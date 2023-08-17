You are here

Man City beat Sevilla on penalties to win UEFA Super Cup

Man City beat Sevilla on penalties to win UEFA Super Cup
Manchester City's players celebrate on the podium after winning the 2023 UEFA Super Cup football match between Manchester City and Sevilla at the Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium in Piraeus on August 16, 2023. (AFP)
Updated 17 August 2023
AFP

Man City beat Sevilla on penalties to win UEFA Super Cup

Man City beat Sevilla on penalties to win UEFA Super Cup
  • European champions City were far from their slick best, but hit back to force the game to penalties through Cole Palmer’s header
Updated 17 August 2023
AFP

PIRAEUS, Greece: Manchester City won the UEFA Super Cup for the first time on Wednesday but needed penalties to beat Sevilla after a 1-1 draw in Athens.
Youssef En-Nesyri’s towering first-half header gave the Spaniards the lead.
European champions City were far from their slick best, but hit back to force the game to penalties through Cole Palmer’s header.
City were then perfect from the spot and prevailed 5-4 in the shootout after Sevilla defender Nemanja Gudelj smashed against the bar.
Pep Guardiola has bemoaned his side’s lack of preparation for the new season and it showed under the baking heat in the Greek capital.
City badly missed the creative presence of Kevin De Bruyne and Bernardo Silva through a combination of injury and illness.
A four-month absence for De Bruyne due to a serious hamstring injury has exacerbated the loss of firepower offered by Ilkay Gundogan and Riyad Mahrez since last season.
West Ham’s Brazilian international Lucas Paqueta has been linked with a move to the Etihad and this performance may serve as further proof City need to strengthen before the end of the transfer market.
Sevilla began their La Liga season with a disappointing 2-1 home defeat to Valencia.
But just as they did last season in lifting a seventh Europa League despite a 12th-placed league finish, they rose to the big occasion.
Sevilla goalkeeper Yassine Bounou was playing what is expected to be his final game for the club before a move to Saudi side Al Hilal.
The Moroccan international denied City a perfect start when he clawed away Nathan Ake’s powerful header that was destined for the bottom corner.
But Guardiola’s men soon became ponderous in possession and were punished on 25 minutes.
Josko Gvardiol was making his first start for City since a 90 million euro ($99 million) move from RB Leipzig.
The Croatian international was beaten to Marcos Acuna’s cross by En-Nesyri, who bulleted a header in off the post.
City’s sluggishness was in evidence again at the start of the second-half when Lucas Ocampos skipped past Kyle Walker’s desperate lunge to set up En-Nesyri with a golden chance to double Sevilla’s lead.
The Moroccan striker was one-on-one with Ederson but fired straight into the Brazilian goalkeeper’s legs.
Sevilla were left to rue that miss as City hit back against the run of play on 63 minutes.
Mahrez’s departure has opened the door to City academy graduate Palmer to the first-team and the England under-21 international, who also scored against Arsenal in the Community Shield, is taking his chance.
Rodri was City’s hero with the only goal in the Champions League final against Inter Milan and the Spaniard this time provided the assist with a perfectly measured cross for Palmer to cushion a header past Bounou.
En-Nesyri was guilty of another wasted one-on-one moments later as Ederson flew off his line to make a block.
Erling Haaland had scored twice in all of his previous three appearances against Sevilla, but the Norwegian barely got a sight of goal before the spot-kicks.
Instead, City’s best chance to win the game in normal time fell to Ake as the Dutchman’s downward header was tipped over.
However, there was no perfect ending for Bounou as Haaland, Julian Alvarez, Mateo Kovacic, Jack Grealish and Walker all held their nerve to score in the shootout.

Topics: UEFA Super Cup Man City Sevilla

US women's national team coach Vlatko Andonovski resigns after early World Cup exit, AP source says

US women’s national team coach Vlatko Andonovski resigns after early World Cup exit, AP source says
Updated 17 August 2023
AP

US women’s national team coach Vlatko Andonovski resigns after early World Cup exit, AP source says

US women’s national team coach Vlatko Andonovski resigns after early World Cup exit, AP source says
  • The move comes less than two weeks after the Americans were knocked out of the Women’s World Cup earlier than ever before
  • Andonovski was head coach of Seattle’s OL Reign in the National Women’s Soccer League when he was hired
Updated 17 August 2023
AP

NEW YORK: US women’s national team coach Vlatko Andonovski has resigned, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press on Wednesday.

