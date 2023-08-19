Russia labels former Putin adviser ‘foreign agent’
Russia labels former Putin adviser ‘foreign agent’/node/2357616/world
Russia labels former Putin adviser ‘foreign agent’
Andrei Illarionov, former Russian President Vladimir Putin's economic adviser, holds a news conference on his next book "Who Shot First, the Origins of the Russian-Georgian War" in Brussels September 29, 2009. (REUTERS)
MOSCOW: Former Kremlin economic adviser Andrei Illarionov was added to a registry of foreign agents, Russia’s Justice Ministry said late on Friday, a designation the government applies to opponents.
People on the list may be closely monitored and are required to provide detailed information about their sources of income, expenses and a range of activities to the government or risk prosecution.
Illarionov, who resigned from the Kremlin in 2005 and moved to the United States, is critical of the Russian invasion of Ukraine and has called Russian policies of recent years “a catastrophe.”
The Russian Justice Ministry said that Illarionov “spread false information” about Russian authorities and their decisions.
Illarionov did not immediately comment on the designation.
City empties as thousands flee huge wildfire closing in on capital of Canada’s Northwest Territories
Hundreds of kilometers (miles) south of Yellowknife, homes were burning in West Kelowna, British Columbia, a city of about 38,000, after a wildfire grew “exponentially worse” than expected overnight, the fire chief said
Updated 19 August 2023
AP
VANCOUVER, British Columbia: Residents heeded warnings to evacuate the capital of Canada’s Northwest Territories as a massive wildfire burned toward the city of 20,000 Friday, while firefighters battled a growing fire that set homes ablaze in a city in British Columbia.
Thousands of people in Yellowknife drove hundreds of kilometers (miles) to safety, with authorities guiding motorists through fire zones, while others waited in long lines lines for emergency flights as the worst fire season on record in Canada showed no signs of easing.
Airtankers flew missions to keep the only route out of Yellowknife open. Meanwhile, a network of fire guards, sprinklers and water cannons was established to try to protect the city from the fire.
Fire Information Officer Mike Westwick told The Associated Press by phone Friday evening that the fire was still 15 kilometers (9 miles) northwest of the the city, partly because cooler temperatures helped slow its advance and clear some smoke, meaning air tankers could safely fly and drop fire retardant.
Even so, “we’ve got the wrong kind of wind coming” from the west and northwest and no rain in the forecast, Westwick warned.
The fire, caused by lightning more than a month ago, is about 1,670 square kilometers (644 square miles) and “not going way anytime soon,” he said, adding that the blaze has jumped three different containment lines, fueled by dry weather and dense forests.
“We’ve still got some really difficult days ahead. There’s no denying that,” Westwick said earlier Friday.
Gas stations that still had fuel were open Friday, though the city was virtually empty, with one grocery store, a pharmacy and a bar still open.
“It’s kind of like having a pint at the end of the world,” said Kieron Testart, who went door-to-door in the nearby First Nation communities of Dettah and NDilo to check on people. Indigenous communities have been hit hard by the wildfires, which threaten important cultural activities such as hunting, fishing and gathering native plants.
Hundreds of kilometers (miles) south of Yellowknife, homes were burning in West Kelowna, British Columbia, a city of about 38,000, after a wildfire grew “exponentially worse” than expected overnight, the fire chief said.
Residents had already been ordered to evacuate 2,400 properties, while an additional 4,800 properties were on evacuation alert. The BC Wildfire Service said the fire grew six times larger overnight and it stretched over 68 square kilometers (26 square miles).
Some first responders became trapped while rescuing people who failed to evacuate, said Jason Brolund, chief of the West Kelowna fire department, who said residents face another “scary night.” There was no known loss of life.
“There were a number of risks taken to save lives and property last night,” Brolund said at a news conference, describing how first responders had to rescue people who jumped into a lake to avoid the flames. “It didn’t have to be that way.”
