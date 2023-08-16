Afghan people smugglers seize market as illegal crossings into UK surge

LONDON: Afghans have seized control of people-smuggling operations into Britain via the English Channel this year, with previously dominant Kurdish and Albanian organized-crime gangs losing business, The Times reported on Wednesday.
From January to July this year, 2,891 Afghans arrived in Britain on small boats, with 683 in the last month alone.
The figure contrasts with the trend of Albanians, who in 2022 made up 12,301 crossings but this year only 428.
A source told The Times: “Albanians who have tried to run their own operation have struggled to source their own boats and engines. The new actors operating the crossings are Afghans, this is a new feature this year.”
With Afghan people smugglers taking advantage of the demands of their compatriots to organize boat crossings, violence has erupted in migrant camps in northern France as Kurdish gangs attempt to subdue their competition.
The surging number of Afghans making the journey has been blamed on the UK’s struggling relocation schemes, which were launched in the wake of the Taliban takeover.
LONDON: A kite-flying event in London on the second anniversary of the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan provided “a voice, far from our home” for the diaspora in the UK capital, The Guardian reported.
Organized by the Good Chance theater, the celebration on Tuesday highlighted the traditional “colorful” Afghan culture of kite-making and flying.
Using tissue paper and bamboo sticks, participants constructed kites and staged competitions. The practice has been shunned by the Taliban.
Amir Hussain Ibrahimi, who works for Good Chance, said: “One of the more important parts of our Afghan culture is these amazing multi-coloured kites, and we fly them, make them, design them since we were children.
“This is something that makes you really proud when you fly them because it is part of a hope for Afghan people.”
The centuries-old practice was on display during the fall of the previous Taliban government in 2001, but the return of the group to power in 2021 has put an end to the tradition, Ibrahimi said.
“They banned the kites, they banned music, they want to remove women from society and they are trying to delete everything that doesn’t follow their rules,” he added.
Good Chance encouraged followers on social media to fly kites in solidarity with the people of Afghanistan, “wherever you are in the world.” It promoted the hashtags #Flywithme and #RememberAfghanistan alongside the event.
Ibrahimi said: “For women and girls we want to be a voice, far from our home. We just want to show that Afghanistan was colourful, Afghanistan was full of nice culture, nice people, the girls who just want to improve themselves (through education), the women who were working with men shoulder-to-shoulder to improve their country.
“And a lot of things have been lost and deleted, especially hope. The people of Afghanistan lost hope.”
BEIJING: Chinese and Indian military commanders pledged to “maintain the peace and tranquility” along their disputed border, China’s Defense Ministry said, in an apparent effort by the sides to stabilize the situation after a rise in tensions.
China’s Defense Ministry issued a joint statement on social media late Tuesday saying the 19th round of commander-level talks between the sides held on Sunday and Monday had produced a “positive, constructive and in-depth discussion” centered on resolving issues related to the Line of Actual Control in the border’s western sector.
The statement said they “agreed to resolve the remaining issues in an expeditious manner,” but there is no indication that either side is willing to offer concessions. However, both appear eager to avoid the sort of clashes between their troops that have led to bloodshed in recent years.
“In the interim, the two sides agreed to maintain the peace and tranquility on the ground in the border areas,” the statement said.
India’s Defense Ministry issued an identical statement.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin on Wednesday praised the talks, held at the Indian army post in the town of Chushul-Moldo, and highlighted the two sides’ commitment to “maintain the momentum of communication and dialogue through military and diplomatic channels.”
The Line of Actual Control separates Chinese and Indian-held territories from Ladakh in the west to India’s eastern state of Arunachal Pradesh, which China claims in its entirety. India and China fought a war over their border in 1962. As its name suggests, it divides the areas of physical control rather than territorial claims.
According to India, the de facto border is 3,488 kilometers (2,167 miles) long, but China promotes a considerably shorter figure.
In all, China claims some 90,000 square kilometers (35,000 square miles) of territory in India’s northeast, including Arunachal Pradesh with its mainly Buddhist population.
India says China occupies 38,000 square kilometers (15,000 square miles) of its territory in the Aksai Chin Plateau, which India considers part of Ladakh, where the current faceoff is happening.
China, in the meantime, began cementing relations with India’s archrival Pakistan and backing it on the issue of disputed Kashmir.
Firefights broke out again in 1967 and 1975, leading to more deaths on both sides. They’ve since adopted protocols, including an agreement not to use firearms, but those protocols have fractured.
A clash three years ago in the Ladakh region killed 20 Indian soldiers and four Chinese. It turned into a long-running standoff in the rugged mountainous area, where each side has stationed tens of thousands of military personnel backed by artillery, tanks and fighter jets.
Both India and China have withdrawn troops from some areas on the northern and southern banks of Pangong Tso, Gogra and Galwan Valley, but continue to maintain extra troops as part of a multitier deployment.
In April, India’s defense minister accused China of eroding the “entire basis” of ties between the countries by violating bilateral agreements, during talks with his Chinese counterpart Gen. Li Shangfu.
India says the deployment of a large number of Chinese troops, their aggressive behavior and attempts to unilaterally alter the border status quo violate agreements between the countries.
