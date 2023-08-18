You are here

  • Home
  • Fears for displaced as Sudan war spreads in Darfur
Sudan Unrest
Sudan Unrest

Fears for displaced as Sudan war spreads in Darfur

Fears for displaced as Sudan war spreads in Darfur
The conflict had already expanded to North Kordofan state, a commercial and transportation hub between Khartoum and parts of Sudan’s south and west. (REUTERS)
Short Url

https://arab.news/n2rm3

Updated 18 August 2023
AFP

Fears for displaced as Sudan war spreads in Darfur

Fears for displaced as Sudan war spreads in Darfur
  • The vast western region as well as the capital Khartoum have seen some of the worst bloodshed since fighting erupted on April 15
  • Witnesses also reported fighting in Al-Fulah, the capital of West Kordofan state which border Darfur
Updated 18 August 2023
AFP

WAD MADANI: Fighting between two rival generals has spread to cities in war-ravaged Sudan’s south, witnesses said Friday, raising concerns for hundreds of thousands who have fled violence in the Darfur region.
The vast western region as well as the capital Khartoum have seen some of the worst bloodshed since fighting erupted on April 15 between Sudan’s army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).
Battles resumed late Thursday in the North Darfur state capital of El Fasher, witnesses said, disrupting nearly two months of calm in the densely populated city that has become a shelter from the shelling, looting, rapes and summary executions reported in other parts of Darfur.
“This is the biggest gathering of civilians displaced in Darfur, with 600,000 people in El Fasher,” said Nathaniel Raymond of the Humanitarian Research Lab at the Yale School of Public Health.
One resident told AFP: “As night fell, we heard battles with heavy weapons from the city’s east.”
Witnesses also reported fighting in Al-Fulah, the capital of West Kordofan state which border Darfur.
The conflict had already expanded to North Kordofan state, a commercial and transportation hub between Khartoum and parts of Sudan’s south and west.
Numerous rights groups and witnesses who fled Darfur have reported the massacre of civilians and ethnically driven attacks and killings, largely by paramilitary forces and their allied Arab tribal militias.
Many have fled across the western border to neighboring Chad, while others have sought refuge in other parts of Darfur, where the International Criminal Court is looking into allegations of war crimes.
The region has long been the site of deadly fighting since a war that erupted in 2003 and saw the feared Janjaweed -precursors of the RSF- unleashed on ethnic minority rebels.
Fighting in the latest conflict has concentrated on El Geneina, the capital of West Darfur state, where the United Nations suspects crimes against humanity have been committed.
Nyala, Sudan’s second city and capital of South Darfur state, has been in the throes of recent fighting, with reports of thousands of residents fleeing.
The United States on Thursday urged the warring sides “to cease renewed fighting in Nyala... and other populated areas, which has caused death and destruction”.
“We are particularly alarmed by reports of indiscriminate shelling carried out by both” parties, State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said in a statement.
“Every day this senseless conflict continues, more innocent civilians are killed, wounded, and left without homes, food or livelihoods.”

Further east, a resident of Al-Fulah said “the RSF are confronting the army and the police, and public buildings have been set on fire during their fire exchanges”.
“Shops were looted and there are dead on both sides, but no one can get to the bodies in this chaos,” said another witness in Al-Fulah.
The conflict has killed at least 3,900 people nationwide, according to a conservative estimate by the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project.
The actual toll is believed to be much higher, as the fighting restricts access to many areas.
The heads of 20 global humanitarian organizations said in a joint statement on Tuesday the international community has “no excuse” to stall on helping civilians.
It noted that two appeals for aid to support some 19 million Sudanese “are just over 27-percent funded. Please change that”.
The signatories pointed out that more than 14 million children need humanitarian aid and over four million people have fled the fighting, either within Sudan or as refugees to neighboring states.
With the arrival of the rainy season in June, epidemic risks have multiplied and damage to crops risks exacerbating food insecurity.
The United Nations voiced particular concern for women and girls caught up in the conflict, amid “shocking incidence of sexual violence, including rape”.
Leila Baker of the United Nations Population Fund said this week that “we’ve seen an increase of more than 900 percent in the conflict areas of gender-based violence”.

