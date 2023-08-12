You are here

  • Home
  • King of Jordan approves a bill to criminalize online speech harmful to national unity

King of Jordan approves a bill to criminalize online speech harmful to national unity

King of Jordan approves a bill to criminalize online speech harmful to national unity
The King of Jordan approved a bill Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, to punish online speech deemed harmful to national unity, according to the Jordanian state news agency (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/y4hwd

Updated 24 sec ago
AP

King of Jordan approves a bill to criminalize online speech harmful to national unity

King of Jordan approves a bill to criminalize online speech harmful to national unity
  • The bill makes certain online posts punishable with months of prison time and fines
  • Lawmakers have argued that the measure, which amends a 2015 cybercrime law, is necessary to punish blackmailers and online attackers.
Updated 24 sec ago
AP

AMMAN: The King of Jordan approved a bill Saturday to punish online speech deemed harmful to national unity, according to the Jordanian state news agency, legislation that has drawn accusations from human rights groups of a crackdown on free expression in a country where censorship is on the rise.
The measure makes certain online posts punishable with months of prison time and fines. These include comments “promoting, instigating, aiding, or inciting immorality,” demonstrating ”contempt for religion” or “undermining national unity.”
It also punishes those who publish names or pictures of police officers online and outlaws certain methods of maintaining online anonymity.
With the approval of King Abdullah II, the bill now becomes law — set to take effect one month after it is published in the state newspaper, Al-Rai. The newspaper is expected to publish the law tomorrow.
After amending the bill to allow judges to choose between imposing prison time and fines, rather than ordering combined penalties, the Senate passed the bill Tuesday, Jordan’s state-run news agency reported. The measure was passed by Jordan’s lower house of parliament in July.
Lawmakers have argued that the measure, which amends a 2015 cybercrime law, is necessary to punish blackmailers and online attackers.
But opposition lawmakers and human rights groups caution that the new law will expand state control over social media, hamper free access to information and penalize anti-government speech.
The president of Jordan’s press association also warned the language could infringe upon press freedom and freedom of speech.

Two migrants dead, five missing in shipwreck off Tunisia

Two migrants dead, five missing in shipwreck off Tunisia
Updated 12 August 2023
AFP

Two migrants dead, five missing in shipwreck off Tunisia

Two migrants dead, five missing in shipwreck off Tunisia
  • More than 1,800 people have died this year in shipwrecks in the central Mediterranean migration route, the world’s deadliest, according to the International Organization for Migration
Updated 12 August 2023
AFP

TUNIS: At least two Tunisians including a baby died when their Europe-bound boat sank Saturday off the North African country’s southeastern shores, the coast guard said, adding five others were missing.
The vessel carrying 20 Tunisians went down at 2:00 am (0100 GMT) 120 meters (395 feet) from the beach in Gabes, a statement said as search operations continue.
It said 13 passengers had been rescued.
“Two bodies have been recovered, one of a 20-year-old man and the other of an infant,” said the statement.
Authorities in the city of Gabes have launched an investigation to “determine the circumstances of this tragedy,” the coast guard added.
Tunisia is a major gateway for local and foreign migrants attempting perilous voyages in often rickety boats in the hopes of a better life in Europe.
More than 1,800 people have died this year in shipwrecks in the central Mediterranean migration route, the world’s deadliest, according to the International Organization for Migration.
The Tunisian coastal city of Sfax, which is located about 130 kilometers (80 miles) from the Italian island of Lampedusa, has emerged as a key migrant launchpad.
On Monday judicial officials reported the deaths of 11 migrants in a shipwreck off Sfax, with dozens more missing.

