Illegal logging turns Syria’s forests into ‘barren land’

Updated 27 sec ago
AFP

JAABAR, Syria: On a riverbank in war-ravaged Syria’s north, felling has reduced what was once a lush forest to dispersed trees and decimated trunks poking out from dry, crumbly soil.

Twelve years of conflict that led to a spike in illegal logging, along with the effects of climate change and other factors, have eroded Syria’s greenery.

The dwindling forest on the shores of the Euphrates River “is shrinking every year,” said Ahmed Al-Sheikh, 40, a supermarket owner in the village of Jaabar, in the Kurdish-held part of Syria’s Raqqa province.

Before, “the forest would attract tourists, birds, purify the air and protect the area from dust storms,” he said.

But fuel shortages and rampant poverty during the war have pushed many Syrians to chop the trees to sell or use for heating, dealing a blow to the nature surrounding Jaabar.

Its ancient citadel had made the village a popular pre-war tourist attraction, with a reforestation project launched in the mid-1990s offering rare respite from the searing heat.

“Some people cut down the trees to sell them and earn money, others to keep warm during the winter,” Sheikh said.

“If this goes on, desertification will follow.”

Residents said they hear loggers riding motorbikes into the forest at night to cut down trees.

Even in broad daylight, young men sneak into the woods to chop trees, evading the handful of forest guards patrolling the vast, green spaces. 

Syria’s war has killed more than 500,000 people and displaced millions.

It has also devastated the environment, triggering an “alarming” loss of forest cover across the country, Dutch peace-building group PAX warned in a report earlier this year.

The country has witnessed a “26 percent decrease in tree cover since 2000,” according to data from Global Forest Watch.

Ten kilometers (six miles) from Jaabar, the same fate has befallen the trees of Tuwayhina.

“In my childhood, we used to come here with friends to sit under the shade of eucalyptus and pine trees,” said Mohammed Ali, surrounded by tree trunks scattered across the sun-scorched earth.

“But now it is a barren land,” said the 30-year-old nurse. “Now, there is no shade left, only the heat of the sun everywhere.”

“The dust storms never stop, the lake is drying up and there are no trees left,” Ali said, referring to Lake Assad, Syria’s largest fresh-water dam reservoir.

Water levels have dropped and pollution has worsened in the Euphrates and the reservoir it feeds, with the river’s flow further impacted by upstream dams in Turkiye.

Topics: Syria

Libya’s central bank announces reunification after nearly a decade of division due to civil war

Updated 5 sec ago
AP

CAIRO: Libya’s central bank announced Sunday its reunification after being split for nearly a decade due to the country’s long-running civil war that resulted in two rival administrations, in the east and the west.
The bank said in a terse statement that it has become a “unified sovereign institution” following a meeting in the capital, Tripoli, between Central Bank Governor Sadiq Al-Kabir and his deputy in the country’s east, Marai Rahil.
The bank said the meeting crowned efforts by Libyan parties and marked the unification of the bank. Al-Kabir and Rahil said they would continue their efforts to address repercussions of the yearslong division, according to the statement. They didn’t provide further details.
The bank is the repository for billions of dollars annually in oil revenue as well as foreign reserves. In 2014, it splintered along the country’s broader political fault lines. The bank’s internationally recognized headquarters remains in Tripoli, while an eastern branch allied with powerful military commander Khalifa Haftar was set up in the city of Benghazi.
Libya was plunged into chaos after a NATO-backed uprising toppled longtime dictator Muammar Qaddafi in 2011. The oil-rich North African country has been split between a UN-supported government in Tripoli, and rival authorities based in Sirte. Each side has been backed by armed groups and foreign governments.
Sunday’s announcement, which was welcomed by rival administrations in Libya, came 19 months after the bank started a unification process, commissioning the London-based accounting firm Deloitte to oversee the process.

Topics: Libya Libyan Central Bank

Bread-short Tunisia to restore flour supply to some bakeries

Updated 2 min 12 sec ago
AFP

TUNIS: Tunisia will again supply flour to more than 1,000 non-subsidized bakeries in the North African country after most of them ceased operating, government and industry officials said on Sunday.

