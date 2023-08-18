Former F1 driver Massa claims conspiracy and says he is ‘rightful’ 2008 champion not Hamilton

You are here

Former Formula One driver Felipe Massa sent a letter to the FIA accusing auto racing's governing body of conspiring to prevent him from winning the series title in 2008.
  Massa's letter was triggered by an interview of former F1 boss Bernie Ecclestone, who said in March that he was aware of Piquet's deliberate crash
  The FIA and FOM did not make comments about Massa's letters
SAO PAULO: Former Formula One driver Felipe Massa has accused auto racing’s governing body of conspiring to prevent him from winning the 2008 title, and the Brazilian claimed he is the “rightful” champion.

Massa, who was the runner-up to Lewis Hamilton in the 2008 season, made his claim in a letter sent to the FIA in the first step of a legal battle to take place in Britain.

A member of Massa’s management team told The Associated Press the letter was also sent to Formula One Management, alleging the two bodies failed to act after learning that same year that Renault’s Nelson Piquet Jr. had deliberately crashed at the Singapore Grand Prix to help then-teammate Fernando Alonso win the race.

The crash caused a safety car to come in with Massa in the lead and squandered his advantage. A calamitous pit stop at the Ferrari boxes soon after cost the Brazilian the race, where he finished 13th.

McLaren’s Hamilton finished third in Singapore. The British driver went on to lift the first of his seven titles that year with a dramatic fifth-place finish at the Brazilian Grand Prix, which was won by Massa. The difference between the two drivers was one point.

“Simply put, Mr. Massa is the rightful 2008 champion, and F1 and the FIA deliberately ignored the misconduct that stripped him of that title,” the letter states.

Massa’s letter was triggered by an interview of former F1 boss Bernie Ecclestone, who said in March that he was aware of Piquet’s deliberate crash in that same year but chose not to investigate it until Hamilton received the season’s title at an FIA ceremony.

Massa argues that such decision is also a breach of contract, accusing the two bodies of failing to preserve the integrity of the sport. The Brazilian driver did not respond an AP request to comment.

The FIA and FOM did not make comments about Massa’s letters.

Powerboater Rashed Al-Qemzi ready for big test after tough day in Lithuania

Powerboater Rashed Al-Qemzi ready for big test after tough day in Lithuania
Updated 13 August 2023
Arab News

Powerboater Rashed Al-Qemzi ready for big test after tough day in Lithuania

Powerboater Rashed Al-Qemzi ready for big test after tough day in Lithuania
  • Team Abu Dhabi’s triple world champion in mood for new title challenge
Updated 13 August 2023
Arab News

 

Team Abu Dhabi’s triple world champion in mood for new title challenge

Arab News

KLAIPEDA, Lithuania: Team Abu Dhabi’s Rashed Al-Qemzi faces another stern test in Sunday’s powerboating Grand Prix of Lithuania as he launches his bid for a fourth drivers’ title in the 2023 UIM F2 World Championship.

Driving a new DAC in the opening round of the series, Al-Qemzi had to be content with fourth place in qualifying, as Monaco’s Giacomo Sacchi snatched pole position ahead of Estonian rookie Stefan Arand and Norway’s Tobias Munthe-Kaas.

On a day characterized by hazardous conditions, with the boats at times bouncing over waves stirred by the wind, Team Abu Dhabi’s Mansoor Al-Mansoori qualified in sixth place from the qualifying shoot-out.

Al-Qemzi, who scored Grand Prix victories in Lithuania in 2017 and 2019 on the way to two of his world titles, will now look to summon up a big challenge from the race start to give himself the chance of another victory.

It was always going to be a difficult day to start the new season, with the race organizers being forced to move the course away from the harshest conditions in Klaipeda, a city on the Baltic Sea.

With the rough waters troubling all the drivers and making racing very much a test of nerve, Al-Qemzi set the fastest time in the first qualifying session ahead of Mette Bjerknaes and team-mate Al-Mansoori.

In conditions showing no sign of easing, Al-Mansoori and Al-Qemzi moved into the six-boat qualifying shoot-out in fourth and fifth spots as Arand went quickest from Munthe-Kaas and Sacchi.