Topics: Tunisia

Death toll in Daesh attack on Syria army bus rises to 33: Monitor

Death toll in Daesh attack on Syria army bus rises to 33: Monitor
Updated 12 August 2023
AFP

Death toll in Daesh attack on Syria army bus rises to 33: Monitor

Death toll in Daesh attack on Syria army bus rises to 33: Monitor
  • Shooting on an army bus was the extremist group’s deadliest attack on government forces this year
  • Daesh claimed the attack later Friday, saying its fighters had carried out the ambush
Updated 12 August 2023
AFP

BEIRUT: An attack by Daesh group militants on Syrian government forces in the war-torn country’s east has killed 33 soldiers, a monitor said Saturday, revising an earlier toll of 26 deaths.
The shooting Thursday evening on an army bus was the extremist group’s deadliest attack on government forces this year, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.
Despite losing their last piece of territory in Syria in 2019, Daesh has maintained hideouts in the vast Syrian desert from which it has carried out ambushes and hit-and-run attacks.
“The death toll from the army bus attack rose to 33 soldiers,” said Rami Abdel Rahman, who heads the British-based monitoring group which relies on a wide network of sources inside Syria.
The militants surrounded the bus in the desert near Mayadeen, in Deir Ezzor province, and opened fire, the Observatory reported on Friday.
Daesh claimed the attack later Friday, saying its fighters had carried out an ambush “on two military buses,” targeting them “with heavy weapons and rocket-propelled grenades” and setting one on fire, according to a statement from the militants’ Amaq news agency.
Syrian state news agency SANA said the “terrorist attack” had caused a number of military casualties, citing an army source.
Abdel Rahman said Daesh “has recently been escalating its deadly military attacks... aiming to cause as many deaths as possible.”
By doing so, the militants are trying to show that Daesh “is still active and powerful despite the targeting of its leaders,” he said.
Last week, Daesh announced the death of its leader Abu Al-Hussein Al-Husseini Al-Qurashi, who it said was killed in clashes in northwestern Syria, and named a successor.
Daesh members in recent weeks have increased their attacks in Syria’s north and northeast.
Earlier this week, 10 Syrian soldiers and pro-government fighters were killed in an Daesh attack in the former militant stronghold of Raqqa province, the Observatory said.
Syria’s war broke after President Bashar Assad’s government crushed peaceful protests in 2011. It has since drawn in foreign powers and global militants.
The conflict has killed more than half a million people and driven half of the country’s pre-war population from their homes.

Topics: Daesh Syria

Related

Daesh attack kills 10 Syrian army soldiers
Middle-East
Daesh attack kills 10 Syrian army soldiers
Passersby and gunmen gather at the site of a reported drone strike in Bzaah town near al-Bab in Syria's Aleppo governorate.
Middle-East
US central command says it killed Daesh leader in Eastern Syria

Announcement ignites fresh discussions surrounding potential impact of deal on Ankara’s humanitarian responsibilities

Announcement ignites fresh discussions surrounding potential impact of deal on Ankara’s humanitarian responsibilities
Updated 12 August 2023
MENEKSE TOKYAY

Announcement ignites fresh discussions surrounding potential impact of deal on Ankara’s humanitarian responsibilities

Announcement ignites fresh discussions surrounding potential impact of deal on Ankara’s humanitarian responsibilities
  • The Turkish government has not yet officially reacted to the alleged deal
Updated 12 August 2023
MENEKSE TOKYAY

ANKARA: The UK and Turkiye have unveiled a deal aimed at tackling the pressing issue of migration in the Mediterranean region.

The announcement, reported by Reuters on Wednesday, has ignited fresh discussions surrounding the potential impact of the agreement on Ankara’s already weighty humanitarian responsibilities.

The Turkish government has not yet officially reacted to the alleged deal.

Against the backdrop of upcoming elections in both nations, the refugee crisis remains a paramount concern, prompting the governments of the UK and Turkiye to commit to curbing the influx of migrants crossing their borders.

The pact is poised to usher in augmented financial support and aid from the UK to Turkiye, specifically earmarked for bolstering efforts at migrant management.

