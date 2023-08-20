Turkiye begins rolling back costly FX-protected deposits 

ANKARA: Turkiye’s central bank began rolling back on Sunday a growing and costly scheme that protects lira deposits from FX depreciation, marking another move toward more orthodox policies following a shift toward interest rate hikes.
The central bank said in the early hours on Sunday that it lifted targets applied to banks for certain levels of conversions of foreign-exchange deposits to the lira-protection scheme, known as KKM.
In a reversal, the central bank now wants lenders to set a new goal of transitioning KKM accounts into regular lira accounts, in part by dissuading companies and individuals from renewing the KKM accounts.
According to a separate decree in the Official Gazette, the central bank also raised lenders’ reserve requirement ratios for FX deposits, further nudging customers into regular lira accounts.
President Tayyip Erdogan’s government introduced the KKM scheme in late 2021 to arrest a historic plunge in the currency, which had been brought on by his unorthodox drive to slash interest rates despite rising inflation.
KKM accounts have since ballooned to some $117 billion, or 3.1 trillion lira, around a quarter of total bank deposits. This has been stoked by a roughly 68 percent fall in the lira in the last two years.
To cover KKM depreciation costs, the central bank paid an estimated 300 billion lira in June and July, when the lira plunged again. This month’s costs were estimated at 350 billion lira.
The lira has been stable over the last month and closed last week at 27.02 to the dollar, an all-time low.
After winning re-election in May, Erdogan named a new finance minister and central bank chief to drive a policy U-turn including 900 basis points in rate hikes, and authorities have also pledged to ditch dozens of previous regulations to cool inflation and balance the trade deficit.
The central bank said the KKM move would “enforce macro-financial stability by supporting lira deposits” and pledged more such steps.
For FX accounts with up to one-month maturities, the reserve ratio was raised to 29 percent from 25 percent, the presidency’s Official Gazette said in a separate overnight announcement. Those up to a year have a 25 percent ratio.
Hakan Kara, former central bank chief economist who is at Bilkent University, said the bank seeks to “kill two birds with one stone” by raising deposit rates while curbing KKM accounts. “Official interest rates could have been raised without engaging in these complex affairs,” he added.
India govt sets emission limit for hydrogen to qualify as ‘green’
Updated 8 sec ago
Reuters
MUMBAI: The Indian government has set an emission limit of two-kilogram carbon dioxide for every kilogram of hydrogen produced to be classified as “green” from renewable sources, the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy said on Saturday.
It said its notification would bring widely awaited clarity for green hydrogen production in India.
“With this notification, India becomes one of the first few countries in the world to announce a definition of Green Hydrogen,” the ministry said in the statement detailing what emissions would be accounted for.
India wants to become a global hub for the production of green hydrogen and is aiming for annual production of 5 million tons of fuel by 2030, which would cut about 50 million metric tons of carbon emissions and save more than $12 billion on fossil fuel imports.
It is an ambitious plan for a country whose hydrogen consumed is currently produced mostly with fossil fuels.
While hydrogen fuel only emits water when used as fuel, it is made by electrolysis plants that split water molecules. At issue is what energy is used to produce it and the carbon emissions involved in the process.
Earlier this year, officials told Reuters India, which holds the rotating G20 presidency this year, suggested a 1 kg CO2 emissions limit for green hydrogen, half of the threshold announced on Saturday.
Although first production is expected only in 2026, India has been negotiating bilateral agreements with the European Union, Japan and other countries to start exporting the fuel.
Saudi Arabia’s $2.6 billion mining deal reshapes global decarbonization landscape
Kingdom’s mineral wealth estimated at $1.3 to $1.5 trillion in value
Saudi Arabia aims to attract nearly $200 billion in investments in mining by 2030
Updated 20 August 2023
Rebecca Anne Proctor
RIYADH: At the end of July, a $2.6 billion deal with Brazil’s biggest miner, Vale SA, gave Saudi Arabia a 10 percent interest in mines from Canada to Indonesia that produce copper, nickel and other industrial metals — all critical materials needed to help the world decarbonize.
