You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia, Kazakhstan discuss cooperation in environment, water and agriculture

Saudi Arabia, Kazakhstan discuss cooperation in environment, water and agriculture

Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev meets with the Saudi minister of environment, water and agriculture in Astana. (SPA)
1 / 3
Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev meets with the Saudi minister of environment, water and agriculture in Astana. (SPA)
Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev meets with the Saudi minister of environment, water and agriculture in Astana. (SPA)
2 / 3
Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev meets with the Saudi minister of environment, water and agriculture in Astana. (SPA)
Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev meets with the Saudi minister of environment, water and agriculture in Astana. (SPA)
3 / 3
Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev meets with the Saudi minister of environment, water and agriculture in Astana. (SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/rryuw

Updated 18 August 2023
Arab News

Saudi Arabia, Kazakhstan discuss cooperation in environment, water and agriculture

Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev meets with the Saudi minister of environment, water and agriculture in Astana. (SPA
  • Both parties discussed ways of strengthening joint cooperation
  • Al-Fadhli is currently visiting Kazakhstan with a delegation from the Saudi environment, water and agriculture sector
Updated 18 August 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has stressed the depth of ties between Saudi Arabia and his country, and the importance of strengthening cooperation in the fields of environment, water and agriculture.

Tokayev made the remarks during the meeting he held recently in the capital Astana with the Saudi minister of environment, water and agriculture, Abdulrahman bin Abdulmohsen Al-Fadhli. Al-Fadhli is currently visiting Kazakhstan, heading a high-level delegation from the environment, water and agriculture sector in the Kingdom.

During the meeting, both parties discussed ways of strengthening joint cooperation, and reviewed the most important opportunities available in the fields of environment, water and agriculture between the two countries.

Al-Fadhli conveyed the greetings of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed to the president and people of Kazakhstan. The Kazakhstani leader expressed his greetings and appreciation to King Salman, the crown prince, and the government and people of the Kingdom.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Kazakhstan water environment Agriculture

Related

Kazakhstan announces it will no longer host talks on Syria’s conflict
Middle-East
Kazakhstan announces it will no longer host talks on Syria’s conflict
UAE, Kazakhstan sign deal to boost trade ties 
Business & Economy
UAE, Kazakhstan sign deal to boost trade ties 

Saudi health minister meets WHO chief in India

Saudi Arabia’s Health Minister Fahad Al-Jalajel meets with the Director-General of the World Health Organization Tedros Adhanom.
Saudi Arabia’s Health Minister Fahad Al-Jalajel meets with the Director-General of the World Health Organization Tedros Adhanom.
Updated 18 August 2023
Arab News

Saudi health minister meets WHO chief in India

Saudi Arabia’s Health Minister Fahad Al-Jalajel meets with the Director-General of the World Health Organization Tedros Adhanom.
  • The two officials met on the sidelines of a G20 health ministers meeting held in Gujarat, India
Updated 18 August 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Health Minister Fahad Al-Jalajel met with the Director-General of the World Health Organization Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Friday.

The two officials met on the sidelines of a G20 health ministers meeting held in Gujarat, India.

They discussed health conditions and the outputs of the Kingdom’s G20 presidency regarding digital health, patient safety, preparedness, and response to health emergencies.

Tedros said he had a “great discussion about digital health, antimicrobial resistance, pandemic preparedness and response” with Al-Jalajel.

He also thanked Al-Jalajel for his leadership, partnership, and support.

Topics: G20 India Saudi Arabia World Health Organization (WHO)

Related

Saudi Arabia, India sign cooperation agreement on digital economy
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia, India sign cooperation agreement on digital economy
Iran’s foreign minister meets with Saudi crown prince video
Saudi Arabia
Iran’s foreign minister meets with Saudi crown prince

Saudi Arabia, India sign cooperation agreement on digital economy

Saudi Arabia, India sign cooperation agreement on digital economy
Updated 18 August 2023
Arab News

Saudi Arabia, India sign cooperation agreement on digital economy

Saudi Arabia, India sign cooperation agreement on digital economy
  • Saudi Arabia will look to bolster its role as a regional hub for technology and innovation and an attractive destination for investment.
Updated 18 August 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Communications and Information Technology on Friday signed a cooperation agreement on digitization and electronic manufacturing with India, Saudi Press Agency reported.

The agreement was signed by minister Abdullah Al-Swaha and India’s Minister for Railways, Communications, Electronics and Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw.

The agreement seeks to enhance Saudi-Indian cooperation in the fields of digital infrastructure, e-health, and e-learning and to strengthen the two countries’ partnership in digital research and innovation and the use of emerging technologies.

Through the agreement, Saudi Arabia will look to bolster its role as a regional hub for technology and innovation and an attractive destination for investment.

