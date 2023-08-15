‘Black Foam’ tells of survival in the face of insurmountable odds 

You are here

“Black Foam” is by award-winning author and journalist Haji Jabir. (Supplied)
CHICAGO: Translated into English in 2023 and longlisted for the 2019 International Prize for Arabic Fiction, “Black Foam” is by award-winning author and journalist Haji Jabir. Dawoud, sometimes known as David, and to others as Dawit, must find his place in the world because he has never belonged. But when he tries to settle down and secure a future, trouble finds him. His journey leads him from Eritrea, to Ethiopia, to Israel where he continuously changes identities to survive. Translated from Arabic into English by a powerhouse duo Sawad Hussain and Marcia Lynx Qualey, readers are immersed in a world of deception, desire, and survival.  

Jabir’s story begins in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on a chilly December day. A five bus convoy escorted by police cars is making its way from Meskel Square to the airport. The man in seat number 37 on the fourth bus is known as Dawit, and he and his fellow travelers are on their way to Israel from Gondar camp. The group is Beta Israel, but Dawit is an imposter. After having arrived from Endabaguna refugee camp in Ethiopia, Dawit is looking for resettlement in Europe.  

Always looking for the path with the least obstacles, and willing to do whatever it takes to reach his goal, Dawit befriends those who can further his journey. He lies to officials and eavesdrops on good advice, all of which he has been doing since he left Eritrea. But survival is tough and “sometimes survival is more to do with breaking others down than with keeping oneself out of harm’s way.” While Dawit suffers, he makes others suffer as he moves into his future, blending his past and present. He endures much of the same wherever he goes, but his goal of escape has never changed.  

The protagonist’s love of storytelling has helped him achieve his goals as he churns out tales for all those who will listen. His survival includes blending fact and fiction, experience and hearsay, creating and establishing a story to set him free. Jabir creates a character who is attached to no one and everyone at the same time. He is devoted to survival and has always been in this story that asks deep and profound questions on who we are as individuals.  

ALGIERS: Algeria has banned the movie “Barbie,” which had been showing at some cinemas in the country for several weeks, an official source and the local 24H Algerie news site said on Monday.

The official source said the film “promotes homosexuality and other Western deviances” and that it “does not comply with Algeria’s religious and cultural beliefs.”

Starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken, the movie sends Mattel Inc’s doll on an adventure into the real world. The film has topped $1 billion in box office ticket sales worldwide since its July 21 debut.

Lebanon and Kuwait have both also banned the film, but it is showing in the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Egypt.

Algeria’s Culture Ministry supervises the contents of films projected in cinemas and can stop them being shown.

DUBAI: French Algerian singer Lolo Zouai on Tuesday dropped her much anticipated single “Encore.” 

“ITS FINALLY OUT!! STREAM ENCORE!! (sic)” she wrote to her followers on Instagram, sharing a short clip of her dancing to the song.  

The song is produced by London-born music artist Oscar Scheller.  

Zouai’s fans seem to be excited for the song’s release.  

“I’ve been streaming all day miss Lolo,” another fan said. The music sensation’s supporters added that “Encore” is the “SONG OF THE YEAR (sic)” and that it was “worth” the wait.  

Zouai has been having a fruitful year so far.  

Earlier this year, Zouai embarked on the much-lauded Play Girl tour.  

“I think it’s time that we party and dance. It’s going to be amazing,” she posted on Instagram when her tour was first announced in November. “I’m so excited to reunite with all my Lo-riders & Playgirls around the world and sing together next year.” 

Zouai, who divides her time between Brooklyn and Los Angeles, might also be coming to the Middle East. After fans asked the star to visit the Arab world, she commented on her post, saying: “I see you Asia, Australia, MENA and South America! Stay tuned.” 

“Play Girl,” which features 13 songs, is Zouai’s second album. 

After the album’s release in October, the singer was featured on a billboard in New York City’s Times Square. 

She shared a video of herself posing in front of the billboard on social media, saying: “I always said that one day I would be on a billboard in Times Square. Today is that day.” 

“Manifestation and hard work works,” she added. 

