India’s biggest airline adds new flights to Middle East as demand grows

NEW DELHI: The Middle East is becoming the destination of choice for growing numbers of Indian travelers, travel agents from the South Asian nation said on Wednesday after India’s largest airline IndiGo recently added new flights to the region.
IndiGo, which controls about 58 percent of India’s domestic market, launched two new direct flights last Friday connecting Ahmedabad with Jeddah and Abu Dhabi.
The carrier said it aims to “expand travel connections and fortify ties between India and the Middle East.”
“As part of our commitment to enhancing accessibility and bridging India with international markets, we are thrilled to announce the commencement of flights between Ahmedabad and two prominent Middle Eastern cities, Abu Dhabi as well as Jeddah,” IndiGo head of global sales, Vinay Malhotra, said in a statement.
“These new routes will not only offer travelers increased choices for vacations and business, but also facilitate trade, particularly from Ahmedabad, known for its robust textile industry,” he said.
“IndiGo is extremely pleased to enhance flight connectivity between India and the UAE as well as the KSA.”
The Middle East has increasingly become the choice destination for many Indian travelers, travel agents said.
“Since 2020 there has been a jump in the number of people going toward the Middle East countries, and the main reason is business and tourism,” Rajeev Chhajer, of Ahmedabad-based RC Events India, told Arab News.
Some Indians in Gujarat state, where Ahmedabad is located, also prefer to go to cities such as Dubai due to its relative proximity and because “the destination offers a good experience,” said tour operator Ajay Modi.
Manish Sharma, director of Ahmedabad-based Akshar Travels, echoed a similar sentiment.
“Middle East countries now know that tourism is one way of keeping the economy moving. That’s why these countries are opening themselves and allowing Indians to explore the region. Indians are going not only for tourism but also business,” Sharma told Arab News.
Real estate is prospering, and Indians are going to explore the area for businesses and jobs, he added. “Plus, the region is closer to us and very friendly.”
Middle East countries, including Saudi Arabia and the UAE, have also been heavily promoting their tourist attractions, such as the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi, prompting airlines to add more flights serving these routes.
“Considering Jeddah and Abu Dhabi as bustling tourism destinations, people are yearning to explore more than ever before. In light of this sentiment, and in an endeavor to enhance international connectivity and to meet the surging demand for air travel, this kind of expansion was the need of the hour,” Jyoti Mayal, president of the Travel Agents Association of India, told Arab News.
“Both KSA and UAE have rolled out a string of new projects and campaigns giving greater visibility that is wooing the Indian traveler. Patrons can now experience the benchmark hospitality and unparalleled service in these places.”
Major players in India’s tourism industry have previously said Saudi Arabia will become a big new destination for Indian travelers, with visitor numbers from the South Asian country expected to double this year.
The Saudi Tourism Authority held a series of promotion programs in India in February, which has further piqued the interest of Indian travelers, said Abhishek Sharma, who is based in the city of Agra, home to the Taj Mahal.
“Recently Saudi came to promote tourism in India and this has an appeal among the people,” he told Arab News.
Sharma said tourism growth in the Kingdom can be linked to its “liberal visa policy” and the “new openness of Saudi Arabia.”
Americans are divided along party lines over Trump’s actions in election cases, AP-NORC poll shows
Updated 17 August 2023
AP
WASHINGTON: Americans are deeply divided along party lines in their views of President Donald Trump’s actions in the most recent criminal cases brought against him, a new poll shows, with about half saying his alleged attempt to interfere in Georgia’s 2020 vote count was illegal.
The poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, which was conducted before Monday’s charges in the Georgia case, also shows that about half of Americans — 53 percent — approve of the Justice Department indicting Trump over his efforts to remain in office after losing the 2020 election.
The poll finds 85 percent of Democrats approve of the criminal charges brought Aug. 2 by Special Counsel Jack Smith, compared with 47 percent of independents and just 16 percent of Republicans. Overall, 3 in 10 Americans disapprove, including about two-thirds of Republicans.
The survey suggests that the unprecedented indictments of a former president have done little to shake up a fundamental divide in the electorate: The majority of Americans disapprove of Trump, but he remains popular within the GOP.
Overall, 35 percent of Americans have a favorable view of Trump and 62 percent unfavorable. Among Republicans, though, seven in 10 view the former president favorably, and about 6 in 10 say they want him to make another run for the White House.
