is exacerbating a desperate humanitarian crisis.

Indiscriminate and targeted attacks on civilians and infrastructure continue in Khartoum, Darfur and North Kordofan, Pobee added, and calls for the protection of civilians and to ensure that human rights and humanitarian law are not violated are being ignored.

Widespread sexual violence, victimization of children and the risk of forced recruitment into fighting forces continue, she said, along with the increased threat of abduction and the killings of human rights defenders in Darfur and Khartoum.

The effects of the conflict on the Darfur region is a particular concern, Pobee continued, as she highlighted the rekindling of simmering ethnic tensions and the “brutal violence” in areas such as El-Geneina and Sirba.

“The parties have exacted tremendous suffering on the people of the Darfur region (where) the fighting continues to reopen the old wounds of ethnic tensions of past conflicts in the region,” she said.

“This is deeply worrying and could quickly engulf the country in a prolonged ethnic conflict, with regional spillovers.”

Pobee welcomed a recent initiative by Chad to convene a meeting of stakeholders from Darfur, and stressed the need for broad participation, including by armed groups, tribal leaders, civil society organizations, and women’s groups.

She also welcomed efforts by the African Union and the Intergovernmental Authority on Development to help resolve the conflict, and applauded mediation initiatives by the US and Saudi Arabia, as well as Sudan’s neighbors. She stressed the “vital” importance of coordination between regional and international entities for effective mediation.

Edem Wosornu, director of the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs’ Operations and Advocacy Division, speaking on behalf of the under-secretary-general for humanitarian affairs and emergency relief coordinator, Martin Griffiths, also painted a grim picture of the humanitarian catastrophe unfolding in Sudan, including the displacement of millions, widespread sexual violence, lack of access to medical care, and severe food insecurity.

She stressed the urgent need to fully fund the $2.6 billion Humanitarian Response Plan, which has so far reached only 25 percent of its target, to ensure vital assistance reaches those in need.

Lamenting lack of coverage of Sudan in the global media, Wosornu said: “Nearly four months into this conflict, millions of people remain trapped in a humanitarian calamity that continues to grow.

“More than 4 million people have now fled from their homes — 3.2 million people displaced internally, and close to 900,000 people who have crossed the border into Chad, Egypt, South Sudan and other countries.

“The alarming accounts of sexual violence that I heard from people who have fled to Port Sudan are just a fraction of those being reported at a sickening scale from conflict hot spots across the country. People are finding it more and more difficult to access urgent medical assistance, with 80 percent of hospitals across the country not functioning.”

Wosornu continued: “14 million children in Sudan, half of all children in the country, need humanitarian support. More than 20 million people, over 40 per cent of the population, are facing high levels of acute food insecurity. The conflict is disrupting livelihoods and physical access to markets. It is also fueling steep increases in the price of commodities.

“The banking system has been heavily disrupted, as have public and civil institutions. This is leading to severe disruption of public services and less and less money circulating within the economy. Electricity blackouts are extensive. Education services are interrupted. It is the story of a country and its people being driven to the point of collapse.”

Humanitarian access to those in need remains challenging in Khartoum, Wosornu said, with only limited local resources available to provide some small measure of assistance, and humanitarian convoys to replenish supplies have not been guaranteed since June.

Although aid organizations are eager to help, they require regular access facilitated by the parties involved in the conflict and the removal of bureaucratic obstacles, she added, and the current limited deliveries are a result of “intricate negotiations,” often supported by the Jeddah process.

Wosornu called for direct contact with the warring factions to be urgently reestablished to negotiate access for humanitarian workers and safeguard their operations, and said that swift and large-scale assistance “hinges on necessary permits and visas.” She urged Sudanese authorities to ease this process and accelerate approvals.

Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the US permanent representative to the UN, expressed deep concern about the Sudanese government’s alleged threat to eject the UN Mission in Sudan from the country if Volker Perthes, the special representative of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres participated in Wednesday’s briefing.

Perthes has been declared a persona non grata by the Sudan’s government but the UN said that its officials must not be subjected to such a status.

“One of the worst chapters of recent history is repeating itself and it’s beyond horrifying,” Thomas-Greenfield said in reference to the situation in Darfur.

“The Security Council, and the entire international community, has a responsibility to demand the parties comply with their obligations under international humanitarian law regarding the protection of civilians.

“We have a responsibility to ensure humanitarian assistance can reach people in dire need. And we have a responsibility to urge the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces to immediately put down their weapons.”

