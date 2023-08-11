You are here

  • Home
  • China rains death toll rises to 78 as new storm approaches

China rains death toll rises to 78 as new storm approaches

China rains death toll rises to 78 as new storm approaches
Heavy rains are expected again over the weekend as tropical depression Khanun — formerly a typhoon — approaches China. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/6sbph

Updated 17 sec ago
AFP

China rains death toll rises to 78 as new storm approaches

China rains death toll rises to 78 as new storm approaches
  • Rescuers continue search for people swept away by the floods, as another storm, Khanun, approaches over the weekend
Updated 17 sec ago
AFP

BEIJING: The death toll from record-breaking rains across northern China rose to at least 78 on Friday, as authorities warned of more flooding and another storm approached the country.
Deaths from flooding in Hebei province rose to 29, state media reported Friday, after Storm Doksuri, which hit mainland China as a typhoon two weeks ago, brought on the most severe rainfall since records began 140 years ago.
Rescuers have continued to search for people swept away by the floods, as another storm, Khanun, approaches over the weekend.
The deluge followed weeks of historic heat, with scientists saying such extreme weather events are being exacerbated by climate change.
Streets in parts of Hebei, which borders the capital, were still caked in mud when AFP visited on Wednesday.
Residents were scrambling to recover waterlogged belongings and clean up damaged homes.
During a visit to affected communities last week, Hebei province party chief Ni Yuefeng said that the area could “reduce the pressure on Beijing’s flood control” and serve as a “moat” for the capital.
As of Thursday, 29 people had been killed by the rains across the province, six of whom had been previously listed as missing, state broadcaster CCTV said Friday.
Sixteen are still missing.
In Beijing, at least 33 people have died, including two rescue workers, authorities said this week.
And more than a dozen people were killed in northeastern Jilin province after torrential rain last week.
In neighboring Liaoning province, two deaths were reported after the first few days of intense rain in late July.
On Friday, state news agency Xinhua said that another flood control team had been sent to the province, where “the local flooding situation remains severe.”
Heavy rains are expected again over the weekend as tropical depression Khanun — formerly a typhoon — approaches China.
Emergency alert levels are being held in place across northern China, Xinhua said, with key riverways being closely monitored.
China’s state media has hailed the government’s efforts to mitigate damage from the inundations, with coverage focused on tales of mutual aid and selfless officials working tirelessly on rescue efforts.
But a week after the waters first swelled, some villagers in Hebei told AFP they did not receive adequate warning from the authorities about when the floods would come.
The Chinese government on Wednesday said it would allocate one billion yuan ($139 million) to compensate residents in areas that had been inundated to control flood levels in downstream areas.
The fund would pay for “damage to crops, animal and poultry farms, commercial forests, houses and agricultural machinery,” according to the official Xinhua news agency.
In Hebei alone, officials said almost four million people had been affected by the flooding, with 40,900 houses having collapsed, according to local media.
Hundreds of thousands of hectares of crops have been damaged in the province.
Insurance providers in Beijing are paying out at least 380 million yuan in claims for losses caused by the recent rains, according to Xinhua.
The bad weather is not limited to northern China.
On Friday, the State Flood Control and Drought Relief Headquarters said heavy rain was also likely over the weekend in the southwestern provinces of Sichuan and Yunnan, and the northwestern provinces of Gansu and Qinghai, according to Xinhua.
At least seven people died in a flash flood southwest of Sichuan’s capital Chengdu this week, after an unexpected tide of water washed away a number of tourists on the Longxi River.
And in Gansu, five people were killed when they were swept away by mountain torrents after a rainstorm alert on Thursday, Xinhua said.