Half of the way through the final qualifying session Al-Qemzi held the fastest time, before losing it after a yellow flag briefly halted proceedings because of a problem with the timing system.

Team Abu Dhabi have embarked on the new season driven by optimism and determination, Al-Qemzi looking to add to his three F2 crowns, and Al-Mansoori also aiming for the top spot following his third-place overall finish in last year’s championship.

With a mix of heavy experience and rising talent, including seven drivers making their F2 debuts, the starting line-up was reduced to 18 boats when Lithuanian newcomer Egidijus Dagilis failed to pass scrutineering.

Winds churning up high rollers made the free practice session a battle of the brave, and Al-Qemzi and Al-Mansoori were third and fourth fastest as Sacchi set the early pace from three-time former F2 champion, Britain’s Colin Jelf.

Topics: Motorsport UIM F2 World Championship Rashed Al-Qemzi

New Formula E champion Jake Dennis says GEN3 car suits his skills

New Formula E champion Jake Dennis says GEN3 car suits his skills
New Formula E champion Jake Dennis. (Formula E)
Updated 08 August 2023
Arab News

New Formula E champion Jake Dennis says GEN3 car suits his skills

New Formula E champion Jake Dennis says GEN3 car suits his skills
  • The Avalanche Andretti driver finished second in the opening race of the London E-Prix doubleheader to win the title
Updated 08 August 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Newly-crowned Formula E champion Jake Dennis says that adapting quickly to the new electric GEN3 car was one of the key factors in securing his first FIA world title.

The Avalanche Andretti driver finished second in the opening race of the London E-Prix doubleheader to win the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, becoming the first British racer to claim a global title at home.

The season saw him claim 11 podium finishes including triumphs in Mexico and Rome as well as back-to-back runner-up finishes at Saudi Arabia’s Diriyah E-Prix races in January. While he was pleased to deliver strong performances, Dennis said the third-generation car suited his driving style throughout the season.

The Gen3 is the world’s first electric race car designed and optimized specifically for street racing. It debuted in season nine and is a huge leap in technological development — with engineers delivering the lightest and most powerful car ever built in this category.

Capable of a top speed of 322 kph, it is 53 kg lighter with a smaller chassis meant for street racing. An additional front powertrain adds 250 kW to the 350 kW at the rear, more than doubling the regenerative capacity of the current GEN2 car to 600 kW — with more than 40 percent of the energy used in-race regenerated under braking.

The 28-year-old said: “The Gen3 suited my style very well. It was very fluid to how it had been in the previous years of Gen2 where it was about numbers and strategy, whereas this year it was how the driver felt in certain situations. We are the world champion so I’d be lying if I said it didn’t suit my driving style as it did and I performed at a high level.”

Dennis finished the campaign 30 points ahead of runner-up Nick Cassidy. He admitted he did not expect to be challenging for the title after the testing sessions in Valencia prior to the start of the season.

“I’d be lying if I said I expected to win in Mexico and win the title. We left the testing in Valencia thinking that we were one of the slowest powertrains on the grid. We were missing one second per lap compared to Maserati and it’s just a huge turnaround in terms of performance. To come back and register one-two in the first three races were extremely impressive and something I feel that we deserved.”

He added: “I don’t think I can describe the emotions that I felt when crossing the line (in London) but the world championship means so much to me. We’ve put in so much hard work in the last two to three years and happy that I could repay the team.”

Topics: Formula E Jake Dennis

Team Abu Dhabi duo set sights on world title

Team Abu Dhabi duo set sights on world title
Updated 07 August 2023
Arab News

Team Abu Dhabi duo set sights on world title

Team Abu Dhabi duo set sights on world title
  • The UAE’s Al-Qemzi, Al-Mansoori want new season to showcase the best in F2 championship racing
Updated 07 August 2023
Arab News

ABU DHABI: Team Abu Dhabi duo Rashed Al-Qemzi and Mansoor Al-Mansoori head into the opening round of the 2023 UIM F2 World Championship in Lithuania next weekend with their focus on delivering another drivers’ title to the UAE capital.

The two Emirati drivers join forces again at the start of the new season that they hope will underline all the best qualities of F2 World Championship powerboat racing and ultimately see one of them crowned champion.