She called for coordinated diplomatic efforts by regional and international actors to help end the conflict, emphasized the commitment of the US to efforts to provide humanitarian assistance, and urged the international community to support the people of Sudan during this time of crisis.

“At this perilous moment, the Security Council and all member states must stand on the side of peace and on the right side of history,” she said.

“Let us do everything in our power to end the bloodshed. Sudan’s political future belongs to the Sudanese people, not to the men with guns who are prolonging human suffering.”

Topics: Sudan Unrest

41 dead in migrant shipwreck according to 4 survivors who set off from Tunisia

41 dead in migrant shipwreck according to 4 survivors who set off from Tunisia
Updated 8 min 30 sec ago
AP

41 dead in migrant shipwreck according to 4 survivors who set off from Tunisia

41 dead in migrant shipwreck according to 4 survivors who set off from Tunisia
  • Lampedusa is a frequent destination for migrant smugglers and has seen its migrant holding center repeatedly overcrowded
Updated 8 min 30 sec ago
AP

ROME: Forty-one people are believed dead after a boat carrying migrants capsized off Tunisia in rough seas, the Italian Red Cross and rescue groups reported, citing four survivors who were rescued and brought to land Wednesday.
The survivors reported having left Sfax, Tunisia, on a metal boat with a total of 45 people on Aug. 3. About six hours into their voyage, a huge wave overturned the vessel, RAI state television reported.
The Red Cross said in a statement that the four survived using inner tubes and managed to climb onto another empty vessel nearby, evidence of the large number of boats setting out from Sfax and the rough seas that hit the area in recent days, causing several other capsizings too.
Photos released by the Sea-Watch humanitarian rescue group taken by its monitoring aircraft showed the four survivors waving for help from the boat and making their way to a commercial tanker, the Maltese-flagged Rimona. The migrants rescued by the Rimona were then transferred onto an Italian coast guard vessel which brought them to the Sicilian island of Lampedusa on Wednesday, said Sea-Watch’s Paul Wagner.
European Union border agency Frontex said that it had spotted a boat adrift in the Libyan search and rescue region and “informed all national rescue coordination centers in the region” as well as a mayday call given it was an emergency. Sea-Watch flew to the location, spotted the vessel and informed the closest merchant vessel, which was the Rimona, Wagner said.
According to the GPS location shared by Sea-Watch, the survivors were spotted inside the Libyan search and rescue zone around 66 kilometers from Tunisia and about 200 kilometers from Lampedusa.
The International Organization of Migration said that the shipwreck brings to more than 1,800 the number of people dead and missing in the central Mediterranean, the most active and dangerous migration route in the world.
The Red Cross said the conditions of the four survivors, being cared for on Lampedusa, were good and that they would be transferred to the Italian mainland soon. The group said that three of the four claim to be minors, while the fourth is an adult male, all from Ivory Coast and Guinea. UN agencies, however, reported there was only one minor among them.
A doctor on Lampedusa who treated the four, Dr. Adrian Chiaramonte, said they had sustained “small wounds” and were suffering from dehydration, but “nothing major.”
“They said one boat saw them and kept on going. An hour later they saw a copter, then the oil tanker came” and rescued them, Chiaramonte told RaiNews24, adding that the survivors reported that altogether around 15 people had rudimentary lifesavers. No bodies have been recovered.
Rough seas over the weekend resulted in a series of shipwrecks and dramatic rescue attempts to save survivors. Italian authorities rescued dozens of migrants from the sea and from rocky reefs off Lampedusa, but at least 30 people were reported missing by survivors from capsized vessels. Eight bodies washed ashore back in Sfax.
Libya’s lawless coasts used to be the main departure point for migrant smuggling operations. But in recent months, Tunisia’s eastern coast, notably the port city of Sfax, has become the main launching point for migrants, mostly from sub-Saharan Africa, to get to Italy and other parts of Europe in small boats.
Recent departures may have been fueled by the fact that Tunisian authorities are increasingly cracking down on Black migrants. Tunisia’s President Kais Saied’s has promoted unfounded remarks that sub-Saharan migrants are part of a plot to alter the country’s identity and demographics fueling tensions between locals and Black foreigners.
Since early July hundreds of sub-Saharan migrants have reportedly been rounded up from coastal cities and dumped in deserted border areas with Libya or Algeria — countries with their own long track records of grave human rights violations, abuses against migrants and collective deportations.
Tunisia’s interior minister has conceded that small groups are pushed back into the desert border areas with Libya and Algeria, but has denied mistreatment.
Tunisian authorities estimate that around 17,000 sub-Saharan people are concentrated in the Sfax area currently.
According to the Interior Ministry, more than 93,000 migrants have arrived in Italy so far this year, more than twice the 45,000 who arrived during the same period in 2022. The top nationalities of those arriving are from Guinea, Ivory Coast, Egypt and Tunisia.
Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni, whose right-wing government includes the anti-migrant League party, has galvanized the EU to join it in efforts to coax Tunisia to crack down on smuggling operations, but the boats continue to set off.
Calls poured in Wednesday for Europe to develop safe and legal pathways of migration to prevent future deaths, echoing a refrain that follows the frequent incidents of deaths in the Mediterranean of desperate migrants seeking better, safer lives in Europe.
In a statement, the UN refugee agency, children’s agency and IOM said the steel-hulled ship was particularly inappropriate for a trip of this kind, particularly given the “prohibitive weather and sea conditions.”
“This highlights the absolute lack of scruples of traffickers who in this way expose migrants and refugees to extremely high risks of death at sea,” the agencies said.