The move comes less than two weeks after the Americans were knocked out of the Women’s World Cup earlier than ever before.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the move had not been officially announced. An announcement was expected Thursday.

The four-time tournament champions struggled throughout the World Cup. A victory over Vietnam to kick off the group stage was followed by a pair of draws against Netherlands and Portugal — barely enough to get the team into the knockout stage,

The Americans played well in the Round of 16 against Sweden, but ultimately fell on penalties after a scoreless tie. The US scored just four goals over the course of the tournament.

The US had never finished worse than third at the World Cup.

The 46-year-old Andonovski was named coach of the US in October 2019, taking over for Jill Ellis, who led the US to back-to-back World Cup titles. He finished 51-5-9 during his time with the team, and was 3-2-5 in major tournaments.

Following the match against Sweden, Andonovski said he wasn’t thinking about his future with the team — only his young players. Fourteen players on the US roster were appearing in their first World Cup, and 12 of them had never played in a major tournament.

“We spent four years together. They got their first caps with me, they got their first national-team call-ups with me,” Andonovski said. “We spent tough times, good times. I don’t want to see them like that. That’s all I think about.”

It wasn’t just the World Cup that hurt Andonovski’s chances of keeping his job. The US also finished with a disappointing bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics.

Following the Olympics, Andonovski turned his attention on developing young players ahead of the World Cup. Some of the players who emerged were Sophia Smith, last year’s US Soccer Player of the Year, and Trinity Rodman.

The US were bitten by injuries in the run-up to the tournament, losing a pair of key players. Mallory Swanson injured her knee during a friendly in April, and captain Becky Sauerbrunn couldn’t recover from a foot injury in time.

Promising young forward Catarina Macario tore her ACL playing for her club team Lyon last year and also wasn’t ready to play in the World Cup.

The World Cup was challenging for many elite teams because of the ever-growing parity in the women’s game. Germany, Brazil and Canada, the winners in Tokyo, also got knocked out early. Sunday’s final between England and Spain in Sydney will give the tournament a first-time winner.

Andonovski was head coach of Seattle’s OL Reign in the National Women’s Soccer League when he was hired. During his seven years in the NWSL, he led the now-defunct FC Kansas City from the league’s inception in 2013 until the club folded in 2017, winning two league titles with the team.

Andonovski, a native of Skopje, Macedonia, played for several teams in Europe before embarking on a professional indoor soccer career in the United States.

His predecessor on the US team, Ellis, was named coach of the team in 2014 and led the US to eight overall tournament titles, including victories at the World Cup in 2015 and 2019. Over the course of her tenure, the US lost just seven matches.

Now the process will start to find a replacement, and the timeline is relatively short. The US havve already qualified for the 2024 Olympics in France.

Before that, the team have a pair of exhibition matches against South Africa on Sept. 21 in Cincinnati and Sept. 24 in Chicago.

Topics: US women's national team Vlatko Andonovski

US women’s soccer reaches landmark $24 mn settlement in equal pay dispute
Sport
US women’s soccer reaches landmark $24 mn settlement in equal pay dispute
Swift rocks out with US women’s soccer team
Offbeat
Swift rocks out with US women’s soccer team

'I came to Bayern to feel pressure to win titles', says Kane

‘I came to Bayern to feel pressure to win titles’, says Kane
Updated 17 August 2023
AFP

‘I came to Bayern to feel pressure to win titles’, says Kane

‘I came to Bayern to feel pressure to win titles’, says Kane
  • Speaking with Sky Sports, Kane revealed his desire to play consistently at the highest level was behind the move
  • Kane left Tottenham as the side’s record goalscorer with 280 in all competitions
Updated 17 August 2023
AFP

BERLIN: England captain Harry Kane said on Wednesday he made the move to Bayern Munich “to feel a new pressure of having to win titles every year.”

Kane, 30, left Tottenham in a deal worth an initial &euro;100 million ($110 million) on Saturday after spending his whole career with his boyhood club.

