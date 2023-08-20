You are here

  • Home
  • Jordan launches study on women’s empowerment for national economic roadmap

Jordan launches study on women’s empowerment for national economic roadmap

Jordan launches study on women’s empowerment for national economic roadmap
Jordanian women work on a harvest of green beans at a farm in Ghor al-Haditha, south of the capital Amman. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/7nbht

Updated 40 sec ago
Arab News

Jordan launches study on women’s empowerment for national economic roadmap

Jordan launches study on women’s empowerment for national economic roadmap
  • Study is based on a theoretical framework of gender equality and female empowerment in macroeconomics
Updated 40 sec ago
Arab News

AMMAN: The Jordanian government on Sunday launched a comprehensive study on women’s empowerment to promote wider engagement in the country’s Economic Modernization Vision 2023-2033, Jordan News Agency reported.

The national economic blueprint aims to achieve an average real GDP growth rate of 5.6 percent over the next decade.

Wafa Bani Mustafa, minister of social development, stated that the study is based on a theoretical framework of gender equality and female empowerment in macroeconomics. It aims to strategize in terms of legislative framework, legal protections, financial inclusion, digital inclusion, structural transformation, education, training, and capacity building.

Mustafa added that the study will lay out an executive plan to boost the participation of women in the trade, health, education, transportation, logistics, financial services, agriculture, and food security sectors, as well as the pharmaceutical and engineering industries.
 

Topics: Jordan women empowerment

Related

Jordan’s foreign currency reserves stand at $17.5bn, central bank chief says 
Middle-East
Jordan’s foreign currency reserves stand at $17.5bn, central bank chief says 
Egypt, Jordan, Iraq FMs discuss stronger economic ties at Cairo meeting
Middle-East
Egypt, Jordan, Iraq FMs discuss stronger economic ties at Cairo meeting

Dozens protest deteriorating economic conditions in Syria’s As-Suwayda

Dozens protest deteriorating economic conditions in Syria’s As-Suwayda
Updated 20 August 2023
Arab News

Dozens protest deteriorating economic conditions in Syria’s As-Suwayda

Dozens protest deteriorating economic conditions in Syria’s As-Suwayda
Updated 20 August 2023
Arab News

Dozens protested in the southwestern Syrian city of As-Suwayda on Sunday "the deteriorating economic conditions", the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported. 

Government offices, main roads and shops were closed in the city as citzens from villages and towns gathered, calling for change. 

Exams that were scheduled for Sunday at the Damascus University branch in As-Suwayda have been be postponed for later date due to the civil unrest. 

Protests have sweapt As-Suwayda and Daraa with demonstrations calling for the departure of the head of the Syrian regime, and forthe improvement of economic conditions, the report said. 

Topics: Syria

Jordan thwarts drug smuggling attempt on Syrian border

Jordan thwarts drug smuggling attempt on Syrian border
Updated 20 August 2023
Arab News

Jordan thwarts drug smuggling attempt on Syrian border

Jordan thwarts drug smuggling attempt on Syrian border
Updated 20 August 2023
Arab News

AMMAN: Jordan’s Eastern Military Zone troops on Saturday seized large quantities of drugs from smugglers who attempted to cross the Jordanian border with Syria, Jordan News Agency reported.

According to an official source at the Jordan Armed Forces — Arab Army General Command, border guard forces tracked the group of smugglers trying to cross the border, and rapid reaction patrols moved into the area and applied the rules of engagement.

Several members of the gang were shot, and others fled deep within Syrian territory. 

A search of the vicinity resulted in the seizure of 63,000 Captagon pills and 588 palm-sized bags of hashish, which were turned over to the authorities.

The source said that JAF would respond with full force to any threats to Jordan’s borders and the country’s security and stability.

