You are here

  • Home
  • Hezbollah chief lashes back at Israel ‘stone age’ war threats

Hezbollah chief lashes back at Israel ‘stone age’ war threats

This photo shows the head of Lebanon's Shiite movement Hezbollah Hassan Nasrallah, delivering a televised speech from an undisclosed location. (AFP file photo)
This photo shows the head of Lebanon's Shiite movement Hezbollah Hassan Nasrallah, delivering a televised speech from an undisclosed location. (AFP file photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/rm92w

Updated 17 sec ago
AFP

Hezbollah chief lashes back at Israel ‘stone age’ war threats

Hezbollah chief lashes back at Israel ‘stone age’ war threats
  • In a televised speech on Monday to mark the anniversary of the latest war in 2006 between Israel and the Lebanese armed group, Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah said: “You too will be returned back to the stone age... if you go to war with Lebanon”
Updated 17 sec ago
AFP

BEIRUT: The leader of Lebanon’s powerful Iran-backed Hezbollah movement said Monday his group could send Israel “back to the stone age,” in tit-for-tat threats following similar Israeli remarks as border tensions brew.
During a tour of the Lebanese-Israeli border last week, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant had threatened to send Lebanon “back to the stone age” should Hezbollah escalate tensions at the border.
In a televised speech on Monday to mark the anniversary of the latest war in 2006 between Israel and the Lebanese armed group, Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah said: “You too will be returned back to the stone age... if you go to war with Lebanon.”
The comments come amid increased tensions along the border area between Israel and Lebanon, which remain technically at war.
South Lebanon, near the Israeli border, is a Hezbollah stronghold and the site of sporadic incidents and skirmishes.
Hezbollah is the only Lebanese faction that kept its weapons after the end of the 1975-1990 civil war. It is considered a “terrorist” organization by many Western governments.
Nasrallah said it would take “a few high-precision missiles” for his group to destroy targets including “civilian and military airports, air bases, power stations... and the Dimona (nuclear) power station.”
If a future conflict “draws in the resistance axis... there will be no such thing called Israel anymore,” he said, referring to Hezbollah’s regional allies including some Palestinian factions and other Iran-backed groups.
Nasrallah also urged calm days after a Hezbollah ammunition truck overturned in a town near Beirut, triggering deadly clashes between Christian residents and members of the Shiite Muslim group.
One resident of Kahale and one Hezbollah member were killed by gunfire.
Nasrallah blamed unnamed politicians for stoking intercommunal tensions and “driving the country toward civil war.”
“Today my call is a call for reason,” he said addressing Lebanon’s Christian community.
“The interest of Lebanon, the Lebanese people and the resistance is for calm to prevail in Lebanon.”
The Lebanese army said it had seized the munitions from the truck after the incident in Kahale, a town in the mountains east of the Lebanese capital, on the road linking it to the Bekaa Valley bordering Syria.
 

 

Topics: Hezbollah Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah

Related

Israel threatens to ‘return Lebanon to stone age’ in any war with Hezbollah
Middle-East
Israel threatens to ‘return Lebanon to stone age’ in any war with Hezbollah
Update (L2R) King Abdullah II, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and his Palestinian counterpart Mahmud Abbas.
Middle-East
Three leaders blast Israel over chaos and violence in West Bank

Sudan army chief accuses paramilitary forces of committing war crimes

Sudan army chief accuses paramilitary forces of committing war crimes
Updated 20 sec ago
AP

Sudan army chief accuses paramilitary forces of committing war crimes

Sudan army chief accuses paramilitary forces of committing war crimes
  • Amnesty International has blamed both warring parties for committing deliberate killings of civilians as violence intensifies
Updated 20 sec ago
AP

WAD MADANI, Sudan: In a rare televised speech on Monday, the head of Sudan’s military accused the rival paramilitary force of committing war crimes as all-out civil war threatens to engulf the northeast African country.

Sudan was plunged into chaos in April when months of simmering tensions between the military, led by Gen. Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, and the Rapid Support Forces, commanded by Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo, exploded into open fighting in Khartoum and elsewhere.

In a speech broadcast on Sudan TV, Gen. Al-Burhan accused the RSF and Dagalo of committing violations under the falsehood of promising to restore democracy.

“How can you bring about democracy by committing war crimes?” he said, in a speech celebrating Sudan’s annual armed forces day.