Topics: China

Related

What is causing record floods and heatwaves in China?
World
What is causing record floods and heatwaves in China?
11 dead and 27 missing in flooding around Beijing after days of rain, Chinese state media report
World
11 dead and 27 missing in flooding around Beijing after days of rain, Chinese state media report

Two years after fall of Kabul, tens of thousands of Afghans languish in limbo waiting for US visas 

Two years after fall of Kabul, tens of thousands of Afghans languish in limbo waiting for US visas 
Updated 8 sec ago
AP

Two years after fall of Kabul, tens of thousands of Afghans languish in limbo waiting for US visas 

Two years after fall of Kabul, tens of thousands of Afghans languish in limbo waiting for US visas 
  • Left with little information, Afghans in Pakistan compare what they hear from US officials about their cases in WhatsApp groups 
  • Pakistan was already home to millions of Afghans and an estimated 600,000 more have surged into the South Asian country 
Updated 8 sec ago
AP

ISLAMABAD: When the Taliban took control of Afghanistan, Shukria Sediqi knew her days in safety were numbered. As a journalist who advocated for women’s rights, she’d visited shelters and safe houses to talk to women who had fled abusive husbands. She went with them to court when they asked for a divorce. 

According to the Taliban, who bar women from most public places, jobs and education, her work was immoral. 

So when the Taliban swept into her hometown of Herat in western Afghanistan in August 2021 as the US was pulling out of the country, she and her family fled. 

First they tried to get on one of the last American flights out of Kabul. Then they tried to go to Tajikistan but had no visas. Finally in October 2021, after sleeping outside for two nights at the checkpoint into Pakistan among crowds of Afghans fleeing the Taliban, she and her family made it into the neighboring country. 

The goal? Resettling in the US via an American government program set up to help Afghans at risk under the Taliban because of their work with the US government, media and aid agencies. 

But two years after the US left Afghanistan, Sediqi and tens of thousands of others are still waiting. While there has been some recent progress, processing US visas for Afghans has moved painfully slowly. So far, only a small portion of Afghans have been resettled. 

Many of the applicants who fled Afghanistan are running through savings, living in limbo in exile. They worry that the US, which had promised so much, has forgotten them. 

“What happens to my children? What happens to me?” Sediqi asked. “Nobody knows.” 

During two decades in Afghanistan after its 2001 invasion, the US relied on Afghans helping the US government and military. Afghan journalists went to work at a growing number of media outlets. Afghans, often women working in remote areas, were the backbone of aid programs providing everything from food to tutoring. 

Since 2009, the US has had a special immigrant visa program to help Afghans like interpreters who worked directly with the US government and the military. 

Then, in the waning days of the US presence in the country, the Biden administration created two new programs for refugees, expanding the number of Afghans who could apply to resettle in the US 

The visas, known as P-1 and P-2, are for aid workers, journalists or others who didn’t work directly for the US government but who helped promote goals like democracy and an independent media that put them at risk under the Taliban. 

The programs were intended to help people like Enayatullah Omid and his wife — Afghans who helped build the country after the 2001 Taliban ouster and were at “risk due to their US affiliation” once the US withdrew. 

In 2011, Omid started a radio station in Baghlan province with the help of the US-based media training nonprofit Internews and funding from the US Agency for International Development. He was the station’s general manager but did everything from reporting on-air to sweeping the floors at night. His wife, Homaira Omid Amiri, also worked at the station and was an activist in the province. 

When the Taliban entered Baghlan on Aug. 9, 2021, Omid said he did one last thing: He burned documents to keep the Taliban from identifying his staff. Then he and his wife fled. 

They stayed at shelters arranged by a committee to protect Afghan journalists until the Taliban shut them down. Internews referred Omid to the US refugee program in the spring of 2022. Told he had to leave Afghanistan for his case to proceed, Omid and his wife went to Pakistan in July 2022. 

Even in Pakistan Omid doesn’t feel safe. Worried about the Taliban’s reach, he’s moved three times. There are police raids targeting Afghans whose visas have run out. As he spoke to The Associated Press, he was getting text messages about raids in another Islamabad neighborhood and wondered how much he should tell his already stressed wife. 

He said America has a saying: Leave no one behind. 

“We want them to do it. It shouldn’t be only a saying for them,” he said. 

The American airlift in August 2021 carried more than 70,000 Afghans to safety, along with tens of thousands of Americans and citizens of other countries — plane after plane loaded with the lucky ones who managed to make their way through the massive crowds encircling Kabul airport. Most gained entry to the US under a provision known as humanitarian parole. 

