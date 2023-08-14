Hunter Biden counsel says US prosecutors reneged on plea deal

The legal counsel for US President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, said late on Sunday that prosecutors had reneged on a “previously agreed-upon plea agreement.” US Special Counsel David Weiss said on Friday that Hunter Biden may be headed for a criminal trial and that talks between the two sides have broken down. In July, Hunter Biden’s proposed deal with prosecutors to plead guilty to tax charges and avoid a gun charge hit a snag when the judge in the case said she needed more time to review their agreement. The parties ultimately agreed that the deal would only grant Biden immunity on a limited set of tax, drug and firearm offenses. Hunter Biden’s lawyers said in the filing on Sunday addressed to US District Judge Maryellen Noreika that “consistent with their terms,” he signed both agreements, and was willing to waive some rights, and to accept responsibility for his past mistakes. “While counsel for the defendant are still prepared to respond to the questions Your Honor posed at the July 26 hearing, in light of the United States’ decision on Friday to renege on the previously agreed-upon Plea Agreement, we agree that those issues are moot at this point.”
Updated 14 August 2023
Reuters
TAIPEI: If Taiwan is safe then the world is safe and Taiwan will not back down in the face of authoritarian threats, the island’s vice president told supporters on a US visit that Beijing has condemned, while reiterating a willingness to talk to China.
William Lai, also frontrunner to be Taiwan’s next president at January elections, is in the United States on what is officially a transit stop on his way to Paraguay for the inauguration of its new president. Paraguay is one of only 13 countries to maintain formal ties with the Chinese-claimed island.
Taiwan and the United States both say the stopovers, including one in San Francisco on the way back, are routine, but China has denounced them and called Lai a separatist “troublemaker.”
In comments at a lunch in New York on Sunday, Lai said that “if Taiwan is safe, the world is safe, if the Taiwan Strait is peaceful, then the world is peaceful,” according to a read out from Taiwan’s presidential office.
“We are already on the right track. Don’t be afraid and turn back because of the increased threat from authoritarianism. We must be brave and strong to continue to grow Taiwan on the road of democracy,” he said.
China has a particular dislike of Lai, who has previously described himself as a “practical worker for Taiwan independence,” a red line for Beijing which has never renounced the use of force to bring the island under its control.
Lai has pledged to maintain peace and the status quo.
Lai reiterated in New York that on the basic of dignity and parity he was “very willing” to talk to China and seek peace and stability, following Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen’s policies.
But Lai said he will protect Taiwan’s sovereignty, that only Taiwan’s people can decide their future and that the Republic of China — Taiwan’s formal name — and the People’s Republic of China are “not subordinate to each other.”
Both Taipei and Washington are aiming for the US stopovers to be low-key, and have called on China not to take any provocative action in response.
Updated 14 August 2023
AP
SEOUL, South Korea: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un made another inspection tour of major munitions factories and ordered a drastic increase in production of missiles and other weapons, state media said Monday, days before South Korea and the US begin annual military drills that North Korea views as an invasion rehearsal.
Kim’s push to produce more weapons also comes as US officials believe Russia’s defense minister recently talked with North Korea about selling more weapons to Russia for its war with Ukraine.
The Korean Central News Agency said Kim visited factories producing tactical missiles, mobile launch platforms, armored vehicles and artillery shells on Friday and Saturday.
During a stop at the missile factory, Kim set a goal to “drastically boost” production capacity so the facility can mass produce missiles to meet the needs of frontline military units, KCNA said.
“The qualitative level of war preparations depends on the development of the munitions industry and the factory bears a very important responsibility in speeding up the war preparations of the (North) Korean People’s Army,” Kim said, according to the report.
Visiting other factories, Kim called for building more modern missile launch trucks and said there is an urgent need to boost production of large-caliber multiple rocket launcher shells “at an exponential rate,” the report said. Kim also drove a new utility combat armored vehicle, KCNA said.
Kim has been focusing on enlarging his nuclear and missile arsenals since his high-stakes diplomacy with then US President Donald Trump collapsed in 2019. Since the start of 2022, Kim’s military has conducted more than 100 missile tests, many of them in the name of warning the US and South Korean over their expansion of joint military training exercises.
North Korea could perform more weapons tests soon as the US and South Korea are set to start their summer military exercises later this month. North Korea calls the US-South Korean training a practice for an invasion. The allies say they have no intentions of attacking North Korea.