The deal set the stage for a landmark shift in the metal and mining investment landscape and positions the Kingdom as a pivotal global player.
Deals like the one with Vale SA are being staged at a time when governments across the world are questioning who controls the commodities needed to hit decarbonization targets and sustain the world’s economy during intense climate change and volatile markets.
Another factor is China, which has long been the world’s dominant mining country based on mineral production value, reporting over $217 billion in metallic mineral and coal production value, according to Statistica. Yet as geopolitical factors shift, the mining industry is also looking to other players.
“Mining is going to be the third most important industry in the Kingdom,” Saudi businessman Amr Khashoggi, who has been manufacturing gypsum for over 42 years, told Arab News.
“There is a critical shortage of minerals that the world needs,” he adds. “They go into phones, weaponry, electric cars and many different things.
“Saudi Arabia now wants to develop its mining industry and it is doing so through cooperation with various countries that are now working with the Kingdom.”
The development of the Kingdom’s mining industry is one of the cornerstones of the Vision 2030 agenda towards economic growth, diversification and social transformation.
Saudi Arabia is now seeking to take minority stakes in global mining assets that will over time allow it access to key supplies of strategic minerals.
“The Kingdom has begun to explore the potential of its mineral wealth, currently estimated at $1.3 to $1.5 trillion in value,” Ali Alireza, managing director of Haji Husein Alireza & Co. told Arab News. “This is an important key towards reducing the country’s high dependence on oil and fossil fuels.
“The Kingdom covers nearly 2 million sq. km and is one of the world’s top 15 countries by area, with a relatively little developed mining industry. The potential is huge.”
To kickstart this process, Alireza explains, Saudi Arabia passed a law in June 2020 to attract foreign investors into the Kingdom’s mining business. The law, which came into effect in January 2021, aids the country in exploring mineral resources worth around $1.3 trillion, according to Invest Saudi.
This is all part of a campaign to attract nearly $200 billion in investments in mining by 2030.
According to the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources, the Kingdom possesses more than 20 different types of minerals, including gold, copper, iron, granite and marble.
In March this year, the ministry announced indicative timelines for the bidding cycles of five new mineral exploration opportunities that were showcased at the Future Minerals Forum 2023 in January in Riyadh.
This action underlines a strategic shift in the Kingdom’s policy towards the discovery and extraction of minerals and metals that will aid the country’s transition towards green energy.
“New industries in a world trying to transition into a clean energy environment create new needs and opportunities in the mining sector,” adds Alireza. “In this regard, Saudi mines are rich in such minerals as required, for instance, in battery transition in cars as well as other vital minerals for powering electricity generating turbines etc. Saudi Arabia’s interest in the mining industry is not limited to within its shores, but complements it with international alliances such as that with Brasil’s Vale SA and also the recent agreement with Japan to develop rare earth mining in Saudi Arabia and in other markets.”
The development of the Kingdom’s mining industry is contingent on foreign deals and investment. The Vale deal marks Saudi Arabia’s first major foray into mining, and comes via Manara Minerals, a new venture between the Kingdom’s Public Investment Fund and the Saudi Arabian Mining Company, known as Ma’aden.
Khashoggi, who participated in the second Future Minerals Forum in Riyadh in January and was subsequently appointed to the National Mining Council of Saudi Arabia, pointed out the Kingdom is investing in mining companies that are using very advanced technologies. “Technology is becoming an important tool for the mining industry because you can use it for mapping, for operating machinery remotely without having people self-operate machinery. Such technologies can also be used efficiently in Saudi Arabia,” he said.
The Forum this year featured some of the biggest names in mining, including the CEO of the world’s largest mining company, BHP’s Mike Henry.
