Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Russia’s Lavrov accuses West of causing global crises, Shoigu says Ukraine ‘depleted’

Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov and Russia’s defense minister Sergei Shoigu speaking at the MCIS conference in Moscow. (MFA/MID)
Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov and Russia's defense minister Sergei Shoigu speaking at the MCIS conference in Moscow. (MFA/MID)
  • Lavrov: Washington putting pressure on Moscow’s allies to turn on Russia
  • Shoigu: Conflict exposed vulnerabilities in Western weapons systems
LONDON: Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov on Tuesday accused the West of “causing crises in many countries” around the world and exploiting international organizations for its own interest.

Speaking at the Moscow Conference on International Security (MCIS), Lavrov also accused the US of undermining the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons through its support of Ukrainian forces in its conflict with Russia.

He said NATO’s expansion eastward within Europe contradicted agreements regarding the continent’s security and said the West’s stance on the Ukrainian conflict “undermined international law and stability in all fields.”

He said Washington was putting pressure on Moscow’s allies to turn on Russia amid the conflict in Ukraine, while accusing the West of hypocrisy over its stance on the coup in Niger.

“The West supported the coup in Ukraine in 2014 and now opposes the same in Niger,” he told the conference.

Lavrov added that the current geopolitical situation made it difficult to combine efforts to “neutralize threats common to all mankind.”  

He continued: “(This includes) the fight against international terrorism, especially against the (Islamic extremist) organizations, ISIS and Al-Qaeda, and extremist groups associated with them, which let’s not forget have arisen over the past decades as a result of the military adventures of the US and its allies.

“An end must be put to the use of terrorists for geopolitical purposes, whether in Afghanistan, Syria or elsewhere.” 

Speaking at the same confernece, Russia’s defense minister Sergei Shoigu said Ukraine’s ability to fight had been “almost exhausted.” He added that the conflict had exposed vulnerabilities in Western weapons systems that Moscow would soon share.

“The preliminary results of combat operations show that Ukraine’s military resources are almost exhausted,” he said. “In the special military operation, the Russian army has debunked many myths about the superiority of Western military standards,” he added.

“We have data on … the destruction of German tanks, American armored vehicles, British missiles and other weapons systems,” he told MCIS delegates. “We are ready to share our assessments ... with our partners.”

 

UK’s Afghan refugee policy faces fresh criticism

  • Former naval chief of staff Admiral West accused the government of ‘incompetence’
  • Around 18,000 Afghans who say they worked alongside the British are waiting for applications to be processed
LONDON: Britain’s refugee policy is facing increased scrutiny as Afghan allies abandoned in the exit from Kabul demand greater support and those attempting Channel crossings vow to persist.

MPs and top military personnel have accused Rishi Sunak’s government of having “no plan” and of “apathy and incompetence” in ignoring Afghan refugees who had been left behind after UK and US forces withdrew from Kabul following the Taliban takeover.

Former naval chief of staff Adm. Alan West accused the government of “incompetence” and said it was time to “pull its finger out” to provide sanctuary to those eligible for our help.

West told The Independent: “We should jolly well get on and get the Afghans over here because we have a debt of honour. Finding accommodation for people is not beyond the wit of man. It shows a certain amount of incompetence from the government.”

Around 18,000 Afghans who say they worked alongside the British are still waiting for their Afghan Relocations and Assistance Programme applications to be processed.

And some 1,950 Afghans are stuck in the country despite having been approved to come to the UK, while a further 1,400 are at British High Commission hotels in Pakistan, with only 35 relocated since December.

The failure to rescue those who supported the allied mission in Afghanistan has seen many eligible Afghans risk the treacherous Channel crossings. 

One Afghan pilot who arrived on the Kent coast last year and has now been threatened with deportation to Rwanda — part of the UK’s condemned migrant policy — has called on Sunak to “keep the (government) promise” made to Afghans who fought with the British.

Speaking on camera with The Independent, the pilot said he expected the “warm welcome of British officials” when he arrived but was informed the Home Office intended to deport him.

“I want to ask, kindly, for officials, the prime minister, to keep the promise of friendship and cooperation you made to Afghan people, especially to Afghan forces,” said the pilot, whose wife urged him to leave after his personal details were left by the UK for the Taliban to find.

“I fought against the Taliban, and I left my family, and I hope that the British government help with my family to get them out from Afghanistan.”

