Miss Universe cuts ties with Indonesian organizer as sexual harassment allegations swirl

Updated 14 August 2023
AP

  • The company founder, Poppy Capella, denied her involvement in the physical examination during the contest and said that she is against any kind of “violence and sexual harassment”
JAKARTA, Indonesia: The Miss Universe Organization has cut its ties with its Indonesian franchisee and will cancel an upcoming pageant in Malaysia after contestants complained to police, accusing local organizers of sexual harassment.
The New York-based organization said in a statement late Saturday it had decided to sever ties with PT Capella Swastika Karya, and its National Director, Poppy Capella.
Six contestants of a Miss Universe Indonesia pageant recently filed complaints with police, accusing local organizers of asking them to strip to their underwear for “body checks” for scars or cellulite, in a room with about two dozen people present, including men. Five of the contestants said they were then photographed topless.
“In light of what we have learned took place at Miss Universe Indonesia, it has become clear that this franchise has not lived up to our brand standards and ethics,” the Miss Universe Organization said on the social media site X, formerly known as Twitter.
The organization also said it would be canceling this year’s Miss Universe Malaysia as the Indonesian franchisee also holds the license for the pageant. It said it would make arrangements for the Indonesia 2023 title holder to compete in Miss Universe pageant to be held in El Salvador late this year.
The Miss Universe Indonesia pageant was held from July 29 to Aug. 3 to choose Indonesia’s representative to the 2023 Miss Universe contest, and was won by Fabienne Nicole Groeneveld.
PT Capella Swastika Karya is an Indonesian beauty company which took over the license for Miss Universe Indonesia in March from Yayasan Putri Indonesia or YPI, an Indonesian foundation that held the license for 30 years.
The company founder, Poppy Capella, denied her involvement in the physical examination during the contest and said that she is against any kind of “violence and sexual harassment.”
“I, as the National Director and as the owner of the Miss Universe Indonesia license, was not involved at all and have never known, ordered, requested or allowed anyone who played a role and participated in the Miss Universe Indonesia 2023 process to commit violence or sexual harassment through body checking,” she posted on social media late Saturday.
Hengki Haryadi, the Jakarta police director for general crimes, said Sunday that during a Miss Universe Indonesia pageant held in the capital, Jakarta, from July 29 to Aug. 3, the victims were forced to remove their clothes and were photographed naked for physical examination in a hotel ballroom.
“These victims feel forced to take off their clothes and pose inappropriately for body checking that traumatized them,” Haryadi said.
He added that police are still examining surveillance cameras from the scene. Investigators will interview the victims and provide psychological assistance, he said.
In its statement Saturday, the Miss Universe Organization said there are no measurements such as height, weight, or body dimensions required to join a Miss Universe pageant worldwide, and thanked the Indonesian contestants “who have bravery in speaking out.”
“To the women who came forward from the Indonesian pageant, we are sorry that this was your experience with our organization,” it said, adding that they are also evaluating their current franchise agreement and policies to prevent this type of conduct from occurring in the future worldwide.
Controversy over the pageant has been mounting in Indonesia, the world’s most populous Muslim-majority nation, which has a reputation as a tolerant, pluralist society that respects freedom of expression. Most Muslims in Indonesia, a secular country of 277 million people, are moderate, but a small hard-line fringe has become more vocal in recent years.
In 2013, several conservative Muslim groups staged a massive protest against Miss World competition in Indonesia, prompted the contest moved from Jakarta to the resort island of Bali, and all of the more than 130 contestants required to wear Bali’s traditional long sarongs instead of the sexy bikinis that are historical part of the competition.