The rights organization Amnesty International has accused both warring parties of committing extensive war crimes, including deliberate killings of civilians and mass sexual assault. 

In its 56-page report, the group said almost all rape cases were blamed on the RSF and its allied Arab militias.

In Darfur, the scene of genocidal war in the early 2000s, the conflict has morphed into ethnic violence, with the RSF and allied Arab militias targeting African communities in the western region, UN officials say.

Last week the violence intensified in South Darfur province, killing dozens. 

The Darfur Bar Association, a Sudanese legal group focusing on human rights in the western Darfur region, said at least five civilians died in crossfire during intense clashes between the military and the RSF in Nyala, South Darfur’s capital, on Friday.

Some 50 km west of Nyala, Arab tribesmen riding RSF vehicles raided the Kubum area of South Darfur last week, burning down the local market and sacking a police station, the legal group said in a separate statement. At least 24 people were killed during the attack, it said.

Last Month, Karim Khan, a prosecutor from the International Criminal Court, told the UN that he would be investigating alleged new war crimes and crimes against humanity committed in Darfur.

The near four-month conflict has also reduced the capital, Khartoum, to an urban battlefield. 

Across the city, RSF forces have commandeered homes and turned them into operational bases, residents and doctors groups say. 

The army, in turn, has struck residential areas from the air and with artillery fire.  Over 2.15 million people have since fled Khartoum state, according to UN data.

Meanwhile, Meta confirmed that it had suspended the RSF’s account and the account belonging to Dagalo. 

Meta told the AP in an email that the group had violated its Dangerous Organizations and Individuals policy but did not provide any further details.

On its website, Meta says the policy aims to clamp down on “organizations or individuals that proclaim a violent mission or are engaged in violence.”

The RSF did not respond to AP’s request for comment. 

The paramilitary and Dagalo still have active accounts on X, the platform previously known as Twitter.

Topics: Sudan Unrest

Related

Special Why Sudan’s conflict defies diplomacy and de-escalation
Middle-East
Why Sudan’s conflict defies diplomacy and de-escalation
Civilians recruited by the Sudanese army take part in military training in the Kassinger area of Sudan’s Northern State.
Middle-East
UAE rejects claim that it is supplying warring parties in Sudan with arms

Clashes break out in district of Libyan capital Tripoli

Clashes break out in district of Libyan capital Tripoli
Updated 6 min 23 sec ago
Reuters

Clashes break out in district of Libyan capital Tripoli

Clashes break out in district of Libyan capital Tripoli
Updated 6 min 23 sec ago
Reuters

TRIPOLI: Clashes broke out on Monday in a district of the Libyan capital Tripoli, residents said.

Interior minister assures Lebanon that security services are ready to protect citizens

Interior minister assures Lebanon that security services are ready to protect citizens
Updated 31 min 40 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Interior minister assures Lebanon that security services are ready to protect citizens

Interior minister assures Lebanon that security services are ready to protect citizens
  • Armed forces handled Kahale incident well, remain on alert to keep the peace says Mawlawi 
  • Authorities break up human trafficking network in north of country
Updated 31 min 40 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: Lebanon’s military and security services have increased their readiness to react and protect citizens amid a number of security developments, caretaker Interior Minister Bassam Mawlawi said on Monday.

The Central Security Council held a meeting on Monday attended by military, security and judicial officials after a truck belonging to Hezbollah overturned in Kahale last week.

The truck was carrying ammunition and the accident led to armed clashes between Hezbollah and local residents after armed men appeared at the scene, causing the death of one Hezbollah member and a civilian from the town.

A military source told Arab News the Lebanese Armed Forces was now in charge of the ammunition, adding “if the overturned truck had caught fire, it would have caused great harm.”

The source said the fate of the ammunition shipment would depend on the military officials supervising the investigation into the incident.

The shipment might be destroyed or remain with the army, or potentially be returned to Hezbollah based on the findings of the investigation.

“Let’s leave it to the military judiciary, as through the ongoing investigation, it will determine the purpose of its use upon its transfer,” said the source.

Three days after the Kahale incident, pro-Hezbollah social media activists published a video taken in Bekaa, featuring an armored convoy supposedly belonging to Hezbollah in a sign of strength.

