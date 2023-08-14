Two Saudi citizens jailed for 17 years for drug possession with intent to supply

Ithra’s creatives win big for Arabic content

DHAHRAN: Twenty-three winners of the second Arabic Content Enrichment Initiative were honored at an intimate ceremony on Sunday at the King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture in Dhahran.

The initiative was organized by the center, or Ithra, in partnership with the Kingdom’s Cultural Development Fund, which provides funding and other support for the sector.

There were 500 participants in the first edition of the event and over 900 in 2023.

The winning projects varied in style and scale but all had to be in Arabic.

The 23 winning projects were split into seven tracks: two awards went to documentary films, four to literature, four to digital publications, two to music, five to podcasts, five to mobile games and one for translation.

A representative of each project was present at the awards ceremony.

The celebration also included a thought-provoking panel session moderated by Ithra’s senior media relations specialist Eman Al-Khattaf.

The Arabic Content Enrichment Initiative, launched in 2020 by Ithra, was created to provide creators fresh opportunities in the cultural and creative sectors within the Kingdom. The support includes financing, marketing and logistical aid.

Ithra has been Saudi Aramco’s most ambitious social responsibility initiative, and the Kingdom’s largest advocate of creative content in the Arabic language.

Through a range of creative programs, Ithra has become a leader in world-class experiences that combine bilingual content focusing on culture, innovation and knowledge, designed to suit every age group and interest.