 

 

Elon Musk says cage fight with Meta's Zuckerberg will be in Italy

Elon Musk says cage fight with Meta’s Zuckerberg will be in Italy
WASHINGTON: Elon Musk said Friday that his much-hyped cage fight with Mark Zuckerberg would take place in Italy, as authorities there confirmed talks about hosting a “great charity event.”
While any showdown between the two tech titans has yet to be officially confirmed, Musk said on his X social media platform — formerly known as Twitter — that arrangements were advancing.
“I spoke to the PM of Italy and Minister of Culture,” Musk wrote, referring to Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. “They have agreed on an epic location.”
Meta chief Zuckerberg responded on his Threads social network, posting a photo of himself shirtless and pinning down an opponent in his “backyard octagon.”
A martial arts enthusiast who has taken part in jiujitsu competitions, Zuckerberg said, “I love this sport and I’ve been ready to fight since the day Elon challenged me.”
“If he ever agrees on an actual date, you’ll hear it from me. Until then, please assume anything he says has not been agreed on.”
Italian Culture Minister Gennaro Sangiuliano confirmed speaking to Musk about “how to organize a great charity event evoking history” but said any match “will not be held in Rome.”
Musk apparently hopes the fight would take place in the ancient Colosseum, a UNESCO World Heritage site, posting about the idea in late June.
In a statement, Sangiuliano said any event with Musk would raise “a huge sum, many millions of euros, (that) will be donated to two important Italian pediatric hospitals.”
“It will also be an opportunity to promote our history and our archaeological, artistic and cultural heritage on a global scale,” he said.
Musk meanwhile said “everything done will pay respect to the past and present of Italy” and that proceeds will “go to veterans.”
He said the cage match would be managed by foundations run by himself and Zuckerberg and not by UFC, the Las Vegas-based mixed martial arts promoter.
UFC boss Dana White, still seeking participation in the event, told Mike Tyson’s podcast this week that he believed the fight would generate $1 billion in revenue.
Zuckerberg said in his Threads post that he would want to work with a professional organization such as the UFC to create a line-up that spotlights elite athletes in the sport.
The two tech tycoons, who have occasionally jousted from afar, became direct competitors after Zuckerberg’s Meta launched its Twitter-like Threads platform in early July.
In a slightly frivolous aside, Musk later Friday posted a phrase in Latin that translates as “it is delightful to play the fool occasionally.”
Musk did not mention a date for the proposed fight, but said he may need to undergo “minor surgery” to resolve a “problem with my right shoulder blade rubbing against my ribs.”
“Recovery will only take a few months,” he added.
The world’s richest person has a titanium plate holding two vertebrae together but said Friday it is currently “not an issue.”
 

Egypt dig unearths 41mn-year-old whale in desert

Egypt dig unearths 41mn-year-old whale in desert
CAIRO: Palaeontologists in Egypt have unearthed an extinct species of whale that lived 41 million years ago when whale ancestors were just completing their move from land to sea.
The team has dubbed the species “Tutcetus rayanensis” after the Egyptian boy king Tutankhamun and the Wadi El-Rayan Protected Area in Egypt’s Fayoum Oasis where the type specimen was found.
With an estimated length of 2.5 meters (eight feet) and a body mass of approximately 187 kilogrammes (410 pounds), Tutcetus is the smallest species so far found from the basilosaurids, the oldest known whales that lived exclusively in the water.
Team leader Hesham Sallam, of the American University in Cairo (AUC), said it was a “remarkable discovery that documents one of the first phases of the transition to a fully aquatic lifestyle.”
Basilosaurids “developed fish-like characteristics, such as a streamlined body, a strong tail, flippers and a tail fin, and had the last hind limbs visible enough to be recognized as ‘legs’, which were not used for walking but possibly for mating,” Sallam said in an AUC statement.
Erik Seiffert of the University of Southern California, a co-author of the team’s findings published in the review Communications Biology, said the Eocene fossil sites of Egypt’s Western Desert have long been the world’s most important for understanding the early evolution of whales and their transition to a fully aquatic existence.
Fayoum Oasis, some 150 kilometers (90 miles) southwest of Cairo, boasts Wadi Al-Hitan, the Valley of the Whales, a UNESCO World Heritage Site that has turned up hundreds of fossils of some of the earliest forms of whale.
Now an oasis in the Western Desert, Fayoum lay under a tropical sea in the Eocene period 56 to 34 million years ago.

