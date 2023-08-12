Harry Kane signs for Bayern Munich until 2027: Club

You are here

The two clubs have agreed a fee estimated to be worth a Bundesliga record $110 million for the 30-year-old Harry Kane. (Twitter: @HKane)
MUNICH: England captain Harry Kane has signed a four-year deal with Bayern Munich until 2027, the German champions announced on Saturday.

The two clubs have agreed a fee estimated to be worth a Bundesliga record $110 million (100 million euros) for the 30-year-old, who had just one year left on his contract at Tottenham.

“I’m very happy to be a part of FC Bayern now,” Kane said in a club statement.

“Bayern is one of the biggest clubs in the world, and I’ve always said that I want to compete and prove myself at the highest level during my career. This club is defined by its winning mentality — it feels very good to be here.”

The German giants were in desperate need of a striker after struggling to replace Robert Lewandowski last season.

Kane scored 280 goals in 435 games for Spurs and is also England’s all-time top goalscorer with 58 international goals.

He is yet to win a major trophy at club or international level.

“Hard to put into words how to say goodbye to a club and fans who have done so much for me in my career,” Kane said in a post on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

“You will always be in my heart. Thank you Tottenham, thank you Tottenham fans.”

He finished top scorer at the 2018 World Cup where England reached the semifinals.

Topics: football Harry Kane Bayern Munich

Shakib to lead Bangladesh at World Cup after Tamim injury 

Shakib to lead Bangladesh at World Cup after Tamim injury 
  • Tamim, who was given a six-week break following his retirement U-turn, returned home last week after undergoing treatment in the UK 
  • He hopes to return when Bangladesh are scheduled to host New Zealand for 3 ODIs in Sept, following Asia Cup in Pakistan, Sri Lanka 
Updated 12 August 2023
AFP

DHAKA: Bangladesh again named Shakib Al Hasan as captain of their one-day international side on Thursday, filling in for injured opener Tamim Iqbal. 

Shakib, 36, will lead Bangladesh through the World Cup, Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) spokesman Tanvir Ahmed told AFP. 

“It has been decided today that Shakib Al Hasan will be our captain in the upcoming Asia Cup and World Cup. We will announce the details in due course,” he said. 

Board president Nazmul Hassan had earlier told reporters that it was the best option to reappoint Shakib as ODI captain with the Asia Cup later this month. 

Tamim, who has a back problem, faces a race to be fit in time for the World Cup beginning in India in early October. 

“Shakib Al Hasan is our easiest and most obvious choice,” Nazmul said. 

Shakib led Bangladesh for 50 ODI matches between 2009 and 2017, winning 23 times in what is traditionally the team’s strongest format. 

Shakib led Bangladesh in all three formats from 2009-11. 

Tamim stepped down last week due to his back injury. 

He had retired from all forms of international cricket in July, only to withdraw his decision a day later at the request of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. 

Opening batsman Liton Das led Bangladesh in the remaining Afghanistan ODIs after Tamim’s withdrawal. 

Tamim, who was given a six-week break following his retirement U-turn, returned home last week after undergoing treatment in the United Kingdom. 

He hopes to return when Bangladesh are scheduled to host New Zealand for three ODIs in late September following the Asia Cup in Pakistan and Sri Lanka. 

Bangladesh will start their World Cup campaign against Afghanistan in Dharamsala on October 7. 

Topics: Shakib Al Hasan Banglades bangladesh cricket team Bangladesh Cricket Board

Cameron Smith, Rippers grab lead after first round at LIV Golf Bedminster

Cameron Smith, Rippers grab lead after first round at LIV Golf Bedminster
  • Dialed in on a tough, challenging course, the Ripper GC captain opened with a 5-under 66 to grab a one-stroke lead over Charles Howell III
  • Trying to chase down Gooch, who has won three times this season, was one of the reasons Smith put in extra work on the range and practice greens this week
BEDMINSTER, New Jersey: Cameron Smith was frustrated after finishing 35th last week in Greenbrier, his worst result of the LIV Golf League season.

He didn’t feel good about his putter, or about the distance control with his wedges, normally two of his strengths. “A weird week,” he called it.