The poll was conducted Aug. 10-14 , before Trump and 18 of his allies were indicted Monday in Georgia over their efforts to overturn the state’s election results but with strong indications that charges were imminent. At the time of the survey, 51 percent of US adults believed Trump acted illegally in that case, including 16 percent of Republicans. That’s consistent with an AP-NORC poll conducted in June.
Trump has denied wrongdoing and says the charges against him are politically motivated as he seeks a rematch against Democratic President Joe Biden.
Only about 2 in 10 US adults — 17 percent — say they have “a great deal” of confidence in the people running the Justice Department. The low level of confidence spans the political spectrum, with just 26 percent of Democrats, 14 percent of independents and 7 percent of Republicans saying they have a great deal of confidence in the federal law enforcement agency. About half of Americans have “only some” confidence in DOJ, while about a third have “hardly any confidence at all.” Republicans are much more likely than Democrats to have hardly any confidence in the Justice Department, 48 percent to 18 percent.
“Trump is obviously running for president and the sitting administration is pushing to have their political rival arrested and put in jail,” said Cary Arnold, a 56-year-old Republican from Eldersburg, Maryland. “Just on the surface that’s a very, very bad look. That’s something that you would expect to see in third world countries that are run by dictators.”
Trump’s actions did not cross the line to merit criminal charges, he said.
“I have not seen anything that seemed to be illegal,” Arnold said. “I know people have said that he did things illegally, but none of the things that they’ve said make any sense.”
Trump has been indicted four times since April, but Americans do not view the indictments equally.
While about half believe Trump did something illegal when it comes to the Jan. 6 insurrection and the Georgia charges, along with the case involving classified documents found at his home in Florida, only about one-third say Trump acted illegally in allegedly covering up hush money payments to a woman who said he had an affair with her. That was the basis for charges Trump faces in New York City brought by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.
Overall, Americans say that Trump’s actions after the 2020 presidential election did more to threaten democracy than to defend it, 54 percent to 19 percent. One-quarter of US adults say he did neither. Republicans are split on the impact of Trump’s decisions: 43 percent say he defended democracy, while 23 percent say he threatened it. About a third of Republicans say he neither defended nor threatened democracy.
“Trump and a lot of his supporters are saying, ‘They’re just using this to get at him in the election,’” said David Biggar, a 60-year-old Republican from Navarre, Florida who twice voted against Trump. “I think he’s being targeted because he did stuff that he needs to be tried for.”
Americans largely disagree with Trump’s contention that the 2020 election was stolen from him. Seven in 10 say that Biden was legitimately elected president, a number that’s been consistent in the last year. But among Republicans, 57 percent say Biden’s election was illegitimate, compared with 32 percent of independents and 2 percent of Democrats.
Treasa Howell, a 58-year-old Republican from Springfield, Missouri, said a lot of the accusations against Trump ring true, but she believes they’re motivated more by politics than justice and Trump is being singled out.
“I honestly don’t feel like anybody in the political arena plays 100 percent fair,” Howell said. “I feel like it was a political indictment, but I absolutely believe it’s true. And that’s my problem with Trump.”
But if Trump wins the GOP nomination and faces a rematch against Biden, she’ll reluctantly vote for him, she said.
Why West Africa and the Sahel are witnessing a resurgence in coups and political instability
Niger, the latest country in the region to experience a military coup, embodies wider democratic rollback
Experts attribute trend to historical grievances, ethnic tensions, economic disparities and external influences
Updated 32 min 8 sec ago
Roberto Bociaga
NAIROBI, Kenya: In the vast semi-arid expanse of West Africa’s Sahel, a series of military coups have dealt a heavy blow to the region’s political stability and democratic transformation, and created a new era of uncertainty and insecurity.
The July 26 coup in Niger, the latest in the region, where presidential guards ousted democratically elected President Mohamed Bazoum, was met with swift condemnation by the international community, including the African Union and the Economic Community of West African States.
Sanctions have been imposed against the new ruling junta, led by Gen. Abdourahmane Tchiani, but hopes for the restoration of Bazoum’s rule are dwindling with each passing day.
The coup has raised questions about the viability of democratic transitions in Africa and the trajectory of political movements in the region.
The unsettling reality is that these military takeovers have derailed the democratic progress that many African nations had painstakingly made over several decades.
Before the recent wave of coups, the continent seemed to be moving toward civilian rule complete with democratic institutions and a more accountable and participatory system. These hard-won gains now appear to be under threat.
After a decline in the number of such coups in Africa since 2000, Mali appeared to be the outlier when its military seized power in 2020.
