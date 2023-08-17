You are here

Hail falcon farm bids to enhance Saudi Arabia’s reputation at auction

The auction supports breeding farms to enhance KSA’s position as a global destination for falconers. (SPA)
Updated 44 sec ago
Arab News

  • Birds on display at international event represent region’s heritage, traditions
Updated 44 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Al-Raqabi farm in Hail has displayed the gyrfalcon and the saker among its birds at the International Falcon Breeders Auction, which is now in its third edition.

The event is taking place at the Saudi Falcons Club’s headquarters at Malham, north of Riyadh, and continues until Aug. 25.

Mohammed Al-Raqabi said that his farm began breeding birds two years ago, and this increased his enthusiasm for participating at the auction.

Al-Raqabi had two falcons at the event’s second edition, and has eight this time. He said they were in greater demand this time around.

He added that he wanted to take part to help document the cultural heritage of the people of the Hail region, and reveal his own interest in falconry which now stretches back more than two decades.

He praised the facilities provided by the Saudi Falcons Club and the organizational services for those interested in the subject.

Al-Raqabi added that he is keen to buy the breeds of falcons that previously participated in the “Al-Melwah,” meaning “falcon calling,” competitions and at other auctions.

The International Falcon Breeders Auction provides a reliable marketplace for falconers and those interested in owning elite breeds.

The auction helps to contribute to preserving and enhancing the heritage and traditions of falconry in the Kingdom.

It also supports breeding farms and their efforts to enhance the Kingdom’s position as a global destination for falconers.

Topics: falcons Saudi Arabia

The King Salman Global Academy for Arabic Language and ALECSO are launching a joint plan to promote the Arabic language. @KSGAF
Updated 20 sec ago
Arab News

The King Salman Global Academy for Arabic Language and ALECSO are launching a joint plan to promote the Arabic language. @KSGAF
  • The plan includes the rolling out of a “Unified Arabic Terms Dictionary” platform and building a “Language Policy System in Arab Countries”
Updated 20 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The King Salman Global Academy for Arabic Language and the Arab League of Educational, Cultural and Scientific Organisation are launching a joint plan to promote the Arabic language, Saudi Press Agency reported on Thursday.

The plan includes the rolling out of a “Unified Arabic Terms Dictionary” platform and building a “Language Policy System in Arab Countries.”

This comes after the Kingdom’s Cabinet approved a memorandum of understanding between the Ministry of Culture and ALECSO which included aspects of cooperation in promoting the Arabic language.

The first edition of the digital dictionary platform is due to start operating at the end of 2023 to ensure easy access and so that it can be updated with new terms.

More than 60 dictionaries consisting of more than a million terms are being unified into a single digital computer platform for the purpose. The platform will have unique functions that are not available on current dictionary sites.

Meanwhile, the “Linguistic Policy System in Arab Countries,” will assist specialists and researchers with regional and international linguistic work by providing a huge amount of important material.

Topics: ALECSO King Salman Global Academy for Arabic Language

Hajar cup from Borooa: inspired by the landscapes of Al-Ahsa

Updated 10 min 50 sec ago
Jasmine Bager

Updated 10 min 50 sec ago
Jasmine Bager

Ever wanted to sip from a handmade cup which feels like it fits the essence of Al-Ahsa into the palm of your hand? Then look no further than the Hajar cup, from the new Saudi Arabia brand Borooa.

With its elegant and minimalistic design, the Hajar cup looks almost like a functional sculpture for your table. Inspired by the landscapes of Al-Ahsa, it is meant to bring an authentic warmth to your kitchen or desk.

The coloring of the cup is inspired by the Hajar area which encompasses Al-Ahsa, Al-Qatif and Bahrain.

Today, Al-Ahsa has the largest cluster of palm trees in the world, with dates and roses aplenty in its fertile land. This Hajar cup seems like a love letter to the city.

Al-Ahsa is the largest governorate in the Kingdom’s Eastern Province. In Classical Arabic, the name “Ahsa” refers to the sound of water underground. It is certainly a land abundant with gracious hospitality and generosity — especially with its ability to keep its guests well-hydrated.

