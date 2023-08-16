US asks Iran to stop selling drones to Russia-FT

You are here

Iran has been accused of selling drones to Russia to support its war against Ukraine. (File/AFP)
Updated 16 August 2023
Reuters

  • News comes as Washington and Iran are trying to ease tensions
WASHINGTON: US is pushing Iran to stop selling armed drones to Russia as part of discussions on a broader unwritten understanding between Washington and Tehran to de-escalate tensions, the Financial Times said on Wednesday, citing people briefed on the matter.
The US is pressing Iran to stop selling armed drones to Russia, which Moscow is using in the war in Ukraine, as well as spare parts for the unmanned aircraft, the report said, citing an Iranian official and another person familiar with the talks.
The White House and Iran’s foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
The news comes as Washington and Iran are trying to ease tensions and revive broader talks over Iran’s nuclear program. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday that he would welcome any Iranian steps to de-escalate its “growing nuclear threat.”
These discussions have taken place alongside the negotiations on a prisoner exchange deal last week, the newspaper said. Iran allowed four detained US citizens to move into house arrest from Tehran’s Evin prison while a fifth was already under home confinement.
Last week, sources told Reuters that Iran may free five detained US citizens as part of a deal to unfreeze $6 billion in Iranian funds in South Korea.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict United States of America (USA) Iran

  • At least 141 Syrians were among up to 750 migrants thought to have been on a trawler that set off from Libya and sank off Greece in June
  • For those in regime-held Syria, getting to Libya can involve criss-crossing the Middle East on a variety of airlines and sometimes overland
BEIRUT: For desperate Syrians, a WhatsApp message saying “I want to go to Europe” can be all they need to start a treacherous journey to Libya and then across the Mediterranean.
Twelve years after conflict broke out when President Bashar Assad repressed peaceful pro-democracy protests, Syrians are still trying to escape a war that has killed more than 500,000 people, displaced millions and pulled in foreign powers and global jihadists.
At least 141 Syrians were among up to 750 migrants thought to have been on a trawler that set off from Libya and sank off Greece in June, relatives and activists told AFP. Most of the passengers are feared drowned.
AFP interviewed Syrian smugglers and migrants about the journey to migrant hub Libya, notorious for rights abuses, and then across the central Mediterranean- the world’s deadliest migrant route.
Almost everyone requested anonymity, fearing reprisals.
“We finalize everything by phone,” said a smuggler in Syria’s southern Daraa province.
“We ask for a copy of their passport and tell them where to deposit the money. We don’t have to see anyone in person,” he told AFP over WhatsApp.
Daraa, the cradle of Syria’s uprising, returned to regime control in 2018.
It has since been plagued by killings, clashes and dire living conditions, all of which are fueling an exodus, activists say.
“The first year we started, we only sent one group. Today, we send a batch every month” to Libya, the smuggler said.
“People are selling their homes and leaving.”
Libya descended into chaos after a NATO-backed uprising toppled and killed dictator Muammar Qaddafi in 2011, the same year Syria’s war began.
The North African country is split between a UN-recognized government in the west and another in the east backed by military strongman Khalifa Haftar, who has ties to Damascus.
Syrians deposit the money- more than $6,000 per person- with a third party, often an exchange office which takes a commission.
The smuggler declined to disclose his cut, but said he was paid once the migrants reached Italy. His partner in eastern Libya organizes the actual boat trip.
One travel agent in Daraa told an AFP correspondent posing as a migrant that a package deal cost $6,500.
This included a plane ticket, eastern Libya entry document, airport pickup, transport, accommodation, the boat journey to Italy and a life jacket, a WhatsApp message said.
Migrants stay “in a hotel or a furnished apartment”, it added, but Syrians said such promises were seldom kept.
They told AFP of overcrowded and disease-ridden warehouses, where armed guards subjected migrants to violence and extortion.
Omar, 23, from Daraa province, borrowed $8,000 to be smuggled to Libya and then Italy this year, saying he was desperate to leave “a country with no future”.
Now in Germany, he said he spent two weeks locked in a hangar near the coast in eastern Libya with around 200 other people.
“We were abused, yelled at, humiliated and beaten,” added Omar, who said guards gave them only meagre servings of rice, bread and cheese to eat.
On departure day, “around 20 armed men forced us to run” the distance from the hangar to the sea, “hitting us with the back of their rifles”, he said.
“When we finally reached the shores, I was exhausted. I couldn’t believe I’d made it.”