Bowinn Ma, the province’s minister of emergency management, said at a news briefing Friday afternoon that “we are still faced with great challenges.”
“I was deeply horrified to witness the distressing images emerging from West Kelowna,” she said. “The past 24 hours have been incredibility challenging for the people across the province.”
In Yellowknife, northwest winds combined with minimal rain were complicating efforts to slow the fire — one of hundreds raging in the territories — which could reach the city limits by the weekend, emergency officials said. There was a chance of limited rain on Friday, but officials said it likely wouldn’t be enough to stop the fire.
“We’re heading into a critical couple of days,” Shane Thompson, a government minister for the Territories, told a news conference.
Yellowknife Mayor Rebecca Alty said the fire didn’t advance as much as expected on Thursday, but “it is still coming,” warning that incoming heavy smoke increases the urgency of evacuating while it’s still possible.
“We just need the last few residents to head out,” she said Friday.
Officials said roads would stay open and flights would continue past the noon deadline as long as it is safe, though they worry access could be cut off if the fire advances.
Alice Liske left Yellowknife by road with her six kids earlier this week because the air quality was so bad. She worried about how so many people would flee the city in such a short time.
“Not only that,” she said, “but when we go back, what will be there for us?”
Canada has seen a record number of wildfires this year — contributing to choking smoke in parts of the US — with more than 5,700 fires burning more than 137,000 square kilometers (53,000 square miles) from one end of Canada to the other, according to the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Center.
As of Friday morning, more than 1,000 wildfires were burning across the country, over half of them out of control.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with his incident response group Thursday. He asked ministers to work to ensure communication services remained available and said there would be no tolerance for price gouging on flights or essential goods.
Federal Transport Minister Pablo Rodriguez said Friday that all commercial airlines have added more flights from Yellowknife, and that the government was contracting private aircraft to supplement military flights.
About 6,800 people in eight other communities in the territory have already had to evacuate their homes, including the small community of Enterprise, which was largely destroyed. Officials said everyone made it out alive.
A woman whose family evacuated the town of Hay River on Sunday told CBC that their vehicle began to melt as they drove through embers, the front window cracked and the vehicle filled with smoke that made it difficult to see the road ahead.
“I was obviously scared the tire was going to break, our car was going to catch on fire and then it went from just embers to full smoke,” said Lisa Mundy, who was traveling with her husband and their 6-year-old and 18-month-old children. She said they called 911 after they drove into the ditch a couple of times.
She said her son kept saying: “I don’t want to die, mommy.”
Qur’an ripped up during far-right demo in Netherlands
Updated 19 August 2023
AFP
THE HAGUE: A Dutch far-right activist trampled on and tore up a copy of the Qur’an at a demonstration outside the Turkish embassy in The Hague on Friday, infuriating dozens of counter-protesters.
The Dutch government had already condemned the holding of the demonstration ahead of the event, but said it had no legal powers to prevent it.
Edwin Wagensveld, who leads the Dutch branch of the far-right group Pegida, damaged a copy of the Qur’an, AFP correspondents witnessed. He was accompanied by two other people.
Police had sealed off access to the street where the Turkish embassy is located and there were around fifty counter-protesters also present.
Some of them began throwing stones at Wagensveld when he tore up pages from the Qur’an, the holy book of Islam.
Around 20 police equipped with shields and batons intervened when some of the crowd tried to chase after him as he left.
On Friday morning Dilan Yesilgoz, the Netherlands’ Turkish-born justice minister, described the plan to destroy the holy book as “fairly primitive and pathetic.”
But the country’s laws authorized such a demonstration, she added.
Wagensveld nevertheless faces trial for comments he made during a similar demonstration in January, when he tore up a copy of the Qur’an outside parliament while likening the book to Adolf Hitler’s “Mein Kampf.”
A T-shirt he wore at Friday’s demonstration made a similar claim.
Geert Wilders, the leader of another far-right party, the PVV, posted a message online supporting Friday’s demonstration by Pegida.