Speaking with Sky Sports, Kane revealed his desire to play consistently at the highest level was behind the move.

“A lot of people talk about the trophies and why I came here but ultimately it was to improve and to feel a new pressure of having to win titles every year, having to go far in the Champions League and pushing myself to that limit.”

Kane left Tottenham as the side’s record goalscorer with 280 in all competitions, but did not lift any silverware during his time in north London.

Tottenham lost the 2019 Champions League final to Liverpool, as well as two League Cup finals during Kane’s stint at the club.

Six-time European champions Bayern have won the past 11 Bundesliga titles and are favorites for domestic honors again this season.

The England captain said team achievements rather than individual goals were his focus in the Bavarian capital.

“If you’re winning games, if you’re winning titles, if you’re winning Champions Leagues it will likely mean I’ll be scoring goals, which then allows you to win other individual awards, but that all comes from what you achieve as a team.”

Kane came off the bench late in Bayern’s 3-0 Super Cup loss to RB Leipzig on Saturday, just hours after finalizing his deal.

He could make his Bundesliga debut on Friday away at Werder Bremen.

The forward, who is also England’s top goalscorer, said he would relish the pressure of playing for one of Europe’s biggest clubs.

“When you are at a club like Bayern Munich you have to win. There are no questions about it.

“If you don’t win or you don’t perform well there are going to be question marks.”

Kane said he knew the move away from England would be “strange to begin with.”

“I’ll miss it to begin with, but I think my focus is here... I’m really excited for this challenge and trying to help this team.”

Topics: Harry Kane Bayern Munich

Neymar looks forward to facing 'top quality' opposition in Saudi Pro League

Neymar looks forward to facing ‘top quality’ opposition in Saudi Pro League
Updated 17 August 2023

Neymar looks forward to facing ‘top quality’ opposition in Saudi Pro League

Neymar looks forward to facing ‘top quality’ opposition in Saudi Pro League
Updated 17 August 2023

RIYADH: Brazilian superstar Neymar Jr has credited fellow global footballing icon Cristiano Ronaldo for sparking the remarkable transformation of the Roshn Saudi League and admits the “exciting” prospect of facing the Portuguese legend and stars such as Karim Benzema and Robert Firmino will be motivation to “play even better” for new club Al Hilal. 

Neymar Jr joined the most successful and one of the biggest clubs in Asia for an initial two-year period and brings an impressive CV that includes UEFA Champions League, FIFA Club World Cup, Copa Libertadores and Olympic glory. The former PSG, Barcelona and Santos goalscorer is the latest big name to join the Roshn Saudi League, following in the footsteps of Ronaldo, Benzema, Firmino and a host of other major international stars including Sadio Mane, Riyad Mahrez, N’Golo Kante, Edouard Mendy and more.

Neymar Jr said: “It is exciting, meeting top quality players on the other teams thrills you, and motivates you to play even better. And it is a given when you face Ronaldo, Benzema, Firmino, that the excitement is even greater. So I am happy to join this league, facing them will be wonderful, it will be fantastic.”

Speaking about the growing global profile of the Roshn Saudi League, he added: “I believe Cristiano Ronaldo started all of this and everybody called him “crazy”, and this and that. Today you see the league grow more and more.”

Neymar may be joining a club that has won 66 trophies including a record four AFC Champions League titles, but he is not taking success for granted. He said: “The league will be very competitive, especially after the signings made in the summer transfer window. I believe competitiveness is important. That’s why I am joining this league. I am driven by challenges. I am there to help the league grow.”

As Brazil captain and joint-top scorer for the national team, on 77 goals alongside football’s original superstar Pele, Neymar is confident his country’s many football crazy fans will turn their attentions to the league, where he will join a number of his compatriots including Al Ahli star Firmino, Al Ittihad midfielder Fabinho, Al Nassr’s Alex Telles, as well as al Hilal teammates Malcolm and Michael.

He said: “Of course a lot of Brazil will be watching the league. Obviously I will be there and I expect all Brazilians and everybody following league to support Al Hilal! The message I have for them is I will do my best to make them enjoy football, our goal is winning all titles.”