KCNA quoted Kim as saying North Korea must have “an overwhelming military force and get fully prepared for coping with any war” with the power to “surely annihilate” its enemies.
Many experts say Kim eventually aims to use his modernized weapons arsenals to wrest US concessions, such as sanctions relief, whenever diplomacy resumes with Washington.
Earlier this month, the White House said US intelligence officials had determined that Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu spoke to North Korean officials during a visit to Pyongyang last month about increasing the sale of munitions to Moscow for its war in Ukraine.
North Korea has denied American claims that it shipped artillery shells and ammunition to Russia. But the North has publicly supported Russia over the war and hinted at sending workers to help rebuild Russian-occupied territories in Ukraine.
Kim has been trying to beef up ties with China and Russia in the face of US-led pressure campaigns over its nuclear program and pandemic-related economic difficulties.
Updated 34 min 13 sec ago
Reuters
Days after the Taliban administration in Afghanistan announced in July that all women’s beauty salons must be closed within a month, videos on social media showed groups of women protesting on the streets in Kabul, as well as in their homes, with many holding signs that read: “Bread, justice, work.”
Since taking over Kabul on Aug. 15, 2021, the Taliban administration has barred girls and women from high schools, colleges, universities and most jobs, including working for the United Nations and non-government organizations.
Afghan women have pushed back, taking to the streets to oppose the Taliban, and moving their protests indoors and online as arrests and violent crackdowns grew, according to research by the Center for Information Resilience, a non-profit.
Organizing through WhatsApp and Telegram groups, Afghan women have posted pictures and videos of the protests on Facebook, Instagram and X — formerly known as Twitter, drawing attention to the worsening crisis, and enabling international rights groups to document abuses and opposition to the Taliban.
“The images of women protesting on the streets have been the single most important factor in compelling the international community not to look away,” said Heather Barr, women’s rights associate director at Human Rights Watch.
“The indoor protests feel like a valuable way of saying, in between the very risky street protests: “We’re still here. Just because you don’t see us on the streets every day it does not mean that our resistance is over,“” she said.
Several of the indoor protests are organized by the Purple Saturdays Movement, a women’s rights group that was formed two days after the fall of Kabul, and has hundreds of members.
It moved its demonstrations indoors after dozens of its members were arrested and imprisoned, said founder Maryam Marof Arwin, a former television news anchor.
“Even broadcasting our protests on sociahl media networks, we are insulted, warned, and threatened with prison and death by the Taliban and their supporters,” she said.
“But we will not give up our fight to bring the crimes of the Taliban to the eyes and ears of the world,” she told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.
Mapping protests
The Taliban banned the Internet when they first controlled Afghanistan in the late-1990s, but have since embraced social media to broadcast their messages and attack critics. They have said they plan to upgrade the country’s Internet networks to 4G.
While Facebook and YouTube continue to block many Taliban accounts, supporters of the regime are known to criticize and harass women’s rights activists on these platforms, even as girls and women struggle with limited mobile phone ownership and poor Internet access that impede education and livelihoods.
That has also made it harder to access and verify online evidence of protests and rights violations in the country, said David Osborn, team leader of Afghan Witness at the Center for Information Resilience.
Afghan Witness, which was set up in October 2021, has a portal where citizens can upload their own evidence of abuse. But much of the data is generally collected by investigators monitoring social media channels because many witnesses are “too scared to upload video footage themselves,” Osborn said.
There is a “high level of false and misleading information circulating” in the country, so photographs and videos on social media are verified and archived using open source techniques such as geolocation and chronolocation, he said.
While images of indoor protests can be easier to find online, they cannot be geolocated or verified because they usually consist of just one piece of recorded footage, as compared to outdoor demonstrations that may have multiple videos from participants and witnesses, Osborn said.
Between March 1 and June 27 this year, Afghan Witness recorded and analyzed 95 separate women’s protests across the country, of which 84 were held indoors, with several demonstrations during talks in Qatar between envoys of the United States, China and other nations with the Taliban.
As outdoor protests have dropped, “the number and geographic spread of indoor protests appears to be increasing, with more groups in more locations,” said Osborn.
“These protests appear to be aimed at showing solidarity within the community and raising awareness of the situation of Afghan women with international audiences, rather than reaching domestic audiences or confronting the Taliban,” he added.