Many more are still waiting. There are about 150,000 applicants to the special immigrant visa programs — not including family members. A report by the Association of Wartime Allies said at the current rate it would take 31 years to process them all. 

Separately, there are 27,400 Afghans who are in the pipeline for the two refugee programs created in the final days of the US presence in Afghanistan, according to the State Department. That doesn’t include family members, which potentially adds tens of thousands more. But since the US left Afghanistan it’s only admitted 6,862 of these Afghan refugees, mostly P-1 and P-2 visa applicants, according to State Department figures. 

In June, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the US has relocated about 24,000 Afghans since September 2021, apparently referring to all the resettlement programs combined. 

Among the refugee program applicants are about 200 AP employees and their families, as well as staff of other American news organizations still struggling to relocate to the US 

Krish O’Mara Vignarajah, president and CEO of the Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service, said the US refugee process in general can be agonizingly slow, and waits of as long as 10 years are common. Furthermore, former US President Donald Trump gutted the refugee system, lowering the annual number of accepted refugees to its lowest ever. 

Other challenges are unique to Afghan immigrants, said Vignarajah. Many Afghans destroyed documents during the Taliban takeover because they worried about reprisals. Now they need them to prove their case. 

“The grim reality is that they’ll likely be waiting for years on end and often in extremely precarious situations,” Vignarajah said. 

In a recent report, the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction, a body created by Congress to oversee government spending in Afghanistan, faulted the various resettlement programs set up for Afghans. 

“Bureaucratic dysfunction and understaffing have undermined US promises that these individuals would be protected in a timely manner, putting many thousands of Afghan allies at high risk,” the report said. 

It also criticized the lack of transparency surrounding the refugee programs, which it said has left Afghans considering whether to leave their country to await processing without “critical information” they need for such a crucial decision. 

In a sign of the confusion surrounding the process, applicants like Omid and his wife were told they had to leave Afghanistan to apply, a costly endeavor involving selling their possessions, going to another country and waiting. They, like many others, ended up in Pakistan — one of the few countries that allows Afghans in — only to discover the US was not processing refugee applications there. 

That changed late last month when the State Department said it would begin processing applications in Pakistan. 

However, Congress has so far failed to act on a bill that seeks to improve efforts to help Afghans still struggling to get to America. 

The State Department declined an AP request for an interview but said in a statement it is committed to processing Afghan refugee visas. In June, Blinken applauded the efforts that have gone into helping Afghans resettle in America but emphasized the work continues. 

At the same time, the Biden administration has made progress in recovering from the Trump-era curtailment of the refugee system. The administration raised the cap on refugees admitted to the US to 125,000 a year, compared to Trump’s 15,000 in his final year in office. It’s unlikely the Biden administration will reach the cap this year, but the number of refugees and Afghans admitted is increasing. 

Shawn VanDiver, who heads a coalition supporting Afghan resettlement efforts called #AfghanEvac, said he doesn’t agree with criticism that the refugee programs are a failure. 

They have gotten off to a “really slow start and there are vulnerable people that are waiting for this much needed relief,” he said. “But I also know that ... from my conversations with government, that there is movement happening to push on this.” 

Left with little information, Afghans in Pakistan compare what they hear from US officials about their cases in WhatsApp chat groups that have organized social media protests demanding swifter US action. 

“Avoid putting our lives in danger again,” one post read. 

Pakistan was already home to millions of Afghans who fled decades of conflict when the Taliban returned to power and an estimated 600,000 more surged into the country. While many had valid travel documents, renewing them is a lengthy and costly process. Raids looking for Afghans with expired visas have heightened tensions. 

Abdul, who declined to give his surname for fear of arrest because his visa has expired, worked as head of security for an aid group in Afghanistan that specialized in economic help for women. The risks were enormous; three colleagues were killed while he worked there. 

One of his last tasks was getting the group’s foreign staff to the airport to escape. The organization stayed open into 2022, when the Taliban detained Abdul for two weeks. After his release, a Taliban member said he could protect his family — if Abdul gave him his daughter in marriage. 

Abdul knew it was time to leave. He, his wife and children fled that night to Iran. Late last year, when they were told their referral to one of the refugee programs had been approved, they went to Pakistan. Since then, there’s been no information. 