The deal could help ease a bread shortage that has worsened over the past two weeks.

Since the beginning of August, European-style bakeries selling baguettes in the formerly French-ruled country had been prevented from accessing their quota of subsidized flour, after President Kais Saied said there should be “one type of bread for all Tunisians.”

Days later those same bakeries also stopped receiving non-subsidized flour and semolina from the state, which controls the supply of all such essential goods in the country.

Known as “modern bakeries,” the shops sell at a higher price and also offer pastries and other breads.

More than 3,700 other bakeries sell only subsidized baguettes at a cost of 190 Tunisian millimes (around $0.07 cents), a price unchanged since 1984.

“It has been decided to resume the supply of flour and semolina to the non-subsidized bakers from Aug. 19,” after which they committed to “respect the laws on the production and sale of bread,” the Commerce Ministry said in a statement.

Economists attribute the bread shortage partly to speculation but, more broadly, to the lack of cereals.

Tunisia’s debt is around 80 percent of gross domestic product and the country lacks liquidity.

It is unable to buy enough grain on global markets, economists say.

Around 200 bakers in the capital Tunis held a sit-in after the subsidy cut, and then authorities also disrupted the supply of regular flour.

Another such protest planned for Monday in Tunis has been canceled after the government’s latest announcement, said Salem Badri, president of the Association of Modern Bakeries in the coastal city of Sfax.

Ninety percent of the 1,443 association members, which employed almost 20,000 people, “had to close their doors” as a result of the earlier decision, Badri said, which made bread queues even longer at the other, state-supported outlets.

He said that, beginning Monday, discussions would continue with authorities to allow the modern bakeries to resume production of subsidised bread, but “on the basis of criteria set by President Kais Saied.”

In the early 1980s riots over bread killed a total of 150 people in Tunisia.

Topics: Tunisia

Egypt welcomes joint Libyan statement signed in Benghazi

Updated 10 min 4 sec ago
Gobran Mohamed

CAIRO: Egypt on Sunday welcomed a joint statement issued the previous day in the eastern city of Benghazi by three Libyan leaders.

Mohammed Al-Menfi, president of the Libyan Presidential Council; Aguila Saleh, speaker of the House of Representatives; and Khalifa Haftar, commander-in-chief of the Libyan Arab Armed Forces, put their names to the document.

Egypt appreciated the statement’s emphasis on national ownership of any Libyan political track and national dialogue.

It welcomed the leaders’ support for the House of Representatives exercising its powers to take all measures to ensure the adoption of electoral laws referred to it by Libya’s 6+6 Committee after completing its work.

The committee is a group drawn from two legislative chambers that have proposed new electoral laws.

Egypt welcomed the call on the head of the UN Support Mission in Libya not to take any unilateral steps in connection with the political track.

It also stressed the importance of calling on the president of the Presidential Council for a meeting that included the presidencies of the House of Representatives and the High Council of State for consultations with the aim of completing the national political track, in order to achieve the largest amount of consensus for the purpose of implementing electoral laws.

According to the statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Egypt “renewed its full support for the Libyan state institutions as they carry out their tasks in order to fulfill all the necessary frameworks for the simultaneous holding of presidential and parliamentary elections in Libya as soon as possible.”

It called on all international parties to support these purely national efforts out of concern for Libya’s stability and sovereignty.

Al-Menfi, Saleh and Haftar met on Saturday as part of discussions and consultations on developments. A joint statement after their meeting affirmed Libya’s national ownership of any political action and national dialogue.

While the participants appreciated the role of Abdoulaye Bathily, head of UNSMIL, he was called upon not to take any unilateral steps on the political track.

Libya is still witnessing a political crisis in light of the presence of two governments in the country — one in the east mandated by parliament and the other in the west emanating from political agreements sponsored by the UN.

One is the Government of National Unity headed by Abdul Hamid Dbeibah in Tripoli, which has refused to step down prior to elections.