Topics: Sudan Unrest

Related

KSrelief pursues humanitarian projects in Sudan, Lebanon and Nigeria
Saudi Arabia
KSrelief pursues humanitarian projects in Sudan, Lebanon and Nigeria
UN experts sound alarm over reports of sexual violence during conflict in Sudan
Middle-East
UN experts sound alarm over reports of sexual violence during conflict in Sudan

UN says forced to cut Yemen rations, compounding food crisis

UN says forced to cut Yemen rations, compounding food crisis
Updated 18 August 2023
AFP

UN says forced to cut Yemen rations, compounding food crisis

UN says forced to cut Yemen rations, compounding food crisis
  • Without new funding, World Food Programme expects more than four million people will receive less food assistance
Updated 18 August 2023
AFP

DUBAI: More than four million Yemenis will receive less food assistance as a result of funding shortages, compounding one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises, the UN’s food agency warned Friday.
The World Food Programme said “a deeper funding crisis for its Yemen operations from the end of September onward... will force WFP to make difficult decisions about further cuts to our food assistance programs across the country in the coming months.”
Without new funding, it expects more than four million people will receive less food assistance, many of them women and children already suffering from some of the highest malnutrition rates in the world.
With major cuts announced across different programs, the actual number of people affected could be higher.
“We are confronted with the incredibly tough reality of making decisions to take food from the hungry to feed the starving,” said Richard Ragan, WFP’s Yemen representative.
The UN agency was “fully cognizant of the suffering these cuts will cause,” he said in a statement.
Yemen, the Arabian Peninsula’s poorest country, is already in the grips of one of the planet’s worst humanitarian crises after eight years of war, according to the United Nations.
The conflict broke out in 2014 when Iran-backed Houthi rebels seized the capital Sanaa, prompting a Saudi-led coalition to intervene the following year to prop up the internationally recognized government.
Although fighting has remained largely on hold since a six-month truce expired in October, the United Nations says current hunger levels are unprecedented.
Seventeen million Yemenis are experiencing food insecurity, and one million women and 2.2 million children under five require treatment for acute malnutrition, the UN says.
For the next six months, WFP said it requires $1.05 billion in funding, only 28 percent of which has been secured.
“Yemen will remain one of WFP’s largest food assistance operations, but these cuts represent a significant reduction to the agency’s programs in the country,” it said.
“The funding shortages are happening at a time of more people becoming severely malnourished.”
The World Food Programme was forced to slash food aid for 13 million Yemenis by more than 50 percent in June last year because of a funding squeeze.

Topics: UN Yemen World Food Programme

Related

KSRelief provides $20m to support WFP’s humanitarian response in Yemen
Saudi Arabia
KSRelief provides $20m to support WFP’s humanitarian response in Yemen
World Food Programme lauds Saudi, Emirati support for Yemen
Saudi Arabia
World Food Programme lauds Saudi, Emirati support for Yemen

UN suspends services in Palestinian refugee camp in Lebanon after fatal clashes

UN suspends services in Palestinian refugee camp in Lebanon after fatal clashes
Updated 18 August 2023
Reuters

UN suspends services in Palestinian refugee camp in Lebanon after fatal clashes

UN suspends services in Palestinian refugee camp in Lebanon after fatal clashes
  • Schools in camp unlikely to be available for 3,200 children at start of new school year
Updated 18 August 2023
Reuters

GENEVA: A United Nations agency has suspended services at the largest Palestinian refugee camp in Lebanon to protest against the presence of armed fighters around its schools and other facilities within the area.
Deadly clashes broke out at the Ain el-Hilweh camp last month after Islamist gunmen tried to assassinate Mahmoud Khalil, a leader of Palestinian political faction Fatah, forcing hundreds to flee.
“The Agency does not tolerate actions that breach the inviolability and neutrality of its installations,” United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) said in a statement.
It said that schools in the camp were unlikely to be available for 3,200 children at the start of the new school year.
“UNRWA reiterates its call on armed actors to immediately vacate its facilities, to ensure unimpeded delivery of much needed assistance to Palestine Refugees,” the agency added.
Some 400,000 refugees live in Lebanon’s 12 Palestinian camps, which date back to the 1948 war between Israel and its Arab neighbors.
Established in 1949 following the first Arab-Israeli war, UNRWA provides public services including schools, primary health care and humanitarian aid in Gaza, the West Bank, Jordan, Syria and Lebanon.

