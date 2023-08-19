Pakistani police seek to arrest father of 10-year-old Sara Sharif, who died in the UK

You are here

Sara Sharif was found dead at her home in Woking, Surrey, on Aug. 10. (Surrey Police)
AP

  • Police said an autopsy showed that Sara had suffered “multiple and extensive injuries”
AP

LAHORE: Pakistani police are seeking to arrest a man in connection with the death of his 10-year-old daughter in the UK, officers in the eastern Punjab province said Saturday.
Sara Sharif was found dead at her home in Woking, on the southern outskirts of London, on Aug. 10, UK police said in a statement. They identified her father, Urfan, his partner, Beinash Batool, and Urfan’s brother, Faisal Malik, as people they want to speak to as part of their investigation.
An autopsy didn’t establish a cause of death but did show that Sara had suffered “multiple and extensive injuries, which are likely to have been caused over a sustained and extended period of time,” the police statement said.
Urfan Sharif traveled to the Pakistani capital, Islamabad with Batool and Malik on Aug. 9. There are five children with them, ranging from 1 to 13 years of age, the statement added.
Sharif’s family home is in Jhelum, Punjab, around 135 kilometers (84 miles) from the capital.
Officer Imran Ahmed said police found evidence that Sharif briefly returned to Jhelum, before leaving and going into hiding. Another officer in Jhelum, Nisar Ahmed, said he and his men went to Sharif’s native village of Kari but learned the family left around 20 years ago and never returned.
UK police said they were working with international agencies, including Interpol, the National Crime Agency and the UK Foreign Office to progress their enquiries with Pakistani authorities.

Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi gestures as he speaks during an interview with Reuters
Reuters

  • PTI party chairman Imran Khan is currently jailed for three years after being convicted on graft charges
  • Election meant to be held within 90 days of parliament being dissolved last week
Reuters

KARACHI, Pakistan, Aug 19 : Pakistani opposition leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi was detained on Saturday, his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party said, just hours after he said it would challenge any delay to the country’s election in the courts.
Party spokesman Zulfi Bukhari told Reuters the specific reason for the detention of Qureshi, twice Pakistan’s foreign minister, was not immediately clear. The caretaker information minister did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Bukhari condemned the arrest on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, saying he was “arrested for doing a press conference and re affirming PTI stance against all tyranny and pre poll rigging that is going on currently in Pakistan.”
PTI party chairman Imran Khan is currently jailed for three years after being convicted on graft charges and is barred from contesting any election for five years. He denies any wrongdoing. Khan won the last election in 2018 and became prime minister until he was ousted in a no-confidence vote in 2022.
The election is meant to be held within 90 days of parliament being dissolved last week, by November, but uncertainty looms over the date as the nation grapples with constitutional, political and economic crises.
The outgoing government approved a new census in its final days, meaning new electoral boundaries must be drawn up by the Election Commission.
The exercise of drawing fresh boundaries for hundreds of federal and provincial constituencies in a country of 241 million people may take six months or more, according to a former commission official.

IMF BAILOUT
The election commission said on Thursday that new constituencies would be finalized by Dec. 14, state television reported. After that, the commission will confirm an election date.
Electoral experts have suggested that process could see the nationwide vote pushed back several months, possibly until February.
“It will be unconstitutional if the 90 days deadline is breached,” Qureshi, who is leading the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, following Khan’s arrest, told the press conference.
He said the party planned to contest any delay at the Supreme Court.
Political analysts say that if the current caretaker set-up stretches beyond its constitutional tenure, a prolonged period without an elected government would allow the military, which ruled the country directly for more than three decades of its 76-year existence, to consolidate control.
Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, a little-known politician who is believed to be close to the military, was sworn in as prime minister on Monday.
Caretakers are usually limited to overseeing elections, but Kakar’s set-up is the most empowered in Pakistan’s history thanks to legislation that allows it to make policy decisions on economic matters.
The move is ostensibly aimed at keeping on track a nine-month $3 billion International Monetary Fund bailout secured in June. At least one of three program reviews falls during the caretaker period, and more if elections are delayed.

Philippines to resupply South China Sea troops after Beijing’s block

Reuters

  • China blocked a previous attempt with water cannons
  • The Philippines intentionally grounded the warship in 1999 as part of its sovereignty claim to the shoal
Reuters

MANILA: The Philippine armed forces said on Saturday it would again seek to resupply troops stationed in a rusty World War 2-era ship on a reef in the South China Sea, after China blocked a previous attempt with water cannons.
“This exercise of our sovereign rights and jurisdiction is a testament to our firm belief in the rules-based international order that underpins regional peace and stability,” armed forces spokesperson Medel Aguilar said in a statement.
Manila filed a diplomatic protest against Beijing this month after China’s coast guard used water cannon and “dangerous” moves to prevent the Philippines from sending supplies to a handful of troops in the Second Thomas Shoal.
China claims almost all the South China Sea, an assertion rejected internationally, while Malaysia, Vietnam, Brunei, Taiwan and the Philippines have various claims to certain areas.
Manila calls on all relevant parties to respect its sovereignty and jurisdiction over its maritime zones, Aguilar said, adding that Manila supports the peaceful settlement of disputes.
China’s embassy in Manila did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The Chinese coast guard said on Aug. 7 it had told the Philippines not to send ships to the shoal and not to send “construction materials used for large-scale repair and reinforcement” to the warship.
The Philippines intentionally grounded the warship in 1999 as part of its sovereignty claim to the shoal, which lies within its 200-mile exclusive economic zone.
The planned resupply mission “is a clear demonstration of our resolve to stand up against threats and coercion, and our commitment in upholding the rule of law,” the armed forces said.
In 2016, an international arbitration award invalidated China’s sweeping claim to almost the entire South China Sea.
China, which does not recognize the ruling, has built man-made islands with airstrips and surface-to-air missiles in the South China Sea.