This aid will encompass a comprehensive spectrum of initiatives, possibly ranging from enhancing maritime border security training to deploying state-of-the-art customs detection equipment.

A recent investigation for The Guardian revealed that the UK provided more than £3 million ($3.8 million) in funding to Turkish border forces in the last year to prevent UK-bound migrants.

The contours of the accord also encompass provisions for sharing customs data, conducting joint police operations to dismantle human-smuggling networks, and disrupting the supply chain responsible for ferrying hundreds of small boats and related components across Europe.

The agreement presently does not address the repatriation of failed Turkish asylum-seekers. Indeed, there remains a lack of formal return protocols between the two nations since Brexit.

Turkiye has hitherto only entered into an arrangement with the EU for the readmission of irregular migrants who have traversed its territory.

British Immigration Minister Robert Jenrick undertook a recent visit to Turkiye in preparation for the landmark accord.

British Home Secretary Suella Braverman said: “This partnership with our dear ally Turkiye will enable our law enforcement agencies to collaboratively address this international challenge and disrupt the illicit small boat supply chain.”

Turkiye has the busiest border crossing in Europe at Kapikule, and some 1,486 Turkish nationals in small boats have attempted to gain entry to the UK via the English Channel in the first seven months of the year, second in number only to Afghans attempting the crossing.

The British government has unveiled plans to establish a “center of excellence” under the aegis of the Turkish National Police.

This endeavor is geared toward fortifying collaborative ties between the two countries’ authorities and expediting the exchange of real-time intelligence relating to refugees.

Turkiye’s current status as a non-designated “safe home” country, under the Illegal Migration Act, has prompted the realization that the UK Parliament will necessitate amending its legislation to incorporate Ankara into the list.

This anticipated amendment is expected to spark impassioned debate.

Under the act that passed last month, the home secretary is tasked with detaining and removing those arriving in the UK illegally, either to Rwanda or another “safe” third country.

Jon Featonby, chief policy analyst at the Refugee Council, tweeted: “The forthcoming small boats agreement appears to incorporate a repatriation arrangement with Turkiye that could prove inconsequential once the Illegal Migration Act comes into force.

“This legislation stipulates that Turkish nationals seeking asylum cannot be repatriated to Turkiye.”

This momentous accord is poised to command center stage during the forthcoming UK-Turkiye Migration Dialogue, scheduled to convene in London this autumn.

In a parallel development this week, the UK has begun to house asylum-seekers on a barge, Bibby Stockholm.

On Friday, migrants were temporarily removed from the barge after traces of Legionella bacteria were found in the water system on board.

The move was part of the government’s controversial plan to deal with the large numbers of people arriving in the UK on small boats, and to reduce the amount of money it spends on accommodating refugees.

Ahead of local elections, the Turkish police force is expected to ramp up operations against irregular migrants in the country and to further target human smugglers by combating migration routes.

Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya recently announced that Turkish police had conducted over 2,000 operations in the fight against smuggling networks, and arrested more than 1,300 people.

Basak Yavcan, head of research at Migration Policy Group in Brussels, thinks that the UK is employing a general externalization policy with many countries around the world.

“The consequences of this policy with France off Calais on France’s northern coast have produced major human rights violations,” she told Arab News.

Migrants still continue to try to cross the English Channel to reach the UK despite an agreement between London and Paris to boost police enforcement capacity.

According to Yavcan, this policy has not proved to be very effective because it does not address the root causes of migration.

She said: “In the past, it backfired vis-a-vis Belarus and Morocco. It creates human rights violations because it allows these third countries to deal with illegal migration as they wish.

“If the UK foresees something like it did with Rwanda in the future, this may create a case where Turkiye becomes a country where migrants are kept in large quantities.

“It is also problematic to call a country as a ‘safe country’ where still very large groups of refugees come to Europe based on human rights concerns.

“Every refugee application is individual. There could be cases in which individual applicants could face certain persecution risks based on his/her peculiar circumstances.”