There was nothing weird about his play in Friday’s first round at LIV Golf Bedminster.

Dialed in on a tough, challenging course, the Ripper GC captain opened with a 5-under 66 to grab a one-stroke lead over Charles Howell III at Trump National Bedminster.

“A little bit different to last week, which was the goal – especially today,” said Smith, seeking his second individual win of the season after last month’s victory in London.

The Australian star wasn’t the only one having a bounce-back moment.

Team points leader 4Aces GC suffered its worst-ever team result, a last-place finish in Greenbrier. But with Dustin Johnson and Patrick Reed shooting twin 3-under 68s on Friday to share third place on the individual leaderboard, the Aces are tied for second with Stinger GC, one shot behind the Rippers.

“Definitely shocked, of course,” Reed said about last week. “Our team is way better than finishing last in a golf tournament. But at the same time, you just kind of go to one of those golf courses that doesn’t really fit your eye. If it happens not to fit a couple other guys on the team’s eye, either, you can just kind of get in one of those funks.”

With just three tournaments left in the regular season, a poor result can be costly in both the individual and team races. With Torque GC winning in Greenbrier, the 4Aces’ lead was reduced to seven points.

But after a hot start by the Aces on Friday, and Torque back in the pack in 10th place, it’s an opportunity for the Aces to rebuild their lead and create some separation from the closest chasers. They won at Bedminster last year during a stretch of four consecutive victories.

“Obviously coming in here, it’s a really good golf course, tough golf course. I think our team plays better on courses like this,” said 4Aces Captain Dustin Johnson. “We want to have a good week, and obviously we need to extend our lead a little bit.”

Smith is in his own race for the season-long individual champion title. He entered this week in second place, 15 points behind three-time tournament winner Talor Gooch, who is tied for 15th after the first round after shooting an even-par 71.

Trying to chase down Gooch, who has won three times this season, was one of the reasons Smith put in extra work on the range and practice greens this week.

“That was part of the reason for the work … to be the best at the end of the season. That’s what you want to be,” Smith said. “Sure, you want to win tournaments, but I think proving it over 13 tournaments is much better than one.”

Topics: LIV Golf League LIV Golf Bedminster Cameron Smith Ripper GC Trump National Bedminster

Lucas Glover shoots 64, leads Jordan Spieth by one shot in the PGA Tour playoff opener

Lucas Glover shoots 64, leads Jordan Spieth by one shot in the PGA Tour playoff opener
  • It was the 19th time in his last 20 rounds Glover has shot in the 60s
  • For all of them, the biggest issue was the hot sun and Southern humidity, a combination that had the heat index just short of 48 Celsius
MEMPHIS, Tennessee: Sloppy mud one day, broiling heat the next. Lucas Glover is playing his best golf no the matter the conditions on the ground or in the air, posting a 6-under 64 on Friday for a one-shot lead over Jordan Spieth in the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

Glover holed three putts longer than 25 feet, one of them for eagle on the par-5 16th, and has made only one bogey through 36 holes going into the weekend of the PGA Tour’s postseason opener at TPC Southwind.

It was the 19th time in his last 20 rounds Glover has shot in the 60s. A week ago, he was No. 112 in the FedEx Cup and looking at a month off. Now he’s moving closer to making it all the way to the Tour Championship.

“I’m old enough to know it can change the other way in a hurry, too,” the 43-year-old Glover said. “So kind of ride the wave and just don’t overthink it. Keep going and play until it runs out, and then figure it out after that.”

Glover was at 10-under 130.

Spieth was up to his tricks, holing a bunker shot for birdie on the seventh hole after back-to-back bogeys, part of a late surge that gave him a 68.

For all of them, the biggest issue was the hot sun and Southern humidity, a combination that had the heat index just short of 120 degrees Fahrenheit (48 Celsius).

Eric Larson, the caddie for Harris English, had to stop after 10 holes. He stooped to tie his shoes on the second hole and had trouble standing up. English all but ordered him to get checked out. Larson said his heart rate was high and blood pressure was low (90 over 50).

