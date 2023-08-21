You are here

SRMG Ventures announces strategic investment in Anghami

SRMG Ventures’ investment in Anghami reflects its unique and leading position in the promising music and audio segment of the media industry. (Supplied)
SRMG Ventures’ investment in Anghami reflects its unique and leading position in the promising music and audio segment of the media industry. (Supplied)
  • Venture capital arm of SRMG makes its third investment with a $5 million investment in Anghami
  • Anghami will leverage SRMG’s media network to accelerate growth, expand the legal consumption of music and audio content in the MENA region
LONDON: SRMG Ventures, the venture capital arm of SRMG, has today announced a $5 million investment in Anghami, the leading music and entertainment streaming platform in the MENA region. An investment by the MENA region’s largest integrated media group in Anghami, marks a significant development in the region’s rising music and audio industry. SRMG Ventures will bolster Anghami's growth trajectory through its extensive media reach, content library, and portfolio of leading assets in audio/podcasts and enable it to capture a larger share in the fast-growing sector that is forecasted to reach $700mm in 2026.  

Anghami has established itself as the region’s leading music and entertainment streaming platform. With 120 million registered users (a significant increase from 75 million users in 2021), a substantial subscriber base and a catalogue comprising of more than 100 million songs, Anghami is the go-to platform for Arabic and International music, podcasts and entertainment.   

Since launching in 2012, Anghami has broadened its portfolio beyond music streaming. It now provides in-house productions, branded music and video content, concerts and live events, a record label for Arab artists, podcasts, a music lounge with live entertainment, exclusive and original Arabic content, along with its renowned music streaming service. 

SRMG Ventures’ investment in Anghami reflects its unique and leading position in the promising music and audio segment of the media industry. The MENA music and audio industry is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 11 percent, outpacing the global market. This rapid growth, further highlighted by the rising prominence of Arab stars and local talent, coupled with the strategic presence of international labels including Warner, Universal, and Sony, is cementing MENA's position as a pivotal player in the global music landscape.  

Anghami’s breadth of data and its leading distribution capabilities present compelling collaboration opportunities with SRMG. Billboard Arabia, the latest addition to SRMG’s media portfolio, will introduce several charts using data from the leading digital streaming platforms – including Anghami – to highlight the artists and songs driving the global and regional music industry. In addition, Thmanyah, Independent Arabia, and Hia, all notable audio content creator outlets under SRMG, are already present within the Anghami platform, setting the stage for continued collaboration between SRMG and Anghami. 

Jomana R. Al-Rashid, CEO of SRMG, said: “Audio consumption is growing fast in the MENA region. In 2022 alone, the market size for audio increased by 35 percent. This demand coupled with the commercial opportunity it presents makes digital audio and media one of the investment priorities for SRMG Ventures. These opportunities are also demonstrative of our strategy and commitment to support and develop the media ecosystem, act as a catalyst for further growth and enhancement of SRMG’s offerings and services. Today, Anghami has been able to secure one of the largest user bases in audio streaming in the region, and has developed an impressive platform with extensive technological capabilities – a testament to the leadership of founders Elie Habib and Eddy Maroun. We’re looking forward to working closely with the Anghami team to realize our shared vision of elevating the region’s media and entertainment industry.” 

Eddy Maroun, Co-founder & CEO of Anghami, said: “This investment from SRMG Ventures marks a significant milestone for Anghami. We have continually evolved to meet our audience’s changing demands and support the region’s rising entertainment and music industry. Working together with SRMG, a leader and innovator in regional media, Anghami will be able to unlock further opportunities to champion the music ecosystem. This partnership will propel regional artists to greater heights, expand their global reach, and create new touchpoints for our users and artists alike.” 

SRMG Ventures’ investment in Anghami aligns with the Group’s strategy to invest in businesses and areas of commercial growth, focusing on media creators, immersive and interactive entertainment, and digital media platforms and enablers that are at the forefront of technological and creative innovation. SRMG Ventures inaugural investments included Telfaz11, a Saudi based creative media studio, and Vuz, a leading VR-enabled social media application. As part of the investment agreement, SRMG will be invited to join Anghami's board of directors and will have the opportunity to increase its investment in Anghami in the future. 

  • Government said apps is used by terrorists to spread propaganda
MOGADISHU: Somalia’s government announced Sunday a ban on social media platforms TikTok and Telegram and an online betting app, saying they were being used by “terrorists” to spread propaganda.
The move comes ahead of a much anticipated second phase of a military offensive against Al-Shabab, the Islamist militant group that has been waging a bloody insurgency against the central government in Mogadishu for more than 15 years.
In a statement, the ministry of communications and technology ordered Internet service providers to implement the ban by August 24 or face unspecified legal action.
“In a bid to accelerate the war and elimination of the terrorists who have shed the blood of the Somali people, the minister of communication and technology instructs companies that provide Internet services to suspend TikTok, Telegram and 1XBET betting applications, which terrorists and groups responsible for spreading immorality use to spread graphic clips, photos and mislead society.”
The army has been waging an offensive against the Al-Qaeda affiliated Al-Shabab in central Somalia since August last year, joining forces with local clan militias in an operation backed by African Union troops and US air strikes.
Al-Shabab fighters were driven from the capital Mogadishu in 2011 but still control swathes of countryside and continue to wage deadly strikes on civilian, political and military targets despite the government offensive.
President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has vowed to rid the troubled Horn of Africa country of the jihadists and is expected to announce shortly a second phase of the offensive against them in southern Somalia.

LONDON: Meta Platforms plans to launch a web version of its microblogging app Threads early next week, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter.
Earlier this month, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said the company was developing on adding more features to the app, including a web version, that would launch in “the next few weeks.”
However, WSJ reported that the feature’s “launch plans aren’t final and could change” as the company seeks to address all the technical hurdles before public release.