Their visas now expired, the family is terrified to leave the house. 

“The future is completely dark,” Abdul said. “I’m not afraid to die, I’m just really worried about the future of my children.” 

Topics: #afghanistan Taliban Afghan refugee Afghan refugee in Pakistan

Blinken says no sanctions relief for Iran under prisoner deal

Blinken says no sanctions relief for Iran under prisoner deal
Updated 11 min 38 sec ago
AFP

Blinken says no sanctions relief for Iran under prisoner deal

Blinken says no sanctions relief for Iran under prisoner deal
  • US in contact with families of five Americans freed from prison, Blinken says
  • The US state secretary says he is not aware of other Americans held in Iran
Updated 11 min 38 sec ago
AFP

WASHINGTON: Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Thursday that the United States would offer no sanctions relief to Iran under a draft deal that would free five Americans.

“In any event, in any respect, Iran will not be receiving any sanctions relief,” Blinken told reporters when asked about the expected release of $6 billion in frozen Iranian funds.

“Iran’s own funds would be used and transferred to restricted accounts such that the monies can only be used for humanitarian purposes,” he said.

Blinken said that the United States has been in contact with the families of five Americans freed from prison to house arrest in an expected first step to their release.

“My belief is that this is the beginning of the end of their nightmare, and the nightmare that their families have experienced,” he said.

Blinken said he was not aware of other Americans held in Iran.

Topics: Iran USA prisoner deal sanctions

Gulf countries warn citizens on Hawaii wildfires, urge caution

Gulf countries warn citizens on Hawaii wildfires, urge caution
Updated 27 min 11 sec ago
Arab News

Gulf countries warn citizens on Hawaii wildfires, urge caution

Gulf countries warn citizens on Hawaii wildfires, urge caution
  • The fast-moving wildfires that raked Maui took a heavy toll on humans and property, killing at least 53 people and devastating the historic town of Lahaina
Updated 27 min 11 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Several Gulf countries have issued warnings to their citizens in Hawaii to take caution against the wildfires and adhere to instructions of local authorities.
The embassy of Saudi Arabia in the United States called on its nationals in the Hawaiian islands to leave as soon as possible and follow the warnings and cautions issued by local authorities.


Additionally, the UAE and Kuwait’s embassies issued warnings against the wildfires and advised citizens to take precautions to stay safe. 

 

A state of emergency on the island of Maui was declared where firefighters were battling a blaze that forced the evacuations of thousands of people and sent huge clouds of smoke billowing over nearby beaches.
The fast-moving wildfires that raked Maui took a heavy toll on humans and property, killing at least 53 people and devastating the historic town of Lahaina.

Topics: Hawaii wildfires Gulf Saudi Arabia Kuwait UAE

Related

Multinational force fights stubborn wildfire in Cyprus, including Lebanon, Greece and Jordan
Middle-East
Multinational force fights stubborn wildfire in Cyprus, including Lebanon, Greece and Jordan
Wildfire in Greece triggers explosions at ammunition depot
World
Wildfire in Greece triggers explosions at ammunition depot

US backs ‘peaceful resolution’ in Niger, urges junta to ensure detained president’s safety

US backs ‘peaceful resolution’ in Niger, urges junta to ensure detained president’s safety
Updated 11 August 2023
AFP
Reuters

US backs ‘peaceful resolution’ in Niger, urges junta to ensure detained president’s safety

US backs ‘peaceful resolution’ in Niger, urges junta to ensure detained president’s safety
  • The ECOWAS on Thursday ordered the activation of a standby force for possible use against the junta
  • ECOWAS said it wanted a peaceful restoration of democracy but all options including force were on the table
Updated 11 August 2023
AFP Reuters

WASHINGTON: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called Thursday for a peaceful solution to reverse Niger’s coup and called on the junta that seized power last month to ensure the safety and security of President Bazoum, his family, and detained members of the government.

“The United States joins the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) in calling for the restoration of constitutional order in Niger,” Blinken said in a statement released by the US State Department.