He had intravenous fluids and felt better by the end of the day. English grabbed Andrew Argotsinger, the head pro at nearby Windyke Country Club, to fill in. Larson slipped him $100 for the effort when the round was over.

For everyone else, it was a matter of soaked shirts, soaked pants and plenty of birdies from the fairway on a course that had been soaked by storms the last few days.

Towels were used as much to wipe arms, necks and brows as cleaning clubs.

“I didn’t get this wet in the shower this morning,” Glover said.

Spieth figured the heat would not be an issue coming from Dallas the last few weeks, though he conceded he played most of his golf before noon. He practically bragged to his caddie that Memphis heat was nothing to worry about.

“And then today I’m like, ‘Man, I was wrong.’ I’m humbled,” Spieth said. “It’s just a different kind of heat. But it felt like it was just coming off the ground. I’ll bring two shirts from now on and change at the turn because I was struggling a bit early in the round.”

The golf part was fine, though Spieth said the heat contributed to a few poor club choices that led to bogey. He’s right where he wants to be going into the weekend, with plenty of company.

Tommy Fleetwood (66) and Sungjae Im (65) were among five players at 8-under 132. Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy each had a 66 and were in the group three shots behind.

The top 50 from the 70-man field advance to the second week of the playoffs at the BMW Championship, with Cam Davis making the biggest move. He had three birdies late for a 67 that currently would have him inside the top 50.

Glover started at No. 49 and could climb as high as No. 3 with a win. That’s a long way off, especially considering 16 players are within four shots of the lead.

But it’s an astonishing turnaround, particularly with a long putter that he copied from Adam Scott. Glover is starting to believe it saved his career. Only once dating to the Rocket Mortgage Classic has he failed to break par — he had an even-par 71 in the 3M Open in Minnesota when he missed the cut.

He finished no worse than sixth in the three tournaments before Minnesota, and he won the Wyndham Championship last week.

“I’ve had times where I didn’t want to play, for sure,” he said. “But I’ve also had times where I was playing terrible and something clicked on the last three or four holes and I went out and played well the next week. And that taught me a lesson pretty quick. Every shot, every opportunity, if it’s going wrong, you can turn it around pretty quick.”

He holed a 30-foot birdie on the par-4 13th, then ran in an eagle putt from nearly 35 feet on the 16th hole. He had three birdies in a four-hole stretch on the front nine.

Spieth offset four bogeys with his share of birdies, none more special than holing a bunker shot. It was his second straight day of holing out from off the green. He chipped in for eagle on the 16th on Thursday.

“As long as I carried the rough and landed it on the fringe or just on the green, I thought it would be somewhere in the 5- to 6-foot range,” Spieth said. “And then when it was tracking, it was right on line. I did what I could do and relied a bit on luck there for it to actually drop.”

Topics: Lucas Glover PGA Tour Jordan Spieth FedEx St. Jude Championship

Valencia wins 2-1 at Sevilla on Spanish league’s opening day. Bounou plays amid talk of Madrid move

Valencia wins 2-1 at Sevilla on Spanish league’s opening day. Bounou plays amid talk of Madrid move
  • Twenty-year-old substitute Javi Guerra, who emerged as a talent last campaign, scored the 88th-minute winner
  • Valencia barely avoided relegation last campaign and lost several players in the summer
BARCELONA: A Valencia team featuring young players earned a 2-1 win at 10-man Sevilla on the opening day of the Spanish league on Friday.

Twenty-year-old substitute Javi Guerra, who emerged as a talent last campaign, scored the 88th-minute winner after Sevilla had lost defender Loic Bade to a red card.

“I am very happy not just for the goal but for the win by the team,” Guerra said. “There is no better way to start the season.”

Hugo Duro was key to the win. He was breaking clear when Bade fouled him from behind with only the goalkeeper to beat and saw the direct red card in the 80th. And the striker helped recover the ball near Sevilla’s box before he assisted Guerra to slot home the winner.

Valencia barely avoided relegation last campaign and lost several players in the summer with Samuel Lino, Edinson Cavani, Yunus Musah, Justin Kluivert, Ilaix Moriba, and Nico González all leaving the club. Few signings were made by the club owned by Singaporean businessman Peter Lim, who is repeatedly criticized by Valencia’s fans for his lack of investment in the squad.