The issues of armed groups, militias and foreign and mercenary interventions are still raising concern in Libya.

Topics: Egypt Libya

Syrians in regime-held south strike over living conditions

Updated 20 August 2023
AFP

BEIRUT: Hundreds of Syrians staged a general strike on Sunday against deteriorating living conditions and price hikes, local media reported, amid a series of sporadic demonstrations in the country’s regime-held south.
The rare strike in Sweida province comes after the government this week lifted fuel subsidies, dealing a blow to people already struggling with the heavy toll 12 years of war have exacted on Syria’s economy.
Local news outlet Suwayda24 said protests were held in “more than 40 points across Sweida province” on Sunday as part of the strike.
In a report published on Facebook, it said “hundreds” protested in the center of Sweida city, and posted images of dozens of people demonstrating on the streets while nearby shops appeared shut.
“We want to live with dignity, we want those arrested (to be released), we want a future for our children,” one placard read.
“Freedom for the people and independence is greater than the position of president,” read another.
Syria’s war has killed more than half a million people and displaced millions since it broke out in 2011 following President Bashar Assad’s repression of peaceful protests.
It spiralled into a deadly conflict that pulled in foreign powers and global jihadists.
Sweida — the heartland of the country’s Druze minority community — has been mostly spared by fighting, but its economic impact on the province has prompted occasional protests against living conditions.
In December, one protester and a policeman were killed when security forces cracked down on a demonstration in Sweida city.
Suwayda24 called Sunday’s strike “unprecedented” since 2011, noting government offices had shut and protesters had chanted anti-Assad slogans.
It posted pictures of small groups of protesters blocking roads in the province, sometimes with burning tires.
Pro-government radio station Sham FM said university exams in the area were postponed, citing road blockages.
For several days, protests have taken place in Sweida and neighboring Daraa province, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a war monitor.
Dozens demonstrated in Daraa on Saturday, some raising the Syrian opposition flag and calling for Assad’s departure, according to the Britain-based Observatory, which has a network of sources inside Syria.
Daraa was the cradle of the 2011 uprising, but returned to regime control in 2018 under a Russia-backed cease-fire deal.

Topics: Syria

Turkiye’s leader Erdogan in Hungary for NATO, energy talks

AFP

BUDAPEST: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in Budapest on Sunday, with energy security and Sweden’s membership of NATO on the agenda for both countries.
Hungary has still not voted to approve the Nordic country’s entry into the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, having aligned itself with Turkiye which had long blocked Sweden’s membership before lifting its veto last month.
Both countries’ parliaments are currently on holiday. “We can come back to the issue at the autumn session,” Hungary’s Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Facebook, “We have agreed to stay in touch.”
The two countries have also discussed strengthening their energy cooperation, given that Hungary already receives a large proportion of its gas via the TurkStream pipeline, which transports Russian gas across the Black Sea.
Budapest and Ankara will also be deepening their “strategic partnership,” an announcement due to be made official during a visit by Erdogan scheduled for December.
The Turkish leader’s visit is part of a series of diplomatic meetings organized by Orban to mark the World Athletics Championships, which opened on Saturday.
Among other dignitaries welcomed on Sunday were the presidents of Serbia, Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan as well as President Serdar Berdymukhamedov of Turkmenistan.
Szijjarto welcomed “the close cooperation between Central Asia and the Western Balkans,” which he said was especially important given the energy crisis.
Serbia has promised to “provide the necessary transit capacity” if Ukraine decides to stop allowing Russian gas to pass through its territory to be transported to European countries, he added.
An agreement was also signed with Azerbaijan on storing 50 million cubic meters of gas on Hungarian soil.
Hungary, the only country EU member state to have maintained links with the Kremlin since the beginning of the Ukraine war, has in recent years pursued a policy of opening up to the East, not only toward Russia, but also toward Central Asia and China.
Viktor Orban was delighted to welcome his “political friends” at the weekend. Hungary’s Western partners, who regularly accuse him of authoritarian excess, are absent.

Topics: Turkiye Hungary NATO