Li was visiting New Delhi to attend a meeting of the defense chiefs of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, which consists of China, India, Pakistan, Russia, Kazakhstan, Krgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.
The ideological religious claims made by the Taliban have got to be “contested and directly contested,” UN Envoy for Global Education and former UK Prime Minister Gordon Brown on Tuesday told Arab News.
To that end, he has urged Muslim-majority countries’ leaders to support a delegation to the Taliban clerics in Kandahar to seek to persuade them to remove the ban on girls’ education and women’s employment “which has no basis in the Qur’an or the Islamic religion.”
Brown said that the Taliban ideology should not be regarded as a mere difference of opinion but “a difference of interpretation that has got to be contested all the time.”
Since they took control of the country in August 2021, the Taliban have issued edicts imposing widespread restrictions on the rights of women and girls, including their freedom of movement, attire and behavior, access to education, work, health and justice. This has amounted to what many have called a system of “gender apartheid.”
Worldwide support for the cause of Afghan women and girls has been insufficient to move the Taliban to reverse course.
Brown called on the international community to mobilize in greater numbers and “with renewed strength of purpose” to condemn the violation of Afghan women’s rights.
He said the denial of education to Afghan girls and employment to Afghan women is gender discrimination and it is time to declare it a crime against humanity, and for the prosecutors of the International Criminal Court to open an investigation into the repression decreed by the Taliban regime.
“The International Criminal Court should recognize this gender discrimination as a crime against humanity and investigate it with a view to the arraignment and prosecution of those responsible,” Brown said.
Meanwhile, he called on the international community to “step up its efforts to restore the freedom of girls to go to school, women to university, to work in public places, and to enjoy basic liberties,” and to challenge “what many have called gender apartheid against girls and women.”
Over 50 of around 80 edicts issued by the Taliban explicitly target women and girls and dismantle their rights. Just recently, the Taliban regime issued additional bans on women’s and girls’ participation in university exams, and on visits to public places, including cemeteries.
The Ministry of Women’s Affairs has become the administration for the propagation of virtue and the prevention of vice. And the Afghan Independent Human Rights Commission has been dissolved.
Brown called for monitoring surveillance and reporting of the gross abuses and the violations of rights under UN conventions that have been broken: the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights; the convention on discrimination against women; and the Convention on the Rights of the Child. He urged governments, including the UK and US, to follow the EU and sanction those who are directly responsible for these decisions to discriminate against girls and women in Afghanistan.
He also called for the release of nongovernmental organization leaders who are imprisoned for defending women’s and girls’ rights.
Brown said that the international community must show that education can get through to the people of Afghanistan, in spite of the Afghan government’s bans.
He added: “We will sponsor and fund internet learning. We will support underground schools, as well as support education for girls who are forced to leave Afghanistan and need our help to go to school.”
He told Arab News: “If the Afghan leadership were prepared to open the schools, that’s the secondary schools, and give the girls who are teenagers the chance of education and allow women to go to university, then we would bring back the aid that was available between 2001 and 2021.
“So we could do that, irrespective of recognition. We could get to a situation where we would help the Afghan girls get back to school by providing the funding that is clearly not available, before Afghanistan faces terrible issues of starvation and hardship.”
Russia hits Ukrainian grain depots again as foreign ship tries out Kyiv’s new Black Sea corridor
Ukraine earlier announced “humanitarian corridor” in the Black Sea to release cargo ships
Updated 58 min 32 sec ago
AP
KYIV, Ukraine: Russia resumed its targeting of grain infrastructure in Ukraine’s southern Odesa region, local officials said Wednesday, using drones in overnight strikes on storage facilities and ports along the Danube River that Kyiv has increasingly used for grain transport to Europe after Moscow broke off a key wartime export deal through the Black Sea.
At the same time, a loaded container ship stuck at the port of Odesa since Russia’s full-scale invasion more than 17 months ago set sail and was heading through the Black Sea to the Bosporus along a temporary corridor established by Ukraine for merchant shipping.
Ukraine’s economy, crunched by the war, is heavily dependent on farming. Its agricultural exports, like those of Russia, are also crucial for world supplies of wheat, barley, sunflower oil and other food that developing nations rely on.
After the Kremlin tore up a month ago an agreement brokered last summer by the UN and Turkiye to ensure safe Ukraine grain exports through the Black Sea, Kyiv has sought to reroute transport through the Danube and road and rail links into Europe. But transport costs that way are much higher, some European countries have balked at the consequences for local grain prices, and the Danube ports can’t handle the same volume as seaports.
Odesa Gov. Oleh Kiper said the primary targets of Russia’s overnight drone bombardment were port terminals and grain silos, including at the ports in the Danube delta. Air defenses managed to intercept 13 drones, according to Kiper.
It was the latest attack amid weeks of aerial strikes as Russia has targeted the Danube delta ports, which are only about 15 kilometers (10 miles) from the Romanian border. The Danube is Europe’s second-longest river and a key transport route.