In part of northern Syria controlled by Ankara-backed rebel groups, a recruiter of fighters said he also smuggled migrants to Libya by listing them among pro-Turkiye mercenaries.
Turkiye supports the Tripoli administration in Libya’s west.
Ankara has largely shut down a once well-trodden route to Europe via Turkiye.
“Every six months, we use the fighters’ rotation to send people with them,” the recruiter told AFP.
Syrians from the impoverished, opposition-held northern Idlib and Aleppo provinces, “particularly those living in displacement camps, contact us”, the recruiter said.
Listed as “fighters”, the Syrian migrants are entitled to a Turkish-paid “salary” of around $2,500, the recruiter said.
The armed group pockets $1,300, the recruiter takes the rest and the migrants get a free flight to Libya, he said.
Syrians first go to border camps for pro-Ankara fighters before crossing into Turkiye and flying to the Libyan capital Tripoli.
They spend two weeks in Syrian militia camps in western Libya before being introduced to smugglers, who ask around $2,000 for the boat trip to Italy, he added.
For those in regime-held Syria, getting to Libya can involve criss-crossing the Middle East on a variety of airlines and sometimes overland- “to hide our tracks”, the smuggler in Daraa said.
AFP saw a group ticket for around 20 Syrian migrants who traveled to neighboring Lebanon and then flew from Beirut to a Gulf state, then to Egypt, before finally landing in Benghazi in eastern Libya.
Direct flights are also available from Damascus to Benghazi with private Syrian carrier Cham Wings.
The European Union blacklisted Cham Wings in 2021 for its alleged role in irregular migration to Europe via Belarus, lifting the measures in July last year.
Several Syrians told AFP that on their flights to Benghazi, direct or not, were many migrants bound for Europe.
Spokesperson Osama Satea said Cham Wings carried only travelers with valid Libyan entry documents, noting the presence of a considerable Syrian diaspora there.
He told AFP the airline is not responsible for determining whether passengers are traveling for work or for other reasons, but “it certainly doesn’t fly to Libya to contribute to smuggling or migration attempts”.


Syrians arriving in Benghazi need a security authorization from the eastern authorities to enter.
But the Daraa smuggler told AFP this was not a problem: “In Libya, like in Syria, paying off security officials can solve everything.”
“We have a guy in the security apparatus who gets the authorizations just with a click,” he said.
Migrants told AFP a smuggler’s associate — sometimes a security officer — escorted them out of Benghazi’s Benina airport.
One security authorization seen by AFP bore the logo of Haftar’s forces and listed the names and passport numbers of more than 80 Syrians bound for Europe.
Once in Libya, the Syrians may wait weeks or months for the journey’s most perilous part.
More than 1,800 migrants of various nationalities have died crossing the central Mediterranean toward Europe this year, according to International Organization for Migration figures.
Around 90,000 others have arrived in Italy, according to the UN refugee agency, most having embarked from Libya or Tunisia.
A 23-year-old from northern Syria’s Kurdish-held Kobani was among around 100 survivors of the June shipwreck off Greece.
He paid more than $6,000 for a trip that almost cost him his life.
“There was terror,” he said.
Six people died in desperate fights over food and water, and “on the fifth day, we started drinking seawater”.
“I wanted to leave the war behind, live my life and help my family,” he said from Europe, warning others against making the trip.
“I was promised decent lodgings and a safe trawler, but I got nothing.”

Topics: Syria Libya EU migrants

  • The consortium drilling in Block 9 is led by France’s TotalEnergies and includes Italian oil giant ENI and state-owned QatarEnergy
BEIRUT: TransOcean Barents drilling rig arrived in Lebanon’s Block 9 on Wednesday to begin exploration activities, Minister of Public Works and Transport, Ali Hamie, posted on Twitter, following a landmark US-brokered agreement last year that delineated the contentious maritime border between Lebanon and Israel to the south.
The consortium drilling in Block 9 is led by France’s TotalEnergies and includes Italian oil giant ENI and state-owned QatarEnergy.
Lebanon’s energy minister Walid Fayad said in May that he expected to know whether there would be a discovery there by the end of the year. ENI CEO Claudio Descalzi said in January that he was “positive” about a discovery there.
Lebanon is hoping the exploration and discovery of commercial quantities of oil and gas will help it overcome its current economic crisis.
Lebanon’s share would range from 54 to 63 percent after the deduction of operational and capital costs, in any instance of oil and gas discovery.
Najib Mikati, Lebanese caretaker prime minister in January paid tribute to US mediator Amos Hochstein and his team for their handling of the indirect negotiation process between Lebanon and Israel to demarcate the maritime borders at the end of last year, which resulted in an agreement.
In February the outlook for Lebanon’s Qana gas field project appeared promising when Janus 2 completed an eight-day mission during which it collected images of the seabed, and took samples of water and sediment.