Close-up pictures showed the armored vehicles parked inside metal tents, including Russian and American troop carriers, tanks, heavy machinery and machine cannons.

Addressing a press conference that followed the meeting of the Central Security Council, Mawlawi said that the security personnel handled the Kahale incident in a way that protected the citizens and kept the peace.

He emphasized the pivotal role played by the security and judicial apparatuses in achieving stability in the country.

The Kahale incident is not the only event to have stirred trouble in Lebanon in recent weeks. A few days ago, a Lebanese Forces supporter was killed by unknown assailants in Ain Ebel, with Hezbollah suspected of being behind the crime, which was caught on CCTV.

The investigation into the death is ongoing, said Malawi.

The Central Security Council’s meeting also discussed the violent clashes in the Palestinian refugee camp of Ain Al-Helweh, south Lebanon, two weeks ago between Fatah and extremist groups.

Mawlawi said the General Security Forces, the Lebanese Armed Forces and the follow-up committee were pursuing investigations and endeavors to control the matter and de-escalate tensions.

“We will not allow camps, especially the Ain Al-Helweh camp, to be a source of security disruption in any Lebanese region,” he added.

Mawlawi did not mention whether the council meeting discussed attempts to smuggle people across the border with Syria into Lebanon and from there onwards across the Mediterranean, though.

The army is currently intensifying measures to prevent such illegal operations, with smuggling set to increase until November due to favorable weather conditions.

The security source told Arab News: “Thirty Syrians were arrested last weekend while they were trying to enter Lebanon illegally and travel by sea through traffickers.”

The source added all those making the journey were Syrian residents and not refugees staying in Lebanon, and that more Syrians were seeking asylum in Europe through illegal smuggling networks.

In addition, the source revealed army intelligence recently shut down a major smuggling operation and arrested the Lebanese kingpin behind it, based in the northern town of Bebnine.

The operation included confiscating fishing boats in the northern border village of Al-Arida, used to take people to a larger transport vessel already at sea.

Smuggling operations were also taking place through Beirut International Airport, said the source.

On Sunday, Spanish police revealed that trafficking operations had been carried out by a criminal organization smuggling Syrian migrants from Lebanon to Spain, Germany and Norway in a scheme spanning three continents. 

Commenting on the case, the security source said: “These Syrians leave Beirut airport legally and we don’t know what happens after that. The problem isn’t caused by us.”

Topics: Lebanon

Related

Update Lebanon freezes bank accounts of former central bank governor and associates
Middle-East
Lebanon freezes bank accounts of former central bank governor and associates
The health of Hannibal Qaddafi has been deteriorating since he went on hunger strike on June 3.
Middle-East
Libya asks Lebanon to release Qaddafi’s detained son due to deteriorating health, officials say

Retired Israeli army chief and spy compares nation’s actions in West Bank to those of Nazi Germany

Retired Israeli army chief and spy compares nation’s actions in West Bank to those of Nazi Germany
Updated 41 min 52 sec ago
Arab News

Retired Israeli army chief and spy compares nation’s actions in West Bank to those of Nazi Germany

Retired Israeli army chief and spy compares nation’s actions in West Bank to those of Nazi Germany
  • Amiram Levin described his country’s occupation as “absolute apartheid” and added: ‘Walk around Hebron and you will see streets where Arabs cannot walk, just like what happened in Germany’
  • He said there has been no democracy in the West Bank since 1967 and the Israeli army is ‘standing by and watching the rampant settlers, and is beginning to be complicit in war crimes’
Updated 41 min 52 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: A retired Israeli army general, and former Mossad spy, has described his country’s occupation of the West Bank as “absolute apartheid,” and compared its methods with those once employed by Nazi Germany.

Amiram Levin, once the head of Israel’s Northern Command, the part of the armed forces responsible for policing the Lebanon and Syria border region, and a former deputy head of Mossad, also condemned far-right politicians close to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over rights abuses in the Palestinian territory.

Violence in the West Bank has escalated over the past 15 months amid increasingly frequent Israeli raids, rampages by Jewish settlers in Palestinian villages, and Palestinian street attacks. According to the UN, at least 196 Palestinians and 24 people in Israel have been killed during hostilities since January.

Speaking to Kan Reshat Bet radio on Sunday, Levin said there has been no democracy in the West Bank since 1967, and the Israeli army is “standing by and watching the rampant settlers, and is beginning to be complicit in war crimes.”

