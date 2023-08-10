Campaign launched in Saudi Arabia to promote lifestyle advantages of hobbies

RIYADH: A campaign to raise awareness about the lifestyle advantages of pursuing hobbies was on Thursday launched in Saudi Arabia.
The initiative is being run via the Hawi digital platform, set up as part of the Kingdom’s Quality of Life Program to bring Saudi communities together through hobby clubs.
The campaign, running until Aug. 24 and titled “If you have a hobby, you have a story,” is the latest drive under a wider scheme aimed at reaching more than 6,000 amateur clubs in the country by 2030.
Director general of Hawi, Tareq bin Adnan Al-Ghourabi, said that by promoting the benefits of taking up a hobby, officials hoped to contribute to improving the lifestyle of individuals and families.
Platform users are invited to take part in an online test designed to identify the hobbies that best match their interests, while being invited to participate in various activities.
The campaign has been developed following extensive collaboration between relevant government and private-sector parties.
The Hawi platform was established by 12 government agencies to encourage the setting up of amateur clubs, register memberships, offer information support on matters such as regulations, booking spaces, and facilities, promote training courses, and help coordinate community partnerships with local institutions.
Details on services, clubs, membership packages and more can be found at hawi.gov.sa, via the portal’s official social media accounts, or by calling 920003039.
In Tampa, she donned a gold-embellished, floor-length gown by Saab, featuring floral tulle detailing, while in New Jersey she wore another dreamy gown by the designer with a wide skirt and an embellished corset.
Swift was also spotted wearing a couture gown by Lebanese fashion house Azzi & Osta in her music video “Karma,” which saw her collaborate with rapper Ice Spice.
The handmade gown, part of their 2023 haute couture collection Between Light and Sea, featured antique silver embroidered sequins on silk georgette, adorned with ombre, silver and gold embroidered leaves on the shoulders, long cape and skirt.
She also dazzled in a catsuit by Kuwaiti designer Al-Jasmi in “Karma.”
The Platform program, going into its eighth year, is curated for its bold directorial visions. The movies in the 2023 program are eligible for the Platform Prize, an award of $20,000 Canadian dollars ($14,900) selected by the in-person international jury.
“I am delighted to announce that we have an international dream jury with acclaimed filmmakers Barry Jenkins, Nadine Labaki and Anthony Shim as jury members for the Platform program at TIFF,” said Anita Lee, TIFF chief programming officer, in an official statement.
“Together, they represent the bold and independent spirit of the Platform Prize.”
‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ all set to take the big screen by storm
Half-shell heroes launch in Mideast on Aug. 10
Seth Rogan tells Arab News of ‘fun’ production
Updated 10 August 2023
Raffi Boghosian
LOS ANGELES: In “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem,” the beloved heroes in half-shell are back — and bolder than ever. Leonardo, Raphael, Donatello and Michelangelo return with a vengeance, ready to unleash their ninja skills and pizza-fueled power on the city streets in the gang’s latest animated big-screen adventure, hitting theaters in the Middle East on Aug. 10.
Producer Seth Rogen, who also voices mutant Bebop in the animated film, said to Arab News: “It was a lot of fun. It’s been years of hard work. But, yeah, it’s been really fun and rewarding. And I love the world and the characters, and I think it’s turned out very well.”
On the theme of the film, Ice Cube, who takes on the role of villain Superfly, said: “Acceptance. Everybody wants to be accepted. We all got our differences. We all look different. You know, we all act different. Some of us got disabilities, some of us disfigurements, whatever. But we all want to be accepted just as one of the guys or one of the girls.”
New York City is under threat once again, but this time, an unspeakable evil has emerged from the depths of the sewers. A ruthless mutant mastermind, known only as Superfly, seeks to plunge the world into chaos and domination. With an army of menacing mutants at his command, he poses the greatest challenge the Turtles have ever faced.
Ayo Edebiri, who voices the iconic character April O’Neil, talked about what audiences can expect from the film.
“I think they can expect a beautiful movie. I love the animation style. I think the animation is just so alive and fresh and cool. A great story, some heartfelt moments and a lot of laughs. I think this is a pretty funny movie,” she said.