Neymar Jr will team up with Ruben Neves of Portugal, Serbia’s Sergej Milinković-Savić and Kalidou Koulibaly of Senegal for Al Hilal alongside a large number of players from the Saudi national squad, including Saleh al-Shehri and Salem al-Dawsari, the two goal scorers in the stunning 2-1 victory over eventual champions Argentina in the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

Commenting on the talent in the Al Hilal squad, he said: “I think it is very important to have quality in the squad. Obviously it helps in some decisions you take throughout you career. It was certainly for me. I am very excited to write a new story chasing all the objectives with the club and my teammates – winning more and more titles and fulfilling the club’s ambition. I am very excited in that regard.”

Neymar Jr is looking forward to feeling the intense passion of the Al Hilal fans, and he added: “I believe when it comes to football, we have similar passion to that of Al Hilal fans. They can expect all the effort from me on the pitch. I will give my best for the club. Our goal is winning titles.

“As the season progresses, it is a step-by-step process, training session after training session, game after game. We will grow more and more. It is difficult to come and say ‘we are going to win’ before starting our work. That's what I believe. To start work immediately, our objective is to win championships, win titles and surely reach the highest summit. It's the fans aspiration, so that's what we are aiming for.” 

Neymar Jr’s imminent arrival marks another huge step and will accelerate the Saudi Pro League’s journey to become one of football’s leading destinations. He joins the league following the recent launch of a new league strategy which will see a number of high-profile marquee signings joining forces with emerging Saudi talent in a highly competitive league. 

Sports fans will be able to catch the action from the Roshn Saudi League worldwide as the Saudi Pro League has secured a network of international broadcast deals across 130+ territories for the news season, including a landmark deal with DAZN in multiple territories (Austria, Belgium, Canada, Germany, and the UK) as well as major European broadcasters Canal+ (France), Sport TV (Portugal), La 7 (Italy), Marca.com (Spain) and Cosmote (Greece), among others.

Special New Al-Hilal star Neymar Jr. can further elevate Saudi football, analysts tell Arab News
Sport
New Al-Hilal star Neymar Jr. can further elevate Saudi football, analysts tell Arab News
Special Impact of Neymar’s move to Al-Hilal will rival that of Ronaldo to Al-Nassr
Sport
Impact of Neymar’s move to Al-Hilal will rival that of Ronaldo to Al-Nassr

2nd edition of Saudi Women's Premier League to kick off Oct. 13

2nd edition of Saudi Women’s Premier League to kick off Oct. 13
Updated 16 August 2023
Arab News

2nd edition of Saudi Women’s Premier League to kick off Oct. 13

2nd edition of Saudi Women’s Premier League to kick off Oct. 13
  • 8 clubs to compete in 56 matches over 14 rounds: Saudi Arabian Football Federation
  • 30-team First Division — the second tier of Saudi women’s football — will get underway in November with six regional groups
Updated 16 August 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The second edition of the Saudi Women’s Premier League will kick off on Oct. 13, the Kingdom’s football governing body has revealed.

Announcing the date, Saudi Arabian Football Federation officials said the eight teams taking part in the competition would be Al-Nassr, Al-Hilal, Al-Shabab, Al-Ittihad, Al-Ahli, Eastern Flames, Riyadh Club, and Al-Qadsiah.

A total of 56 matches will be contested in a home and away format over 14 rounds.

Meanwhile, the 30-team First Division — the second tier of Saudi women’s football — will get underway in November with six regional groups also playing in a home and away format.

The winners of each region will progress to a knockout championship contest with the top three teams being promoted to the Saudi Women’s Premier League. The side finishing bottom of the top-flight table will be relegated to the First Division.

Federation chiefs also revealed that the winner of the Women’s Premier League would receive SR2 million ($533,000), with SR1 million going to the second-placed team, and SR600,000 to third.

In the First Division, the team finishing top will get SR500,000, with the runner-up and club in third position banking SR350,000 and SR200,000, respectively.

Al-Nassr were crowned the first ever champions of the Women’s Premier League with 35 points from 11 wins, two draws, and only one loss, while Riyadh Club won the First Division to secure promotion to the top tier.

