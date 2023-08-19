Saudi Cricket Federation chair, Indian ambassador discuss Kingdom’s investment in sport

You are here

Prince Saud bin Mishal Al-Saud, left, with Indian Ambassador Dr. Suhel Ajaz Khan, center.
  Dr. Suhel Ajaz Khan was guest at Prince Saud's palace on Friday
Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Saudi Arabian Cricket Federation Prince Saud bin Mishal Al-Saud on Friday hosted at his palace in Riyadh Indian Ambassador Dr. Suhel Ajaz Khan and discussed ways to accelerate the development of cricket in the Kingdom.

Prince Saud congratulated Khan and his accompanying embassy staff as the Indian Mission celebrated the country’s independence day on Aug. 15.

The federation chairman and his guest also discussed ways of cooperation and benefiting from India’s expertise in cricket. The two parties are set to work on increasing participation in the sport by the Indian community residing in Saudi Arabia, especially through programs targeting Indian schools.

They also agreed on a mechanism to attract investors from India, especially those with existing ventures in the Kingdom, to support SACF’s various programs, which would accelerate the development of cricket locally.

The federation has already announced the launch of a development program targeting schools in Riyadh, Jeddah and Khobar.

