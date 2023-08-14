Two Saudi citizens jailed for 17 years for drug possession with intent to supply

RIYADH: The Digital Cooperation Organization on Monday announced the launch of the highly anticipated Digital Prosperity Awards to celebrate remarkable digital contributions, particularly those that advance the digital economy, which has a critical role in boosting development and growth.
The awards are structured around three core pillars, with each having individual award categories representing a crucial aspect of digital advancement.
The Digital Innovation Award recognizes outstanding initiatives that leverage disruptive technology solutions to drive significant positive change and advancement.
The Digital Transformation Award acknowledges exemplary efforts in utilizing digital technologies to enhance decision-making processes, foster progress and prosperity, and celebrate exceptional cooperation endeavors leveraging digital solutions to drive progress and prosperity.
The Empowering Society Award, meanwhile, honors exemplary initiatives that make use of ethical practices and principles in utilizing digital technologies for societal advancement and prosperity, recognizing outstanding contributions in leveraging digital innovations to address environmental challenges and promote sustainability for a prosperous future.
“The launch of the Digital Prosperity Awards is a significant milestone in recognizing outstanding digital contributions of the organizations that enable prosperity for all. We are looking forward to identifying the best digital innovators from the DCO’s member states and worldwide that benefit humankind,” said DCO Secretary-General Deemah Al-Yahya.
“The awards aim to acknowledge exceptional initiatives in adopting best practices, policies, and strategies to accelerate digital transformation in their respective countries. The objective is to accelerate digital economic advancement and lay the groundwork for constructive cooperation, cultivating shared vision and aspirations among all stakeholders,” she added.
Al-Yahya noted that the awards reinforce the DCO’s role as an information provider, advocator, facilitator and advisor to speed up sustainable growth of the digital economy and the digital transformation of member states, as well as to enhance welfare, social stability and cooperation to achieve digital prosperity for all.
A large and varied technical committee and judging panel of impartial global leaders, innovators and technical specialists will thoroughly assess the strongest nominees based on their initiatives tackling local, regional or global challenges in all economic sectors, fostering a more inclusive and digitally advanced world through cooperation and innovation.
In each category, there will be a winner from the public sector and one from the private sector or civil society, both exclusively representing DCO member states.
Winners from the private sector or civil society will be eligible for the DCO Member Prize for Digital Prosperity for All.
Additionally, there will be one finalist from global civil society for each category which is open to nominations from the public, and the ultimate recipient will be handed the DCO International Prize for Digital Prosperity for All.
To learn more about the award categories and the nomination process and submit or nominate a project, visit the official Digital Prosperity Awards website at: https://www.DigitalProsperityAwards.com