“We all know what happened last season, but as far as we’re concerned, that’s in the past, and we’re just concentrating on working together to get the best results for ourselves as drivers and for the team as a whole,” said three-time F2 champion Al-Qemzi.

“Mansoor wants to win the title just as much as I do, but we also work very well together as teammates to push each other and make sure we get the best out of ourselves.”

The Grand Prix of Lithuania switches this time to the port city of Klaipeda, where the Baltic Sea meets the Dane River. The country has been a happy hunting ground for Al-Qemzi, with victories in Kaunas, both in 2017 and 2019, propelling him toward his first two world titles.

Al-Mansoori is in an equally positive frame of mind on his return to Lithuania where he followed up his first pole position in the series in Kupiskis last year with a maiden F2 race victory.

“That was a big weekend for me, obviously, and the memories give me a lot of good energy for the start of the new season,” he said. “Rashed and I have a great team behind us, and everyone will be working very hard to give us the results we want.

“There are a lot of good drivers, so it will be very competitive. Apart from our own ambitions, we want the championship to be remembered for all the best reasons.”

Once more, Al-Qemzi and Al-Mansoori will be closely guided by powerboat racing legend Guido Cappellini, who has delivered 16 powerboat world championships to the Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club since taking charge as Team Abu Dhabi manager in February 2015.

While Germany’s Stefan Hagin will not be defending his F2 world title this season, the opening round has attracted 19 drivers from 11 nations, with qualifying taking place on Saturday afternoon for Sunday’s Grand Prix.

Topics: Motorsport UIM F2 World Championship Abu Dhabi UAE

Nick Cassidy wins second London race to clinch Formula E team title for Envision Racing

Nick Cassidy wins second London race to clinch Formula E team title for Envision Racing
Updated 31 July 2023
Arab News

Nick Cassidy wins second London race to clinch Formula E team title for Envision Racing

Nick Cassidy wins second London race to clinch Formula E team title for Envision Racing
  • Kiwi driver secured pole position, fastest lap and lights-to-flag win to end season 9
  • Mitch Evans finished 2nd, with Drivers’ World Champion Jake Dennis in 3rd
Updated 31 July 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Nick Cassidy led all the way in a rain-soaked final race of the Formula E season in London to claim the Teams’ World Championship title for Envision Racing on Sunday night, edging out Mitch Evans and Jaguar TCS Racing who finished second in both the race and for the team title.

Torrential rain in the hours leading up to round 16, the second race in the Hankook London E-Prix, created treacherous conditions on sections of the unique outdoor and indoor 2.09-km track at the ExCeL London events arena.

The 22 drivers were eventually able to get underway and complete the full 38-lap race which would decide the outcome of the team championship.

Both Jaguar TCS Racing and their Jaguar-powered customer team Envision Racing were on 268 points going into the final round, creating a compelling final chapter for fans despite Jake Dennis winning the Drivers’ World Championship title in round 15 the day before.

“It’s mixed emotions but ultimately I’m very happy because today was a difficult day for me mostly because I didn’t sleep well last night, I arrived late but I did the business so I’m proud,” said Cassidy.

“The team have been absolutely incredible,” he added. “They’re an incredible bunch of people and they work so hard. Of course every team does but these guys have been close on so many occasions and I think that just shows how strong they have been in this championship, and to finally get it done for them I am super super happy.”

Cassidy composed himself after multiple red flags and returned from the garage to lead home fellow New Zealander Mitch Evans and rookie champion Jake Dennis, to secure a maiden title for Envision Racing.

Ultimately, it was an emphatic win for the Kiwi. He started in Julius Bar Pole Position, led from lights to flag and set the TAG Heuer Fastest Lap of the race. He kept Evans at arm’s length throughout while the lead pair also extended a 10-second advantage over next-best Dennis with track conditions and visibility as tough as they can be in motorsport.Cassidy’s conclusive victory in the Jaguar I-TYPE 6 earned him second place in the Drivers’ World Championship.

The final round of season nine ended with Envision Racing extending beyond their previous best of third place to top the table ahead of their factory Jaguar TCS Racing team by 12 points. The Porsche-powered Avalanche Andretti Formula E Team were also able to edge their factory-supplier TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team to third by 10 points. Dennis finished 30 points clear of Cassidy with Evans third and Wehrlein fourth.

