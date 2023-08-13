7 killed in Ukraine’s Kherson region, including a 23-day-old baby girl

You are here

KYIV: Seven people – including a 23-day-old baby girl – were killed in Russian shelling in Ukraine’s southern Kherson region on Sunday, the country’s Internal Affairs Ministry said.
Artillery shelling in the village of Shiroka Balka, on the banks of the Dnieper River killed a family — a husband, wife, 12-year-old boy and 23-day-old girl — and another resident.
Two men were killed in the neighboring village of Stanislav, where a woman was also wounded.
The attack on Kherson province followed Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar’s comments on Saturday attempting to quell rumors that Ukrainian forces had landed on the occupied left (east) bank of the Dnieper in the Kherson region.
“Again, the expert hype around the left bank in the Kherson region began. There are no reasons for excitement,” she said.
Kherson regional Gov. Oleksandr Prokudin said Sunday that three people had been wounded in Russian attacks on the province on Saturday.
Elsewhere, Ukrainian military officials said Saturday evening that Kyiv’s forces had made progress in the south, claiming some success near a key village in the southern Zaporizhzhia region and capturing other unspecified territories.
Ukraine’s General Staff said they had “partial success” around the tactically important Robotyne area in the Zaporizhzhia region, a key Russian stronghold that Ukraine needs to retake in order to continue pushing south toward Melitopol.
“There are liberated territories. The defense forces are working,” General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, commander of Ukraine’s southern forces, said of the southern front.
Battles in recent weeks have taken place on multiple points along the over 1,000-kilometer (600-mile) front line as Ukraine wages a counteroffensive with Western-supplied weapons and Western-trained troops against Russian forces who invaded nearly 18 months ago.
Ukrainian troops have made only incremental gains since launching a counteroffensive in early June.
Meanwhile, a Russian warship on Sunday fired warning shots at a Palau-flagged cargo ship in the south-western Black Sea, the first time Russia has fired on a merchant ship beyond Ukraine since exiting a landmark UN-brokered grain deal last month.
According to Russia’s Defense Ministry, the Sukru Okan was heading northwards to the Ukrainian Danube River port of Izmail.
“The captain of the dry-cargo ship did not respond to the request to stop for inspection for the carriage of prohibited goods. To force the ship to stop, warning fire was opened from automatic small arms from a Russian warship,” Russia’s Ministry of Defense wrote on Telegram, adding that the ship later stopped and allowed an inspection team to board.
Four weeks ago, Moscow withdrew from a key export agreement that allowed Ukraine to ship millions of tons of grain across the Black Sea for sale on world markets. In the wake of that withdrawal, Russia carried out repeated strikes on Ukrainian ports, including Odesa, and declared wide areas of the Black Sea unsafe for shipping.
In Russia, local officials reported on Sunday that air defense systems shot down three drones over the Belgorod region and one over the neighboring Kursk region, both of which border Ukraine.
Ukrainian drone strikes on Russian border regions are a fairly regular occurrence. Drone attacks deeper inside Russian territory have been on the rise since a drone was destroyed over the Kremlin in early May. In recent weeks, attacks have increased both on Moscow and on Crimea, which Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014 — a move that most of the world considered illegal.
Firing drones at Russia, after more than 17 months of war, has little apparent military value for Ukraine but the strategy has served to unsettle Russians and bring home to them the conflict’s consequences.
Later Sunday afternoon, local officials in the Belgorod province reported an explosion in an apartment building in the regional capital, also called Belgorod.
Regional Gov. Vyacheslav Gladkov said that the facade of the apartment building had been damaged, with windows shattered and air conditioning units broken. Fifteen cars parked nearby also sustained damage, but there were no casualties. Gladkov said that the cause of the explosion was under investigation.
The Wagner mercenary group has played a key role in Russia’s military campaign, but there is a “realistic possibility” that the Kremlin is no longer providing funding, according to British defense officials.
In its latest intelligence briefing, the Ministry of Defense said it believed Wagner was “likely moving toward a down-sizing and reconfiguration process” in order to save money, and that the Kremlin had “acted against some other business interests” of Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin. The officials assessed that Belarusian authorities were the “second most plausible paymasters.”
Thousands of Wagner fighters arrived in Russian-allied Belarus under a deal that ended their armed rebellion in late June and allowed them and Prigozhin to avoid criminal charges.