Topics: Lebanon gas

  • The tradition, born in the mid-19th century when La Goulette was home to Sicilians, Sephardic Jews, Maltese, Greeks and Spaniards, was halted by Tunisian officials in 1964
LAGOULETTE: Hundreds of Tunisians joined an interfaith ceremony outside the capital where the sermons urged tolerance in the face of rising anti-immigrant sentiment.
During the Feast of the Assumption ceremony in Tunis’ La Goulette suburb on Tuesday, Catholic and Muslim participants marched behind a Madonna statue as it was carried to the town hall.
There, the archbishop of Tunis and the bishop of Trapani, Italy delivered sermons alluding to Tunisia’s tense migration politics.
The tradition, born in the mid-19th century when La Goulette was home to Sicilians, Sephardic Jews, Maltese, Greeks and Spaniards, was halted by Tunisian officials in 1964.
It was revived in 2017, and each year since then, the Virgin Mary figurine has been carried slightly farther from Tunisia’s oldest church, consecrated in 1879.
In his mass, Archbishop of Tunis Ilario Antoniazzi, 75, said the procession aimed to show how La Goulette and Tunisia could offer a model for coexistence between different religions and nationalities.
“Let’s not forget that 100 years ago, when the Virgin Mary made the journey from Trapani (Sicily) to La Goulette, she was well-received and respected,” he told the procession.
Following an anti-immigrant diatribe by Tunisian President Kais Saied in February, hundreds of migrants have lost their jobs and homes, assaults have been reported and several thousand people have been repatriated.
Humanitarian sources say at least 2,000 sub-Saharan Africans have been expelled or forcibly transferred by Tunisian security forces to desert regions bordering Libya or Algeria.
Since the start of July, at least 27 migrants have been found dead after being abandoned in the desert, a source told AFP last week.
Also speaking outside La Goulette’s town hall, Bishop of Trapani Pietro Maria Fragnelli said he hoped the “sons of our dear country Tunisia” would become “capable of love instead of hate, and union instead of division”.

Topics: Tunisia interfaith

  • The clashes between the influential 444 Brigade and the Al-Radaa have vied for power since the overthrow of longtime dictator Muammar Qaddafi
  • A total of 234 families were evacuated from front line areas
TRIPOLI: Gun battles between two leading armed groups in the Libyan capital Tripoli have killed 27 people and wounded 106, a toll update from the Emergency Medicine Center said Wednesday.
The center, which provides emergency services in the west of Tripoli, published the “provisional” toll on its Facebook page overnight.
The clashes between the influential 444 Brigade and the Al-Radaa, or Special Deterrence Force, two of the myriad of militias that have vied for power since the overthrow of longtime dictator Muammar Qaddafi in 2011, erupted on Monday night and raged through Tuesday.
A total of 234 families were evacuated from front line areas in the capital’s southern suburbs, along with dozens of doctors and nurses who had got trapped by the fighting while caring for the wounded, the center said.
Three field hospitals and a fleet of around 60 ambulances had been dispatched to the area when the fighting broke out.
The clashes were triggered by the detention of the head of the 444 Brigade, Col. Mahmud Hamza, by the rival Al-Radaa Force on Monday, an interior ministry official said.
Late Tuesday, the social council in the southeastern suburb of Soug el-Joumaa, a stronghold of the Al-Radaa force, announced an agreement had been reached with Prime Minister Abdelhamid Dbeibah, head of the UN-recognized government based in the capital, for Hamza to be handed over to a “neutral party.”
In a televised announcement, the council said a cease-fire would follow the transfer of the force’s commander and late Tuesday the fighting abated.
Both armed groups are aligned with Dbeibah’s government, one of two rival administrations that vie for power through shifting alliances with the militias on the ground.
In May, the two sides had clashed for hours in Tripoli, also after the arrest of a 444 Brigade member.
Libya has seen more than a decade of stop-start conflict since the NATO-backed revolt that toppled Qaddafi.
A period of relative stability had led the United Nations to express hope for delayed elections to take place this year, and the latest fighting triggered international calls for calm.
The United Nations Support Mission in Libya said in a statement it was “following with concern” the security deterioration in the Libyan capital and its impact on civilians.
“All parties must preserve the security gains achieved in recent years and address differences through dialogue,” UNSMIL said.
The embassies of Britain, France, the European Union and the United States, echoed the UN call for de-escalation.
The fighting forced the closure of the Libyan capital’s only civilian airport, Mitiga, which lies in an area under Al-Radaa’s control, officials said on Tuesday.
Flights were diverted to Misrata about 180 kilometers (110 miles) to the east, and planes that had been parked on the tarmac were moved away.
The 444 Brigade is affiliated with Libya’s defense ministry and is reputed to be the North African country’s most disciplined. It controls the southern suburbs of Tripoli, and other areas.
The Al-Radaa Force, commanded by Abdel Rauf Karah, is a powerful ultra-conservative militia that acts as Tripoli’s police force.
It positions itself as independent of the interior and defense ministries, and controls central and eastern Tripoli, Mitiga air base, the civilian airport and a prison.
Libya is split between Dbeibah’s UN-backed government in the west and another in the east backed by military strongman Khalifa Haftar.
In August last year, 32 people were killed and 159 wounded in Tripoli when groups supporting the Haftar-backed government fought with Dbeibah’s forces.
Elections in Libya had been due in December 2021 but disputes including who could stand in the polls resulted in their suspension indefinitely, although the UN has been working to end sticking points.