Valencia coach Rubén Baraja surprised by aligning central defender Mouctar Diakhaby as a box-to-box holding midfielder. The move paid off. Diakhaby was found by André Almeida arriving late to the area to score in the 59th minute.

“It was a position that I think he can play in because he has energy and likes to dispute the ball,” Baraja said about Diakhaby. “He did a great job for us and the goal was a bonus that we did not expect. We deserved this prize.”

Sevilla striker Youssef En-Nesyri equalized for the hosts in the 69th by heading in a cross by Suso.

Valencia also got impressive performance from attacking players Diego Lopez (21) and Fran Perez (20) to help pull off the upset at Sevilla, last season’s Europa League winner.

Sevilla next face Manchester City in the UEFA Super Cup on Wednesday.

NO OFFER FOR BOUNOU

Morocco goalkeeper Yassine Bounou started for Sevilla amid speculation in the local media that Real Madrid could be interested in signing him to replace the injured Thibaut Courtois, who will miss several months after tearing a knee ligament on Thursday.

Sevilla president Pepe Castro said that Madrid have not made any moves to sign his club’s goalie.

“Sevilla has not received any offers (for Bounou) from any club,” Castro said.

RAYO WIN

Rayo Vallecano forward Randy Nteka scored one goal and helped produce another in a 2-0 win at Almeria.

Rayo took control of the league’s inaugural match thanks to two early penalties in the debut of coach Francisco Rodríguez, who replaced the successful Andoni Iraola after he took over Bournemouth in the Premier League.

Midfielder Isi Palazon, Rayo’s leading scorer last season, converted a 20th-minute penalty after Almeria defender Edgar Gonzalez fouled Nteka in the area while disputing a ball.

Nteka, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Elche, fired a second spot kick into the corner of the net eight minutes later after Almeria’s Sergio Akieme used his arm to block a cross by Nteka in the area.

Last season, Rayo flirted with a Europa League berth before finishing 11th. This summer they reinforced their squad with the arrival of central defender Aridane Hernandez from Osasuna and left back Alfonso Espino from Cadiz.

Madrid open their season on Saturday at Athletic Bilbao, while Barcelona are at Getafe on Sunday.

Topics: Javi Guerra Spanish league Sevilla Hugo Duro Valencia

Lille rescue point at Nice in Ligue 1 opener

Lille rescue point at Nice in Ligue 1 opener
  • The Nice forward’s 19th minute close range effort put the Ineos-owned south coast club in control and en route to give their new coach Francesco Farioli the perfect start to his tenure
  • On Saturday Paris Saint-Germain begin their quest for a 10th title in 12 years with Kylian Mbappe’s future casting a dark cloud over their pre-season buildup
PARIS: Nice and Lille battled out a 1-1 draw on Friday as the wraps came off the new-look Ligue 1 season on Friday.

Gaetan Laborde earned a minor footnote in the history of the French topflight by scoring the first goal of the 2023/24 campaign.

The Nice forward’s 19th minute close range effort put the Ineos-owned south coast club in control and en route to give their new coach Francesco Farioli the perfect start to his tenure.

Farioli is the club’s third coach this year after Didier Digard who took over from Lucien Favre in January.

But his perfect start was spoiled when Bafode Diakite struck in the fourth minute of injury time to grab the visitors a share of the points.

Nice are looking to improve after a disappointing ninth place last term, while Lille came in fifth.

On Saturday Paris Saint-Germain begin their quest for a 10th title in 12 years with Kylian Mbappe’s future casting a dark cloud over their pre-season buildup.

New manager Luis Enrique’s champions host Lorient without their superstar forward. Also missing from the Parc des Princes are Neymar, with Lionel Messi having left for Inter Miami during the summer.

Ligue 1 sports a new look this campaign as it has been reduced to 18 clubs.

The move, after over two decades with 20 teams in the top flight, has been made with the aim of helping French clubs become more competitive in Europe by having fewer league games.

Topics: French league Lique 1 Gaetan Laborde