He has been outspoken in the past and made extreme comments about Palestinians, including in 2017 when he said they “deserved” to be occupied. Now, however, he has directed his anger toward the current right-wing Israeli government.

“Walk around Hebron and you will see streets where Arabs cannot walk, just like what happened in Germany,” he said.

In a thinly-veiled reference to Finance Minister Belazel Smotrich and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, he added: “I am not pitying the Palestinians, I am pitying us. We are killing ourselves from within. Bibi (Netanyahu) failed here; he placed criminals and draft dodgers in key positions, who in a civilized country would be sitting behind bars.”

Danny Danon, a senior figure within Israel’s ruling Likud party, rejected the comparisons with Adolf Hitler’s regime and said: “Those who compare us to Germany or the Nazi regime should be examined.”

Topics: Middle East Israel Palestine Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

Related

Israeli forces kill Palestinian, wound eight, in West Bank raid – news agency
Middle-East
Israeli forces kill Palestinian, wound eight, in West Bank raid – news agency
Israeli forces kill Palestinian man in West Bank
Middle-East
Israeli forces kill Palestinian man in West Bank

Lebanon freezes bank accounts of former central bank governor and associates

Lebanon freezes bank accounts of former central bank governor and associates
Updated 14 August 2023
Reuters

Lebanon freezes bank accounts of former central bank governor and associates

Lebanon freezes bank accounts of former central bank governor and associates
  • Salameh served as central bank governor in Lebanon from 1993 until July 31
  • In July, the French judiciary transferred seized assets belonging to Salameh and his associates to the Lebanese state
Updated 14 August 2023
Reuters

BEIRUT: Lebanon has frozen the bank accounts of former central bank governor Riad Salameh and four of his associates, a statement by the Special Investigation Commission said on Monday.
Lebanon has also lifted banking secrecy on the accounts of all five individuals, which include Salameh, his brother Raja, his son Nady, his former assistant Marianne Hoayek and Anna Kosakova, with whom Riad has a daughter, the statement said.
Salameh served as central bank governor in Lebanon from 1993 until July 31. He faces arrest warrants in France and Germany following investigations into whether he and his brother took $330 million in public funds from the Lebanese central bank while he was governor.
The brothers and Hoayek have all been charged in Lebanon over embezzlement and other financial crimes.
The Salameh brothers deny the charges. Nady Salameh has not responded to Reuters requests for comment. Lawyers for Hoayek and Kosakova have also not responded to Reuters requests for comment.
Salameh, in messages to Reuters, denied the allegations made by the three sanctioning countries and said he would challenge them. Some of his assets had already been frozen in previous investigations, he said.
In March 2022, the European Union’s criminal justice cooperation organization announced the freezing of some 120 million euros($130 million) of Lebanese assets in France, Germany, Luxembourg, Monaco and Belgium, in a case in which Munich prosecutors said Salameh was a suspect.
In July, the French judiciary transferred seized assets belonging to Salameh and his associates to the Lebanese state.
According to Lebanese law, the Special Investigation Commission is headed by the central bank governor. In the absence of an appointed successor for Salameh, first vice governor Wassim Mansouri heads the institution as acting governor. Monday’s statement was signed by Mansouri.

Topics: Lebanon Riad Salameh

Related

The health of Hannibal Qaddafi has been deteriorating since he went on hunger strike on June 3.
Middle-East
Libya asks Lebanon to release Qaddafi’s detained son due to deteriorating health, officials say
Lebanon’s former central bank governor cost country $7.7bn, report says
Middle-East
Lebanon’s former central bank governor cost country $7.7bn, report says

Latest updates

Hezbollah chief lashes back at Israel ‘stone age’ war threats
Hezbollah chief lashes back at Israel ‘stone age’ war threats
Russian central bank plans to intervene as ruble hits its lowest level since early in the war
Russian central bank plans to intervene as ruble hits its lowest level since early in the war
US warns businesses over troubled South Sudan
US warns businesses over troubled South Sudan
26 Nigeria troops killed in ambush, rescue helicopter crashes: military sources
26 Nigeria troops killed in ambush, rescue helicopter crashes: military sources
Experts gather in Riyadh to discuss Islamic finance
Experts gather in Riyadh to discuss Islamic finance

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.