Begum Basdas, Amnesty International researcher at the Europe Regional Office, believes that there is nothing the UK government will not do to make people seeking asylum feel unwelcome and unsafe.

“We must acknowledge that Turkiye continues to host the highest number of refugees in the region, and it is important for the international community to share responsibility, not shirk it,” she told Arab News.

“There’s a backdrop of rising anti-refugee racist rhetoric by politicians in the UK and Turkiye — there’s also increased unlawful returns of refugees, so any deal struck with Turkiye must put human rights at the center.”

Topics: Turkey UK

Bahrain is empowering young people to help achieve Sustainable Development Goals, official says

Bahrain is empowering young people to help achieve Sustainable Development Goals, official says
Updated 11 August 2023
Arab News

Bahrain is empowering young people to help achieve Sustainable Development Goals, official says

Bahrain is empowering young people to help achieve Sustainable Development Goals, official says
  • “Youth have the necessary potential and are the main engine for achieving sustainable development" Sheikh Nasser says
Updated 11 August 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Authorities in Bahrain are working to instill in the nation’s youth the values and principles of leadership and ambition, while supporting and empowering them to fulfill their full potential, according to Sheikh Nasser bin Hamad Al-Khalifa, the king’s representative for humanitarian work and youth affairs.

Speaking ahead of annual International Youth Day on Aug. 12, which this year has the theme “Green Skills for Youth: Towards a Sustainable World,” Sheikh Nasser said his country is keen in particular to ensure young people to play a leading role in national initiatives to help achieve the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals, the Bahrain News Agency reported on Friday.

“Youth have the necessary potential and are the main engine for achieving sustainable development,” he said. “We have great confidence in their ability to share their ideas and initiatives with their international counterparts on ways to achieve SDGs and build a developed world based on a green economy.”

He added: “We have been keen to secure a positive environment that supports Bahraini youth in all fields, improve programs, initiatives and innovations related to capacity and skills development, support entrepreneurs and their projects based on the green foundations of the Bahraini economy, and enhance the role of youth because of their capabilities to find innovative and sustainable solutions that can contribute to advancing the green-growth process to achieve sustainable and comprehensive development.”
 

Topics: Bahrain

Related

Special Bahrain’s spirit of innovation, commitment to sustainable development continue even after the pandemic, minister tells Arab News video
Middle-East
Bahrain’s spirit of innovation, commitment to sustainable development continue even after the pandemic, minister tells Arab News
A general downtown view is seen with heat haze over the skyline during the afternoon hours in Manama, Bahrain, August 2, 2023. (
Middle-East
Bahrain heat spurs record energy consumption

Migrant crisis: 24 hours at sea with Tunisia’s coastguard

Migrant crisis: 24 hours at sea with Tunisia’s coastguard
Updated 11 August 2023
AFP

Migrant crisis: 24 hours at sea with Tunisia’s coastguard

Migrant crisis: 24 hours at sea with Tunisia’s coastguard
  • We believe that they don’t face any danger and their choice to set sail toward a European Union member country is being made for clearly economic reasons
  • UNHCR: ‘Deportations without legal safeguards for persons who may be in need of protection are against law’
Updated 11 August 2023
AFP

SFAX, TUNISIA: A rubber dinghy brings back dozens of people from one of six boats the Tunisian coastguard intercepted in a 24-hour period off Sfax, a migrant launchpad for Europe.
“Our priority is to save lives,” said Mohammed Borhen Chamtouri, a commander of Tunisia’s coastguard, as the dinghy headed towards the speedboat that had spotted the migrants on radar.
Chamtouri, who is based in Sfax, was speaking after 24 hours spent intercepting and rescuing migrants who left the port city between Wednesday and Thursday.
This year, Sfax has emerged as a key hub for migrants hoping to cross the Mediterranean from the Tunisian coast, the closest point being less than 130 km from the Italian island of Lampedusa.