Topics: Libya Tripoli

  • Built in the 1970s to house semi-nomadic Bedouin, the village was abandoned two decades later as oil wealth transformed the country.
  • The municipality recently installed fencing around the perimeter, along with a security gate, garbage bins and a parking lot
AL-MADAM, United Arab Emirates: Nestled in sand dunes an hour’s drive from the skyscrapers of Dubai, a desert village abandoned in the 1990s stands as an eerie relic of the rapid urbanization of the United Arab Emirates.
Built in the 1970s to house semi-nomadic Bedouin, the village of Al-Ghuraifa was abandoned two decades later as oil wealth transformed the country into a global hub of commerce and tourism, home to the futuristic cities of Dubai and Abu Dhabi.
In recent years, the ghost village near the town of Al-Madam in the Sharjah emirate has become something of a tourist attraction, offering an escape from the concrete jungles of the coastal cities and a glimpse at the Emirates’ hardscrabble past.
The village, which comprises two rows of homes and a mosque, “can teach us a lot of the modern history of the UAE,” said Ahmad Sukkar, an assistant professor at the University of Sharjah who is part of a team researching the site.
It was built as part of a public housing project after the 1971 formation of the United Arab Emirates, a federation of seven sheikhdoms. The discovery of oil 13 years earlier was just starting to reshape the country.
The village housed around 100 members of the Al-Ketbi tribe, Sukkar said. They were one of several Bedouin tribes that until then had led a semi-nomadic existence, raising animals, traveling among the desert oases and visiting Dubai and Abu Dhabi when they were small port towns reliant on fishing and pearl diving.
The modern cement houses, built to ease the transition to settled life, featured local flourishes. The interior walls were brightly colored, and some were adorned with mosaics. The homes also featured spaces where village elders could host local councils, known as “majalis” in Arabic. One house had wallpaper depicting a lush green landscape, a stark contrast to the monotonous sandscape outside.
It’s unclear what exactly sparked the exodus just two decades after the homes were built.
In local lore, the residents were driven away by evil spirits, but Sukkar says it’s more likely that they left to seek a better life in the UAE’s fast-growing cities. The village had limited access to electricity and water, and was buffeted by sandstorms. Families would have also had to contend with a long commute across the desert to reach government jobs and schools in Dubai.
Nowadays the desert is slowly reclaiming the village. Drifts of sand have blown into the homes, and in some rooms, they obscure walls and nearly reach the ceiling. Only the mosque remains as it was, thanks to regular sweeping by maintenance workers from nearby Al-Madam.
Some descendants of the camel-mounted Bedouin who once plied the desert sands still reside in the Emirates’ rural stretches, though many now live in cities with glimmering skyscrapers, cavernous, air-conditioned malls and a sprawling network of modern highways. Expatriates from all corners of the earth make up the vast majority of the UAE’s population, and some have taken an interest in its humbler past.
On a recent day, tour guides could be seen leading groups of visitors through the abandoned village. It’s also been the setting for music videos and social media posts featuring the foreign models, fancy cars and displays of opulence for which Dubai is now best known.
“I wonder why they left,” said Nitin Panchal, an Indian expatriate visiting the site. “Could it be a genie, could be black magic? We’ll never know.”
The municipality recently installed fencing around the perimeter, along with a security gate, garbage bins and a parking lot. Past visitors had left graffiti, scraped décor from the walls and climbed atop fragile roofs for photos.
The new measures have drained some of the mystery from the site and raised the prospect of it becoming yet another tourist attraction in a country filled with them.
Danny Booth, an expatriate from the Isle of Man, a British Crown Dependency in the Irish Sea, said he had decided to “come and have a look before things start to change here.”
“Sometimes these places are better left undisturbed, as they lose their charm when they become crowded,” he said.