Omagh marks 25 years since deadly bombing

Omagh marks 25 years since deadly bombing
Updated 14 August 2023
AFP

Omagh marks 25 years since deadly bombing

Omagh marks 25 years since deadly bombing
  • The inquiry follows a judge’s recommendation in 2021 that the government investigate alleged security failures in the lead-up to the attack
Updated 14 August 2023
AFP

OMAGH, United Kingdom: Victims’ families, survivors and dignitaries gathered on Sunday to mark the 25th anniversary of the Omagh bombing, the deadliest attack in the period of sectarian violence in Northern Ireland known as the “Troubles.”
On 15 August, 1998, a massive car bomb planted by dissident republicans tore through Omagh’s busy town center killing 29 people and injuring 220.
The memorial service, organized by victims’ groups and the town’s churches forum, was held in Omagh Memorial Garden with a separate, private service to be held for families on Tuesday, the actual anniversary.
The 1998 blast took place four months after the signing of peace accords aimed at ending three decades of conflict over British rule in Northern Ireland that claimed 3,000 lives.
Perpetrated by the Real IRA, a dissident republican group opposed to the peace deal, the attack rallied the public around the Good Friday Agreement struck between pro-UK Unionists and pro-Ireland Nationalists.
Sunday’s memorial began with a traditional lament played on Uilleann pipes, the national bagpipe of Ireland, followed by hymns, bible readings and prayers in English, Spanish and Irish, reflecting the nationalities of those who died.
The names of the 29 victims were read out and a period of silence was held in their honor.

After a blessing by Catholic and Protestant clergy, Michael Gallagher, whose 21-year-old son Aidan died in the attack, offered thanks to “those we have lost upon the way who were instrumental in rebuilding the hearts and minds of those affected by this atrocity.”
He called the memorial “a powerful testimony to the community spirit and cohesion 25 years after our small town was ripped apart.”
Northern Ireland Office minister Jonathan Caine and Irish Minister of State for European Affairs and Defense Peter Burke were among those paying their respects.
Earlier this year, the UK government announced an independent inquiry into the Omagh bomb to probe whether the attack could have been prevented.
The inquiry follows a judge’s recommendation in 2021 that the government investigate alleged security failures in the lead-up to the attack.
Victims’ families and survivors of the blast have faced years of legal wrangling over the bombing through a series of inquests, criminal and civil cases and appeals, but nobody has ever been convicted for the atrocity.
In February, senior police officer John Caldwell was shot in an assassination attempt by dissident republicans on the outskirts of Omagh.
The attack, which was later claimed by the New IRA, recalled the routine targeting of police officers during the Troubles.
The last police officer murdered by dissident republicans, Ronan Kerr, was killed in Omagh in 2011 when a car bomb exploded outside his home.
The UK government in March raised the Northern Ireland terror threat level in response to Caldwell’s shooting, citing a continuing threat of political violence.
Tensions have run high in Northern Ireland since the UK’s departure from the European Union, with the province’s largest pro-UK party collapsing its power-sharing institutions over post-Brexit trading rules.

 

‘Armed terrorist groups’ kill 6 soldiers in Mali

‘Armed terrorist groups’ kill 6 soldiers in Mali
Updated 13 August 2023
AFP

‘Armed terrorist groups’ kill 6 soldiers in Mali

‘Armed terrorist groups’ kill 6 soldiers in Mali
Updated 13 August 2023
AFP

DAKAR: Six Malian soldiers have been killed in an attack by “armed terrorist groups” in the north of the country, according to an army report.

An early army statement on the incident had said one soldier was killed and four wounded in the attack in Ber on Friday.

The death toll has risen to six, it said on Saturday, while “in their rout armed terrorist groups abandoned 24 bodies.”

They also left behind AK-47 assault rifles and motorbikes, the army said.

It said the clashes in the Timbuktu region took place after an “attempted incursion and harassing fire by terrorist groups against FAMa (Malian Armed Forces) units.”

The Malian troops were due to be stationed in Ber as part of a handover while the UN mission in Mali, known as MINUSMA, prepares to leave the country, the army said.