Topics: Tunisia migrants Italy

UK announces deal with Turkiye to tackle flow of illegal migrants
World
UK announces deal with Turkiye to tackle flow of illegal migrants
Morocco intercepts 50 migrants in Atlantic
Middle-East
Morocco intercepts 50 migrants in Atlantic

Israeli settler accused of involvement in killing of Palestinian moved to house arrest

Israeli settler accused of involvement in killing of Palestinian moved to house arrest
Updated 10 August 2023
AP

Israeli settler accused of involvement in killing of Palestinian moved to house arrest

Israeli settler accused of involvement in killing of Palestinian moved to house arrest
  • Matan’s family on Wednesday said that the court decision to place Yared under house arrest diminished their already grim expectations for justice
Updated 10 August 2023
AP

JERUSALEM: An Israeli settler suspected of involvement in the killing of a 19-year-old Palestinian man in the West Bank last week was released from detention on Wednesday and transferred to house arrest, a Jerusalem court said.
The Israeli judge said there was insufficient evidence to extend the detention of the radical Jewish settler, Elisha Yared. The court also ordered a second Israeli settler accused of shooting and killing the 19-year-old Qusai Matan to remain in custody while being hospitalized for wounds sustained during the attack last Friday on the Palestinian herding village of Burqa.
For Matar’s family and other Palestinians, Yared’s transfer to house arrest seemed to underscore the sense of impunity enjoyed by Jewish extremists in the occupied West Bank.
“They did something that is so horrific, so immoral,” said Matan’s 34-year-old uncle, Hamam. “We can only expect these attacks to continue.”
The killing of Matan near the West Bank city of Ramallah enraged Palestinians and drew condemnation from human rights groups and foreign diplomats. In a rare statement, the United States Office for Palestinian Affairs denounced the killing of Matan as a “terrorist attack” — a phrase typically reserved for Palestinian attacks on Israeli civilians — and urged “full accountability and justice.”
A mob of armed Israeli settlers stormed into the West Bank village last Friday, torching at least two cars and opening fire at Palestinians who thronged the street. Matan was killed and four other Palestinians were wounded. The Israeli military said that Matan was shot after an altercation between Palestinians and Israeli settlers escalated, leading Israeli settlers to open fire and Palestinians to hurl rocks and fireworks.
The episode added to an intense surge of violence that has gripped the West Bank and Israel in recent months.
Matan’s family on Wednesday said that the court decision to place Yared under house arrest diminished their already grim expectations for justice.
“That they could shoot a young, innocent man in the neck and walked home, that tells you everything about the occupation,” his uncle said.
Matan was “shy and good-humored,” Hamam added, and had dropped out of high school to work at a spice shop in Ramallah and support his family. He was recently engaged to be married. “Our whole country is grieving,” he said.
Police have accused the two Israeli settlers — Yared and Yehiel Indore — of causing death, obstructing justice and committing a nationalistically motivated arson attack. The defendants claim that they were acting in self-defense.
Yared, wearing a lime-colored knitted skullcap, long Orthodox hair locks called payots and a green T-shirt, grinned as he entered the courtroom. He left the hearing singing and dancing down the stairs, videos showed, surrounded by clapping supporters.
The case has also stirred controversy in Israel because Yared worked as a spokesperson for a lawmaker in the far-right Jewish Power party led by Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir.
Ultranationalist settler leader Ben-Gvir, known for his anti-Arab rhetoric and stunts, helped propel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to power late last year and continues to exert pressure on his right-wing government.
In recent months, groups of radical Jewish settlers have increased their attacks on Palestinian towns and villages, attacking civilians and vandalizing property. Netanyahu’s government has vowed to take a harder line on Palestinians and assert greater control over the occupied West Bank.
“A Jew who defends himself and others against the murder of Palestinians is not a murder suspect, but a hero who will receive my full support,” Ben-Gvir wrote on Twitter this week about the arrests of Yared and Yehiel.
Israel captured the West Bank, east Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip in the 1967 Mideast war. Palestinians seek those territories for their hoped-for future state.
Rights groups say the settler enterprise leads to a deep power imbalance in the West Bank, where Palestinians are prosecuted in military courts with an extremely high conviction rate, while Israelis are charged in civilian ones, if at all.
The Israeli human rights group Yesh Din reported in February that out of more than 1,500 investigations of violence, property crime, seizure of Palestinian land and other offenses allegedly committed by Israeli citizens against Palestinian civilians since 2005, only 7 percent had led to indictments.