Seven killed, 90 wounded in Russian missile strike on Ukrainian city of Chernihiv

Reuters

  • Kyiv says Iranian-made Shahed drones were used in the aerial assault
  • People had been on their way to church to celebrate a religious holiday when the strike took place
Reuters

CHERIHIV: Seven people including a 6-year-old child were killed and 90 wounded when a Russian missile struck a central square in the historic northern Ukrainian city of Chernihiv, the interior ministry said on Saturday.
People had been on their way to church to celebrate a religious holiday when the strike took place, the ministry said, adding 12 of the wounded were children and 10 were police officers.
“A Russian missile hit right in the center of the city, in our Chernihiv. A square, the polytechnic university, a theater,” President Volodymyr Zelensky, who was on a working visit to Sweden, posted on Telegram.
“An ordinary Saturday, which Russia turned into a day of pain and loss,” he added.
A short video accompanying Zelensky’s post showed debris scattered across a square in front of the regional drama theater, where parked cars were heavily damaged. The video also briefly showed a body slouched inside a car.
Chernihiv is a city of leafy boulevards and centuries-old churches about 145 km (90 miles) north of the capital Kyiv. The interior ministry said the roof of the drama theater had been destroyed in the strike.
Russia has attacked Ukrainian cities far from the front line with missiles and drones as part of the invasion it launched in February last year.
Kyiv’s air force said early on Saturday the Ukrainian military had shot down 15 out of 17 Iranian-made Shahed drones launched by Moscow in an overnight strike.

India closes in on moon landing as Russia also races to lunar south pole

Reuters

  • India’s Chandrayaan includes a 2-meter-tall lander designed to deploy a rover expected to remain functional for two weeks 
  • Russia’s moon mission is on track to land the Luna-25 on August 21, two days before the landing of India’s Chandrayaan 
Reuters

BENGALURU: India’s space agency on Friday released images of the moon taken from its Chandrayaan-3 space craft as it approaches the lunar south pole, a previously unexplored region thought to contain water ice where Russia is trying to land first. 

The video, taken on Thursday just after the separation of the rocket’s lander from the propulsion module, showed a close-up of craters as earth’s only natural satellite spun round. 

“The Lander Module (LM) health is normal. LM successfully underwent a deboosting operation that reduced its orbit to 113 km x 157 km,” the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) tweeted later. 

The Indian space agency launched the rocket carrying the spacecraft on July 14, blasting off from the country’s main spaceport in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh. The lander is scheduled to attempt a touchdown on Aug 23. 

Russia launched its first moon-landing spacecraft in 47 years on Aug 11, taking a more direct course to reach the moon’s south pole where scientists have detected water ice that could be used for fuel, oxygen and drinking water for future moon missions or a lunar colony. 

Russia’s moon mission is on track to land the Luna-25 on Aug 21, two days before India’s spacecraft. 

Rough terrain is expected to complicate a landing on the lunar south pole. A previous mission by India’s space agency, the Chandrayaan-2, crashed in 2019 near where the Chandrayaan-3 will attempt a touchdown. 

Chandrayaan, which means “moon vehicle” in Sanskrit, includes a 2-meter-(6.6-foot)-tall lander designed to deploy a rover expected to remain functional for two weeks running a series of experiments. 

Both India and Russia have national interests in successful landings and in claiming the historic first at stake. 

For Russia, the moonshot, which has been planned for decades, will test the nation’s growing independence in space after its 2022 invasion of Ukraine severed nearly all of its space ties with the West. 

Russia’s space agency Roscosmos has said the Luna-25 mission would spend 5-7 days in lunar orbit before descending to one of three possible landing sites near the pole. 

For India, a successful moon landing would mark its emergence as a space power at a time when Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government is looking to spur investment in private space launches and related satellite-based businesses. 

Since 2020, when India opened to private launches, the number of space startups has more than doubled. Late last year, Skyroot Aerospace, whose investors include Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund GIC, launched India’s first privately built rocket. 

Indian officials have privately played down the race with Russia to land first, saying there was no competition. 

Thailand’s former PM Thaksin to return from exile Tuesday, daughter says

Reuters

  • Thaksin Shinawatra to return amid prolonged political uncertainty following a May national election
Reuters

BANGKOK: Thailand’s self-exiled former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra plans to return to the country on Tuesday, his daughter said on Saturday, amid prolonged political uncertainty after a May national election.

“On Tuesday, Aug. 22, at 0900, at Don Muang Airport, I will meet father Thaksin,” Paetongtarn Shinawatra said in a social media post, referring to an airport in the capital Bangkok.

Thaksin had previously planned to return on Aug. 10 but postponed, citing the need for a medical checkup.

The former telecommunications tycoon, premier from 2001 until he was ousted in a 2006 coup, lives in self-imposed exile after fleeing Thailand to avoid a jail sentence for graft in 2008. He would still be subject to jail upon a return.

Also scheduled for Tuesday is another parliamentary vote for prime minister, to be nominated by the Thaksin-backed Pheu Thai Party.

The second-placed Pheu Thai this month took over efforts to form a government after the leader of the election-winning Move Forward party failed in his bid to become prime minister.

Pheu Thai, set to nominate real estate tycoon Srettha Thavisin, needs the support of more than half the bicameral legislature, including the military-appointed Senate.