Also present was Dominic Barton, chairman of the Anglo-Australian multinational company Rio Tinto – the world's second-largest metals and mining corporation.
The attendance of such figures showed the Kingdom’s growing place in the world’s mining industry.
However, as Khashoggi stressed: “The mining industry in Saudi Arabia is still in its infancy.”
To move ahead, the Kingdom needs to keep investing in its own mining operations, secure more foreign investment, and make deals internationally.
Alireza agrees, noting that while Saudi Arabia has been developing its own oil and gas industry through Saudi Aramco thanks to its own local knowledge, “the development of its mining industry is undertaken by inviting the investment and participation of world leaders in the mining sector to quickly build its own knowledge base and local Saudi expertise in this field.”
The Kingdom, as it has realized, cannot grow alone, and its economic development and rise in this crucial world industry is contingent upon international collaboration.
Global VC Antler puts Saudi Arabia as stepping stone for MENAP entry
Singapore-based firm eyes regional expansion with launch of $60 million fund
Updated 20 August 2023
Nour El-Shaeri
CAIRO: With Saudi Arabia as a cornerstone for its regional expansion, Singapore-based venture capital firm Antler is broadening its horizons into the Middle East North Africa and Pakistan region with the launch of $60 million fund.
Entering the region with a Riyadh cohort that is set to debut in September 2023, Antler is currently sifting through thousands of applications to pick around 60 founders to guid them from a nascent stage to a scalable business model.
Under the leadership of Jonathan Doerr and Romain Assuncao, the firm’s core strategy is to reinforce the regional entrepreneurial framework by offering support such as co-founder matchmaking, specialized coaching, and an expansive network of global founders and advisors.
With a track record of supporting over 6,000 founders worldwide, Antler has garnered a reputation as a formidable early-stage investor.
Upon program completion, Antler commits a $10,000 investment in exchange for an 11 percent equity stake in standout ventures, a decision based on rigorous interaction over the 3-month duration.
The firm’s prowess extends to offering post-launch expansion support and potential subsequent investments, with partnerships including venture capital giants Andreessen Horowitz and Northzone.
“As an entrepreneur that has exited 3 companies and built businesses in Saudi Arabia and the UAE, I would have highly valued a program like Antler that not only puts me in a room of high-caliber potential co-founders but also supports me tangibly on my first steps and introduces me to relevant people within the ecosystem,” Doerr said.
One of Antler’s success stories, Airalo, has expanded its reach to the MENAP region after initial incubation in Singapore. This eSIM provider recently secured a hefty $60 million in funding from worldwide investors.
With a future-focused approach, Antler envisions fostering economic growth, innovation, and resilience in the MENAP region, aligning with strategic blueprints like Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 and Dubai Economic Agenda 2033 Vision.
PIF and stc’s iot squared fully acquires Saudi Arabia’s Machinestalk
In recognition of a robust startup landscape, Saudi Arabia recently witnessed a major acquisition in the digital transformation space.
Highlighting this trend, iot squared, a joint venture between the Kingdom’s Public Investment Fund and stc Group, has finalized a binding agreement to acquire Machinestalk, a frontrunner in the Saudi internet of things sector.
Established in 2022, iot squared specializes in smart solutions for industries such as manufacturing, logistics, and urban development, aiming to centralize IoT solutions.
Iot squared aims to utilize the acquisition to solidify its market presence in Saudi Arabia while further enriching its expertise within the IoT sector.
“We are pleased to announce signing a binding agreement to acquire 100 percent of Machinestalk, which steers to an exciting new chapter in our growth story,” Othman Al-Dahash, CEO of iot squared said.
“As we continue to strengthen our position as the national IoT champion, in line with our BOLD strategy, we are eager to play a pivotal role in supporting Saudi Arabia’s ambitions to lead the region’s digital transformation and adoption of emerging technologies,” Al-Dahash added.
With a focus on customer needs, iot squared’s strategy promotes regional expansion, introducing added market value.