Similar attacks on the Qur’an have taken place in other European countries recently.
In late July, two men set fire to a copy of the Qur’an in front of the Swedish parliament, and similar incidents have taken place in Denmark this year.
Such demonstrations have provoked anger and sometimes unrest in several Muslim countries.
On Thursday, Sweden’s intelligence agency heightened its terror alert level to four on a scale of five in response to the angry reactions in the Muslim world to Qur’an burnings.
Bolsonaro’s legal woes mount as Brazil police probe his finances
The former president has faced a congressional inquiry surrounding the Jan. 8 insurrection and multiple police probes overseen by the Supreme Court
Updated 19 August 2023
Reuters
BRASILIA: Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro faced mounting legal pressure on Friday, as police probed his personal finances and communications while a jailed former aide mulled testifying about his role in a Rolex-peddling scheme allegedly masterminded by the ex-president.
Bolsonaro, a far-right former army captain, narrowly missed re-election last year when he lost to President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in Brazil’s most fraught vote in a generation. Bolsonaro’s baseless claims of electoral fraud culminated in his supporters’ Jan. 8 invasion of government buildings, and his legal troubles have multiplied ever since.
The former president has faced a congressional inquiry surrounding the Jan. 8 insurrection and multiple police probes overseen by the Supreme Court. At least two of his close allies who spoke with Reuters this week wondered if he may soon end up behind bars.
“Clearly, the circle is closing,” a Supreme Court source told Reuters, speaking on condition of anonymity.
In the latest development, Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes authorized investigators to access confidential phone and bank records of Bolsonaro and his wife Michelle, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday. The ruling, first reported by local media on Thursday night, will give police greater ability to investigate the multiple allegations of wrongdoing Bolsonaro faces.
The Supreme Court declined to comment.
“Why break my banking and tax secrecy? Just ask me!” Michelle Bolsonaro posted on Instagram on Friday. “It’s becoming increasingly clear that this political persecution ... is aimed at tarnishing my family name and making me give up. They won’t! I am at peace.”
On Thursday morning, in a televised congressional probe into the Jan. 8 insurrection, a computer programmer told lawmakers that Bolsonaro last year asked him to tamper with an electronic voting machine to undermine faith in the electoral system.
The hacker, Walter Delgatti, said Bolsonaro told him in August to discuss the idea with Defense Ministry officials and offered to pardon him if he suffered legal consequences. Bolsonaro confirmed the meeting, but denied Delgatti’s accusations.
Later on Thursday, news magazine Veja reported that Bolsonaro’s former right-hand man Mauro Cid planned to confess his involvement in crimes related to the alleged sale of jewelry gifted by foreign governments. The Veja report, which cited the jailed Cid’s lawyer Cezar Bitencourt, said he would accuse Bolsonaro of being the mastermind of the racket.
Bitencourt echoed those claims to other local news outlets on Thursday but then sought to walk back some of them on Friday.
Instead of confessing to a role in the entire jewelry scam, Bitencourt said in a TV interview his client would clarify his role in the sale of a single Rolex watch. Bitencourt said Cid would say he had sold the watch on Bolsonaro’s orders, and passed the proceeds — in cash — to him or his wife.
“Confess is a very strong word,” Bitencourt told GloboNews. “Let’s say he will clarify the facts that he participated, but that’s not a confession.”
11 nations of West Africa commit to a military deployment to restore the ousted president of Niger
What is happening in Niger, if it succeeds, is the end of democracy in Africa. It’s over. ... If we fight today, it is to prevent these kind of things from happening and to ensure a future for our continent,” Sabo said on Thursday
Updated 19 August 2023
AP
NIAMEY, Niger: Eleven West African nations have agreed to commit troops to a military deployment aimed at restoring Niger’s democratically elected president following last month’s coup, an official for the regional bloc said Friday after a defense ministers meeting.