The agreement will also aim to build strategic partnerships that promote innovation and the growth of the digital economy and support the Kingdom's aspirations in this regard.

These efforts contribute to achieving Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, SPA added.

During his visit to India, Al-Swaha also met with his Japanese counterpart Kono Taro and discussed cooperation in the digital economy, innovation and investment opportunities.

Digital Government Authority Governor Ahmed bin Mohammed Al-Suwayan also held separate meeting with officials from the European Commission to discuss ways to bolster Saudi-European Union (EU) cooperation in the digital economy.

Topics: Saudi Arabia India digital economy

Related

Saudi minister meets Huawei CEO to expand partnership and boost digital economy
Business & Economy
Saudi minister meets Huawei CEO to expand partnership and boost digital economy
KSA, Oman to support digital economy growth
Saudi Arabia
KSA, Oman to support digital economy growth

Meet Lamya Al-Nahdi, the first Saudi international referee in basketball history

Meet Lamya Al-Nahdi, the first Saudi international referee in basketball history
Updated 18 August 2023
Dhai Al-Mutairi

Meet Lamya Al-Nahdi, the first Saudi international referee in basketball history

Meet Lamya Al-Nahdi, the first Saudi international referee in basketball history
  • Al-Nahdi has been accredited as the first Saudi international referee in the history of basketball in the Kingdom
  • FIBA also accredited three other Saudi international basketball referees
Updated 18 August 2023
Dhai Al-Mutairi

RIYADH: For most teens, picking a sport to play in school relies on passion and love for a particular game; for others, choosing is a tough decision. For Lamya Al-Nahdi, opting to play basketball was not something she knew she wanted, as she had played a few different sports, but basketball resonated with her the most.

“I have been playing basketball since I was 13 years old; it is one of the unique sports that relies on speed, intelligence and teamwork. Those three elements combined really got my attention in this beautiful sport,” Al-Nahdi said.

“Basketball is not only about being healthy and sporty and all of that, it gives you so many values when it comes to teamwork, when it comes to the decision-making phase in the court, it is so much more than just a sport,” she said.

After more than ten years of devotion to the sport, Al-Nahdi has been accredited as the first Saudi international referee in the history of basketball in the Kingdom, having passed the test for becoming an international basketball referee set by the international basketball federation FIBA.

FIBA also accredited three other Saudi international basketball referees: Ahmed Hassan Al-Khamis, Abdullah Marzouq Al-Hujaili and Razen Ahmed Al-Awfi. The accreditation of the three Saudi referees follows them successfully passing the FIBA theoretical and practical exams.

“I had to go through a lot of preparation and training in basketball in the field, and also with the legislation and laws,” Al-Nahdi said.

Al-Nahdi said that becoming the first Saudi international basketball referee was both an honor and a huge responsibility.

“I am not only representing myself but also representing a beautiful sport that I grew up playing for more than ten years, so it represents the love and passion for that sport,” she said.

“And it also represents my country, religion and lots of values that I took along with me.”

While playing basketball, Al-Nahdi graduated from Dar Al-Hekma University with a human resources management degree. After graduating, Al-Nahdi worked in human resources for five years before joining her family business as a business development manager of Blooming, a female clothing brand founded by Saudi women.

Al-Nahdi being accredited as the first Saudi International referee in basketball follows the efforts made by the Saudi Sport Federation to empower Saudi women in the sport sector, particularly Saudi female referees, and to support Saudi women locally and internationally.

“Now is the time for anything, particularly in the Saudi sports industry, with the support system we have,” Al-Nahdi said.

“I am loving the focus on females playing sports, specifically basketball,” she said. “I do believe it is the number one sport when it comes to female sport, gaining much attention among Saudi females compared to other sports.”

Encouraging women to take up sport and providing job opportunities in several sports fields, including football and basketball, has allowed Saudi women to excel in professional and recreational sports.

“In my early years of playing basketball, we actually used to do it not secretly, but no one knew about us back then, compared to the attention, support and the number of basketball coaches available to train Saudi women,” Al-Nahdi said.

“Now is the time. The support structure is there, all you need to do is to believe in yourself and work hard toward your goal.”

Al-Nahdi said that believing in yourself was the first and most important step in achieving anything, the second was surrounding yourself with supportive people to help you along the way.

Her elevation as the first Saudi international referee for basketball has been welcomed enthusiastically.

The Saudi Embassy in the US tweeted: “The @FIBA has approved Lamia Fawzi Al-Nahdi as the first Saudi international referee in the history of Saudi basketball. This is the result of the efforts of the @sbfksa to empower Saudi female referees and support them locally and internationally.”