Additionally, Machinestalk’s proficiency in smart city development, Industry 4.0, and innovative mobility and logistics aligns seamlessly with iot squared’s vision of making Saudi Arabia a regional IoT epicenter.
Reiterating the company’s commitment, Al-Dahash stated, “By fully realizing the potential of IoT and unlocking the value of connected things, we are committed to enabling a ‘connected Kingdom’ and turning the knowledge-based economy from a concept into reality,"
Machinestalk, established in 2015, boasts a vast portfolio, serving over 2,000 clients across both public and private sectors.
UAE AI firm closes its first round of funding
UAE’s Lumi AI, an artificial intelligence startup, closed its first funding round from New York-based Forum Ventures and Emirati Annex Investments. The amount remains undisclosed.
Founded in April 2023, Lumi AI focuses on democratizing access to data, insights, and predictive analytics, targeting businesses with physical supply chains.
With the secured funding, Lumi AI aims to expedite its next development phase, enhancing its platform and expanding its go-to-market team in preparation for a comprehensive platform launch in the fall.
Since its inception, Lumi AI has already showcased its value proposition. The startup successfully launched a beta product, secured five UAE-based clients, and helped a user identify a $1.5 million inventory discrepancy, as per the press release.
“Lumi AI is born out of an understanding that SQL and Python skills should not be a barrier to data-driven decision making. We’ve engineered Lumi to seamlessly convert plain language into invaluable business insights, democratizing access to data and enabling a future where everyone can make informed, strategic decisions,” Ibrahim Ashqar, CEO of Lumi AI, stated.
Lumi AI's core technology comprises proprietary algorithms and workflows capable of understanding enterprise operational systems and transforming vague user prompts into high-quality, AI-friendly instructions.
“There is a lack of data talent resulting in data backlogs that slow the speed of great decision making. Lumi helps teams get the data they need instantaneously,” Maia Benson, Managing Director at Forum Ventures, commented.
Peleset Angels launched an investment network to support Palestinian startups
A network of Palestinian and regional angel investors have come together to launch Peleset Angels, an early-stage angel investment network to support the country’s startup ecosystem.
Peleset Angels aims to fill the critical funding gap in Palestine and empower founders by providing them with pre-seed investments and guiding them to build their minimum viable products.
One of Peleset Angels’ key initiatives lies in its commitment to supporting female founders, promoting inclusivity and diversity within the Palestinian entrepreneurial landscape.
Unlocking Africa’s economic resurgence: Can The Middle East’s Investments hold the key?
Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Qatar are driving the Middle East’s role in Africa’s development
The focus on innovative fintech solutions and the service sector can bridge the infrastructure gaps
Updated 19 August 2023
ROBERT BOCIAGA
NAIROBI, Kenya: Amidst the complex economic landscape of African nations and the challenges they face, the Middle East-Africa partnership has emerged as a beacon of hope, potentially offering a much-needed boost to underserved communities.
With Chinese investments taking a backseat in the continent, the Middle East’s growing involvement in Africa’s development has become a lifeline, addressing critical economic and infrastructure needs.
Sub-Saharan Africa is grappling with a rising debt burden, reaching around 60 percent of gross domestic product — a level last seen two decades ago.
This is causing a shift towards higher-cost private sources, escalating debt service costs and rollover risks.
Against this backdrop of economic turmoil, the Middle East-Africa partnership is taking center stage. As China retracts its investment commitment, countries within the Gulf Cooperation Council – including Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Qatar – are stepping in to fill the void. GCC investment has surged, reaching $8.3 billion in 2022, a promising sign of the partnership’s potential.
“This trend signifies the growing prominence of these countries as key partners in Africa’s development journey,” Ryan O’Grady, the CEO of investment firm KI Africa who regularly commutes between Dubai and East Africa, told Arab News. “The connection between the Middle East and Africa, nurtured over decades, continues to flourish, signaling the strengthening of trade relationships,” he added.