Topics: Jordan drugs

Related

New forum aims to tackle Syria-Jordan drug smuggling
Middle-East
New forum aims to tackle Syria-Jordan drug smuggling
Jordanian army downs drone headed from Syria carrying drugs
Middle-East
Jordanian army downs drone headed from Syria carrying drugs

Troops fire at ‘masked suspects’ in West Bank, one Israeli hurt: army

Troops fire at ‘masked suspects’ in West Bank, one Israeli hurt: army
Updated 20 August 2023
AFP

Troops fire at ‘masked suspects’ in West Bank, one Israeli hurt: army

Troops fire at ‘masked suspects’ in West Bank, one Israeli hurt: army
Updated 20 August 2023
AFP

JERUSALEM: An Israeli civilian was injured in the occupied West Bank Sunday when troops fired at a group of “masked suspects” who turned out to be Israeli citizens, the army said.
The incident happened at the Israeli settlement of Maale Levona, not far from the Palestinian city of Nablus where troops are searching for the suspect in the killing of two Israelis who were shot dead nearby on Saturday.
The army said a number of “masked suspects” were seen in the area of Maale Levona at around 03:00 am on Sunday.
“The soldiers opened fire according to standard operating procedures, during which one of the suspects was injured,” the army said.
“It was later revealed that the suspects are Israeli citizens who were masked.”
The army did not provide further details and said the incident was under investigation.
The shooting occurred a day after two Israelis, a father and son, were shot dead at a car wash in the town of Hawara, just south of Nablus.
Israeli forces have launched a manhunt to track down the killer, and on Sunday were continuing their search in the area.
Troops have been searching several villages including Aqraba and Beita near Nablus, witnesses told AFP.
Israel has occupied the West Bank since the Six-Day War of 1967.
Excluding annexed east Jerusalem, the territory is home to nearly three million Palestinians and around 490,000 Israelis who live in settlements considered illegal under international law.
Hawara, a Palestinian town, has seen a number of attacks on Jewish settlers or the Israeli military since early last year.
Settlers have also responded with revenge attacks on the town and surrounding villages.
It comes amid a surge in violence in the West Bank, which has seen a string of attacks by Palestinians on Israeli targets, as well as repeated Israeli army raids and violence by Jewish settlers against Palestinian communities.
At least 218 Palestinians have already been killed in violence linked to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict this year.
Some 30 Israelis, one Ukrainian and one Italian have also been killed, according to an AFP tally compiled from official sources on both sides.
They include, on the Palestinian side, combatants as well as civilians and, on the Israeli side, three members of the Arab minority.

Topics: Israel Palestinians conflict

Related

Update Balata Refugee Camp in the West Bank, Palestine. (Wikimedia Commons/Meronim)
Middle-East
Suspected Palestinian shooting attack kills 2 Israelis in West Bank, Israeli military says
Israeli forces allegedly brand Star of David on Palestinian man’s cheek
Middle-East
Israeli forces allegedly brand Star of David on Palestinian man’s cheek

Turkiye slams ‘unacceptable’ UN approach to Cyprus row

Turkiye slams ‘unacceptable’ UN approach to Cyprus row
Updated 20 August 2023
AFP

Turkiye slams ‘unacceptable’ UN approach to Cyprus row

Turkiye slams ‘unacceptable’ UN approach to Cyprus row
  • Turkish Cypriot forces attacked the UN peacekeepers as they tried to block “unauthorized construction work” near Pyla, the only village where Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots live side by side
Updated 20 August 2023
AFP

ISTANBUL: Turkiye’s ruling party spokesman on Saturday criticized UN peacekeepers for blocking the construction of a controversial road in the buffer zone dividing Cyprus, calling their attitude “unacceptable” and “extremely wrong.”
A confrontation occurred on Friday between Turkish Cypriot forces and UN peacekeepers in Pyla, an ethnically mixed village in the UN-patrolled area between the internationally recognized Republic of Cyprus in the south and a breakaway Turkish Cypriot statelet in the north.
The UN mission on the east Mediterranean island said its peacekeepers were assaulted as they tried to block “unauthorized construction work” near Pyla, the only village where Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots live side by side.
Omer Celik, spokesman for Turkiye’s ruling AKP party, defended the construction of the road and slammed the “unacceptable” attitude of the UN peacekeepers.
“The attitude of the UN peacekeeping force serving in Cyprus ... was unacceptable and extremely wrong,” Celik wrote on Twitter, now rebranded as X.
He said that attitude “aimed at pleasing the Greek Cypriot side has damaged the reputation” of the UN mission in Cyprus.
The authorities in the self-proclaimed Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), which is recognized only by Turkiye, had dismissed the UN mission’s allegations as “baseless.”
They said the project had a “humanitarian objective” that was “aimed at providing ease of access to TRNC territory for our citizens” living in the village.
Celik said on Saturday that Turkiye “fully supports” the TRNC, and called on the UN mission to treat the Turkish Cypriots equally.
Cyprus has been divided since 1974 when Turkish forces occupied its northern third in response to a military coup sponsored by the junta then in power in Greece.
 