Suitable for hot or iced beverages, the Hajar cup is the perfect size to enjoy a cool or warm drink, without being overly indulgent. The cup is durable but also delicate, so it needs to be hand-washed.

Each cup comes in a recyclable box made in the Kingdom. The packaging has a short story, printed by Al-Ahsa press, on the manufacture of the product, in Arabic and English. It reads that the hunter green of the Hajar cup “is inspired by the greenery and nature of the palm-tree oases in Al-Ahsa.” The light-colored part is representative of the sand.

The company, Borooa, which was founded recently, prides itself on being 100 percent Saudi-made. The cups are produced in Makkah and can be shipped anywhere in the Kingdom. There is a plan to open a physical shop in the coming months, but the online store is ready to take orders.

Each cup sells for SR99 ($26) and can be purchased via their website. To find out more, visit them on Instagram: https://instagram.com/borooa.sa (@borooa.sa)

Topics: What Are We Buying Today

Saudi crown prince receives phone call from UK PM

Updated 17 August 2023
Arab News

  • UK PM expressed his appreciation for Kingdom’s influential role in contributing to a solution to Ukraine crisis through the recent Jeddah summit
Updated 17 August 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman received a phone call from British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Thursday.
During the call, Prince Mohammed and Sunak reviewed aspects of joint cooperation between the Kingdom and the UK and ways to enhance and develop it in all fields. They also exchanged views on regional and international developments and efforts exerted by both countries in this regard.
“The prime minister and crown prince said they would continue working closely together to progress UK-Saudi cooperation and looked forward to meeting in person at the earliest opportunity,” Sunak’s office said in a statement.
Britain’s prime minister also expressed his appreciation for the Kingdom’s influential role in contributing to a solution to the Ukrainian crisis through the recent summit held in Jeddah on the issue.
Senior officials from 42 countries met in the city on August 5 and 6 in an attempt to draft key principles on ending war with Russia.
The crown prince affirmed the Kingdom’s keenness to make efforts that contribute to achieving peace and stability and push for a political solution to the Ukraine-Russia crisis.

Topics: Saudi Arabia British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak UK Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman

Saudi FM receives Iranian counterpart in Riyadh

Updated 17 August 2023
Arab News

  • Prince Faisal welcomed his counterpart on his first visit to Riyadh
  • The two officials held a session of bilateral talks during which they reviewed joint relations and ways to enhance and develop them in all fields
Updated 17 August 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan received his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in Riyadh on Thursday.

Prince Faisal welcomed his counterpart on his first visit to Riyadh and the two officials held a session of bilateral talks during which they reviewed joint relations and ways to enhance and develop them in all fields. They also discussed regional and international developments and efforts made in this regard.

Means of increasing the number of consultative meetings at the bilateral and multilateral levels in order to achieve more positive prospects and serve the interests of Saudi Arabia and Iran were also discussed, Saudi Press Agency said.

Earlier on Thursday, Prince Faisal said the Kingdom hoped to see Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi visit Riyadh following an invitation from King Salman.

Saudi Arabia and Iran agreed in March to end a diplomatic rift and reestablish relations following years of hostility.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Iran

Deputy FM bids farewell to outgoing Singaporean ambassador

Updated 1 min 12 sec ago
Arab News

  • Al-Khuraiji bid farewell to the Singaporean diplomat on the occasion of the end of his tenure in the Kingdom
Updated 1 min 12 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Waleed Al-Khuraiji held a meeting in Riyadh on Thursday with the ambassador of Singapore to the Kingdom, Wong Chow Ming, Saudi Press Agency reported.

Al-Khuraiji bid farewell to the Singaporean diplomat on the occasion of the end of his tenure in the Kingdom.

During the meeting, Al-Khuraiji praised the excellent efforts made by the ambassador in strengthening relations of cooperation between the two countries, wishing him continued success in his future endeavors.

Economic relations between the Gulf Cooperation Council countries and Singapore received a boost earlier this month following a meeting between officials from the two sides in Riyadh.

The forum outlined the latest developments on the free trade agreement signed between the two sides in 2008, which allows GCC goods duty-free access to the Singapore market while allowing the Asian country’s domestic exports to the Gulf on a tariff-free concession.

 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Singapore