The ECOWAS bloc previously announced its intention to deploy a force to reinstate President Mohamed Bazoum, who has been under house arrest since he was overthrown by members of the presidential guard July 26. But the 15-member bloc had not detailed which countries would join, nor has it said when the force might enter Niger.
On Friday, the ECOWAS commissioner for peace and security, Abdel-Fatau Musah, said 11 countries have committed to the deployment.
“We are ready to go anytime the order is given,” Musah said in the Ghana capital, Accra, following two days of meetings there. “Our troops are ready to respond to the call of duty of the region.”
The 11 countries don’t include Niger itself and the bloc’s three other countries under military rule following coups: Guinea, Mali and Burkina Faso. The latter two have warned they would consider any intervention in Niger an act of war.
Musah indicated that ECOWAS is not yet giving up on engaging with Niger’s coup leaders, who already have ignored a deadline to reinstate Bazoum and have not been receptive to negotiations on restoring his rule. Musah said an ECOWAS delegation may visit Niger on Saturday to try to pursue further dialogue with the Niger junta.
“We can stand down the military option; it is not our preferred option. But we are obliged to do it because of the intransigence of the regime and the obstacles they’ve been putting in the way of a negotiated settlement,” Musah said.
Meanwhile, a high-ranking member of Bazoum’s political party warned in an interview with The Associated Press that if the mutinous soldiers who ousted Bazoum succeed, it will threaten democracy and security across the region and the continent,
“What is happening in Niger, if it succeeds, is the end of democracy in Africa. It’s over. ... If we fight today, it is to prevent these kind of things from happening and to ensure a future for our continent,” Sabo said on Thursday. Sabo is deputy secretary general of Bazoum’s Nigerien Party for Democracy and Socialism.
In a region rife with coups, Niger was seen as one of the last democratic countries that Western nations could partner with to beat back a growing jihadi insurgency linked to Al-Qaeda and the Daesh group. The overthrow of the president nearly one month ago has been a big blow to the United States, France and other European nations, which have invested hundreds of millions of dollars of military assistance into training Niger’s army and — in the case of the French — conducting joint military operations.
Analysts and locals say the coup was triggered by an internal struggle between Bazoum and the head of the presidential guard, Gen. Abdourahmane Tchiani, who says he’s now in charge. Since then, the junta has been shoring up support among the population, exploiting grievances toward Niger’s former colonial ruler, France, and silencing opposers.
Sabo is one of the few openly outspoken critics of the junta still in the country and not in hiding.
Several ministers and high-ranking politicians are detained, with human rights groups saying they are unable to access them, while others have been threatened, he said. Sabo called the groundswell of support for the regime in the capital deceptive, because the junta was paying people to rally in its favor. Niamey also was never a stronghold for Bazoum and the junta is being opportunistic, he said.
Pro junta rallies happen almost daily with hundreds and sometimes thousands of people marching through the streets, honking cars and waving Nigerien and Russian flags and chanting “down with France.” The junta has severed military agreements with France and asked Russian mercenaries from the Wagner group for help.
But although there was real frustration from political parties and civil society organizations toward Bazoum’s party, including disagreements with its military alliance with France, it’s unclear how much genuine support the junta has in the capital and across the country, Sahel experts say.
The junta could face challenges with its support base across the country if it can’t financially appease local elites and if the army continues to suffer losses from growing jihadi violence, said Adam Sandor, post-doctoral researcher at the University of Bayreuth.
Attacks by jihadis are increasing since the coup, with at least 17 soldiers killed and 20 injured earlier this week during an ambush by jihadis. It was the first major attack against Niger’s army in six months.
Militants are taking advantage of a gap in support by France and the United States, which have both suspended military operations in the country, as well as Niger’s distracted security forces, which are focusing on the capital and concerned about a potential invasion from regional countries, say conflict experts.
Meanwhile, in Niamey and across the country, a volunteer recruitment drive is expected Saturday where people can register to fight and help with other needs so the junta has a list in case it needs to call on people for help.