However, 2021 saw a significant rise in military takeovers, with coups and attempted coups taking place in Chad, Guinea, Sudan and Niger. In 2022, there were five coup attempts, with two proving successful in Burkina Faso.
The implications of these coups extend beyond the borders of the affected countries, sending shockwaves across the entire continent, and causing concern about the fragility of democratic governance in Africa in the face of several existential threats.
The international community now watches with a mix of dismay and apprehension as military interventions become more frequent, raising doubts about the long-term stability of many African nations.
As neighboring countries and regional institutions grapple with the consequences of these coups, it is crucial to understand the unique challenges faced by African nations, particularly those in the Sahel region.
Experts believe that it is not only important to address the root causes of political instability — such as socioeconomic disparities, security threats and historical legacies — regional and international cooperation must play a vital role in supporting the restoration of democratic governance and preventing future military interventions.
“The recent coups witnessed in Africa are orchestrated by opportunistic military personnel who exploit the vulnerabilities of their nations’ feeble institutions and underdeveloped human conditions,” Gbenga Erin, a Nigeria-based analyst with ECOWAS, told Arab News.
Across the continent, there is a broad consensus that democracy offers the most favorable governance structure and warrants safeguarding, he said.
Nevertheless, the persistent issues of terrorism, corruption, poor infrastructure and various socio-economic hurdles mean that much of the African population has been experiencing nothing but varying states of deprivation.
These challenges have consistently served as a pretext for those plotting coups.
Demographic trends further magnify these challenges. Niger has the world’s fastest-growing population at a rate exceeding 3 percent annually.
The Sahel region, where these incidents are taking place, is currently home to approximately 354 million people, and the population in some of these countries is projected to more than double by 2050.
By then, Africa will have 40 percent of the global youth population aged 15 to 24, leading to larger class sizes in schools and universities that will outpace teacher training.
Consequently, young people are entering the labor market at a rate far greater than the growth of available jobs.
Analysts believe the failure of regional governments to meet the basic expectations of their peoples, such as employment, physical safety, education and healthcare, has contributed to the recent spate of military coups.
“The local populations in these countries often have high expectations for improved governance, economic development and security,” Ovigwe Eguegu, a Nigeria-based policy analyst, told Arab News.
“But when these expectations are not met, there can be frustration with the existing government, leading some to support military interventions that promise change.”
Alex de Waal, a British researcher on African elite politics, argued in a recent piece for the New York Times that the response from developed nations has also been far from adequate.
He said many European and Middle Eastern countries have tended to focus on deterring migrants from leaving Africa rather than helping to create jobs that would encourage them to remain.
An assessment of democratic progress in Africa does reveal a mixed picture of success and failure. Despite certain advancements, the continent often finds itself taking one step forward and two steps back.
Regular elections coexist with democratic rollbacks, institutionalization of political parties with endemic corruption, and political freedoms with constraints and inequalities.
“Many of these governments are not delivering the so-called dividends of democracy, such as security, economic prosperity, protecting lives and property,” Christopher Ogunmodede, a foreign affairs expert from Nigeria, told Arab News.
“It’s not enough to sit back and lecture people about why democracy is so perfect and things like that. People nominally believe that they should have a civilian government ... but they have this very calling that suggests that if civilian governments are not working, they should be removed very fast.”
African democracies must reform if they are to succeed, says Fidel Amakye Owusu, an international relations and security analyst from Ghana.
“African countries urgently need reforms to enhance trust and legitimacy in elections, while corruption remains a critical issue,” but only democratic governments are equipped to improve things on the ground and fight extremism, he told Arab News.
At the same time, the conditions available to political opposition under which they can hold ruling parties to account, have not always been conducive to sustaining the democratic political order — something armed actors can capitalize on.
For instance, before the coup in Niger, democratic participation was relatively restricted, according to Ogunmodede, who highlighted the case of the M26 movement, composed of several civil society groups.
In 2022, M26 was barred from holding a protest against Operation Barkhane, a French counter-insurgency mission spanning the Sahel region, forcing it to limit itself to social-media campaigning.
Analysts believe social media platforms have allowed for the spread of misinformation and disinformation about the security situation, undermining trust in the region’s democratic institutions.
While social media commentators claim the security situation was not improving, experts say Niger’s counterextremism operations were overall faring better than other nations in the region.
Beatrice Bianchi, a Sahel expert with the Med-Or Foundation, an Italian think tank, identifies social media as a vehicle spreading misinformation in the Sahel countries. “This has raised tensions particularly among the youth, and (has) radicalized people,” Bianchi told Arab News.