Such is the desperation to get out of Afghanistan that many are taking the risky route of using people smugglers to get them into the UK via the dangerous Channel crossing — including a teen denied a place on a boat which sunk last weekend.

Speaking to The Times, 19-year-old Sohbat Khan from Kabul was told at the last minute, after having paid smugglers 1,800 euros ($1,965) to cross the Channel, that there was no room.

Of the 65 people aboard, including his friend who he has had no word from, seven have been reported missing or dead after one side of the overcrowded dinghy deflated with those aboard left waiting in the waters for two hours before a passing lifeboat started a rescue operation.

Khan said he, his friend and all those on board were aware of the dangers, “but what choice do we have? We have to try to go to England” because their lives are at risk since the Taliban return.

Under the European Treaty, asylum seekers must apply in the first safe country they reach, which for Khan is Bulgaria, where he had his fingerprints taken. Similarly, Wafiullah Niazi, 21, who is in France faces being sent to Romania if he applied for asylum.

Niazi told The Times: “Why would I go to Romania? Romanian people come to France to look for a better life. Even Romanian people don’t want to live in Romania.”

Like Khan, Niazi acknowledged that making the Channel crossing was “very difficult and dangerous” but said there was no other choice; the two young men noting they would leap on the first boat able to take them.

Three suspected Russian spies arrested in Britain, BBC reports

  • They were held in February under the Official Secrets Act by counter-terrorism detectives at London’s Metropolitan Police
LONDON: British police said on Tuesday they had charged two men and a woman with identity document offenses after the BBC reported the group were accused of spying for Russia.
The individuals are Bulgarian nationals, who were alleged to be working for Russian security services, the BBC said in its report, saying they had been held as part of a major national security investigation.
London’s Metropolitan Police confirmed five people had been arrested by counter-terrorism officers in February under the Official Secrets Act and three had since been charged with possession of false identity documents with improper intention.
A police statement named them as Orlin Roussev, 45, Biser Dzambazov, 42, and Katrin Ivanova, 31. They appeared at London’s Old Bailey Court in July and were remanded in custody until a future date.
The police declined to comment on whether they were suspected of being Russian spies.
Britain has been sharpening its focus on external security threats and last month it passed a new national security law, aiming to deter espionage and foreign interference with updated tools and criminal provisions.
The government labeled Russia “the most acute threat” to its security when the law was passed.
Police have charged three Russians, who they say are GRU military intelligence officers, with the 2018 attempt to murder former double agent Sergei Skripal with the military-grade nerve agent Novichok. Two were charged in 2018 and the third in 2021.
Last year, Britain’s domestic spy chief said more than 400 suspected Russian spies had been expelled from Europe.
Britain has also been one of the strongest supporters of Ukraine since the Russian invasion last year and has imposed a range of sanctions on Russian officials and oligarchs.

Trump, advisers charged in Georgia for 2020 election overthrow scheme

  • All defendants charged with racketeering, used to target organized crime groups and carries penalty of up to 20 years jail
  • Case involves Trump supporters storming US Capitol in attempt to prevent lawmakers from certifying Joe Biden’s victory
WASHINGTON: Former US President Donald Trump was hit with a fourth set of criminal charges when a Georgia grand jury issued a sweeping indictment accusing him of trying to overturn his 2020 election loss to Democrat Joe Biden.

The charges, brought late on Monday by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, add to the legal woes facing Trump, the front-runner in the race for the Republican nomination for the 2024 presidential election.

The sprawling 98-page indictment listed 19 defendants and 41 criminal counts in all. All of the defendants were charged with racketeering, which is used to target members of organized crime groups and carries a penalty of up to 20 years in prison.

Mark Meadows, Trump’s former White House chief of staff, and lawyers Rudy Giuliani and John Eastman were among those charged.

“Rather than abide by Georgia’s legal process for election challenges, the defendants engaged in a criminal, racketeering enterprise to overturn Georgia’s presidential election result,” Willis said at a press conference.

Trump and the other defendants have until noon EDT (1600 GMT) on Friday, Aug. 25, to surrender voluntarily, rather than face arrest, Willis said. She said she intends to try all 19 defendants together.

“This one-sided grand jury presentation relied on witnesses who harbor their own personal and political interests,” Trump lawyers Drew Findling, Jennifer Little and Marissa Goldberg said in a statement.