“We know that our army may be be less in terms of numbers than the armies (coming),” said Amsarou Bako, one of the organizers. “Those who are coming, they have information about our army,” he said.
Residents of the capital are struggling to cope with the financial impact caused by the coup. Not only have the severe economic and travel sanctions made it hard for people to access their money and for shop owners to import food, the crisis has also forced hundreds of foreigners to leave, which has impacted local businesses.
“I used to have all kind of customers here, Americans, French, Italians,” said Mamoudou Idrissa a restaurant owner. But now many foreigners have left and those who remain are afraid to go out, he said. “Only Nigerien citizens come here now to eat.”
From the Middle East to Latin America, World Humanitarian Day puts the spotlight on crises at the root of displacement
Although Syria remains the biggest source of displaced people, it is closely followed by Ukraine and Afghanistan
Multiple ongoing conflicts, coupled with climate-driven upheaval, mean more people than ever are on the move
Updated 9 min 35 sec ago
Jumana Al-Tamimi
DUBAI: Youssef Bayrakdar was 19 when he and his family were forced to leave their home in Homs in March 2012, just a year after the conflict in Syria began. His sister, along with her husband, their children and every resident of their building, had been killed by militiamen.
After five days, grieving families were finally permitted to bring out their dead for burial. “The militias continued killing and totally eliminated nearly 25 neighborhoods and massacred 100 families,” Bayrakdar told Arab News.
He and his surviving family fled to the countryside, where they remained until 2015. However, the war followed them, with rockets landing near their home. While his parents chose to return to the city, Bayrakdar and his two siblings became politically active.
“Today, the three of us are living in the northern part of Aleppo (which is not under government control) and we can’t visit our parents,” he said. “I strongly believe that we will never ever see them again.”
Bayrakdar is just one among millions of people around the globe who have been displaced by conflict, persecution, natural disaster or a lack of economic opportunity.
According to the UN refugee agency, UNHCR, 13 million people from Syria have fled their areas of origin or habitual residence to seek refuge in other parts of the country or in neighboring or other nations since the start of the crisis there in 2011.
Some 5.6 million Syrians have sought refuge overseas, while 6.9 million people remain internally displaced. Although some Syrian refugees have since returned home, the exact numbers have been difficult for aid agencies to quantify.
Although Syria remains the biggest source of displaced people, it is closely followed by Ukraine, Afghanistan, Venezuela, South Sudan, and Myanmar.
“Some 52 percent of all refugees and others in need of international protection came from just three countries: Syria (6.5 million), Ukraine (5.7 million) and Afghanistan (5.7 million),” Matthew Saltmarsh, head of news and media at UNHCR, told Arab News.
“But of course, there are many other countries producing large numbers of refugees: Sudan, South Sudan, Venezuela and Myanmar to name a few.”
Indeed, the ongoing violence in Sudan, which began on April 15, has forced about 4.3 million people to flee their homes. More than 3.2 million are internally displaced, 900,000 have fled to neighboring countries, and 195,000 South Sudanese citizens have been forced to return home, according to the International Committee of the Red Cross.
The resulting humanitarian crisis risks destabilizing the wider region, as many of the countries bordering Sudan have themselves endured decades of conflict, political and economic instability, hunger and drought, and are in need of international support.
“It is important to flag that Sudan was already experiencing a heavy internal displacement and refugee crisis even before the start of the current conflict, as it was already hosting more than 1 million refugees displaced because of conflicts in neighboring countries,” Imene Trabelsi, the ICRC’s regional spokesperson, told Arab News.
According to UN figures, almost 110 million people worldwide are currently classified as displaced — double the number just a decade ago.
Multiple ongoing conflicts, including the war in Ukraine, coupled with climate-driven upheaval, mean more people than ever have been uprooted from their homes, and often forced to brave dangerous routes to find relative safety, said Saltmarsh.