‘Not afraid’
In the visuals of protests posted on social media, more than half the women appear fully covered, and about a third are partially covered by veil, a mask or a poster. A woman sometimes reads a statement of demands or grievances.
“The reason for wearing a face covering is so they cannot be identified by the Taliban,” said Arwin of the Purple Saturdays Movement.
“But we have a number of women who participate in demonstrations without covering their faces to motivate other women to not be afraid. They are of the opinion that if we are afraid and silent, it is the biggest weapon for the Taliban against us,” she said.
Still, with growing repression and abuse and threats directed at the protesters, the biggest concern is “not whether or not the data from protesters may get harder to find, but whether the women feel like there is little point in continuing to share their act of protest,” Osborn said.
“The protesters may feel their actions go unseen.”
For now, women’s groups are preparing to hold protests on Aug. 15 to mark the second anniversary of the fall of Kabul, despite the risk of violence and imprisonment.
“We are protesting less than before on the street, just to keep the girls and women safe. But we are going to have a street protest on August 15,” said Zholia Parsi, a women’s rights activist.
“In a country where the whole world has turned its back on the women, any kind of movement is not without risks. It is very difficult, but we have to fight ... we are not afraid.”
Updated 14 August 2023
AFP AP
VATICAN CITY: The number of migrants dying in the Mediterranean is an “open wound” for humanity, Pope Francis said Sunday after a week marked by a string of deadly shipwrecks.
At his weekly Angelus prayer, the 86-year-old pontiff offered his prayers for the 41 people reported missing on Wednesday by four survivors brought to safety on the Italian island of Lampedusa.
He recalled “with pain and shame” UN figures showing more than 2,000 migrants have lost their lives in the Mediterranean Sea since the start of the year.
“It is an open wound in our humanity,” he told pilgrims gathered in St. Peter’s Square.
“I offer encouragement to the politicians and diplomats who are seeking to heal it, in a spirit of solidarity and brotherhood.”
He also hailed “the commitment of all those who work to prevent shipwrecks and rescue sailors.”
Francis — who regularly urges better treatment of those who flee their homes for a better life elsewhere — had this week already warned against becoming “indifferent” to the deaths.
A spokesman for the UN migration agency, the International Organization for Migration (IOM), said Saturday that “at least 2,060” migrants had lost their lives in the Mediterranean since January 1.
Of those, more than 1,800 died in the Central Mediterranean, the route from North Africa to Italy and Malta, he said — more than twice as many as in the same period last year.
In the latest incident, two Tunisians including a baby died when their boat sank Saturday shortly after leaving the shores of the North African country, the coast guard said.
On Monday judicial officials reported the deaths of 11 migrants in a shipwreck off Sfax, with dozens more missing.
The eastern Tunisian port city located about 130 kilometers (80 miles) from Lampedusa has emerged as a key migrant launchpad.
According to the four survivors who were rescued by a merchant ship in the Central Mediterranean last week as they drifted in a smugglers’ engineless boat, they had been tossed into the sea when towering waves knocked over their vessel and that 41 fellow passengers didn’t survive.
Separately, a charity vessel carried out 15 rescue operations and the Italian coast guard on Sunday recovered a body off the western coast of Sicily from a shipwreck.
Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni has repeatedly encouraged Tunisia to put an end to the near daily launching of multiple vessels from its ports. But in the last 10 days there has been a spate of boats capsized, shipwrecked or otherwise in distress. Tens of thousands of migrants have set out this year from northern African shores to try reach Europe.
Since Friday, migrants rescued from more than 60 boats stepped ashore on Lampedusa island, including some 400 people early Sunday. Those arrivals swelled to 2,000 the number of asylum-seekers in the island’s temporary migrant residence, which is supposed to house no more than about 450, said Pierluigi De Ascentiis, from the Italian Red Cross, which manages the structure.
With so many boats setting out from Tunisia, migrants were reaching tiny islands they only occasionally land on, including Marettimo, a remote rocky fishing isle in the Egadi Archipelago off western Sicily.
The Italian coast guard on Sunday recovered a man’s body from a shipwreck of a rubber dinghy a day earlier near Marettimo, Italian state TV quoted a Trapani-based port official, Gulgielmo Cassone, as saying. Nine migrants were rescued by the coast guard. State TV said one person was believed missing, and a coast guard helicopter was deployed in the search.