Blinken's statement came after the West African bloc ECOWAS on Thursday ordered the activation of a standby force for possible use against the junta. ECOWAS said it wanted a peaceful restoration of democracy but all options including force were on the table.

He added that the US appreciates the determination of ECOWAS to explore all options for the peaceful resolution of the crisis.” 

“ECOWAS, an organization that brings together West African countries, is playing a key role in making clear the imperative of a return to constitutional order, and we very much support ECOWAS’ leadership and work on this,” he told a news conference alongside his Mexican counterpart.

At a summit in Abuja, the West African bloc supported a standby military force for Niger, whose military on July 26 toppled elected president Mohamed Bazoum.

Blinken said the United States and ECOWAS were united in demanding the safety of Bazoum, to whom he said he has spoken half a dozen times since the takeover.

“Like ECOWAS, the United States will hold the Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland accountable for the safety and security of President Bazoum, his family, and detained members of the government,” he said in the statement, referring to Niger’s military leaders.

Niger’s Prime Minister Ouhoumoudou Mahamadou recently said that Bazoum was being held with his wife and son without electricity or water.

The threat of an invasion, though not specific, raises tensions in and around Niger, a uranium producer that until the coup was an important ally of the West in the fight against Islamist insurgents devastating the Sahel region.

The junta, which seized power on July 26, had defied an Aug. 6 deadline to stand down set by ECOWAS, instead closing Niger’s airspace and vowing to defend the country against any foreign attack.

The bloc pledged to enforce sanctions, travel bans and asset freezes on those preventing the return to power of Bazoum.
 

 

Topics: Niger Coup ECOWAS Niger President Mohamed Bazoum

Related

General view shows the plenary of ECOWAS Head of States and Government extraordinary session in Abuja
World
West African bloc activates standby force for possible Niger intervention
A woman walks across a road in Niamey on August 8, 2023. (AFP)
World
In post-coup Niger, many salute ‘liberation’ despite outcry

US president calls China ‘ticking time bomb’ over economic woes

US president calls China ‘ticking time bomb’ over economic woes
Updated 11 August 2023
AFP

US president calls China ‘ticking time bomb’ over economic woes

US president calls China ‘ticking time bomb’ over economic woes
  • Biden says China is in trouble over its high unemployment and aging workforce
  • “When bad folks have problems, they do bad things,” he said
Updated 11 August 2023
AFP

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah: US President Joe Biden said Thursday that China’s mounting economic problems make the country a “ticking time bomb.”
“China is a ticking time bomb in many cases,” Biden said at a private fundraising event in the western state of Utah.
He pointed to the country’s high unemployment and aging workforce, saying “China is in trouble.”
“When bad folks have problems, they do bad things,” he said.
Biden offended Beijing in June by describing his counterpart Xi Jinping as a “dictator,” in a comment slammed as a “provocation” by China’s foreign ministry.
Biden insisted Thursday that he was seeking “a rational relationship with China.”
“I don’t want to hurt China, but I’m watching,” he said.
The United States recently relaunched its dialogue with China, with a succession of visits to Beijing by senior American officials, including chief diplomat Antony Blinken.
The aim of Blinken’s trip was to turn the page on recent tensions surrounding a Chinese balloon described as a “spy” operation that was shot down by the United States in February.

Topics: US-China rivalry Joe Biden china economy

Related

Biden orders ban on certain US technology investments in China
Business & Economy
Biden orders ban on certain US technology investments in China
China says US investment policy ‘severely disrupts’ global supply chains
Business & Economy
China says US investment policy ‘severely disrupts’ global supply chains

Latest updates

China rains death toll rises to 78 as new storm approaches
China rains death toll rises to 78 as new storm approaches
Daesh attack kills 23 Syrian soldiers
Daesh attack kills 23 Syrian soldiers
REVIEW: Trouble lies ahead in ‘The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart’ 
REVIEW: Trouble lies ahead in ‘The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart’ 
Meet Tagne: The rapper and singer taking Moroccan music to the world 
Meet Tagne: The rapper and singer taking Moroccan music to the world 
Damascus bids farewell to veteran writer Siham Tergeman  
Damascus bids farewell to veteran writer Siham Tergeman  

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.