“Sometimes it seems that humans have become better at fighting than making peace,” he added. “Either the international community comes together to act to address this human tragedy, resolve conflicts and find lasting solutions, or this terrible trend will continue.
“We need urgent, immediate, collective action to address the root causes and impact of displacement.”
IN NUMBERS
108.4 million People worldwide who have been forcibly displaced.
76% Refugees hosted by low- and middle-income countries.
40% Proportion of all forcibly displaced people that are children.
(Source: UNHCR)
There are some notable exceptions to this gloomy picture, of countries and communities that are working together to find solutions so that refugees can be resettled and provided with opportunities for them to build sustainable livelihoods, or helped to voluntarily return to their places of origin.
However, humanitarian aid agencies believe governments are simply not doing enough to promote peace through diplomacy, allowing conflicts and mass displacements to grind on unabated.
“The international community can do a lot to prevent wars and to stop them,” Karl Schembri, a media advisor for East Africa and Yemen at the Norwegian Refugee Council, told Arab News.
“There are many tools in the diplomats’ toolbox that can be used, in different contexts, to put pressure on warring parties and hold them to account. The fact that there are so many wars going on is less of an indication of what can be done, and more about the levels of political willingness to engage.
“Especially the wealthier countries, which are themselves engaged in wars, can provide all the funding necessary to assist the displaced and victims of these man-made disasters.”
Schembri said his organization, the NRC, and other humanitarian agencies work wherever the security situation allows them to operate to provide a range of assistance, from financial and legal aid to shelter, food, water and education.
Other humanitarian agencies help displaced people reconnect with their families after becoming separated. Since July, for example, the ICRC has reunited 558 Sudanese refugees, who fled to Chad, with their relatives back home.
However, with donors being asked to respond to so many simultaneous crises around the globe, dwindling funding is increasingly a challenge to humanitarian efforts. Until solutions can be found, aid agency officials said governments must provide refugees with safe and legal passage.
“Wealthier countries can put safety and solidarity at the heart of their policies,” said Saltmarsh. “If you look at the Mediterranean — which is in the news right now — collective efforts, including greater coordination between all Mediterranean states, solidarity and responsibility-sharing are essential to save lives.
“This includes the establishment of an agreed regional disembarkation and redistribution mechanism for people who arrive by sea, which we continue to advocate for. The duty to rescue people in distress at sea without delay is a fundamental rule of international maritime law.
“It is also important to create more safe pathways for people forced to flee conflict and persecution, while cracking down on smugglers and those who take advantage of the chaos of the human movements. The final part is creating conditions in home countries that dissuade people from resorting to perilous journeys to seek safety.”
According to the International Organization for Migration’s Missing Migrants Project, 1,166 people died or went missing while attempting to cross the Mediterranean Sea to Europe between the start of this year and June 9.
“Policies have failed to treat the root causes of migration, like poverty and lack of jobs,” Ahmed Bayram, regional media and communication adviser for the NRC in Amman, told Arab News.
“No one wants to leave their home, and the international community needs to think seriously about what is forcing people to take such decisions.
“I would say the international community has not done all it can to stop wars from taking years to end. The political dynamics have played out across conflict zones in a way that further fueled the wars.
“As a humanitarian aid agency, we look at what has been done to help those affected. The number of refugees is the highest it has been. The ripple effect of war and climate change is sweeping across affected communities — disasters, drought conditions, poverty and lack of jobs and education opportunities. The impact will be felt for generations to come.”
For Bayrakdar, who has spent his entire adult life as a displaced person, only concerted action by the international community to resolve the 12-year civil war in Syria will allow families to reunite and communities to heal.
“We always think of assisting the displaced, and not talking about stopping the displacement, or looking into the reasons why it happened,” he told Arab News.
“Stopping the displacement can be through eliminating its reasons. (However), politicians (among the international community) don’t feel the pain we are feeling. They haven’t lost their loved ones like we did.”