Pakistani scholars, diplomats commend Saudi Arabia for global dialogue on Muslim unity, Islam’s understanding

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani religious scholars and diplomats on Tuesday commended Saudi Arabia’s efforts for a global dialogue in Makkah and collaboration among Islamic scholars and leaders from different nations to effectively convey the authentic message of Islam and foster stronger connections among the Muslim world.
The Kingdom hosted a two-day international conference, themed as “Communication and Integration,” in Makkah on Aug. 13-14 along with global religious entities. The event was attended by 150 prominent scholars, thinkers, heads of Islamic associations and academics from 85 nations. The conference, organized by the Saudi Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance, featured seven sessions where participants presented research on diverse topics.
The sessions encompassed efforts to serve Islam, promote tolerance and coexistence, moderation and tolerance in the Qur’an and Prophet’s Sunnah, countering extremism and terrorism, and safeguarding society from atheism and dissolution. A final communique issued at the conference vehemently denounced the recurring acts of burning copies of the Holy Qur’an and recognized them as actions that incited hatred, encouraged exclusion and opposed universally shared human values.
Senator Hafiz Abdul Karim, a Pakistani religious scholar who participated in the conference, said the discussions centered on contemporary challenges faced by Muslims globally, such as incidents like the burning of the Qur’an and the rising cases of Islamophobia. Karim was among eight Pakistani scholars who attended the conference.
“During the conference, scholars from all over the world shared their insights on the topic, highlighting that educated religious figures with experience should be responsible for issuing fatwas (decrees),” he told Arab News from Makkah.
The consensus was that Islam promotes a balanced approach rather than a hard-line stance and that extreme approaches have harmed Islam’s image, according to Karim.
“Therefore, embracing a moderate method was advised, urging Muslims to avoid harshness, intolerance and sectarianism,” he said.
Hamzah Gilani, a spokesperson for the Pakistani mission in Jeddah, said the international conference stood as a significant platform for effectively conveying the authentic message of Islam and fostering stronger connections among Muslim communities worldwide.
“The remarkable efforts of Saudi Arabia in promoting dialogue and collaboration among Islamic scholars and leaders from diverse nations are truly praiseworthy,” Gilani told Arab News.
“It serves as a testament to the Kingdom’s unwavering commitment to supporting and serving Islam, while actively promoting a culture of moderation that counters extremism.”
Through these commendable initiatives, Gilani said, Saudi Arabia had played a vital role in fostering unity, understanding and harmony within the Muslim ummah.
Karim said religious edicts must be rooted in the Qur’an and true Hadith, reflect moderate approach and be devoid of intolerance.
“Those who espouse intolerance in their religious beliefs were criticized (at the conference), emphasizing the importance of adopting moderation instead,” he added.
The Pakistani scholar said Saudi Arabia had consistently upheld the Qur’an and Sunnah as its legal and systemic foundation even as it progresses toward modernization.
“This indicates that Saudi Arabia’s core principles, based on the Qur’an and Sunnah, persist while accommodating new advancements and modern technology,” he added.