Topics: United Nations (UN) Lebanon Palestinian refugee camp Ein el-Hilweh

Related

A member of the Palestinian Fatah group stands guard in front of houses riddled with bullets after deadly clashes.
Middle-East
UN says militants are occupying a school complex in Lebanon’s largest Palestinian camp after clashes
Lebanon warns Palestinian president that troops may intervene if clashes continue in refugee camp
Middle-East
Lebanon warns Palestinian president that troops may intervene if clashes continue in refugee camp

Turkish Cypriot forces assault Cyrpus peacekeepers: UN

Turkish Cypriot forces assault Cyrpus peacekeepers: UN
Updated 18 August 2023
AFP

Turkish Cypriot forces assault Cyrpus peacekeepers: UN

Turkish Cypriot forces assault Cyrpus peacekeepers: UN
  • The incident occurred in Pyla, a village in the UN-patrolled Green Line that slices between the internationally recognized Republic of Cyprus
Updated 18 August 2023
AFP

NICOSIA: Turkish Cypriot forces assaulted UN peacekeepers Friday as they attempted to block the construction of a controversial road in the buffer zone dividing Cyprus, the UN mission on the island said.
The incident occurred in Pyla, a village in the UN-patrolled Green Line that slices between the internationally recognized Republic of Cyprus and a breakaway Turkish Cypriot statelet in the north.
The United Nations mission had on Thursday warned the Turkish Cypriot authorities against “unauthorized construction activities inside the UN buffer zone”.
But it said its peacekeepers had come under attack on Friday as they tried to block the construction of the road that encroaches on the buffer zone.
“The United Nations Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus condemns the assaults against UN peacekeepers and damage to UN vehicles by personnel from the Turkish Cypriot side this morning,” UNFICYP said in a statement.
It said the incident occurred inside the buffer zone near Pyla, outside the southern coastal town of Larnaca.
“Threats to the safety of UN peacekeepers and damage to UN property are unacceptable and constitute a serious crime under international law which will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law,” the UN mission said.
An official said Turkish Cypriot police and military in plain clothes had punched a peacekeeper and assaulted a dozen others by “pushing them back violently”.
A tractor was used to drag a UN vehicle out of the way and major damage had been caused to three vehicles, said the source who spoke to AFP on condition of anonymity.
In its statement, the UN mission urged the Turkish Cypriot side to “respect the mission’s mandated authority inside the UN buffer zone, refrain from any actions that could escalate tensions further, and withdraw all personnel and machinery from the UN buffer zone immediately”.
UNFICYP said it was determined to block any construction work and would remain in the area.
“The mission is monitoring the situation closely and remains committed to ensuring calm and stability are maintained in the area,” it said.
Cyprus government spokesman Konstantinos Letymbiotis accused the Turkish side of trying to create new “faits accomplis” at Pyla by constructing a road connecting the “occupied village of Arsos with a forward illegal military outpost”.
He said it was “an attempt at a very serious violation of the status quo”.
European Union member Cyprus has been divided since 1974 when Turkish forces occupied the island’s northern third in response to a military coup sponsored by the junta then in power in Greece.
The statehood of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus that Turkish Cypriot leaders proclaimed in 1983 is recognized only by Turkiye.
Efforts to reunify the eastern Mediterranean island have been at a standstill since the last round of UN-backed talks collapsed in 2017.

Topics: Turkiye Cyprus UN UN peacekeepers

Related

Fijian UN peacekeepers detained in Israel for drug smuggling
Middle-East
Fijian UN peacekeepers detained in Israel for drug smuggling
Cyprus is sending Syrian migrants back to Lebanon. The UN is concerned but Cypriots say it’s lawful
Middle-East
Cyprus is sending Syrian migrants back to Lebanon. The UN is concerned but Cypriots say it’s lawful

Kuwait hails ‘successful’ Iranian foreign minister’s visit to Riyadh

Kuwait hails ‘successful’ Iranian foreign minister’s visit to Riyadh
Updated 18 August 2023
Arab News

Kuwait hails ‘successful’ Iranian foreign minister’s visit to Riyadh

Kuwait hails ‘successful’ Iranian foreign minister’s visit to Riyadh
  • Foreign minister voiced hope that the visit would be ‘the start of a bright chapter in the history of Gulf-Iranian relations’
Updated 18 August 2023
Arab News

KUWAIT: Kuwait’s Foreign Minister Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah praised his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian’s visit to Saudi Arabia.
In a statement released by Kuwait’s foreign ministry, Al-Sabah voiced hope that the visit would be “the start of a bright chapter in the history of Gulf-Iranian relations built on the principles of good neighborliness ties, non-interference in the internal affairs of other countries, cooperation and dialogue.”

