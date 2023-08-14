You are here

  • Home
  • Moody’s assigns Aa2 rating with stable outlook to APICORP 

Moody’s assigns Aa2 rating with stable outlook to APICORP 

Moody’s assigns Aa2 rating with stable outlook to APICORP 
Short Url

https://arab.news/yfcwu

Updated 32 sec ago
Arab News

Moody’s assigns Aa2 rating with stable outlook to APICORP 

Moody’s assigns Aa2 rating with stable outlook to APICORP 
Updated 32 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Affirming the strong business profile of the Arab Petroleum Investments Corp., global credit rating agency Moody’s Investors Service has assigned the company a long-term issuer rating of Aa2 with a stable outlook.

The move reflects APICORP’s ample liquidity driven by its well-diversified funding structure and shareholder support, according to a press statement.  

Aa2 is the third-highest long-term credit rating that Moody’s assigns to high-quality fixed-income securities with very low credit risk. The rating also indicates the company’s high ability to repay short-term debts.  

“Despite credit challenges, including the geopolitical environment in borrower countries and high portfolio and shareholder risks arising from the global carbon transition, APICORP’s asset quality remains unaffected thanks to its strong corporate governance and risk management practices,” said Moody’s.  

Mehdi Rizvi, acting chief risk officer and head of credit risk at APICORP, said that the rating given by Moody’s indicates the company’s strong governance and risk management caliber.  

“We are proud that Moody’s has reaffirmed our Aa2 rating. In line with our strategy, we are committed to transforming our current credit-negative exposure to the global carbon transition into a credit-positive exposure by potentially expanding our portfolio in carbon-reducing sectors over time,” explained Rizvi.  

In addition to Moody’s Aa2 rating, APICORP also holds ratings of AA and AA- from Fitch and S&P Global, respectively.  

APICORP, which is a multilateral lender focused on the energy sector, had reported a net income of $164 million in 2022, up 40 percent compared to the same period of the previous year. Last year, APICORP’s investment portfolio assets grew by $191 million to $1.2 billion.  

In 2022, the lender’s gross operating income also rose by 62 percent year on year to $198 million, reflecting an 8 percent increase above the budgeted income. 

Headquartered in Alkhobar, APICORP is owned by the 10 member states of the Organization of Arab Petroleum Exporting Countries, including Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Kuwait. 

It was set up in 1975 to extend financial support to Arab countries in the energy sector. 

Topics: Moody’s Investor Service Arab Petroleum Investments Corporation (APICORP)

Related

Assets allocated to APICORP’s debut green bond reach $335m in 2022
Business & Economy
Assets allocated to APICORP’s debut green bond reach $335m in 2022

Oman Air Cargo volumes surge 42% in H1

Oman Air Cargo volumes surge 42% in H1
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

Oman Air Cargo volumes surge 42% in H1

Oman Air Cargo volumes surge 42% in H1
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Oman Air Cargo’s push to increase capacity has seen its freight volumes surge 42 percent in the first half of 2023 compared to the corresponding period of 2022, despite challenging market conditions.

Total cargo revenue in first six months of the year surpassed 22.3 million Omani rials ($57.9 million), reflecting the airline’s resilience of operations, according to a statement.

This falls in line with the national carrier’s goal of retaining its strong position in the market, the statement added.

Topics: Oman Air Oman Air Cargo

Related

Oman Air OKs restructuring plan to reduce mounting debt
Business & Economy
Oman Air OKs restructuring plan to reduce mounting debt

Red Sea Global launches world’s first zero-carbon 5G network with Zain KSA

Red Sea Global launches world’s first zero-carbon 5G network with Zain KSA
Updated 13 August 2023
Arab News

Red Sea Global launches world’s first zero-carbon 5G network with Zain KSA

Red Sea Global launches world’s first zero-carbon 5G network with Zain KSA
Updated 13 August 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: In an effort to accelerate sustainable and faster connectivity in Saudi Arabia, Red Sea Global has collaborated with mobile telecom operator Zain KSA to launch the first zero-carbon 5G network in the world.

The Public Investment Fund-owned multi-project developer behind the regenerative tourism destinations, the Red Sea and AMAALA, and Zain KSA introduced the project at the Six Senses Southern Dunes resort at the Red Sea, offering high-speed 5G connectivity in the region. It is fueled by 100 percent renewable energy from over 760,000 solar panels built by RSG.

“We aspire to be global pioneers of regenerative tourism development, adopting 100 percent renewable energy at our flagship destination, the Red Sea, and working toward the achievement of a 30 percent net conservation benefit by 2040. These ambitious goals demand ambitious partners, and our collaboration with Zain KSA transcends telecommunications, extending into sustainability and environmental protection,” said John Pagano, Group CEO at Red Sea Global.”

The project, powering the entire 28,000 sq. km. destination, will accomplish three main objectives: protecting the environment, reducing emissions by using renewable energy, and mitigating visual distortion.

