Yemen's envoy to UN thanks Saudi Arabia for its political, economic and development support

Yemen's envoy to UN thanks Saudi Arabia for its political, economic and development support
Relief workers unload aid carried into Yemen by the Saudi military in Marib, Yemen. (AP/File)
  • He told the UN Security Council the support is ‘a translation of the depth and strength of the exceptional relations that bring together the two countries’
  • Yemeni PM Maeen Abdul Malik said a recently announced $1.2bn in financial aid from the Kingdom will help improve services, aid development and alleviate human suffering
LONDON: Yemen’s permanent representative to the UN, Abdullah Al-Saadi, said on Wednesday that his country appreciates the ongoing political, economic and development support provided by Saudi Arabia.

Speaking during a meeting of the UN Security Council in New York about the latest developments in Yemen, Al-Saadi said that the support, in keeping with directives from King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, is “a translation of the depth and strength of the exceptional relations that bring together the two countries and the two brotherly peoples,” Yemen’s official Saba News Agency reported.

The envoy noted that the latest example of the Kingdom’s assistance to his country was the announcement of “generous economic support to Yemen, amounting to $1.2 billion to support the Presidential Leadership Council and the Yemeni government, to assist in addressing the deficit in the general budget, and to support the government’s efforts in implementing a number of economic, financial and monetary reforms.”

The aid will also be used to help authorities in the war-torn country improve services and food security, and stabilize the national currency, he added.

Meanwhile, Yemeni Prime Minister Maeen Abdul Malik said the economic support provided by the Kingdom to his country will prove effective in helping to improve services and aid development.

Speaking during a meeting of the Presidential Leadership Council in the nation’s de facto capital, Aden, on Wednesday, he added that the budget support represents a boost to the Yemeni government’s efforts to alleviate human suffering and achieve economic stability.