Mali’s junta, in power since 2020, pushed the UN Security Council in June to withdraw MINUSMA by the end of the year.

Also in Ber on Friday, former Tuareg rebels said their forces were attacked by the army and the Russian mercenary group Wagner.

The Coordination of Azawad Movements, also known as CMA, which controls vast areas of the north, said in a statement on Saturday that there were “maneuvers against its positions by the Malian armed forces accompanied by the Wagner militia.”

The CMA is an alliance of Tuareg-dominated groups seeking autonomy or independence from the Malian state.

“The FAMa is determined to occupy MINUSMA’s holdings at all costs, including those in areas under CMA control, in violation of all the security arrangements guaranteed to date by the UN mission and the international community,” it added, referring to a 2015 peace agreement.

On Thursday, the former Tuareg rebels announced the departure of all their representatives from Bamako for “security” reasons, further widening the gap with the country’s military rulers.

The CMA also criticizes the military for having approved a new constitution in June, which it believes compromises the agreement.

Mali’s military government has fallen out with former colonial power France and turned to Russia for political and military support.

Since 2012, Mali has been in the grip of a deep security crisis that began with an Islamist insurgency in the north, which has spread to the center of the country as well as to neighboring Burkina Faso and Niger.

Niger’s junta gains upper hand over threatening regional military force

Niger’s junta gains upper hand over threatening regional military force
Updated 13 August 2023
AP

Niger’s junta gains upper hand over threatening regional military force

Niger’s junta gains upper hand over threatening regional military force
  • Analysts believe putschists are holding all the cards and have cemented their rule
Updated 13 August 2023
AP

NIAMEY: One week after a deadline passed for mutinous soldiers in Niger to reinstate the country’s ousted president or face military intervention, the junta has not acquiesced. No military action has been taken and the coup leaders appear to have gained the upper hand over the regional group that issued the threat, analysts say.

The West African regional bloc ECOWAS had given the soldiers that overthrew Niger’s democratically elected President Mohamed Bazoum until last Sunday to release and reinstate him or they threatened military action. On Thursday, the bloc ordered the deployment of a “standby” force to restore constitutional rule in Niger, with Nigeria, Benin, Senegal and Ivory Coast saying they would contribute troops.

But it’s unclear when, how or if the troops will deploy. The move could take weeks or months to set into motion, and while the bloc decides what to do the junta is gaining power, some say.

“It looks the putschists have won and will stay ... The putschists are holding all the cards and have cemented their rule,” said Ulf Laessing, head of the Sahel program at the Konrad Adenauer Foundation.

ECOWAS is unlikely to intervene militarily and risk dragging Niger into civil war, he said, adding that ECOWAS and Western countries would instead likely press the junta to agree to a short transition period.

Europe and the US will have little choice but to recognize the junta in order to continue the security cooperation in the region, Laessing said.

The July 26 coup is seen as a major blow to many Western nations, which saw Niger as one of the last partners in the conflict-riddled Sahel region south of the Sahara Desert that they could work with to beat back a growing insurgency linked to Al-Qaeda and Daesh. The US and France have more than 2,500 military personnel in the region and together with other European countries have invested hundreds of millions of dollars in military assistance and training Niger’s forces.

There was still little clarity about what would happen days after ECOWAS announced the “standby” force deployment.

A meeting of the region’s defense chiefs was postponed indefinitely. The African Union is expected to hold a meeting on Monday to discuss Niger’s crisis. The group’s Peace and Security Council could overrule the decision if it felt that wider peace and security on the continent was threatened by an intervention.

The delay of the defense chiefs’ meeting to discuss the “standby” force shows that ECOWAS views the use of force as a last resort, said Nate Allen, an associate professor at the Africa Center for Strategic Studies.

“Given the likely challenges an intervention would face, (the use of force would) require a high degree of consensus and coordination not just within ECOWAS, but within the African Union and international community writ large,” he said.

But those with ties to the junta say they are preparing for a fight, especially since the soldiers are unwilling to negotiate unless ECOWAS acknowledges its leader, Gen. Abdourahmane Tchiani, who overthrew the president, as the new ruler.