Topics: Israeli settlers Palestinians West Bank

US condemns Israeli settlers’ killing of Palestinian as terrorism
Middle-East
US condemns Israeli settlers’ killing of Palestinian as terrorism
Mourners bury Palestinian killed by Israeli settlers
Middle-East
Mourners bury Palestinian killed by Israeli settlers

Iraq bans media from using term ‘homosexuality’

Iraq bans media from using term ‘homosexuality’
Updated 10 August 2023
Reuters

Iraq bans media from using term ‘homosexuality’

Iraq bans media from using term ‘homosexuality’
Updated 10 August 2023
Reuters

BAGHDAD: Iraq’s official media regulator on Tuesday ordered all media and social media companies operating in the Arab state not to use the term “homosexuality” and instead to say “sexual deviance,” a government spokesperson said and a document from the regulator shows.

The Iraqi Communications and Media Commission document said that the use of the term “gender” was also banned. It prohibited all phone and internet companies licensed by it from using the terms in any of their mobile applications.

A government official later said that the decision still required final approval.

The regulator “directs media organizations ... not to use the term ‘homosexuality’ and to use the correct term ‘sexual deviance’,” the Arabic-language statement said.

A government spokesperson said a penalty for violating the rule had not yet been set but could include a fine.

Iraq does not explicitly criminalize gay sex but loosely defined morality clauses in its penal code have been used to target members of the LGBT community.

Major Iraqi parties have in the past two months stepped up criticism of LGBT rights, with rainbow flags frequently being burned in protests by Shiite Muslim factions opposed to recent Qur’an burnings in Sweden and Denmark.

More than 60 countries criminalize gay sex, while same-sex sexual acts are legal in more than 130 countries, according to Our World in Data.

Topics: Iraq

Iraqi builders face growing risks on frontline of climate change
Middle-East
Iraqi builders face growing risks on frontline of climate change
The World Health Organisation (WHO) logo is seen near its headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, February 2, 2023. (REUTERS)
Middle-East
WHO flags contaminated India-made syrup in Iraq

Iran hangs five men convicted of gang rape

Iran hangs five men convicted of gang rape
Updated 10 August 2023
AFP

Iran hangs five men convicted of gang rape

Iran hangs five men convicted of gang rape
Updated 10 August 2023
AFP

TEHRAN: Iran executed five men by hanging on Wednesday after convicting them of gang raping a woman in the northwest of the country last year, the judiciary said.

The “five men who had kidnapped and raped a woman in the city of Marand in May 2022 were executed today (Wednesday),” the judiciary’s Mizan Online website announced.

The men, who were arrested four days after the gang rape in East Azerbaijan province, were implicated in other crimes, Mizan said without elaborating.

Last month, Iran executed three men who were convicted of raping women they had anesthetized after luring them to a fake cosmetic surgery clinic.

They were found guilty of conspiring in multiple cases of sexual assault in the southern province of Hormozgan in late 2021, Mizan reported at the time.

Human rights group Amnesty International says Iran executes more people than any other country except China and hanged at least 582 people last year, the highest number since 2015.

Amnesty says authorities in Iran have “significantly increased the number of overall executions for all crimes, with at least 282 people executed in total so far in 2023.”

It says the figure is nearly double the number of executions that were recorded at the beginning of June last year.