“We look forward to a detailed review of this indictment, which is undoubtedly just as flawed and unconstitutional as this entire process has been,” Trump lawyers added.

The 13 felony charges against Trump matched those listed on a document that was briefly posted on the court website earlier in the day and reported by Reuters before it disappeared.

Lawyers for those named either declined to comment or did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In a Jan. 2, 2021, phone call, Trump urged Georgia’s top election official, Brad Raffensperger, to “find” enough votes to reverse his narrow loss in the state. Raffensperger declined to do so.

Trump’s supporters stormed the US Capitol four days later in an unsuccessful attempt to prevent lawmakers from certifying Biden’s victory.

The indictment cites a number of crimes that Trump or his associates allegedly committed from before the Nov. 3, 2020, election until September 2022, including falsely testifying to lawmakers that election fraud had occurred and urging state officials to alter the results.

It says the defendants tried to subvert the US electoral process by submitting false slates of electors, people who make up the Electoral College that elects the president and vice president.

BREACHING VOTING MACHINES, HARASSING ELECTION WORKERS

It alleges that defendants breached voting equipment in a rural Georgia county, including personal voter information and images of ballots.

Prosecutors also said the defendants harassed an election worker who became the focus of conspiracy theories.

The indictment reaches across state lines, saying that Giuliani, Meadows and others called officials in Arizona, Pennsylvania and elsewhere to urge them to change the outcome in those states.

The indictment mentions 30 other co-conspirators, though they were not named or charged.

Trump has denied any wrongdoing. In a statement before the indictment was released, his campaign accused Willis, an elected Democrat, of being a “rabid partisan” who was trying to undermine his reelection bid.

“It is a dangerous effort by the ruling class to suppress the choice of the people,” the statement said.

Trump has already pleaded not guilty in three criminal cases.

He faces a New York state trial in March 2024 involving a hush money payment to a porn star, and a federal trial beginning in May in Florida for allegedly mishandling federal classified documents. In both cases Trump pleaded not guilty.

A third indictment, in Washington federal court, accuses him of illegally seeking to overturn his 2020 election defeat. Trump denies wrongdoing in this case as well, and a trial date has yet to be set.

Georgia, once reliably Republican, has emerged as one of a handful of politically competitive states that can determine the outcome of presidential elections.

Trump persists in falsely claiming he won the November 2020 election although dozens of court cases and state probes have found no evidence to support his claim.

NOT HURTING HIS CAMPAIGN

Strategists said that while the indictments could bolster Republican support for Trump, they may hurt him in the November 2024 general election, when he will have to win over more independent-minded voters.

In a July Reuters/Ipsos poll, 37 percent of independents said the criminal cases made them less likely to vote for him.

Willis’s investigation drew on testimony from Trump advisers including Giuliani, who urged state lawmakers in December 2020 not to certify the election, and Republican state officials like Raffensperger and Governor Brian Kemp, who refused to echo Trump’s false election claims.

While many Republican officials have echoed Trump’s false election claims, Kemp and Raffensperger have refused to do so.

Raffensperger has said there was no factual basis for Trump’s objections, while Kemp certified the election results despite pressure from within his party.

Trump has been mired in legal trouble since leaving office.

Apart from the criminal cases, a New York jury in May found him liable for sexually abusing and defaming the writer E. Jean Carroll and awarded her $5 million in a civil case. A second defamation lawsuit scheduled for January seeks $10 million in damages. Trump denies wrongdoing.

Trump is due to face trial in October in a civil case in New York that accuses him and his family business of fraud to obtain better terms from lenders and insurers.

Trump’s company was fined $1.6 million after being convicted of tax fraud in a New York court in December.

Modi says India’s economy will be among the top three in the world within five years 

  • S&P Global, Morgan Stanley reports last year said India’s economy would become world’s third largest by 2030
  • Despite economic growth, Modi’s government has struggled to quash unemployment concerns
NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India’s economy will be among the top three in the world within five years, as he marked 76 years of independence from British rule on Tuesday. 

Wearing a flowing, multi-colored turban, Modi addressed the country from New Delhi’s 17th century Mughal-era Red Fort, saying his government had lifted over 130 million people out of poverty and that India’s growing prosperity was an opportunity for the world. 

