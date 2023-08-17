Britney Spears, US Iranian husband Sam Asghari separate   

Saudi comedian Amy Roko talks haters, making global moves and dream to join ‘Ramy’ cast
The 29-year-old social-media superstar added that as much as she’s fed up with the focus on her veil, it’s an important part of her character
The regional ambassador for US sportswear giant New Balance is preparing an English-language stand-up routine
Updated 17 August 2023
William Mullally
DUBAI: What does it mean to be a ‘modern’ woman in a changing Saudi Arabia? Saudi content creator Amy Roko, without intending to, has found herself at the center of that question. From the moment the 29-year-old comedian, rapper and multi-brand ambassador became an accidental social-media star, she has delighted a loyal audience of millions by being unapologetically herself, showing that she can embrace the spotlight and stay true to the modest traditions of her culture and faith. Now, she’s quietly making moves that could make her a global star.
“The best part is, this is all still so fun to me. I wake up each morning and think of ways to make fun of aspects of life, family, or society, or to talk about depression or ADHD. Even though a part of me knows these little skits I post are my job, it’s all so enjoyable,” Roko, who first shot to fame in 2014, tells Arab News.
As much as she’s reveling in the present, Roko is fully focused on her future. But in an era when everyone wants to be an influencer, where does someone with genuine influence go next? That’s the conundrum she’s facing. The acting gigs she’s been offered, for example, would have required her to step away from the daily content grind and brand ambassadorships for a fraction of the money she makes at the center of her own social-media empire. Nevertheless, she’s aware that this is all a fortunate problem to have, as she can move forward guided solely by passion.
“I’ve got so many things in the works. I started a podcast last month, I’m in the early stages of developing material for a stand-up comedy debut in English so I can speak to a different audience, I’ve been working on writing a series and trying to find the right project to act in. The dream, honestly, would be if Ramy Youssef called me up to guest on ‘Ramy.’ I adore his work,” Roko says.
Still, wherever she goes, people ask about the niqab. “Every interview begins with that, and it’s so tiresome,” she says. As much as she’s fed up with the focus that people put upon it, she does acknowledge it’s an important part of her character, one that was never forced upon her, nor one she would ever push upon others. While the veil is, in part, a reflection of her Muslim faith, perhaps the most important motivation is the power it gives her to show her true face in her actions, the same power she once saw it give her mother.
“As a kid, I didn’t even have a concept of ‘modesty.’ I just thought of it as the thing that makes you an adult. My mom is very softspoken at home, but when she’s veiled I feel like it makes her tougher, louder, stronger. I wanted to be like that, and I started just to imitate her. I would hide in my room and cover my face in the mirror, the same as other little girls try on their mother’s heels,” Roko explains.
In all aspects of her life, if you want to understand how Amy Roko came to be the way she is, look to her family. Her love of comedy came from her parents, for example, as she developed her sense of humor sat beside them at the kitchen table, finding ways to make them laugh as much as they did her.
“When we had coffee, we would roast each other. I would sit there and imitate my dad’s mannerisms — the way he coughs, the way he puts on his glasses when he wants to read — and he would always crack up. I started taking mental notes all day observing him, figuring out little bits to imitate back to him later,” says Roko.
Some of those jokes became the inspiration for her most popular videos years later, including the way she would dance to the BBC theme song as her father tried to watch the news.
“The next day I noticed the video had gotten millions of views overnight, and I thought, ‘What on earth? I should make fun of my family more!’” she jokes.
Her family, meanwhile, were wholly unimpressed with her newfound internet fame, first centered around the now-defunct app Vine before moving to Instagram and TikTok.
“When I realized that my first video had hit big, my dad was reading the news, and my mom was on her phone. I screamed, ‘I got 100,000 followers overnight!’ My dad just stared at me and said, ‘And?’ They couldn’t have cared less. I’m still annoyed to this day!” Roko says with a laugh.