Having witnessed the coup unfold in the capital Niamey, Bianchi is of the view that the protests in support of the junta cannot be considered representative of the majority of the population.
“The junta violently crushed the anti-coup protesters, and then called for others to come to support them. These weren’t spontaneous protests in the beginning,” she said.
Also, playing an anti-colonial card can be a very effective political tool, said analyst Eguegu, because “the legacy of colonialism continues to shape the discourse in all these countries.”
“The struggle for decolonization, coupled with concerns about foreign influence, is a significant factor in the political landscape, while the presence of foreign military installations aimed at fighting extremists, geopolitical interests, and regional security strategies add complexity to the situation,” said Eguegu.
Despite the political turbulence being witnessed in West Africa, Owusu, the Ghanaian expert, insists that “the destiny of Africa is intertwined with the fate of its democracies and the people of the continent deserve leaders who prioritize their welfare, promote accountable governance, and uphold the principles of democracy.”
As a result, the resurgence of military coups serves as a stark reminder that these ideals are not yet fully realized and the path forward requires a united effort to protect and nurture the democratic aspirations of African nations.
Doing so might ensure that the continent’s future is one of progress, prosperity and true democratic representation.
Indonesian protesters demand action as air pollution chokes Jakarta
Jakarta has been recording ‘unhealthy’ levels of dangerous airborne particles
Experts warn of long-term effects of poor air quality on health
Updated 16 August 2023
Sheany Yasuko Lai
JAKARTA: Dozens of activists in Jakarta held a protest on Wednesday over worsening air pollution, as residents and experts linked health problems to poor air quality that has made the Indonesian capital one of the world’s most polluted cities.
Jakarta has consistently ranked among the 10 most polluted cities globally and regularly recorded “unhealthy” levels of PM2.5, a measurement of particulate matter — solid and liquid particles suspended in the air that can be inhaled and cause respiratory diseases.
Public discussion of the issue picked up pace in recent weeks after Jakarta topped Swiss company IQAir’s ranking of air pollution in major cities for several days and residents began attributing various health problems to the poor air quality.
“This situation is at a precarious stage because air pollution has caused people to be infected with various diseases,” Ibukota, the civil society coalition that organized Wednesday’s protest in front of the Jakarta city hall, said in a statement.
Asmara Wreksono, a 44-year-old visual artist in Jakarta, recently took her 10-year-old daughter to an ear, nose and throat specialist after she was sick for more than two weeks with a runny nose and coughs.
“The diagnosis is bacterial infection in the throat, most likely caused by the pollution,” Wreksono told Arab News. “We were advised to mask up and limit outdoor activities, as well as to turn up our air purifier at home.”
Wreksono, who was born and raised in Jakarta, said there has been a “significant change” in air quality over the years. When she took to X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, to talk about her daughter’s health issues, she did not expect scores of others to share similar stories.
“(But) I wasn’t surprised that a lot of people experienced the same thing because the ENT specialist told me that the number of patients with the same complaint increased these past two months,” she said.
Pulmonologist Erlina Burhan said that her practice has been receiving more patients with similar respiratory issues.
“Many patients are complaining of sneezes, runny nose and coughs, which I found out later was actually bronchitis, so there has indeed been an increase in respiratory infections,” Burhan told Arab News.
“Many of my asthma patients who seldom come to see me have been coming for appointments recently, and I suspect that this was triggered by unclean air,” she added.
On Monday, President Joko Widodo held a cabinet meeting to address the pollution issue, and instructed ministers to establish more green spaces and encourage offices to implement hybrid working, among other strategies to tackle the problem.
Like other Jakarta residents, Widodo has reportedly been nursing a cough for weeks.
Piotr Jakubowski, co-founder of Indonesian air quality data app Nafas, told Arab News: “Air pollution has been an issue in Jakarta for a long time; this is not the first year that this is a problem. It’s one of the first years in many where enough of the general public care about it in order to voice their opinions in a way that catches the attention of the government.”
Jakubowski said that poor air quality is also a problem for other Indonesian cities, and highlighted the importance of a collective approach to understand the sources of pollution affecting major urban areas.
“It’s an issue for everybody — young, old, rich, poor — and it’s something that needs to be solved with an action plan as soon as possible,” he said.
Ivan Jayawan, an environmental expert and adjunct faculty at the Krida Wacana Christian University in Jakarta, said that when it comes to air pollution, the public bears a “massive cost.”