Mystery in Dubai as mega-wheel stops turning

Mystery in Dubai as mega-wheel stops turning
DUBAI: Two years ago, Dubai’s skyscraper-studded skyline welcomed a Ferris wheel touted as the world’s largest, but it mysteriously stopped turning just months after opening.
The much-touted Ain Dubai (Dubai Eye) was designed as a tourist-luring landmark in the United Arab Emirates’ glam-hub, which is home to the world’s tallest building.
But now it stands idle for undisclosed reasons, its extravagant light fixtures the only parts seemingly still working.
“Ain Dubai remains closed until further notice,” says an official website for the attraction.
“We continue to rigorously work on completing the enhancement works that have been taking place over the past months.”
The wheel was supposed to close for just a month but its reopening has since been postponed indefinitely.
Those behind the project inaugurated in 2021 have failed to reply to enquiries.
At restaurants, shops and cafes built around the attraction, employees remain skeptical that the structure, which took around six years to build, will ever turn again.
“Last year they promised us that in winter it will be open, even now, they are saying that in (the coming) winter it will be open again,” said one employee at a nearby shop.
“But we’re not sure... it will,” said the man who asked to remain anonymous due to fear of reprisal.

The Dubai Eye, built by a consortium of international companies, is located in Bluewaters — a man-made island designed as a retail, residential and entertainment hub.
For more than a year, the main entrance to the attraction has remained closed and ticket booths abandoned. Only a slow trickle of tourists visit the site, snapping pictures of LED lights mounted on its exterior.
“I asked a security guard here about it and he told me that it doesn’t work,” said Marwan Mohammad, an Egyptian tourist.
“I asked him for the reason but he did not give me an answer,” said the 33-year-old business consultant.
In a city filled with record-breaking landmarks, the Dubai Eye stands at a height of 250 meters (825 feet), each of its legs the length of 15 London buses, according to Dubai’s tourism department.
Nearly twice as tall as the London Eye, it is the largest of its kind in the world.
Its 48 passenger cabins, all of them air-conditioned, can carry around 1,750 passengers on a single ride.
Ticket prices range between 100 dirhams (about $27) and 4,700 dirhams (about $1,280), with luxury passes and private cabins on offer.
“The view was very beautiful from above,” said Mohammad who experienced the 38-minute ride before it closed, adding however, that it moved “too slowly.”

With no official explanation, rumors are rife on the Ferris wheel’s apparent technical issues, especially among employees at Bluewaters.
They all spoke on condition of anonymity, fearing repercussions from authorities or their employers.
“This is a man-made island. I heard that (the wheel) is heavier than the island itself, that’s why it is very dangerous,” said a waiter at a nearby restaurant, adding that it had been noisy during its few months of operation.
“Now... it’s only for show, just for the lighting and that’s it.”
The giant wheel, made of more steel than the Eiffel Tower, features prominently on the list of Dubai’s top tourist attractions.
They include the Dubai Frame monument and Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest building.
Patrick Clawson, research director at the Washington Institute for Near East Policy, said official silence on the Ferris wheel suggested a complicated problem.
UAE authorities are generally “quick to provide information if they” have a solution, he said.
But with the Dubai Eye, “whatever the problem, the authorities are not confident they have a solution,” he told AFP.