As soon as she began gaining fans, however, critics started to appear in her comments. Instantly — because she is a Saudi woman and because of how she presented herself to the world — she was turned from a girl trying to make people laugh into a symbol, one that everyone seemed to interpret differently.
“Early on, I would read everything — people saying, ‘You’re embarrassing, you’re crazy, you’re bringing down women all over the world.’ But I’m also grateful for the hate because haters are a dedicated audience, and every video would get millions of views in a matter of hours. And most of the people those videos reached were supportive, albeit not as loud,” says Roko.
“It would get to me though. At one point, I really thought I was ‘destroying women,’ but then I said to myself, ‘But no, this is me.’ I was showing people who I truly am, and I felt honesty was a more important guide than the people trying to take me down, and I started ignoring them,” she continues.
As her fame grew, Roko was also amazed at how many brands began to flock to her, wanting to leverage her authenticity to promote their wares — including those she already adored.
“It was crazy to me. My sister and I had one pair of New Balance shoes that we would fight over, and suddenly I’m their regional brand ambassador, and have rooms full of New Balance shoes. I used to wish I could have my own single pair, and 10 years later I’ve manifested what I once dreamed of,” says Roko.
Still, as comfortable as she now is in the region, accepted for who she really is, she is sometimes jolted by the ways in which her veil still restricts her globally.
“I was planning to go to the Formula One race in Belgium just a few weeks ago, but then last minute I learned that women wearing the niqab cannot travel there. Later, I saw a video of a woman whose niqab was ripped off her face in Spain. I’m, like, ‘Why do these people hate us?’”
That’s part of why she wants to do start doing comedy in English, to talk directly to people who may not understand where she’s coming from, to get them to see her for who she is. That’s why she loves “Ramy,” a show about a man who she thinks is just like her in many ways — a man who sometimes struggles to reconcile his deep faith with his own complex humanity. It’s his honesty in communicating that, she believes, that has helped new audiences worldwide understand what it means to be a modern Muslim man. Perhaps, she, too, can show the world what it means to be a modern Saudi woman.
Review: Netflix action-thriller ‘Heart of Stone’ lacks punch — and heart
Latest franchise starter from streaming platform struggles to carve out niche
Updated 17 August 2023
Matt Ross
LONDON: Another swing. Another miss. Netflix’s commitment to establishing the next big action-thriller franchise is commendable but, aside from a couple of examples (“Extraction” maybe, “The Old Guard”), the streaming giant’s success rate is, so far, nothing to really write home about.
Next up off the ‘get-an-established-name-to-hang-your-new-IP-on’ conveyor belt is “Heart of Stone,” which sees Gal Gadot star as super spy Rachel Stone, part of an elite group of operatives known only as the Charter which works to maintain world peace. Her team consists of Parker (Jamie Dornan), Yang (Jing Lusi) and Bailey (Paul Ready), and there’s more than a coincidental shade of Tom Cruise/Ethan Hunt’s Impossible Mission Force about the ragtag group of spies as they fight to prevent the world’s most powerful AI computer — known as The Heart — from falling into the wrong hands.
Despite giving the movie part of its title, The Heart is little more than a plot-driving MacGuffin — an excuse for Gadot to get into a variety of scrapes that only skydiving, motorbikes and explosions can rectify. And while “Heart of Stone” boasts some ambition in the spectacle department (even if it is let down by some questionable CGI), there’s an unavoidable sense of déjà vu about much of this movie’s plot, including its ‘twists’ and the almost-insultingly predictable final act.
This really does seem to have been a case of gathering up a host of spy movie clichés, throwing them at the wall, and seeing what sticks. There are obvious elements lifted straight from the “James Bond,” “Jason Bourne” and “Mission: Impossible” franchises — let’s be kind and call them respectful homages, rather than flagrant rip-offs (although, seriously, IP lawyers are probably rubbing their hands together already anticipating a windfall) — but not much that feels original. Alia Bhatt’s turn as a mysterious hacker and Sophie Okonedo’s performance as Stone’s boss are decent, but the whole movie feels horribly labored, paling in comparison to its (mostly better) ‘inspirations’ and staggering under the weight of the franchise that it hasn’t yet built.