Saudi Arabia’s first female international referee for football was appointed by the FIFA in January this year, when Anoud Al-Asmari was awarded the international badge, less than a year after the Kingdom’s national women’s team made their debut.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Saudi women basketball Saudi sport

Related

Inspirational Saudi women offer sage advice to recent graduates entering the workforce photos
Saudi Arabia
Inspirational Saudi women offer sage advice to recent graduates entering the workforce
Fatima bint Mubarak Women Sports Award crowns best Arab athletes at Abu Dhabi ceremony
Sport
Fatima bint Mubarak Women Sports Award crowns best Arab athletes at Abu Dhabi ceremony

Jeddah’s 100-year-old bakeries still appeal to modern tastes

Historic Jeddah is renowned for its businesses which are over 100 years old, including several bakeries that are still operating
Historic Jeddah is renowned for its businesses which are over 100 years old, including several bakeries that are still operating
Updated 18 August 2023
Arab News

Jeddah’s 100-year-old bakeries still appeal to modern tastes

Historic Jeddah is renowned for its businesses which are over 100 years old, including several bakeries that are still operating
  • Still in demand are famous baked goods with age-old flavors including shareek, fatoot, khubz el-hab, and round bread
Updated 18 August 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Historic Jeddah is renowned for its many markets and businesses which are over 100 years old, including several bakeries that are still operating.

Still in demand are famous baked goods with age-old flavors including shareek, fatoot, khubz el-hab, round bread and modern rusk.

Several owners of these bakeries, despite being quite elderly, are still involved in the running of their businesses, and keen to preserve traditional ways of production.

Residents and tourists often visit these establishments to taste the baked offerings and learn about the region’s rich culture.

Topics: Jeddah Bakeries Saudi Arabia

Related

These services are lavishly infused with luxury, ensuring a wide range of recreational activities. (SPA) photos
Saudi Arabia
Summer in Jeddah is a season of vibrant entertainment
Exclusive After Jeddah summit, Ukraine’s peace formula only way forward, says Kyiv’s FM Dmytro Kuleba video
World
After Jeddah summit, Ukraine’s peace formula only way forward, says Kyiv’s FM Dmytro Kuleba

Jazan Heritage Village wraps up summer activities 

Jazan Heritage Village has concluded its summer activities. (SPA)
Jazan Heritage Village has concluded its summer activities. (SPA)
Updated 18 August 2023
Arab News

Jazan Heritage Village wraps up summer activities 

Jazan Heritage Village has concluded its summer activities. (SPA)
  • The village has provided artisans with a platform to showcase their creations at the market
  • It has also promoted recycling by its transformation of available materials, and by promoting thread-based artistry
Updated 18 August 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Jazan Heritage Village has concluded its summer activities, which were held in collaboration with various organizations and volunteer groups.

The village welcomed visitors by producing a wide array of artistic, cultural, and entertainment events, showcasing traditional performances, popular games, folk dances, and engaging activities for families.

Lifelike models added to the heritage scene and were much admired by visitors.

Jazan Heritage Village fosters a profound connection, and this approach has garnered significant interest from visitors who seek to immerse themselves in the heritage, partake in diverse rituals, and engage with historic practices.

The village encompasses Al Baitul Jabali, Al Baitul Tihami, Al Baitul Farasani, and a traditional market in which crafts from the Jazan region are featured.

The village has provided artisans with a platform to showcase their creations at the market, and these include sculpture, textiles, ceramics, sewing, embroidery, handmade crafts, and traditional clothing.

It has also promoted recycling by its transformation of available materials, and by promoting thread-based artistry.

Hamad Al-Daqdaqi, the director of the village, said the location had attracted talents from across numerous domains, helping them to lead and execute cultural programs.

Topics: Jazan Heritage Village summer Saudi Arabia

Related

Jazan Chamber offers opportunity to develop salt factory worth $23.9m 
Business & Economy
Jazan Chamber offers opportunity to develop salt factory worth $23.9m 
Jazan’s economic zone to attract $2.93bn in foreign investments by 2040
Business & Economy
Jazan’s economic zone to attract $2.93bn in foreign investments by 2040

Latest updates

Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr suffer second defeat in new SPL campaign
Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr suffer second defeat in new SPL campaign
Superstar Neymar flies in to a hero’s welcome
Superstar Neymar flies in to a hero’s welcome
From the Middle East to Latin America, World Humanitarian Day puts the spotlight on crises at the root of displacement
From the Middle East to Latin America, World Humanitarian Day puts the spotlight on crises at the root of displacement
Out of this world deep in the Algerian desert
Out of this world deep in the Algerian desert
Father of 10-year-old girl found dead in his UK home being tracked in Pakistan
Father of 10-year-old girl found dead in his UK home being tracked in Pakistan

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.