“When poverty decreases in a country, the power of the middle class increases considerably,” he said. “In the next five years, I promise India will be among the top three economies in the world.” 

His statement comes after reports last year from S&P Global and Morgan Stanley forecast that India’s economy would overtake Japan and Germany’s to become the world’s third largest by 2030. They said India’s economic boom will be driven by offshoring, investment in manufacturing, growing digital infrastructure and energy transition. 

India’s $3.5 trillion economy surpassed the United Kingdom’s last year to become the fifth largest. Modi said he was confident that when India marks 100 years of independence in 2047, it will do so as a developed nation. 

The government forecasts India to grow by 6-6.5 percent this fiscal year, putting it among the world’s fastest-growing large economies. 

But despite steady economic growth, the Modi government has struggled to quash unemployment concerns and is under pressure to generate enough jobs, especially as it faces a general election in 2024, which Modi’s Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party is favored to win. 

The unemployment rate has grown over the last year, reaching 8 percent last month, according to the Center for Monitoring the Indian Economy. 

Modi did not address these concerns in his speech, instead lauding India’s journey over the decades. 

“We are lucky to have demography, democracy and diversity,” he said, after noting that India was now the most populous country in the world according to some estimates. The Indian government is yet to release official population data, and its last census is from 2011. 

Modi highlighted India’s rise on the global stage and said a new world order was emerging after the COVID-19 pandemic. 

“India is becoming the voice of the global South. We are bringing the promise of stability to the world,” he said, adding that all eyes would be on India as it hosts the G-20 Summit in New Delhi next month. 

The prime minister also reiterated calls for peace in the northeastern state of Manipur, where a near civil war has raged for months and killed over 150 people. He said the country stands with the people of Manipur and that resolution can only be achieved through peace. 

Since clashes between two dominant ethnic groups erupted in early May, residents in Manipur have protested against the state government, ruled by Modi’s party, and called for the firing of its chief minister. 

Over 50,000 people have fled the state, where violence has persisted despite a heavy army presence. Armed mobs have torched buildings, massacred civilians and looted weapons from state armories. 

But for three months, the strongman leader was largely silent on the conflict in Manipur. His role, or lack thereof, sparked a no-confidence motion against his government in Parliament. Modi defeated the motion last week, after appealing for peace in Manipur for the first time since the conflict began. 

India celebrates its Independence Day a day after its neighbor Pakistan. The two separate states came into existence as a result of the bloody partition of British India in 1947. 

The process sparked some of the worst communal violence the world has seen and left hundreds of thousands dead. It triggered one of the largest human migrations in history and some 12 million people fled their homes. 

Afghan women set up secret businesses to escape Taliban bans

  • Taliban have banned women from most jobs, barred girls from secondary and higher education, restricted movement
  • Few Afghan women continue to run large enterprises from abroad including in mining, logistics and import-export
LONDON: Five months after Taliban supporters smashed up her restaurant, Afghan entrepreneur Laila Haidari opened a secret craft center where women earn a small income stitching elaborate dresses and fashioning jewelry from melted down bullet casings.

Her workshop is among an array of underground businesses that women have launched since losing their jobs after the Taliban grabbed power in 2021, ranging from gyms to beauty salons and girls’ schools.

“I opened this center to provide jobs for women who desperately need them,” Haidari said.

“This is not a permanent solution, but at least it will help them put food on their table.”

The Taliban administration, which marks two years in power on Aug. 15, has banned women from most jobs, barred girls from secondary and higher education, and imposed harsh restrictions on their freedom of movement.

But thousands of women continue to run micro-enterprises from their homes — which officials broadly allow, while others like Haidari oversee more clandestine businesses.

Haidari, 44, used to own a lively Kabul restaurant that was known for its music and poetry evenings and was popular with intellectuals, writers, journalists and foreigners.

The profits were plowed into a drugs rehabilitation center she set up nearby.

But a few days after the Taliban seized the country, gunmen and locals threw out the rehabilitation center’s patients, destroyed her restaurant and looted the furniture, Haidari said.

Her handicrafts enterprise now subsidises an underground school providing 200 girls with lessons in maths, science, and English. Some attend in person, others online.

“I don’t want Afghan girls to forget their knowledge and then, in a few years, we will have another illiterate generation,” she said, referring to the women and girls deprived of education during the Taliban’s last rule from 1996 to 2001.