Evans said: “Big disappointment. Obviously, we didn’t finish as world champions in the teams. Nick did a great job and the other guys did a great job. He responded to me when I was catching him and I didn’t have enough — full credit to him. I did my best but just came a little short.

“Massive thanks to everyone in Jaguar TCS Racing. Obviously we can take a lot of pride with the Envision World Championship too. Thanks to everyone — we’ll keep pushing on in the (off-season) and come back better next year.”

Meanwhile newly-crowned individual champion Dennis commented: “We’re beating our own records right now. To get the podium at the end of the day was special in such difficult conditions with the wet and dry sections — but we managed to do it, keep it out of the wall and we were pretty quick, but we needed to be. I think we needed a clean race, try and get that podium, (and we can) celebrate now with everyone and really try and let it all sink in.”

The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship returns in season 10 with the 2024 Mexico City E-Prix on Saturday, Jan. 13, and includes a debut Formula E race on the streets of Tokyo on Saturday, March 30.

Topics: Formula E Nick Cassidy

Red Bull boss hails ‘mind blowing’ season as Max Verstappen cruises again in Belgium

Red Bull boss hails ‘mind blowing’ season as Max Verstappen cruises again in Belgium
Updated 30 July 2023
AFP

Red Bull boss hails ‘mind blowing’ season as Max Verstappen cruises again in Belgium

Red Bull boss hails ‘mind blowing’ season as Max Verstappen cruises again in Belgium
  • Verstappen’s 45th career victory lifted him 125 points clear of teammate Sergio Perez
  • Horner praised the team for their work in winning all 12 races this year
Updated 30 July 2023
AFP

SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS: Red Bull boss Christian Horner described his team’s form this season as “mind blowing” after Max Verstappen’s latest display of dominance at Sunday’s Belgian Grand Prix.
Verstappen romped to his eighth consecutive victory and 10th of the season to maintain Red Bull’s total grip on Formula One after 12 of 22 races.
Asked about the prospects of completing an unbeaten season, Horner said: “I’m not going to project that far ahead. We’ll come back after the break and try to keep this amazing momentum going.”
Formula One will shut down for three weeks and return at the end of August with Verstappen’s home Dutch Grand Prix, where he will seek to equal former Red Bull driver Sebastian Vettel’s 2013 record of nine straight wins.
Verstappen’s 45th career victory lifted him 125 points clear of teammate Sergio Perez in the title race while in the constructors championship, Red Bull lead with 503 points to Mercedes on 247.
On Sunday, Perez was second — Red Bull’s fifth one-two of the season — and he has a 40-point lead over Fernando Alonso in the standings.
Horner praised the team for their work in winning all 12 races this year.
“It’s all about team-work and everyone doing their bit,” he said.
“It’s what the team has done in the first part of this year and it’s why we remain unbeaten so far. It’s mind blowing!
“We need to keep this level going, but right now everyone deserves a well-deserved break.”
Verstappen said his latest demonstration of dominance “was really enjoyable” especially as he had started sixth on the grid.
“It’s a new spot, that’s for sure — P6. I knew that we had a great car. It was just about surviving turn one. We made all the right moves.”
Such was Verstappen’s superiority he had time to tease his race engineer over the team radio.
As Gianpiero Lambiase warned him about degradation and to conserve his tires he joked that he might go faster instead — and take an extra pit-stop to give the team more pit-stop practice.
Their banter came as the 25-year-old Dutchman carved his way to a crushing 22-second victory ahead of Perez to complete a hat-trick of Belgian wins.
Told earlier in the race to “follow my instructions, please, and respect them,” Verstappen was later told after pitting for fresh tires that “you used a lot of the tire on the out lap, Max. I’m not sure that was sensible.”
Verstappen took little notice but responded with a fastest lap.
“I’d ask you to use your head a bit more,” said his engineer to which he replied: “I could push on and have another stop, for pit-stop training.”
“Not this time,” said Lambiase curtly, emphasising a need for caution that the champion said he had respected.
“I did slow down,” protested Verstappen after the race.

Topics: Motorsport Formula One Formula 1 F1 Belgium Belgian Grand Prix Red Bull Racing Max Verstappen Christian Horner