Topics: Iran

Pakistan says exploring ‘creative options’ to complete Iran gas pipeline while avoiding sanctions
Pakistan
Pakistan says exploring ‘creative options’ to complete Iran gas pipeline while avoiding sanctions
Pakistan to buy more electricity from Iran
Press Review
Pakistan to buy more electricity from Iran

Two dead in clashes between Hezbollah and Christian villagers after truck crash

A view shows an overturned lorry in the town of Kahaleh, Lebanon August 9, 2023. (Reuters)
A view shows an overturned lorry in the town of Kahaleh, Lebanon August 9, 2023. (Reuters)
Updated 10 August 2023
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Two dead in clashes between Hezbollah and Christian villagers after truck crash

A view shows an overturned lorry in the town of Kahaleh, Lebanon August 9, 2023. (Reuters)
  • Shots were fired after a vehicle belonging to Hezbollah overturned while traveling from the Bekaa Valley to Beirut
  • Security sources said one of the dead was a Hezbollah member and the other was a 60-year-old villager called Fadi Bejjani
Updated 10 August 2023
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: At least two people were killed on Wednesday in clashes between armed Hezbollah fighters and Christian residents of a mountain village, after a militia truck overturned on the road between Damascus and Beirut.

Shots were fired after Hezbollah operatives who were escorting the vehicle surrounded the truck, which crashed on a downhill turn near Kahaleh, about 15km from the Lebanese capital. Security sources said one of the dead was a Hezbollah member and the other was villager Fadi Bejjani, 60.

TV footage showed men in plainclothes firing rifles in the street. A third person was reportedly injured in the shootout, and bullets damaged nearby buildings.

Lebanese army troops were deployed around the lorry at nightfall while a crane was used to remove wooden crates from it. Witnesses said the boxes appeared to be ammunition crates, but there was no official confirmation. The truck was plain white in color with no military markings. Hezbollah later confirmed the truck belonged to them and one of their members had been killed while securing it.

Church bells rang in the village to call people to gather. There were confrontations between villagers and the army as soldiers tried to prevent civilians from approaching the truck.

The vehicle overturned at a notorious accident spot on the treacherous, winding road, which has many dangerous curves. Witnesses said the driver was injured when it overturned and fled the scene.

A village spokesperson said they would not allow the vehicle to be moved, and urged “the Lebanese state to carry out its duties.” He added: “The army personnel who are present do nothing.”

According to reports from the scene, army forces prevented photographers from taking pictures of the crash site and the license plate of the truck had been covered up.

Arab News contacted State Security for more information about the incident but its media office refused to provide any details “until Thursday morning.”

Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati said he spoke to Gen. Joseph Aoun, commander of the Lebanese Armed Forces, about the incident. He asked the general “to expedite the ongoing investigations to reveal what happened, in parallel with taking the required field measures to control the situation,” according to Mikati’s media office.

Hezbollah acknowledged that the truck belonged to it and had been traveling from the Bekaa Valley. The group added that its “members were making contact to ask for help to remove the truck from the road, as a number of armed men from militias present in the area gathered and they assaulted” those accompanying the truck “in an attempt to control it.”

It added: “They threw stones at the truck first then opened fire, which resulted in the injury of one of the Hezbollah members who were protecting the truck. He was taken to hospital where he died later.

“An exchange of gunfire took place with the attacking gunmen, and a force from the Lebanese army intervened and prevented these gunmen from approaching or controlling the truck.”

Representatives of the people of Kahaleh responded by saying: “Hezbollah is the militia, not us.”

The Lebanese Forces party said the people of the country are paying the price for the security chaos and the proliferation of illegal weapons in Lebanon.

It accused Hezbollah militants of “shooting directly at the civilians who gathered, which led to the death of Fadi Youssef Bejjani, who was trying to save the truck driver.”

— with agencies

Topics: Lebanon Hezbollah

Israel threatens to ‘return Lebanon to stone age’ in any war with Hezbollah
Middle-East
Israel threatens to ‘return Lebanon to stone age’ in any war with Hezbollah
No tourist exodus from Lebanon despite Gulf nations’ warnings about violence, industry experts say
Middle-East
No tourist exodus from Lebanon despite Gulf nations’ warnings about violence, industry experts say

41 dead in migrant shipwreck according to 4 survivors who set off from Tunisia
41 dead in migrant shipwreck according to 4 survivors who set off from Tunisia
Saudi delegation led by investment minister Khalid Al-Falih concludes visit to Latin America
Saudi delegation led by investment minister Khalid Al-Falih concludes visit to Latin America
Hajj season success with Saudi airports serving 3.2 million passengers
Hajj season success with Saudi airports serving 3.2 million passengers
China says US investment policy ‘severely disrupts’ global supply chains
China says US investment policy ‘severely disrupts’ global supply chains
Biden orders ban on certain US technology investments in China
Biden orders ban on certain US technology investments in China