Meanwhile, the container ship departing Odesa was the first vessel to set sail since July 16, according to Oleksandr Kubrakov, Ukraine’s deputy prime minister. It had been stuck in Odesa since February 2022.
The Hong Kong-flagged Joseph Schulte was traveling down a temporary corridor that Ukraine asked the International Maritime Organization to ratify. The United States has warned that the Russian military is preparing for possible attacks on civilian shipping vessels in the Black Sea.
Sea mines also make the voyage risky, and ship insurance costs are likely to be high for operators. Ukraine told the IMO it would would “provide guarantees of compensation for damage.”
Last Sunday, a Russian warship fired warning shots at a Palau-flagged cargo ship in the south Black Sea. According to Russia’s Defense Ministry, the Sukru Okan was heading northwards to the Ukrainian Danube River port of Izmail.
Ship-tracking data analyzed by The Associated Press confirmed that the Joseph Schulte was steaming south.
The Joseph Schulte is carrying more than 30,000 tons of cargo, with 2,114 containers, including food products, according to Kubrakov.
He said the corridor will be primarily used to evacuate ships stuck in the Ukrainian ports of Chornomorsk, Odesa and Pivdennyi since the outbreak of war.
On the war’s front line, Ukrainian officials claimed another milestone in Kyiv’s grinding counteroffensive, with Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar saying troops have retaken a village in the eastern Donetsk region.
The village of Urozhaine is near Staromaiorske, a hamlet that Ukraine also claimed to have recaptured recently. The claims could not be independently verified.
Ukraine appears to be trying to drive a wedge between Russian forces in the south, but it is up against strong defensive lines and is advancing without air support.
Also Wednesday, the Russian military said it shot down three drones over the Kaluga region southwest of Moscow and blamed the attack on Ukraine. No damage or casualties were reported.
UNITED NATIONS: The International Criminal Court should prosecute Taliban leaders for a crime against humanity for denying education and employment to Afghan girls and women, the UN special envoy for global education said.
Gordon Brown told a virtual UN press conference on the second anniversary of the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan on Tuesday that its rulers are responsible for “the most egregious, vicious and indefensible violation of women’s rights and girls’ rights in the world today.”
The former British prime minister said he has sent a legal opinion to ICC prosecutor Karim Khan that shows the denial of education and employment is “gender discrimination, which should count as a crime against humanity, and it should be prosecuted by the International Criminal Court.”
The Taliban took power in August 2021, during the final weeks of the US and NATO forces’ pullout after 20 years of war. As they did during their previous rule of Afghanistan from 1996 to 2001, the Taliban gradually reimposed their harsh interpretation of Islamic law, or Sharia, barring girls from school beyond the sixth grade and women from most jobs, public spaces and gyms and recently closing beauty salons.
Brown urged major Muslim countries to send a delegation of clerics to Afghanistan’s southern city of Kandahar, the home of Taliban supreme leader Hibatullah Akhundzada, to make the case that bans on women’s education and employment have “no basis in the Qur’an or the Islamic religion” — and to lift them.
He said he believes “there’s a split within the regime,” with many people in the education ministry and around the government in the capital, Kabul, who want to see the rights of girls to education restored. “And I believe that the clerics in Kandahar have stood firmly against that, and indeed continue to issue instructions.”
The Taliban’s chief spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid, brushed aside questions about restrictions on girls and women in an Associated Press interview late Monday in Kabul, saying the status quo will remain. He also said the Taliban view their rule of Afghanistan as open-ended, drawing legitimacy from Islamic law and facing no significant threat.
Brown said the Taliban should be told that if girls are allowed to go to secondary school and university again, education aid to Afghanistan, which was cut after the bans were announced, will be restored.
He also called for monitoring and reporting on abuses and violations of the rights of women and girls, sanctions against those directly responsible for the bans including by the United States and United Kingdom, and the release of those imprisoned for defending women’s and girls’ rights.
Brown said 54 of the 80 edicts issued by the Taliban explicitly target women and girls and dismantle their rights, most recently banning them from taking university exams and visiting public places including cemeteries to pay respects to loved ones.
He announced that the UN and other organizations will sponsor and fund Internet learning for girls and support underground schools as well as education for Afghan girls forced to leave the country who need help to go to school.
“The international community must show that education can get through to the people of Afghanistan, in spite of the Afghan government’s bans,” he said.
Brown said there are a number of organizations supporting underground schools and there is a new initiative in the last few weeks to provide curriculum through mobile phones, which are popular in Afghanistan.
He wouldn’t discuss details over concerns for the safety of students and teachers, “but there is no doubt that girls are still trying to learn, sometimes risking a lot to be able to do so.”
During the 20 years the Taliban were out of power, Brown said 6 million girls got an education, becoming doctors, lawyers, judges, members of parliament and cabinet ministers.
Today, he said, 2.5 million girls are being denied education, and 3 million more will leave primary school in the next few years, “so we’re losing the talents of a whole generation.”
Brown urged global action and pressure — not just words — to convince the Taliban to restore the rights of women and girls.
“We have not done enough in the last two years,” he said. “I don’t want another year to go by when girls in Afghanistan and women there feel that they are powerless because we have not done enough to support them.”