Experts say that the GCC’s interest in Africa’s growth is fueled by robust GDP figures within the region and an abundance of available capital. Traditional ties between the GCC and North Africa have been strong due to cultural and linguistic affinities, but the focus is shifting towards sub-Saharan Africa, presenting new avenues for collaboration. UAE-based Mashreq Bank is leading the way, making investments across 14 African countries, while GCC funders are seeking partnerships with local lenders to bolster infrastructure development.
The GCC’s diversification away from natural resources has paved the way for substantial investment in various sectors, including infrastructure, telecoms, and food security. Notably, Qatar’s IAS International plans to invest $1.6 billion in development projects in the Central African Republic, while Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, and Kuwait are acquiring agricultural land in Africa, driven by food security concerns.
This is why the Middle East-Africa corridor not only makes logistical sense but also aligns with the policy objectives of both regions. As African nations seek substantial inbound investment, the Middle East possesses ample capital and a sophisticated Islamic finance market that can effectively cater to the needs of Africa’s growing population.
According to CNBC, the collective assets under management by the top 10 sovereign wealth funds in the Gulf region stand at nearly $4 trillion. To put this figure into perspective, it surpasses the GDP of the UK.
“As the African market’s scale is notably smaller, the substantial size difference between banks, market scope, and deal flow in these regions poses challenges for cross-regional collaboration,” O’Grady said, emphasizing also the critical issue of financial inclusion in Africa.
“Only 37 percent of women and 48 percent of men in Africa have access to formal financial services,” he added. This inequality underscores the need for innovative solutions to bridge the gap, especially for traditionally marginalized populations.
Drawing attention to the progress made in Dubai, O’Grady noted the growing emphasis on fintech and forward-thinking solutions. The intention is to dismantle traditional barriers within the financial sector and create more effective, cost-efficient, and outreach-oriented approaches. This strategic shift in focus aligns with the GCC’s strong performance in the service and banking sectors, as well as its success in trade finance.
“By combining the strengths of the GCC’s financial sector with the emerging fintech landscape, the region can overcome the inherent disconnects when operating in Africa,” O’Grady commented, predicting that these advancements, coupled with innovative delivery methodologies, will enable a more affordable and extensive reach to the African consumer base.
This, in turn, could lead to greater financial inclusion and increased access to formal financial services for a broader segment of the population.
“Risk factors are inherent to investing everywhere,” he stated, pointing out that risks can be mitigated through expertise, strategic structuring, and emerging tools. In his view, noteworthy steps, such as currency pairing for trade settlement and insurance products, reflect the concerted effort to reduce transaction costs, enhance efficiency, and facilitate smoother business operations.
Despite some advancements, there remain several challenges that hinder growth.
“Beneath Africa’s potential lies an infrastructure deficit that can disrupt business operations,” Subomi Plumptre, a global entrepreneur, originally from Nigeria, told Arab News.
“Insufficient transportation networks, erratic energy supplies, and communication barriers can inflate costs and test investors’ patience,” she added.
The World Bank estimates an annual reduction in economic growth by as much as 2 percent, with productivity enduring a staggering 40 percent decrease as a result of substandard infrastructure.
“The unfavorable state of roads, railroads, and ports further escalates costs within intra-African trade, thereby impeding the crucial process of regional economic integration,” Plumptre said.
African ports are 50 percent more expensive than their global counterparts due to poorly equipped and badly operated facilities. Similarly, rail infrastructure is concentrated in a few countries with higher per capita income, leaving vast regions underserved.
While challenges persist, Plumptre highlighted some positive trends. Notably, the telecom sector has witnessed remarkable growth, making Africa the fastest-growing and second-largest mobile phone market globally.
The introduction of innovative financing instruments and foreign investments in the region, coupled with initiatives to improve transparency and governance, has also contributed to positive developments.