The film is a high-octane, thrill-a-minute extravaganza that captures the spirit of the iconic franchise. The actors cast for the film include Micah Abbey as Donatello, Shamon Brown Jr. as Michelangelo, Nicolas Cantu as Leonardo, and Brady Noon as Raphael.
“I remember ever since I was really young, loving them and watching the show and when the movie came out, I was so excited. Had all the toys, like, yeah, it’s something I’ve been obsessed with since I was a small child,” said Rogen.
In a statement, the BMA said one of its goals had been to, “bring forward new and under-recognized voices from across the globe and to uplift artists with ties to Baltimore and the surrounding region.”
Sora, who is based in Louisville, Kentucky, told Arab News that “Last Sound,” which was completed last year, had previously been on display at her representative art gallery, Luis De Jesus Los Angeles, where it caught the attention of the BMA’s curator of contemporary art, Jessica Bell Brown, and several museum trustees.
She said: “They selected it for their permanent collection, which is a huge honor.”
While attempts have been and are being made by Western museums to acquire works by Arab artists, it is still something of a rarity.
“We are still so under-represented in the US, in a way that something like this acquisition is huge on a moral level for me.
“I’m hoping this will pave the way for other artists. This is not about money, fame, or power, but it’s about a cultural connection on a human level,” she added.
Through flowing shapes on her canvas, Sora taps into some of the personal challenges she has faced.
She said: “It was just me dealing with all this anguish. I was dealing with my family’s immigration, moving them from Dubai. Everything was going wrong with their immigration.
“I also had a hysterectomy and was dealing with my new identity as a woman. That splash in the painting became like a scream.”
For the work, she was also inspired by the veteran Sudanese painter Ibrahim El-Salahi’s 1960s painting “The Last Sound,” owned by the Barjeel Art Foundation in the UAE.
It is a symbolist artwork, containing calligraphy, animals, and moons, that was made shortly after the death of El-Salahi’s father. Sora noted that her own work was in honor of El-Salahi’s signature piece.
Sora has also had another of her works purchased, by California’s Santa Barbara Museum of Art. And she will take part, for the second time, at New York’s leading art fair, The Armory Show, in September.
Egyptian-American filmmaker Ali Selim on his heritage and leading Marvel series ‘Secret Invasion’
Updated 10 August 2023
William Mullally
DUBAI: The film world is full of directors, but few have mastered the challenge of the true tentpole Hollywood blockbuster. Egyptian-American director Ali Selim just did so with aplomb — and made history in the process.
With a reported $212 million budget, Marvel’s “Secret Invasion” is the largest project led by an Arab filmmaker to date, a sprawling sci-fi spy thriller miniseries with an all-star cast. How did he pull it off? By focusing on the human element, even when things were at their biggest.
“For me, it always comes down to creating a space for actors to do that very small, mysterious, quiet thing that they do,” Selim tells Arab News. “Even in a scene where there’s literally 2,000 extras running by and propane bombs going off all around them.”
Those moments can be difficult for myriad reasons, Selim explains. In the first episode of the Disney+ miniseries, for example, Selim was tasked with capturing the shocking death of Maria Hill, the beloved character played for 12 years by actress Cobie Smulders, at the hands of what appears to be Samuel L. Jackson’s iconic character Nick Fury. Saying goodbye after so long is difficult for a performer. Pulling that off as a director took not only skill, but empathy.
“It was the biggest scene we filmed in the entirety of the eight-month shoot, and I just had to create a corner in that chaos where it’s all about her and her moment. And, credit to her, Cobie really pulled it off. My biggest worry was that I might get death threats for killing off Maria Hill, but luckily that didn’t happen,” Selim says.
Taking on the world of Marvel can be a daunting task, not only because of the size of each individual project, but also because of the baggage that comes with continuing a story that began when Jackson first stepped in front of the camera as Fury in 2008’s “Iron Man.” “Secret Invasion” picks up where 2019’s billion-dollar-grossing “Captain Marvel” left off, as a fringe group of shape-shifting alien refugees have broken from their peaceful brethren in an attempt to make Earth their own.