Recipes for success: Saudi chef Turkan Sharawi offers advice, recipe for flourless chili chocolate cake
Updated 17 August 2023
Hams Saleh
DUBAI: Saudi chef Turkan Sharawi is rapidly making a name for herself in the world of gastronomy. Her culinary journey began with a childhood passion for cooking, and has blossomed into a full-fledged odyssey. After completing her education, Sharawi set her sights on mastering cooking at Le Cordon Bleu in France, where she polished her skills and expanded her culinary insight.
On returning to Saudi Arabia, Sharawi began working as a private chef for high-profile clients. She quickly gained a reputation for inventive dishes and creative flair, and her popularity rocketed on social media.
In 2022, Sharawi joined the Fatafeat channel and quickly became a fan favorite. She presented “Chef on a Bike,” which followed Sharawi as she traveled on a motorcycle through the Kingdom and Dubai discovering new ingredients and creating unique recipes inspired by local flavors.
Beyond her exquisite dishes, it was her vibrant personality that stole the show.
With flavors that tell stories and presentation that is a visual feast, Sharawi has not only mastered the art of cooking but has also become a compelling culinary storyteller, leaving an indelible mark on the world’s palate.
Here, she discusses respect, sustainability and knife skills, and shares a recipe for a flourless chocolate chili cake.
Q: What’s your top tip for amateur chefs?
A: I’m always concerned about leftover food. I’d really like every cook to think about not wasting food; use everything possible. For example, a simple chocolate cake can be reused for topping and filling new dishes.
When you started out as a professional, what was the most common mistake you made?
I had to improve my knife skills. Mistakes when chopping are common and easy to make, but can be really dangerous.
I like to cook steaks. It was the first dish I learned when I started out and I like how each cut has its own technique. I was so eager to learn all of them.
As a head chef, what are you like?
I try to stay calm and cool all the time. I like to make good connections with the staff. I like to hear their opinions and discuss ways to improve the dishes.
Chef Turkan’s flourless chocolate chili cake
INGREDIENTS:
190g unsalted butter
190g dark chocolate
1 tsp cayenne powder
75ml espresso cooled
Vanilla
3 eggs
135g caster sugar
Flaky sea salt
Cocoa powder
INSTRUCTIONS:
• Preheat your oven to 180°C (350°F). Grease an 8-inch round cake pan and line the bottom with parchment paper.
• In a heatproof bowl, combine the unsalted butter and dark chocolate. Set the bowl over a pot of simmering water. Make sure the bottom of the bowl doesn't touch the water. Stir the chocolate and butter until melted and smooth. Remove the bowl from the heat and let it cool slightly.
• Add the cayenne powder to the melted chocolate-butter mixture and stir well to incorporate the spice.
• In a separate bowl, whisk together the cooled espresso and a dash of vanilla extract. Add the espresso mixture to the chocolate mixture and mix until combined.
• In another bowl, beat the eggs and caster sugar together until light and fluffy.
• Gently fold the egg-sugar mixture into the chocolate mixture until everything is well combined.
• Pour the mixture into the prepared cake pan and smooth the top with a spatula.
• Bake for 25-30 minutes or until the edges are set but the center is still slightly gooey.
• Remove from the oven and cool in pan for about 10 minutes. Then transfer to a wire rack to cool completely.
• Once cool, sprinkle some flaky sea salt on top and dust with cocoa powder. Serve.
Red Sea Fund announces 33 projects for KSA, Middle East, Africa
Fund, launched by the Red Sea Film Foundation, is committed to nurturing and promoting skills development in the worldwide film sector
Prioritizing Saudi talent, the fund is working to promote the Kingdom’s film sector, facilitating its success domestically and globally
Updated 16 August 2023
Arab News
JEDDAH: The Red Sea Fund on Wednesday said it was funding 33 projects in Saudi Arabia, the wider Arab region and in Africa.