However, navigating Africa’s political landscape can be like piecing together a puzzle with constantly shifting pieces.
Political transitions, policy changes, and regulatory uncertainties can catch investors off guard, prompting the need for adaptable strategies. Unrest in various pockets of the region keeps political stability at the forefront of investors’ minds, influencing their risk assessments and investment decisions.
“It's crucial to recognize that investment plans and policies designed towards ‘Africa’ consider the differences, ensuring that initiatives are tailored to meet each nation’s unique requirements,” Metassebia Hailu Zeleke, a business lawyer from Ethiopia, told Arab News.
Against this background, the UAE and Kenya are negotiating a comprehensive economic partnership agreement to enhance bilateral trade. Private companies are also seizing the opportunities, with African businesses establishing bases in the UAE to engage with global markets.
China’s investments have come with mixed results and reactions, particularly concerning issues around Africa’s growing indebtedness and Beijing’s control of resources in countries on the continent.
Increasingly citizens are demanding, and governments are shopping for, alternatives to Chinese funding. GCC countries can make a difference, and avoid reputational risks.
The emphasis on building off of natural relationships is a pivotal concept, because rather than forging entirely new paths, the GCC-Africa partnership leverages historical ties and geographical proximity. This approach recognizes the value of familiarity, mutual interests, and established networks, creating a foundation for sustained collaboration.
Plumptre also highlighted the importance of strengthening governance and transparency within the Middle East-Africa investment corridor. Successful navigation of partnership hinges on a threefold challenge: engaging local populations, navigating intricate land ownership concerns, and adeptly managing local conflicts.
She emphasized the need for private sector-led initiatives and public sector engagements to foster understanding, dialogue, and transparency between investors and entrepreneurs from both regions.
“Diverse socio-economic backgrounds and historical contexts envelop Africa’s communities,” Zeleka, the Ethiopian lawyer, said, and this necessitates open dialogues and collaboration with stakeholders for investments to truly align with local needs.
World-record tariff rate helps ACWA Power win contract for new Dubai desalination plant
Updated 18 August 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: ACWA Power has been selected to operate one of the world’s largest desalination plants in Dubai after submitting the lowest water levelised tariff rate in the world.
The Saudi-based firm has been designated as the preferred bidder to run the Hassyan Seawater Reverse Osmosis facility by the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority.
The win was secured after ACWA Power proposed the lowest water levelised tariff of $0.365 per cubic meter, setting a world record for DEWA’s first Independent Water Producer model project.
The firm is now set to develop and operate the 818,280 m3/day plant, which will increase ACWA Power’s overall water capacity to 7.6 million m3/day.
Marco Arcelli, CEO of ACWA Power, said: “We are delighted to set the world record once again for the lowest water levelised tariff rate – in fact, this is the first IWP project in history to break the $0.4/m3 barrier for a SWRO (Sea Water Reverse Osmosis) plant of this scale.
“This has been made possible by the combination of innovation and our spirit to continuously improve the efficiency of our projects.”
He added: “We are honored to have been entrusted this project by our longstanding partner DEWA, and we are committed to contributing towards the Emirate of Dubai’s Integrated Energy Strategy 2030 to supply clean, affordable and responsible water to its communities.”
The plant is an integral part of DEWA’s strategy to scale up Dubai’s water desalination capacity and to produce 100 percent of the commodity from a mix of clean energy and waste heat by 2030, according to the company’s CEO Saeed Mohammed Al-Tayer.
He added: “We have a clear direction for the energy sector in Dubai with a priority to use clean energy in line with the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050 to provide 100 percent of Dubai’s total power capacity from clean energy sources by 2050.”
When complete in 2026, the Hassyan IWP will increase water desalination in Dubai from 2,227,540 million m3/day to 3,409,500 million m3/day.
ACWA Power was recently recognised by Global Water Intelligence as the world’s largest water project developer outside of China, and now has an overall market presence in over 12 countries.