Musk says his cage fight with Zuckerberg will be streamed on X

Musk says his cage fight with Zuckerberg will be streamed on X
NEW YORK: Elon Musk says his potential in-person fight with Mark Zuckerberg would be streamed on his social media site X, formerly known as Twitter.
The two tech billionaires seemingly agreed to a “cage match” face-off in late June. Zuckerberg is actually trained in mixed martial arts, and the CEO of Facebook’s parent company Meta posted about completing his first jiu jitsu tournament earlier this year.
“Zuck v Musk fight will be live-streamed on X,” Musk wrote in a post Sunday on the platform. “All proceeds will go to charity for veterans.”
On his Threads social media account, Zuckerberg responded: “Shouldn’t we use a more reliable platform that can actually raise money for charity?”
Musk said earlier Sunday he was training for the fight by lifting weights.
“Don’t have time to work out, so I just bring them to work,” Musk wrote.
Zuckerberg replied on Threads: “I’m ready today. I suggested Aug 26 when he first challenged, but he hasn’t confirmed. Not holding my breath. I love this sport and will continue competing with people who train no matter what happens here.”
Whether or not Musk and Zuckerberg actually make it to the ring in Las Vegas has yet to be seen — especially as Musk often tweets about action prematurely or without following through. But even if their cage match agreement is all a joke, the banter has gained attention.
It all started when Musk, who owns X, responded to a tweet about Meta preparing to release a new Twitter rival called Threads. He took a dig about the world becoming “exclusively under Zuck’s thumb with no other options” — but then one Twitter user jokingly warned Musk of Zuckerberg’s jiu jitsu training.
“I’m up for a cage match if he is lol,” Musk wrote.
Representatives of X, Meta and Ultimate Fighting Championship, which owns the venue where the fight might take place, didn’t immediately respond to emails seeking comment.
Musk’s push to stream the video live on X comes as he aims to turn the platform into a “digital town square.” However, his much-publicized Twitter Spaces kickoff event in May with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announcing his run for president struggled with technical glitches and a near half-hour delay.
Musk had said the problems were due to “straining” servers because so many people were trying to listen to the audio-only event. But even at their highest, the number of listeners listed topped out at around 420,000, far from the millions of viewers that televised presidential announcements attract.

Saudi woman goes back to school at 110

Nawda Al-Qahtani thanked the Kingdom’s leaders for their efforts to eradicate illiteracy. (Supplied)
Nawda Al-Qahtani thanked the Kingdom’s leaders for their efforts to eradicate illiteracy. (Supplied)
MAKKAH: A Saudi woman has proven the old adage “better late than never” by going back to school — at the age of 110.

Nawda Al-Qahtani returned to her studies with the help of Al-Rahwa Center in the Umwah governorate in the Kingdom’s southwest.

The mother-of-four — her oldest child is 80 and the youngest is in his 50s — told Arab News that learning to read and write has transformed her life.

Since joining an illiteracy eradication program at the center several weeks ago, she has attended school every day along with more than 50 others.

Everyone must join hands to eliminate illiteracy so as to obtain a distinctive formal education that serves our sons and daughters alike and helps them obtain good job opportunities in the future.

Mohammed Al-Qahtani, Son of Nawda Al-Qahtani

The students of all ages are taught the basics of the alphabet and some verses of the Qur’an.

Al-Qahtani said she enjoys the lessons and makes sure she completes her homework by the end of each day.

The Ministry of Education's branch in Bisha shared a post on X about Al-Qahtani in which the 110-year-old expresses her gratitude toward the Kingdom’s leaders for their efforts to eradicate illiteracy.

Contemplating a return to study “was a difficult matter, especially for someone over 100 years of age,” she told Arab News.

However, she said the move was long overdue and she should have completed her schooling many years ago.

Al-Qahtani expressed regret over the years that have passed without improving her education, adding that it “certainly would have changed a lot in my life and the lives of others.”

The delay was not due to an individual issue in her life, she said, but was common for hundreds of girls from the region’s rural areas and villages, who were unable to complete their studies because of the geographical isolation.

Al-Qahtani’s four children support her studies and are optimistic about the new development in her life. They also believe that it is long overdue, but was delayed by God’s will.

Her 60-year-old son Mohammed told Arab News that he takes his mother to the center every morning and waits for her at the end of classes.

He is happy and proud that she is learning something new every day.

“We certainly know that this matter is not easy for our mother, who is over 110 years old. But it is a step that makes all members of the family feel proud.

“We really wish we could go back in time to provide her with the best educational services.”

The governorate has only one high school for girls, which puts it under huge pressure, he said.

Al-Qahtani added that he hopes the authorities will establish more schools for public education so that others can become literate and complete their education.

The country’s leaders are keen to combat and eliminate illiteracy in all regions of the Kingdom, he added.

“We would like our governorate to be completely free of illiteracy. Everyone must join hands to eliminate illiteracy so as to obtain a distinctive formal education that serves our sons and daughters alike and helps them obtain good job opportunities in the future.”

 