Sultan bin Abdulaziz Al-Deghaither, CEO of Zain KSA, said: “By collaborating with ‘Red Sea Global,’ one of the world’s most visionary developers of sustainable development, we reaffirm our commitment to a shared vision that balances achieving human prosperity with the preservation of nature and its sustainability for future generations, as outlined by Saudi Vision 2030.”

Due to opening its doors to its first guests later this year, the Red Sea will consist of 50 resorts, offering up to 8,000 hotel rooms and more than 1,000 residential properties across 22 islands and six inland sites once completed.

Topics: rsg Zain KSA sustainability 5G Zero-carbon

Related

RSG signs global hotel brand Rosewood to manage 110-key property in AMAALA 
Business & Economy
RSG signs global hotel brand Rosewood to manage 110-key property in AMAALA 

Tadawul approves Riyad Capital as market maker for SABIC

Tadawul approves Riyad Capital as market maker for SABIC
Updated 13 August 2023
Arab News

Tadawul approves Riyad Capital as market maker for SABIC

Tadawul approves Riyad Capital as market maker for SABIC
Updated 13 August 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Investment banking firm Riyad Capital has received clearance from the Saudi Stock Exchange to conduct market-making activities on Saudi Basic Industries Corp. effective Aug. 16.

According to a statement to Tadawul, market-making obligations include a minimum 80 percent presence of orders, a minimum size of SR500,000 ($133,264) and a maximum spread of 0.30 percent.

Market making refers to providing liquidity to financial markets by facilitating the continuous buying and selling of securities.

The statement added that Riyad Capital will conduct market-making activities as defined in its regulations and procedures.

Last month, Riyad Capital partnered with the UAE’s BHM Capital to combine their market-making expertise.

This strategic collaboration aims to leverage their proficiency in enhancing liquidity and further strengthening the financial markets in the Gulf Cooperation Council region.

Both companies will combine their advanced trading technologies and expansive networks to offer efficient price discovery.

In July, Tadawul also approved Riyad Capital as a market maker for Al Rajhi Bank and Americana Restaurants International PLC.

Abdullah Alshwer, CEO of Riyad Capital, was quoted by Tadawul as saying that his company was pleased to be appointed as one of the first market makers on the Saudi Exchange for these two companies.

“As a leading investment company in Saudi Arabia, we are committed to providing liquidity and enhancing market efficiency for our clients.”

Market makers play a crucial role in providing liquidity to the market. Their constant presence ensures traders can easily buy or sell securities without waiting for a willing counterparty.

In 2022, Tadawul launched a market-making framework for its stock and derivatives markets to help ensure liquidity and raise price-determination efficiency.

Besides Riyad Capital, SNB Capital and Al Rajhi Capital are active market makers in the primary market.

According to the Arab Gulf States Institute in Washington, Tadawul uses the New York Stock Exchange’s Arca lead market maker program and 12 other market makers.

Topics: SABIC Saudi Basic Industries Corp. (SABIC) market making Riyad Capital 

Related

SABIC’s quarterly net profit for Q1 rises 128% to $176m
Business & Economy
SABIC’s quarterly net profit for Q1 rises 128% to $176m

Closing bell: TASI gains momentum on 1st day of the week, rises 122 points

Closing bell: TASI gains momentum on 1st day of the week, rises 122 points
Updated 13 August 2023
Arab News

Closing bell: TASI gains momentum on 1st day of the week, rises 122 points

Closing bell: TASI gains momentum on 1st day of the week, rises 122 points
Updated 13 August 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index gained 122.03 points, or 1.07 percent, to close at 11,546.15 on Sunday.    

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR4.59 billion ($1.22 billion) as 139 stocks advanced, while 74 retreated.     

The Kingdom’s parallel market Nomu rose 17.93 points, or 0.08 percent, to close at 23,598.63, while MSCI Tadawul Index soared 16.47 points, or 1.11 percent, to close at 1,500.34.    

The best-performing stock of the day was Fawaz Abdulaziz Alhokair Co. The company’s share price rose 10 percent to SR18.7.    

Other top performers included Etihad Atheeb Telecommunication Co. and Scientific and Medical Equipment House Co., whose share prices soared by 7.6 percent and 4.9 percent, respectively.     

The worst performer was Malath Cooperative Insurance Co., whose share price dropped 9.94 percent to SR22.56. 

On Nomu, Alwaha REIT Fund was the top gainer as its share price rose 9.05 percent to SR13.5.

Among the other major gainers on Nomu was Sure Global Tech Co., whose share price soared 5.79 percent to SR74.9.     

Gas Arabian Services Co. was among the top losers; its share price dropped 9.4 percent to SR7.06. 

The share price of Obeikan Glass Co. also slipped 3.97 percent to SR75. 

On the announcements front, Saudi Arabian Mining Co. reported a plunge of 91.3 percent in its net profit for the second quarter of 2023 on lower sales value and higher expenses.

The multi-commodity mining and metals company, Ma’aden, posted SR350.9 million in net profit in the second quarter, down from just over SR4 billion a year prior.  

“We are beginning to see an improvement in raw material pricing and, despite the challenging market environment, remain well placed to meet the growing long-term demand for our products,” Ma’aden CEO Robert Wilt said in a statement. 