Selim was undoubtably the right man for the job, not just because of his extensive experience as a journeyman filmmaker working at every scale and in every genre — not to mention a staggering near 900 television commercials (“856, according to my last invoice,” Selim corrects us). Most importantly, Selim was able to find himself in the story on a personal level because of his heritage and upbringing.
“I pulled out of these scripts a theme that was very interesting to me, as it touches on the sociopolitical landscape we’re living in now. All of this pulses through my veins. My father is from Egypt, and my mother is an American of German descent. I spent extended periods of time in both Egypt and the US growing up, and I always felt both completely at home and completely alien in both places,” he explains.
Selim’s father came from an enormous family — 18 brothers and sisters, of whom 14 survived to adulthood. Each summer, he would spend time with hundreds of his relatives, and connected to Egyptian culture intimately, something that he held to tightly when he returned to school in Minnesota each fall.
“I don’t necessarily look Egyptian to Western eyes, so I was able to avoid prejudice growing up in the US, but I’ve still always felt ‘other’ deep down. Simultaneously, I wouldn’t say I’ve served as a bridge between two cultures, but rather my blood has allowed me to see the invisible bridge that already exists between them — the shared humanity. That has informed not just the way I tell stories, but the way I’ve lived my life,” Selim says.
His connection to the region continues to this day. Abu Bakr Shawky, the director behind the 2018 Cannes favorite “Yomeddine” and the upcoming Ithra-produced Saudi film “Hajjan,” counts Selim as a true mentor. Selim was integral to his own development as a filmmaker, he told us recently, and the Shawky family has also supported Selim on a personal level.
“My daughter is now connecting strongly with Egyptian culture, and Abu Bakr’s father actually helped us navigate the local government agencies so that we could get her Egyptian birth certificate and national ID,” Selim tells us.
His relationship with the region’s best talent has already made its way into his work. In 2016, he was able to work with one of the most-gifted Arab actors working today in his acclaimed miniseries “The Looming Tower,” which follows Algerian-French actor Tahar Rahim as the real-life Muslim Lebanese-American FBI agent Ali Soufan during his counter-terrorism efforts of the late 1990s.
As fulfilling as that experience was for him, Selim has many more stories to tell in the region. He has one upcoming project centered around the life of a major figure from the Arab world that he can’t yet reveal, as well as another that he has been trying to get off the ground for years.
“I won’t say too much, but it begins with that famous scene from ‘Lawrence of Arabia’ in reverse, told from the perspective of a Bedouin man trying to protect his family’s well,” teases Selim.
If it weren’t for his father, Selim would likely have never gotten into filmmaking at all. An economics professor at the University of Minnesota, his dad was recruited directly from Egypt by a man named Ed Coen. The two families grew very close and, as a child, Selim would have Sunday dinner at the Coen’s house, with Ed’s two sons, future Oscar winners Joel and Ethan Coen, sitting across from him.
“Ten years later, the two of them made ‘Blood Simple.’ I thought to myself, ‘There’s people that I know who can do this.’ I didn’t think I could be them, but I thought, ‘Why not try?’ Suddenly, the idea that stories are being told by real people made cinema feel attainable to me,” he says.
The filmmaker first stepped into the spotlight with his award-winning independent passion project “Sweet Land” in 2005, but it was his experience on HBO’s acclaimed series “In Treatment” five years later that would set the stage for the rest of his career, as he immediately thrived in the role of a collaborator who could be trusted to execute any vision.
“At the premiere of ‘Sweet Land,’ I remember my producer friend whispered in my ear, ‘I want you to enjoy the heck out of this, because it’s the last time you’ll make a film without adult supervision.’ And he was right. But I learned on ‘In Treatment’ that I loved working with brilliant people, arguing about how to get the right shot or the right performance,” says Selim.
“That’s exactly what I’ve done with ‘Secret Invasion’ too — executing this finely tuned vision led by (Marvel Studios head) Kevin Feige. Sure, it’s different from the maverick independent career I could have had, but I just never think of it that way. I love rolling up my sleeves and sticking my hands in the clay, figuring out how I can connect with something being told on the grandest scale.”