 

Topics: Cyprus Turkiye

Related

UN peacekeepers hurt in Cyprus buffer zone clash with Turkish forces
UN peacekeepers hurt in Cyprus buffer zone clash with Turkish forces
Turkish Cypriot forces assault Cyprus peacekeepers: UN
Middle-East
Turkish Cypriot forces assault Cyprus peacekeepers: UN

20th anniversary of deadly attack on UN headquarters in Iraq commemorated

The bombing was the deadliest attack against UN staff in its history. (AP)
The bombing was the deadliest attack against UN staff in its history. (AP)
Updated 20 August 2023
AP

20th anniversary of deadly attack on UN headquarters in Iraq commemorated

The bombing was the deadliest attack against UN staff in its history. (AP)
  • The past 20 years have been “a very rough road,” she said. “But throughout these years, the UN has not given up on its efforts to contribute to peace and stability in Iraq
Updated 20 August 2023
AP

BAGHDAD: Iraqi and UN officials on Saturday marked the 20th anniversary of a deadly attack on the UN headquarters in Baghdad.
The Aug. 19, 2003, truck bomb attack on the Canal Hotel in Baghdad, which housed the UN headquarters in Iraq at the time, killed 22 UN staff including the head, Sergio Vieira de Mello, a rising UN star. It was the deadliest attack against UN staff in its history.
The attack came in the wake of the US-led invasion of Iraq that toppled ex-ruler, Saddam Hussein, but unleashed an insurgency and years of brutal civil war in the country.
At the commemoration ceremony held Saturday at the site of the attack, which has since been converted into a rehabilitation center for people struggling with addiction, the head of the UN Assistance Mission for Iraq, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, said that the “wounds created by the 2003 attack — and the violence that came after it — run deep” and “may never fully heal.”

BACKGROUND

• The Aug. 19, 2003, truck bomb attack on the Canal Hotel in Baghdad, which housed the UN headquarters in Iraq at the time, killed 22 UN staff including the head, Sergio Vieira de Mello, a rising UN star.

• The attack came in the wake of the US-led invasion of Iraq that toppled ex-ruler, Saddam Hussein, but unleashed an insurgency and years of brutal civil war in the country.

But Hennis-Plasschaert pointed to recent gains in Iraq’s stability and attempts by the current government to improve social services.
The past 20 years have been “a very rough road,” she said. “But throughout these years, the UN has not given up on its efforts to contribute to peace and stability in Iraq.
Iraqi Foreign Minister Fouad Hussein, speaking at the event, called the attack “one of the most tragic incidents in the history of Iraq” and affirmed the country’s commitment to combating terrorism. As for the UN workers who lost their lives, he said, “their achievements will remain in the history of Iraq.”
A day earlier, at the UN headquarters in New York, officials held a silent commemoration and read out the names of the victims.
President of the UN General Assembly Csaba Korosi met briefly with some of the survivors. In a statement, he hailed “humanitarian workers, who race to save lives, and remain at crisis scenes long after the global spotlight dims.”

 

Topics: Iraq 20th anniversary

Related

Photography exhibition raising funds for Iraq’s persecuted Yazidis
Lifestyle
Photography exhibition raising funds for Iraq’s persecuted Yazidis
Daesh continues to lose influence and effectiveness in Iraq, says US general
Middle-East
Daesh continues to lose influence and effectiveness in Iraq, says US general

Latest updates

Jordan launches study on women’s empowerment for national economic roadmap
Jordan launches study on women’s empowerment for national economic roadmap
Muslim World League to establish Al-Nejashi Mosque in Ethiopia
MWL head Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa announces league’s initiative to establish the Al-Nejashi Mosque in Ethiopia. (SPA)
Brazilian exports to Saudi Arabia hit $1.87bn, the highest among Arab countries
Brazilian exports to Saudi Arabia hit $1.87bn, the highest among Arab countries
Over 7m students start new Saudi academic year
Students in Saudi Arabia return to school on Sunday after a two-month summer vacation. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia launches $200m fund for early investment in high-tech companies
Saudi Arabia launches $200m fund for early investment in high-tech companies

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.