“ECOWAS is demanding that (the junta) immediately release President Bazoum and restore him as head of state. Is this a joke?” said Insa Garba Saidou, a local activist who assists Niger’s new military rulers with their communications and says he is in direct contact with them. “Whether Bazoum resigns or not, he will never be Niger’s president again.”

At least 2 militants killed after attack on Chinese convoy in Pakistan’s Gwadar

At least two militants were killed on Sunday in Pakistan’s southwestern Balochistan province, a local government official said.
At least two militants were killed on Sunday in Pakistan’s southwestern Balochistan province, a local government official said.
Updated 13 August 2023

At least 2 militants killed after attack on Chinese convoy in Pakistan’s Gwadar

At least two militants were killed on Sunday in Pakistan’s southwestern Balochistan province, a local government official said.
  • Chinese convoy reportedly included bulletproof vehicles, almost two dozen personnel
  • Chinese mission in Karachi issued safety warning following the incident on Sunday. Naimat Khan Karachi
Updated 13 August 2023
NAIMAT KHAN

KARACHI: At least two militants were killed on Sunday in Pakistan’s southwestern Balochistan province, a local government official said, after a separatist group carried out an attack on a convoy of Chinese engineers in Beijing-financed Gwadar port. 
The attack on the convoy, which has been claimed by the Balochistan Liberation Army, occurred on Sunday morning and was reportedly followed by hours-long intense gunfight with security forces in the province. 
 “Situation under control. Two terrorists killed, the Chinese are safe. Law enforcement agencies are combing the area,” Hamza Shafqat, Balochistan province’s information secretary, told Arab News via WhatsApp. 
The death toll was also confirmed by Inter-Services Public Relations, the media arm of the Pakistan army, which said that the militants used “small arms and hand grenades.” 
ISPR said there was “no harm to any military or civil persons.” 
Sunday’s attack took place in Gwadar, a strategic location central to the multibillion-dollar China Pakistan Economic Corridor, or CPEC, project, and occurred a day after Pakistan named Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, who is from Balochistan, as the caretaker prime minister. 
The Chinese convoy had carried 23 Chinese personnel and comprised three SUVs and a van, all bulletproof, China’s state media tabloid Global Times said on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.
“An IED exploded during the attack and the van was shot at, creating cracks in the glass,” Global Times wrote on X. 
The Chinese Consulate General in Karachi issued a safety warning following the incident, urging people to maintain high vigilance and strictly control large-scale gatherings due to the “severe security situation.” 
The separatist group BLA said in a statement that four Chinese nationals and nine military personnel were killed and several were injured, while a local source who requested anonymity for security reasons told Arab News that members of the Chinese convoy had been able to escape unharmed from the attack. 
Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, chief minister of Balochistan, condemned the “terrorist firing incident” in Gwadar. 
“The Chief Minister underscored his satisfaction that the incident did not result in any loss of life,” a statement quoting Bizenjo read. “The preservation of enduring peace in the province, including Gwadar, remains a shared commitment of both the public and the institutions.
Three Chinese language teachers and their Pakistani driver were killed in April last year, when a blast that also injured several others ripped through their van near Karachi University’s Confucius Institute. The attack was later claimed by BLA. 

Iowa legislator urges Arab-American state candidates to focus on local issues first

Iowa legislator urges Arab-American state candidates to focus on local issues first
Updated 13 August 2023
RAY HANANIA

Iowa legislator urges Arab-American state candidates to focus on local issues first

Iowa legislator urges Arab-American state candidates to focus on local issues first
Updated 13 August 2023
RAY HANANIA

CHICAGO: Iowa’s first elected Arab-American legislator, Sami Scheetz, said that he believes candidates who run for statewide offices should focus on local issues and leave Middle East issues to national office-holders.

In many instances, Arab and Muslims elected to local and state office have sought to address or impact foreign policy issues in the Middle East.

But Scheetz, whose mother is Syrian and Palestinian and whose father is white ethnic, is very proud of his Arab-American heritage and culture, which he said has had a long presence in Iowa, a Midwest, mostly farmland, state.

“Having that multicultural background I think was something that was extremely formative in shaping how I viewed the world and how I viewed politics, and through the lens that I view advocacy and organizing,” Scheetz told Arab News.