With Reuters

  • Company to achieve B Corp certification by 2024
  • Certification recognizes that a business meets high standards
DUBAI: Atteline, an integrated communications agency, has established a sustainability division as part of its commitment to environmental and social responsibility across its consumer and corporate divisions, the company said.

Founded and based in the UAE, the business aims to become B Corp certified by 2024. According to a company statement, this would make it the first business of its kind with headquarters in the UAE to achieve the recognition.

B Corp certification is a “designation that a business is meeting high standards of verified performance, accountability and transparency on factors from employee benefits and charitable giving to supply-chain practices and input materials,” according to B Corp, the nonprofit organization that awards it.

In order to achieve this recognition, businesses must demonstrate high levels of social and environmental performance according to the organization’s risk reviews, make a legal commitment by changing corporate governance structures so that they are accountable to all stakeholders and not only shareholders, and display transparency by publicly sharing information about performance.

“Atteline is dedicated to being a force for good across the GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council area), and our pursuit of B Corp certification is another step in this direction,” Malaika Fernandes, the sustainability ambassador and strategic counsel for the company’s new sustainability division, told Arab News.

“We are committed to driving positive change while setting high social and environmental responsibility standards in our industry, aligning with the sustainable agenda of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 and the upcoming COP28” UN Climate Change Conference in Dubai, she added.

Atteline said it has already put a number of measures in place to achieve these aims. For example, it has implemented a monthly plan to reduce the carbon footprint of its employees through support for initiatives such as the reforestation of mangroves at the Marovolavo Planting Site in Madagascar, forest preservation at the Canande Reserve and Narupa Reserve in Ecuador, and a wind farm project in India.

“We recognize that climate action, energy security and economic prosperity are interconnected threads of progress, and with the launch of this new division, Atteline is playing a pivotal role in helping brands communicate their sustainability agenda and influence meaningful change,” said Fernandes.

  • YouGov survey reveals gaming habits and attitudes in Kingdom’s fast-growing gaming community
DUBAI: Gamers8, one of the world’s largest gaming festivals, has been drawing crowds to Riyadh since July 6, including big names such as US entrepreneur Dhar Mann, and comedians Anwar Jibawi and Adam Waheed.

Based on the success of the event and the growing popularity of gaming in the Kingdom, research firm YouGov conducted a study into people’s gaming habits, as well as their attitude to the festival.

The study found that most Saudi residents surveyed have a positive perception of the festival, with 67 percent believing it “will strengthen the Kingdom’s standing as a future global hub for the gaming industry,” 64 percent saying it will encourage tourism within the region, and 63 percent believing it will help nurture gaming athletes and develop Saudi Arabia’s gaming community.

Most of those surveyed were interested in the event, with three in five saying they plan to engage in some way with the festival.

The multi-faceted event includes concerts, attractions and gaming tournaments.

Of the various events, people found e-sports competitions and tournaments the most appealing (55 percent), followed by cultural and entertainment elements such as live concerts (50 percent), family attractions (44 percent), community gaming events (42 percent), and educational workshops and masterclasses (27 percent).

Saudi residents are avid gamers, with gaming surpassing other activities, including watching live streamed video content online, listening to radio or podcasts, reading a newspaper or book, and streaming music.

When asked about the time they typically spend on gaming each week, the largest proportion said they devote around three to six hours (22 percent), followed by a fifth (20 percent) who said they spend two hours every week.

Smartphones are the top device used among weekly gamers in Saudi Arabia at 73 percent.

Gaming consoles are still popular, with 34 percent of weekly gamers using dedicated gaming consoles to play video games, while 33 percent use a desktop or laptop, and 25 percent use tablets.

  • Gamers using the old console will not be able to purchase and download new games
  • Xbox has a 6.5% share of the Saudi Arabian gamers market, report shows
LONDON: Microsoft said on Thursday it would pull the plug on Xbox 360’s online store and marketplace next year, as it focuses on its latest consoles and subscription service Game Pass.

Xbox 360 Store and Xbox 360 Marketplace will be shut on July 29, 2024, and gamers using the old console will not be able to purchase and download new games, according to a post on Xbox’s website.

Microsoft is, however, allowing users to play with their already purchased Xbox 360 games and older titles that are compatible with the console.

“A lot has changed since the Xbox 360 launched in 2005. Technology has evolved, expectations from players have shifted, and we are focused on making Xbox Series X|S the best place to play now and in the future,” Xbox said.

Microsoft stopped the production of Xbox 360 in 2016 and a year later launched Xbox Game Pass, a subscription gaming service that can be accessed on consoles and Windows platforms.

As part of its latest move, the Movies & TV app on the older console will also be removed.

Xbox 360 is regarded as one of the best-selling gaming consoles of all time, right up against Sony’s PlayStation 3. Microsoft had sold about 84 million units of Xbox 360 till 2014, which is when it stopped reporting its sales because of the launch of the successor Xbox One.

In Saudi Arabia Xbox has a strong presence. According to the 2023 Saudi Gaming Market Outlook Report, the company controls 6.5 percent market share in the video game console market among non-professional gamers.

The Middle East, and Saudi Arabia in particular, has emerged as a key player in the gaming industry in recent years. According to a report by tech company Game Changer, 60 percent of the region’s population consider themselves to be gaming enthusiasts.

In 2022, Saudi Arabia launched a national strategy to make the country a global hub for gaming and esports.

The strategy, which is backed by a $38-billion investment, aims to develop 30 games and create 40,000 jobs by 2030 and is expected to contribute $13.3 billion to the country’s GDP by 2030.

With Reuters

