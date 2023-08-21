Misk youth empowerment tour heads to Baha

RIYADH: The Misk Foundation is set to hold a youth empowerment event in Baha on Aug. 30 under the patronage of Gov. Prince Hussam bin Saud bin Abdulaziz.
The event at the King Abdulaziz Cultural Center will include several discussions and workshops — on leadership, entrepreneurship, skills development and community upliftment — and will feature CEOs, entrepreneurs, and individuals with inspiring experiences.
The event will also showcase empowerment opportunities for young people offered by the foundation and its affiliates, which have been set up with the support of pioneers in various fields.
As part of the gathering, a “Voice of Youth” program will take place, to encourage young people to become active members of society. They will be taught essential skills including communication and critical thinking.
A debate will take place in the presence of decision makers, on topics relevant to the nonprofit sector.
Started in 2022, the Misk Foundation’s previous five tours were held in Jeddah, Dammam, Madinah, Tabuk and Qassim and have benefited over 27,000 young men and women.
Since its establishment in 2011, the foundation has empowered more than 6 million beneficiaries, run 600-plus programs, 729 events, 700 dialogue sessions, and 6,000 workshops, while helping at least 500 startups.
To register for Misk tour activities in Baha, go to https://hub.misk.org.sa/ar/events/roadshow/misk-tour-albahah/.