“I think having that different experience is extremely important to the work that I do at the Iowa House of Representatives. And being elected as the first Arab-American of the House of Representatives, or the legislature in general, here in Iowa, was extremely heartwarming for me. Because we in Cedar Rapids have over a 130-140-year history of a really prominent and really proud Arab-American community. We have the oldest mosque in North America, in Cedar Rapids. And in my legislative district we have an Arab-Christian church that has been around for generations. It is a part of the community here in Cedar Rapids that has been vocal, prominent and a group that I am very, very proud to be a product of.”

Scheetz, whose parents work helping immigrants, added: “Obviously growing up in an Arab household and having Arab relatives, there is no way you can get around not knowing what is going on in the Middle East and hearing a thousand different opinions on what is happening and on which country. It is something that is always in the back of my mind.”

The National Park Service identifies the Mother Mosque in Cedar Rapids, which dates from Feb. 15, 1934, as the first building to house Muslim services in America.

A Democrat, Scheetz was elected in November 2022 to represent the Iowa 78th House District, which has about 60,000 constituents and includes the city of Cedar Rapids. He said that his Arab heritage was not a major campaign issue in Iowa’s legislative race, although it was “extremely important” to him.

Scheetz said that voters he spoke with were first and foremost concerned about local issues in that state election and not on Middle East politics, which he said is something that states should not engage in and should leave to Federal office-holders.

“When I knock on doors and listen to people, even Arab-Americans included, the majority of what I heard about were things that we all talk about on a state level and national level campaign — it was our public education system, it was our health care system. It was at the time record inflation that people were facing and how that was impacting their family’s ability to buy basic things like groceries and gasoline or baby formula for younger parents. Those were the conversations that I was hearing over and over again and that is mostly what I focused on when I was running. It was focused mostly on Iowa in the Iowa legislature,” Scheetz said.

“That was the kind of message that I was discussing and listening to when I talked to voters. Middle East politics; I can argue not just the Middle East but foreign policy in general is not something that is on top of mind for a majority of American voters.”

He said Arab-Americans who do run for legislative seats or even local public offices should make issues that directly impact their constituents and their districts their priority and leave foreign policy to the nationally elected members of Congress and to the president.

“It just shouldn’t be the role of a state legislature to get involved in directly, really important US national security and foreign policy decisions. That is what we elect our Congress people for, our senators, and that is why we elect our president to lead and enact those foreign policy objectives. And there is a host of reasons why different communities including the Arab community should be organizing and activating around these issues,” Scheetz said.

Scheetz won without ever holding prior public office. He graduated from Georgetown University and worked on the re-election campaign of former president, Barack Obama. His experience also includes working to support US President Joe Biden, but he became familiar with many Middle East issues through his family life and while working in Dubai for the US State Department.

“It is an incredible part of my identity that I am extremely proud of. And I am very proud of, like I mentioned earlier, being the first Arab-American in our legislature from the community in Cedar Rapids, that has had such an old and proud Arab-American community,” Scheetz said.

“So, it is something that I think about all the time. It is something I am very proud of. But when it comes to the daily work of the state legislature, big foreign policy issues and issues like the census are not in our purview ... You wouldn’t want the state of Alabama, the state of Iowa and the state of Illinois all having different foreign policies on some of these (Middle East) questions that are extremely important to US National Security and Foreign policy.”

Scheetz criticized the failure of the US Census to identify Arab-Americans but said that they have been a strong presence in Iowa since the 19th century, with Christian and Muslim immigrants initially coming in large waves from Lebanon and Syria.

“It’s more of a federal issue that the United States Congress needs to address because the census is federal. Now that we have more Arab-American representation in Congress, I think hopefully that is something that can get passed,” he said of the absence of an Arab category on the US Census.

But he stressed: “Most foreign policy is in the purview of Congress and the president.”

Scheetz made his comments during an appearance on The Ray Hanania Radio Show, broadcast on the US Arab Radio Network and sponsored by Arab News, the voice of a changing region. The audio podcast of the interview is available at ArabNews.com

You can listen to the radio show’s podcast by visiting ArabNews.com/rayradioshow.