“Air pollution is not to be taken lightly; the long-term effect is serious, too. Many studies have shown that air pollution is connected to other diseases people thought had nothing to do with air pollution exposure, such as cardiovascular diseases, hypertension, diabetes, Alzheimer’s, dementia, liver diseases, etc,” he said.
Vulnerable members of the public, such as the elderly, children and pregnant women, are likely most affected by the problem, he added.
In 2021, a court ruled in favor of a lawsuit filed by activists and citizens against the government, ordering Widodo to clean up the city’s notorious air pollution, and ruling that he and other top officials were negligent in protecting residents.
However, efforts to address the problem are still less than optimal, according to Suci Fitria Tanjung, executive director of the Indonesian Forum for the Environment, in Jakarta.
“Today’s protest is one of many public efforts to remind and straighten up the government’s work so that it follows the mandate of protecting the people’s public health and fulfilling our civil rights to a healthy and clean environment,” Tanjung, who is also part of the Ibukota coalition, said.
Jakarta residents such as Wreksono worry about how pollution is affecting quality of life in the capital, which is notorious for its traffic congestion and overly dense neighborhoods, and hope officials will take extra measures to change policies.
“I just need the government to do its job right,” she said. “We are taxpayers, and we demand them to do so.”
Children, pregnant woman among latest UK ‘small boats’ arrivals
At least 100 people arrived at the port of Dover after being picked up by UK Border Force patrol vessels when entering British waters
Dozens more were also brought ashore on lifeboats at Dungeness, a headland some 40 kilometers to the west
Updated 16 August 2023
AFP
DUNGENESS: Scores of migrants, many of them children and a pregnant woman, arrived in small boats on England’s south coast on Wednesday, undeterred by the dangerous Channel crossing from France which claimed at least six lives over the weekend.
At least 100 people arrived at the port of Dover after being picked up by UK Border Force patrol vessels when entering British waters, an AFP photographer witnessed.
Dozens more, again including young children, were also brought ashore on lifeboats at Dungeness, a headland some 25 miles (40 kilometers) to the west, after setting out to cross the Channel in small boats, the same photographer reported.
The arrivals came after six Afghan men died and dozens more had to be rescued when an inflatable vessel sank in the Channel in the early hours of Saturday after leaving northern France.
Both Britain and France have blamed criminal gangs facilitating the crossings but have attracted criticism themselves from rights groups over their policies toward the issue.
The UK government in particular has been condemned after recently barring arrivals from claiming asylum and pursuing plans to deport them immediately to Rwanda.
Both plans are on hold pending a court challenge to sending the migrants to east Africa.
They have also been criticized for planning to house up to 500 migrants in a barge off the coast of southwest England, with similar sites being planned.
More than 100,000 migrants have crossed the Channel on small boats from France to southeast England since Britain began publicly recording the arrivals in 2018, official figures revealed last Friday.
The route across one of the world’s busiest shipping lanes has repeatedly proved perilous, with numerous previous capsizes and scores of migrants drowning in the waters over the last decade.
The years of arrivals have meant Britain’s asylum system is facing a huge backlog, with more than 130,000 asylum-seekers still waiting for their applications to be processed at the end of March.
An interior ministry spokesman said Wednesday that the “unacceptable number of people risking their lives by making these dangerous crossings” was putting Britain’s asylum system under “unprecedented strain.”
“Our priority is to stop the boats,” he added.
Afghan people smugglers seize market as illegal crossings into UK surge
Kurdish, Albanian organized-crime gangs were previously dominant
From January to July, 2,891 Afghans arrived in Britain on small boats, with 683 in last month alone
Updated 16 August 2023
Arab News
LONDON: Afghans have seized control of people-smuggling operations into Britain via the English Channel this year, with previously dominant Kurdish and Albanian organized-crime gangs losing business, The Times reported on Wednesday.
From January to July this year, 2,891 Afghans arrived in Britain on small boats, with 683 in the last month alone.
The figure contrasts with the trend of Albanians, who in 2022 made up 12,301 crossings but this year only 428.
A source told The Times: “Albanians who have tried to run their own operation have struggled to source their own boats and engines. The new actors operating the crossings are Afghans, this is a new feature this year.”
With Afghan people smugglers taking advantage of the demands of their compatriots to organize boat crossings, violence has erupted in migrant camps in northern France as Kurdish gangs attempt to subdue their competition.
The surging number of Afghans making the journey has been blamed on the UK’s struggling relocation schemes, which were launched in the wake of the Taliban takeover.