 


He noted that the Saudi-Iranian ties would contribute to achieving peace, stability and prosperity in the region and would be a factor in empowering countries to face future challenges.
Amir-Abdollahian arrived Thursday in Riyadh on his first trip to Saudi Arabia since a landmark rapprochement deal in March.
The Kuwaiti foreign minister said the visit reflected the keenness of both countries to restore bilateral ties and preserve regional security and stability.
He also hailed China’s mediation in the rapprochement of relations and the efforts of Iraq and Oman in facilitating talks.

 

Topics: Kuwait Saudi Arabia Iran Saudi Arabia Iran Ties

Related

Saudi Arabia hopes to see Iran’s president visit following King’s invitation
Middle-East
Saudi Arabia hopes to see Iran’s president visit following King’s invitation
Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan receives his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in Riyadh on Thursday.
Saudi Arabia
Saudi FM receives Iranian counterpart in Riyadh

UAE's Sultan Al-Neyadi, first Arab astronaut on long-term mission, to return home on Sept 1

UAE's Sultan Al-Neyadi, first Arab astronaut on long-term mission, to return home on Sept 1
Updated 18 August 2023
Arab News

UAE's Sultan Al-Neyadi, first Arab astronaut on long-term mission, to return home on Sept 1

UAE's Sultan Al-Neyadi, first Arab astronaut on long-term mission, to return home on Sept 1
  • Al-Neyadi was part of NASA’s SpaceX Crew-6 that lifted off on March 2 from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida
  • The crew conducted more than 200 science experiments, tech demonstrations during their stay at space station
Updated 18 August 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: UAE astronaut Sultan Al-Neyadi, the first Arab astronaut deployed on a long-term space mission, is scheduled to return to Earth on September 1 after spending six months aboard the International Space Station.

Al-Neyadi, together with NASA astronauts Stephen Bowen and Woody Hoburg and Roscosmos cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev, were part of NASA’s SpaceX Crew-6 that lifted off on March 2, 2023 at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

The crew conducted more than 200 science experiments and technology demonstrations during their stay at the space station.

A SpaceX Dragon spacecraft – named Endeavour – that is docked at the orbiting outpost will return the four to Earth after undocking no earlier than Sept. 1, splashing down off the coast of Florida.

“During the mission, the crew contributed to hundreds of experiments and technology demonstrations, including student robotic challenges, plant genetics, and human health in microgravity to prepare for exploration beyond low Earth orbit and to benefit life on Earth,” NASA said in a statement.

“Crew-6 is the sixth crew rotation mission with SpaceX for the agency’s Commercial Crew Program. Regular commercial crew rotation missions enable NASA to continue the important research and technology investigations taking place aboard the station.

“Such research benefits people on Earth and lays the groundwork for future human exploration through the agency’s Artemis missions, which will send astronauts to the Moon to prepare for future expeditions to Mars,” it added.

Topics: UAE astronaut

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia, Kazakhstan discuss cooperation in environment, water and agriculture
Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev meets with the Saudi minister of environment, water and agriculture in Astana. (SPA
UAE eyes 4th consecutive title at Ju-Jitsu World Youth Championship
UAE eyes 4th consecutive title at Ju-Jitsu World Youth Championship
More than 80 Christian homes, 19 churches vandalized in Pakistan blasphemy riot: police
Members of Christian groups and others demonstrate to condemn the attack on a Christian area and a burned church by a Muslim mob
Jeddah’s 100-year-old bakeries still appeal to modern tastes
Historic Jeddah is renowned for its businesses which are over 100 years old, including several bakeries that are still operating
Jazan Heritage Village wraps up summer activities 
Jazan Heritage Village has concluded its summer activities. (SPA)

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.