DUBAI: Streaming platform Netflix has teamed up with the Arab Fund for Arts and Culture (AFAC) to launch “Women In Film: Introduction to the Creative Process,” a program for emerging female talent that aims to educate participants on the creative filmmaking process.  

Forty-five emerging women filmmakers – graduating from film studies and interested in film who reside in Egypt, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and the UAE – will be chosen to take part in the program.  

Participants will be introduced to scriptwriting and the creative process of filmmaking by established female filmmakers from the Arab region.  

The program will commence in November, with three days of workshops in Cairo, Dubai and Jeddah. As part of the scheme, all participants will be provided with the chance to visit Netflix’s production hub in Europe early next year.  

Netflix previously teamed up with AFAC for a scheme that gave five female Arab producers and directors a total of $250,000 via Netflix’s Fund for Creative Equity.  

Nuha El-Tayeb, director of content Middle East, Africa and Turkey at Netflix, said: “At Netflix, we are passionate about amplifying women’s voices behind the camera. That includes a commitment to authentic storytelling which is intrinsically linked to developing the region’s talent pipeline.  

Founded in 2007 by Arab cultural activists, AFAC is an independent foundation supporting artists, writers, researchers, and organizations in the Arab region.  

Applications will be open from Aug. 17 until Sept. 8.  

DUBAI: Dutch Moroccan Egyptian model Imaan Hammam took to social media to promote artists from the MENA region with her 1.6 million Instagram followers in her latest bid to market Middle Eastern creativity online.  

The runway star — who is a fashion week staple and is currently the brand ambassador of cosmetics giant Estée Lauder — is known for dropping personally curated playlists of regional music for her social media fans, and she has now gone a step further by promoting regional artists.  

She shared images of late Egyptian artist Hussein Bicar’s “Arouss Al-Nubia” (Nubian Bride) (1992), London-based Pippa El-Kadhi Brown’s “There’s a Whole World out There, in Here” (2022), Anuar Khalifi’s “Ghurba” (2020), as well as work by Sudanese artist Amani Azhari and Finnish Tunisian artist Dora Dalila Cheffi.  

The nearly three-hour-long playlist, which is available on Spotify, features a globally diverse mix of tunes that range from rai to dancehall, from artists all around the world, including Arabic favorites Cheb Mami and Ruba Shamshoum as well as icons such as Fela Kuti and Sade. 

In 2020, Rihanna’s now defunct luxury maison Fenty tapped the model, along with Jahleel Weaver and Compton-born music creative Steve Lacy, to help kick off the label’s Apple Music playlists series. 

Hammam is one of the most in-demand models in the industry. She was scouted in Amsterdam’s Centraal Station before making her catwalk debut in 2013 by walking in Jean Paul Gaultier’s couture show.   

Hammam has appeared on the runway for major fashion houses, such as Burberry, Fendi, Prada, Marc Jacobs, Moschino, Balenciaga and Carolina Herrera, to name a few, and starred in international campaigns for DKNY, Celine, Chanel, Versace, Givenchy, Giorgio Armani, Tiffany & Co. and more.  

She is also the global ambassador for US cosmetics giant Estee Lauder. 

Hammam previously spoke to the brand about her respect for Middle Eastern artistry.  

“I grew up as one of six children with a Moroccan mother and an Egyptian father. Growing up in a Western country, my parents made sure that we were proud of our roots and knew how to speak Arabic. They always surrounded me with our heritage at home through music, film and art.” 

DUBAI: Georgina Rodriguez, longterm partner of Saudi Pro League footballer Cristiano Ronaldo, is back in Riyadh with the duo’s children after a summer spent abroad.  

The Argentinian model and social media star took to Instagram on Sunday to post a carousel of images since the family’s return to Saudi Arabia, captioning the post, “Home,” along with a heart emoji. 

Seen wearing a stylish form-fitting red dress, Rodriguez also posted a picture holding Ronaldo’s Golden Boot award. 

Ronaldo also won his first piece of silverware for Saudi Pro League team Al Nassr as he lifted the Arab Club Champions Cup title, after scoring twice in a 2-1 victory over Al Hilal. 

Another photo shows the duo’s kids proudly posing in front of the TV as Ronaldo lifts the trophy on screen. 