The fund, launched by the Red Sea Film Foundation, is committed to nurturing and promoting skills development in the worldwide film sector. Its primary objective is to assist filmmakers from Saudi Arabia, the Arab region and Africa.
The renewed financial commitments underscore the fund’s dedication to nurturing the advancement of the regional film sector, with a special emphasis on the burgeoning Saudi industry.
The Red Sea Fund acts as a driving force behind the growth of up-and-coming filmmakers. It grants skilled individuals the ability to materialize their concepts.
Prioritizing Saudi talent, the fund is working to promote the Kingdom’s film sector, facilitating its success domestically and globally.
The 33 new projects — which are in development — cover a diverse array of genres and narratives, highlighting the richness of storytelling not only in Saudi Arabia, but also across the region.
Spanning thought-provoking dramas, captivating documentaries and enchanting animated features, the fund’s financed projects aim to enrich the cultural tapestry and worldwide understanding of Saudi Arabia, the Arab region and Africa.
Through its investments, the Red Sea Fund also aims to foster intercultural discourse.
Financial backing, mentorship and other resources will be provided to budding filmmakers through the fund.
The third Red Sea International Film Festival, which is set to take place from Nov. 30 to Dec. 9, is poised to gather the finest offerings from both Arab and global cinema in the picturesque city of Jeddah, nestled along the eastern coastline of the Red Sea.
The festival will present a compelling array of novel and diverse films, accompanied by a retrospective segment honoring cinematic maestros.
It will also introduce audiences to up-and-coming talent from the region and beyond, as well as offer networking opportunities, competitions for both feature-length and short films, and events, masterclasses and workshops.
Netflix to launch new Saudi comedy series next month
‘Tahir’s House’ showrunner Sultan Al-Abdulmohsen discusses his Jeddah-based show
Updated 16 August 2023
William Mullally
DUBAI: With American restaurant dramedy “The Bear” still trending as the top series in the world, Saudi Arabia may have its own answer waiting in the wings. On September 6, Netflix will launch a brand-new original comedy series entitled “Tahir’s House,” which follows a dysfunctional family as they attempt to turn their failing fish shop in Jeddah, which is facing foreclosure, into a thriving business.
The series is helmed by Saudi filmmaker Sultan Al-Abdulmohsen, who previously directed the dystopian Saudi series “Bashar Shorts,” set in the Kingdom’s near future and released on Netflix in 2021.
For Al-Abdulmohsen, who worked from scripts by Jeddah-based Saudi writer Yaser Hammad, who pulled from his own experience of growing up in the city, the project was an opportunity to capture life as it’s really lived in the coastal metropolis.
“Creating ‘Tahir's House’ was a journey to blur the lines between reality and fiction. We wanted to build a world that — even in its comic and made-up moments — feels genuine and authentic,” Al-Abdulmohsen tells Arab News.
The series, which aims to capture the entrepreneurial spirit of the country, was also a chance to introduce global audiences to emerging Saudi talent of all ages, including the spirited elderly matriarch of the family Lutfiya (Naimah Ahmad); the ‘king-of-the-dad-joke’ father Jumaa (Mohammed Bakhash); the luckless son Yousef (Alhashimi Alfaisal); and the brilliant young daughter Azizah, played by TikTok star Joud Alsufyani.
According to Al-Abdulmohsen, having a cast and crew that features multiple generations of Saudis brought to both the set and the material itself the opportunity for intergenerational dialogue at a time when the country is going through significant changes.
“The collaborations between directors and cast really enriched the narrative, which is what makes this work special. It isn't only about displaying formal techniques. Everyone involved made it possible to take the words on paper and turn them into characters you can relate to, jokes that crack you up, and situations that feel true,” says Al-Abdulmohsen. “I truly feel that all audiences will enjoy the series.”