BACKGROUND

This year, Sfax has emerged as a key hub for migrants hoping to cross the Mediterranean from the Tunisian coast, the closest point being less than 130 km from the Italian island of Lampedusa.

The International Organization for Migration says over 1,800 people have died attempting the route so far this year, more than twice as many as last year -- making it the world’s deadliest migrant route.
The latest tragedy off Tunisia’s coast was a shipwreck last weekend that left at least 11 people dead and 44 missing.
“There’s no doubt about it. You’ve seen in the past 24 hours that we’ve carried out several rescues,” Chamtouri told AFP correspondents accompanying his crew. “Three boats broke down and operations were not easy for us.”
The Tunisian coastguard says it intercepted 34,290 migrants in the six months to June 20, most from sub-Saharan African countries, compared with 9,217 over the same period in 2022.
Human Rights Watch alleged on July 19 that Tunisia’s security forces, including the coastguard, had “committed serious abuses against black African migrants” that include collective expulsions and dangerous actions at sea.
The coastguard’s Sfax patrols intercepted 216 migrants who had left separately on six boats while the AFP team was on board for the search and rescue mission.
They were dozens of black African migrants, including women and children, who travelled on overloaded and fragile vessels assembled at the last minute on shore, and 75 Tunisians, all men, who were able to afford trips on sturdier boats.
When the dinghy approached their craft, the Africans cried and begged the coastguards to let them go.
One young man from the Ivory Coast told AFP he was on his “seventh attempt” to make it across the Mediterranean.
The number of Africans attempting to make the crossing has spiked since Tunisian President Kais Saied alleged, in a speech on February 21, that “hordes” of irregular migrants were causing crime and posing a demographic threat to the mainly Arab country.
Many have also fled since hundreds of migrants were arrested or chased into the desert after the deadly stabbing of a Tunisian man in a brawl between Tunisians and migrants in Sfax on July 3.
Italy says almost 94,000 migrants have arrived on its shores since the start of the year -- more than double the number for the same period in 2022.
This month, the coastguard in Sfax has intercepted about 3,000 migrants in just 10 days, 90 percent of whom were from other parts of Africa, Chamtouri said.
In July, the EU signed an agreement with Tunisia that provides for €105 million ($115 million) in direct European aid to prevent the departure of migrant boats and combat smugglers.
It included €15 million earmarked to finance the “voluntary return” of 6,000 African migrants to their countries of origin.
The agreement coincided with Tunisia’s “expulsion” since early July of “more than 2,000 African migrants” to desert or inhospitable areas on the borders with Algeria and Libya, according to a count given to AFP by humanitarian sources.
Amnesty International accused the EU in response of “focusing their policies and funding on containment and on outsourcing of border control rather than ensuring safe and legal routes,” making the bloc “complicit in the suffering” of migrants.

 

Topics: migrants Europe

Related

Cyprus is sending Syrian migrants back to Lebanon. The UN is concerned but Cypriots say it’s lawful
Middle-East
Cyprus is sending Syrian migrants back to Lebanon. The UN is concerned but Cypriots say it’s lawful
Tunisia, Libya announce deal on migrants stranded on border
Middle-East
Tunisia, Libya announce deal on migrants stranded on border

Latest updates

King of Jordan approves a bill to criminalize online speech harmful to national unity
King of Jordan approves a bill to criminalize online speech harmful to national unity
OIC chief lauds members’ efforts to empower youth
OIC chief lauds members’ efforts to empower youth
Over 14,000 held for labor, residency, border violations in Saudi Arabia
Over 14,000 held for labor, residency, border violations in Saudi Arabia
Security alert prompts Eiffel Tower evacuation
Security alert prompts Eiffel Tower evacuation
Pakistan picks Senator Anwarul Haq Kakar as caretaker PM ahead of general elections
Pakistan picks Senator Anwarul Haq Kakar as caretaker PM ahead of general elections

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.