Topics: Saudi Women's Premier League Saudi Arabian Football Federation Al-Nassr

Al-Nassr crowned champions of inaugural Saudi Women’s Premier League
Football
Al-Nassr crowned champions of inaugural Saudi Women’s Premier League
Al-Nassr maintain lead at the top of Saudi Women’s Premier League table
Sport
Al-Nassr maintain lead at the top of Saudi Women’s Premier League table

Ruthless England beat Australia to set up World Cup final with Spain

Ruthless England beat Australia to set up World Cup final with Spain
Updated 16 August 2023
AFP

Ruthless England beat Australia to set up World Cup final with Spain

Ruthless England beat Australia to set up World Cup final with Spain
  • Lionesses had stumbled at the same stage twice before but the European champions made no mistake this time to reach the final for the first time
  • England now face a blockbuster final on Sunday at the same Stadium Australia against a dangerous Spanish side that beat Sweden 2-1 in the last four
Updated 16 August 2023
AFP

SYDNEY: Lauren Hemp and Alessia Russo did the damage late on in Sydney as England shattered Australian dreams Wednesday with a clinical 3-1 win to set up a Women’s World Cup final against Spain.
The Lionesses had stumbled at the same stage twice before but the European champions made no mistake this time to reach the final for the first time.
They took the lead nine minutes before the break with Manchester United’s Ella Toone unleashing a rocket just inside the box with the outside of her boot.
A fit-again Sam Kerr, starting for the first time this tournament, hit back for the home side in the second half with a world-class goal that set the game on fire, picking up the ball and letting fly from 30 yards after a weaving run.
It sparked ecstatic scenes from the 75,784-strong partisan crowd.
But they were silenced eight minutes later when Hemp muscled her way into the box and stabbed into the corner before Russo put the icing on the cake with four minutes left.
England now face a blockbuster final on Sunday at the same Stadium Australia against a dangerous Spanish side that beat Sweden 2-1 in the last four, with a new name to be engraved on the trophy.
England had been in this position before, in 2015 and 2019, losing 2-1 on both occasions, with a third-place finish their best World Cup before now.
But coach Sarina Wiegman led them to the European title last year on home soil and captain Millie Bright said before the match they were now better-placed to handle big-pressure games.
They demonstrated their resilience at a pumping and partisan Stadium Australia, successfully blanking out the noise to silence an expectant home nation.
Victory was all the sweeter against an opponent who had beaten them 2-0 in an April friendly — the only side to do so in 38 games since Wiegman took over.
Despite losing Australia have enjoyed their best World Cup ever, with a third-placed playoff against Sweden on Saturday still to play.
With Kerr fit again, Australian coach Tony Gustavsson moved Emily van Egmond to the bench in one of two changes with defender Clare Polkinghorne in for an ill Alanna Kennedy.
England stuck to the same XI that beat Colombia 2-1 with striker Lauren James serving the second of a two-match ban.
Both sides were nervy in the opening exchanges but Australia settled and a lofted ball through the middle from Katrina Gorry left Kerr with just goalkeeper Mary Earps to beat.
But the Manchester United stopper repelled the shot, with the offside flag later raised.
At the other end, fellow keeper MacKenzie Arnold rescued Australia minutes later, deflecting Georgia Stanway’s strike with her legs as the game opened up.
Kerr was in the thick of the early action and England ruthlessly looked to close her down with some heavy challenges, one of them earning Alex Greenwood a yellow card.
But as England grew in confidence they began controlling the midfield battle.
The breakthrough came in the 36th minute with Toone, in the side for James, arrowing her shot into the top right corner after Hemp pulled the ball back from the touch line.
With 45 minutes to save their tournament, Australia frantically pressed forward as the second half got under way and it paid dividends when Kerr’s wonder strike propelled them back into contention.
But England were unmoved and when Ellie Carpenter misjudged a long ball into the box, Hemp hustled her way through to score, before Russo finished calmly with her right foot to seal the win.

Topics: 2023 Women's World Cup England Australia

Classy Spain send Women’s World Cup warning
Football
Classy Spain send Women’s World Cup warning
US and Japan make fast World Cup starts but England labor to victory
Football
US and Japan make fast World Cup starts but England labor to victory