Furthermore, Saudi Reinsurance Co., also known as Saudi Re, posted 134 percent higher net profits before zakat at SR81.93 million in the first half of 2023 versus SR34.9 million in the first half of 2022.  

On another note, Saudi-based Al Jouf Cement Co. achieved SR43.6 million in net profits after tax in the first six months of 2023, up from SR1.8 million during the same period last year.  

The surge was due to the increase in sales and average selling price and the decline in the cost of sales.

Another firm recording an increase in net profits in the first six months was Arabian Pipes Co., which reached SR46.4 million compared to only SR17.5 million in 2022. The surge was primarily attributed to a 272 percent increase in sales during that period.  

Moreover, Saudi Ground Services Co.’s net profits rebounded to SR89.9 million in the first half of 2023 from a net loss of SR85.9 million in the year-ago period.  

Topics: Closing Bell Tadawul All Share Index (TASI) MSCI Tadawul 30 Index Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul) nomu-parallel

Saudi pharmaceutical sector to boom as local manufacturing gains ground

Saudi pharmaceutical sector to boom as local manufacturing gains ground
Updated 13 August 2023
Arab News

Saudi pharmaceutical sector to boom as local manufacturing gains ground

Saudi pharmaceutical sector to boom as local manufacturing gains ground
  • Saudi Arabia’s pharmaceutical sector is projected to reach SR56.6 billion in 2027
Updated 13 August 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s pharmaceutical sector is set to receive a significant boost after the Kingdom’s National Industrial Development Center signed a tripartite memorandum of understanding with Jubail Pharma and RR Holding Co.  

The agreement is set to boost local manufacturing of chemical compounds used to produce pharmaceutical products.  

The partnerships will also help localize the manufacturing of active pharmaceutical ingredients, intermediate materials and chemicals for the industry and conduct studies on the investment landscape in the pharma sector.  

Jubail Pharma is one of the leading Saudi pharmaceutical production companies while RR Holding Co. is a UAE-based company that has operations in several manufacturing industries such as oil, gas, energy and textiles.  

NIDC stated that the MoU comes as part of the center’s strategy to boost local manufacturing, especially in the petrochemicals and pharma components sector, according to a release by the center’s official page on X.  

FASTFACTS

The Kingdom’s pharmaceutical sector is the largest in the Middle East in terms of investment size, encompassing around 30 percent of the region’s total value.

The Kingdom currently has 40 local factories in the pharma sector which cover 29 percent of Saudi Arabia’s needs with revenue exceeding SR1.5 billion ($399 million).

Saudi Arabia’s strategic location and strong logistics infrastructure make it an attractive base for pharmaceutical companies looking to expand their presence in the wider region.

NIDC also stated that the partnership will enhance the Kingdom’s local medicine manufacturing and ensure national security in terms of pharmaceutical products.  

The center aims to empower the Kingdom’s capabilities by creating an independent pharmaceutical sector to secure the country’s health needs.  

According to NIDC’s release, the Kingdom’s pharmaceutical sector is the largest in the Middle East in terms of investment size, encompassing around 30 percent of the region’s total value.  

The Kingdom currently has 40 local factories in the pharma sector which cover 29 percent of Saudi Arabia’s needs with revenue exceeding SR1.5 billion ($399 million).   

According to Fitch Solutions, the research arm of US-based Fitch Ratings, Saudi Arabia’s pharmaceutical market was valued at SR44 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach SR56.6 billion in 2027, with a compound annual growth rate of 5.2 percent.   

The Saudi government has also implemented regulatory reforms to encourage investment and support the development of the local pharmaceutical industry.   

Besides the domestic market, Saudi Arabia’s strategic location and strong logistics infrastructure make it an attractive base for pharmaceutical companies looking to expand their presence in the wider region.   

“Many companies have established regional headquarters or distribution centers in the country, using it as a hub to serve other markets in the Middle East and North Africa region,” added Fitch Solutions.  

Topics: Saudi pharmaceutical industry National Industrial Development Center Jubail Pharma RR Holding Co.

Related

Saudi Arabia to become destination for pharmaceutical sector: Fitch Solutions
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia to become destination for pharmaceutical sector: Fitch Solutions
‘Pharma industry in ICU’: Doctors stop surgeries amid shortage of medicines in Pakistan
Pakistan
‘Pharma industry in ICU’: Doctors stop surgeries amid shortage of medicines in Pakistan

Latest updates

Moody’s assigns Aa2 rating with stable outlook to APICORP 
Moody’s assigns Aa2 rating with stable outlook to APICORP 
Saudi authorities thwart attempt to smuggle 44 kilograms of khat
Saudi authorities thwart attempt to smuggle 44 kilograms of khat
Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu offers olive branch to reservists protesting against judicial overhaul
Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu offers olive branch to reservists protesting against judicial overhaul
Oman Air Cargo volumes surge 42% in H1
Oman Air Cargo volumes surge 42% in H1
Caretaker PM to take oath today on Pakistan’s 77th Independence Day
Caretaker PM to take oath today on Pakistan’s 77th Independence Day

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.