On Pantelleria, an arid island noted for its VIP vacation homes, 250 migrants set foot without need of rescue on Saturday, the Corriere della Sera daily said.
While the large minority of migrants reaching Italian shores in the last few days had set out from Tunisia, a rescue boat operated by the humanitarian group Emergency was sailing on Sunday toward Naples with 76 migrants whose vessel had set out on Thursday from Libya. It capsized in international waters within Malta’s search-and-rescue zone, the organization said. The migrants come from Egypt, Syria, Ethiopia and Eritrea and include seven women and 24 minors, the youngest 7 months old, it said.
Months ago, Meloni’s right-wing government, whose coalition partner is the staunchly anti-migrant League party, sought to limit the time charity boats are at sea on rescue missions. It contends they essentially encourage smugglers to launch vessels in hopes that humanitarian groups will ultimately ensure the passengers’ safe arrival.
Under the crackdown, humanitarian boats are supposed to immediately head to port after each rescue operation and not stay at sea to help others.
But lately, it appears that charity ships in the central Mediterranean Sea are increasingly playing rescue roles, as the number of migrants reaching Italy by sea so far this year — some 95,000, according to Interior Ministry figures — is more than double the number in the same period last year.
The charity ship Ocean Viking, in a recent 48-hour-period, carried out 15 separate rescue missions under the direction of the Italian coast guard, its most ever. Ocean Viking’s operator, the humanitarian organization SOS Mediterranee, said most of the 623 rescued from vessels that set out from Tunisia are from Sudan, Guinea, Burkina Faso, Ivory Coast, Benin and Bangladesh.
The inquiry follows a judge’s recommendation in 2021 that the government investigate alleged security failures in the lead-up to the attack
Updated 14 August 2023
AFP
OMAGH, United Kingdom: Victims’ families, survivors and dignitaries gathered on Sunday to mark the 25th anniversary of the Omagh bombing, the deadliest attack in the period of sectarian violence in Northern Ireland known as the “Troubles.”
On 15 August, 1998, a massive car bomb planted by dissident republicans tore through Omagh’s busy town center killing 29 people and injuring 220.
The memorial service, organized by victims’ groups and the town’s churches forum, was held in Omagh Memorial Garden with a separate, private service to be held for families on Tuesday, the actual anniversary.
The 1998 blast took place four months after the signing of peace accords aimed at ending three decades of conflict over British rule in Northern Ireland that claimed 3,000 lives.
Perpetrated by the Real IRA, a dissident republican group opposed to the peace deal, the attack rallied the public around the Good Friday Agreement struck between pro-UK Unionists and pro-Ireland Nationalists.
Sunday’s memorial began with a traditional lament played on Uilleann pipes, the national bagpipe of Ireland, followed by hymns, bible readings and prayers in English, Spanish and Irish, reflecting the nationalities of those who died.
The names of the 29 victims were read out and a period of silence was held in their honor.
After a blessing by Catholic and Protestant clergy, Michael Gallagher, whose 21-year-old son Aidan died in the attack, offered thanks to “those we have lost upon the way who were instrumental in rebuilding the hearts and minds of those affected by this atrocity.”
He called the memorial “a powerful testimony to the community spirit and cohesion 25 years after our small town was ripped apart.”
Northern Ireland Office minister Jonathan Caine and Irish Minister of State for European Affairs and Defense Peter Burke were among those paying their respects.
Earlier this year, the UK government announced an independent inquiry into the Omagh bomb to probe whether the attack could have been prevented.
The inquiry follows a judge’s recommendation in 2021 that the government investigate alleged security failures in the lead-up to the attack.
Victims’ families and survivors of the blast have faced years of legal wrangling over the bombing through a series of inquests, criminal and civil cases and appeals, but nobody has ever been convicted for the atrocity.
In February, senior police officer John Caldwell was shot in an assassination attempt by dissident republicans on the outskirts of Omagh.
The attack, which was later claimed by the New IRA, recalled the routine targeting of police officers during the Troubles.
The last police officer murdered by dissident republicans, Ronan Kerr, was killed in Omagh in 2011 when a car bomb exploded outside his home.
The UK government in March raised the Northern Ireland terror threat level in response to Caldwell’s shooting, citing a continuing threat of political violence.
Tensions have run high in Northern Ireland since the UK’s departure from the European Union, with the province’s largest pro-UK party collapsing its power-sharing institutions over post-Brexit trading rules.