The center, which also makes men’s clothing, rugs and home decor items, employs about 50 women who earn $58 a month.

“If the Taliban try to stop me I’ll tell them they must pay me and pay these women,” she said.

“Otherwise, how will we eat?“

MALE CHAPERONES

The Taliban’s return to power has rapidly reversed two decades of internationally backed efforts to boost economic opportunities for women that saw donors pour several billion dollars into empowerment programs.

Most businesses set up by women prior to 2021 were informal cottage industries like bakeries, but they had increasingly made inroads into traditionally male sectors such as IT, media services, exports, travel agencies and even construction.

Others, like Haidari, were running cafes and restaurants – also considered a male domain in Afghanistan, given the taboos around women interacting with men outside the home.

A few Afghan women continue to run large enterprises from abroad in sectors including mining, logistics and import-export.

But many others have closed their businesses amid Afghanistan’s severe economic crisis. The Taliban takeover triggered the meltdown after foreign governments cut funding and froze the country’s bank assets.

The crisis has hit all businesses hard, but the difficulties for women are compounded by Taliban curbs on their movement including a ban on travel without a “mahram” — a male relative to act as a chaperone.

Dressmaker Wajiha Sekhawat, 25, used to go to Pakistan and Iran to buy fabrics for her tailoring studio in the western city of Herat, from where she creates outfits for clients inspired by celebrities’ social media posts.

With her income already squeezed by the economic crisis, she cannot afford to take a chaperone with her. But when she sent a male family member to Pakistan in her place he returned with the wrong fabrics.

Sekhawat’s monthly income has fallen from about $600 to $200 or less. Demand for party dresses and outfits for professional women plummeted after most lost their jobs.

The Taliban’s rules on chaperones make it difficult for women to buy raw materials, meet people to do business with or sell their merchandise. The restrictions also make it harder for female customers to reach them.

“I used to make regular business trips abroad by myself, but now I can’t even go out for a coffee,” Sekhawat said.

“It’s suffocating. Some days I just go to my room and scream.”

BEAUTY SALONS SHUT DOWN

The Taliban’s restrictions are particularly hard for the country’s estimated 2 million widows, as well as single women and divorcees. Some are their family’s sole breadwinner, but may not have anyone to act as a mahram.

After her husband’s death in 2015, Sadaf relied on the income from her busy Kabul beauty salon to support her five children.

She offered hairstyling, make-up, manicures and wedding makeovers to a clientele ranging from government workers to TV presenters.

Sadaf, 43, who asked to use a pseudonym, began running her business from home after the Taliban told her to shut her salon.

But with clients having lost their own jobs, most stopped coming, or cut back. Her monthly income dropped from about $600 to $200.

In the aftermath of the Taliban takeover, social media was awash with images of beauty salons where posters of women’s faces had been painted over. But rules varied between districts and many businesses — unlike Sadaf’s — were allowed to reopen.

However, last month the authorities ordered all salons to shut, saying they offered treatments that went against their Islamic values.

More than 60,000 women are likely to lose their jobs, according to industry estimates.

Sadaf fears the Taliban will also start targeting women like her providing treatments from their homes.

WOMEN’S MICRO ENTERPRISES

Despite erasing women from most areas of public life, the Taliban have not banned them from running businesses, and some aid organizations continue to oversee employment projects.

Global charity CARE runs a large program which started before the Taliban took power.

“There is so much demand because no one wants to have to be reliant on humanitarian aid,” said Melissa Cornet, an adviser to CARE Afghanistan.

“Women are just desperate to get any type of livelihood they can.”

But aid agencies have had to adapt their programs.

“We’ve had to refocus more on training women in crafts they can do from home — tailoring, embroidery or making foodstuffs like cookies, jams, pickles etc,” Cornet said.

“Some had wanted to set up small shops but today it would be super challenging to do that.”

Although incomes are typically less than $100 a month, Cornet said this could be life-changing for a family at a time when unemployment is through the roof and 85 percent of the population is living under the poverty line.

Aid agencies said they promoted the economic benefits of allowing women to work when negotiating with Taliban authorities.

“We tell them if we create jobs it means that these women can feed their family, it means they are paying taxes,” Cornet said.

“We try to have a pragmatic approach and usually it’s quite successful. The Taliban are very keen on the economic argument.” 

