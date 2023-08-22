You are here

Radhi Jaidi: Tunisia needs football revolution to compete at higher level

Radhi Jaidi: Tunisia needs football revolution to compete at higher level
Jaidi emerged as a commanding center-back for the Tunis heavyweights before making history as the first Tunisian to play in the English Premier League. (AFP filephoto)
Updated 22 August 2023
MARK LOMAS

  • North African nation’s World Cup hero is now a coach at Belgian top-flight club Cercle Brugge
  • Jaidi was sacked as coach by Esperance just 2 weeks before his side were crowned Ligue 1 champions
After nearly two decades away from his native Tunisia, Radhi Jaidi’s return to Esperance in 2021 was supposed to mark the triumphant homecoming of a legend.

Jaidi emerged as a commanding center-back for the Tunis heavyweights before making history as the first Tunisian to play in the English Premier League for Bolton Wanderers, and later Birmingham City and Southampton.

Coming back to Esperance as head coach, Jaidi — who had impressed as Southampton U23s boss after hanging up his boots — arrived promising to use his English football experience to improve the fortunes of his first club.

It started well, with a Tunisian Super Cup triumph over CS Sfaxien but Jaidi ultimately lasted less than a year. His sacking, after a shock Tunisian Cup exit to CS M’saken, was particularly brutal — coming just two weeks before his side were crowned Ligue 1 champions.

It was tough to take and Jaidi, who is now on the coaching staff at Belgian top-flight club Cercle Brugge, feels that his time at Esperance proved a valuable learning experience.

“Even though Tunisia is my country and I know the mentality and culture, this was a difficult experience,” Jaidi told Arab News. “The main lesson I took from Esperance is that you can never fully trust the process. I agreed on a plan, on the objectives with the owner and the president — it was about building something long-term. But then he changed his mind.

“I’m sad that we couldn’t finish the project we started but we had many positive steps and successes, such as objectives around improving players and staff. I also think the football we showed in Esperance was beautiful football to watch.

“As a former player of Esperance, it was still a dream for me to be a head coach and that experience will stay in my mind always.”

Jaidi has been earmarked by many as a future Tunisia national team coach but the former defender, who made a record 105 appearances for the Eagles of Carthage between 1996 and 2009, feels that the football infrastructure in his country needs significant improvement before he would consider the top job.

“The national team is an objective of every Tunisian coach and I would be proud to take the Tunisian team,” Jaidi said. “If I coach the national team, I want to take them to the next round of the World Cup as a minimum and win the African Nations Cup as a minimum. That is not a dream, that is a fact for me and I know this is what the Tunisia fans would expect.

“But I don’t think Tunisia is ready yet. There are some aspects we need to improve in Tunisian football and also as a coach I want to operate on a daily basis with a club right now, but I think this door will be open in the future.”

Jaidi was part of the last Tunisia side to win the African Nations Cup in 2004 and believes strongly that the Tunisian Football Federation failed both initially to build on that success and subsequently in not encouraging that generation to be involved in the country’s football governance.

“It’s not a surprise to me that we have not won (AFCON) since then,” Jaidi said. “Every time Tunisia hits a high level, we push the reset button that take us back to zero. In modern football this is not the way to achieve success. You need to build the base and then take steps forward but in Tunisia we just didn’t build on the 2004 generation.

“These guys should be integrated — who wants to be a physio, or a coach or part of the high-performance staff? Instead, it’s nothing and this opportunity to help build the younger generation is lost.”

Jaidi also bemoaned Tunisia’s long-time reliance on foreign-born players, insisting that more time should be spent developing clearer pathways for local talent.

“We are neglecting players like Radhi Jaidi, like (fellow AFCON-winning defenders) Khaled Badra and Karim Haggui, who came from the south of Tunisia and then went to play for the biggest clubs in Tunisia, then the national team and then moved to Europe.

“Local players are struggling because they have no development, no psychological support. I was shocked when I returned to Tunisia to see that nothing has changed since I left 20 years ago.

“We have the potential but we’re not exploiting it. Some of this is because of the rules and government legislation that is stopping us (bringing) in high levels of sponsorship and to monetize football better.

“Even with our approach we are one of the best teams in Africa and we make it to the World Cup but we could achieve so much more. There is an incredible amount of natural talent in Tunisia. They just need more support.”

Jaidi was the first Tunisian to play in the Premier League when he signed for Bolton Wanderers in 2004 and while he is pleased to see Mohamed Drager (Nottingham Forest), Hannibal Mejbri (Manchester United) and Anis Ben Slimane (Sheffield United) among the EPL squad lists this season, he notes that none of them were born in Tunisia.

“Of course I want to see more Tunisians in the Premier League as this will give a platform for Tunisian football to be better known around the world. The first time I came to England, everyone asked ‘who are you?’ I’d already won the African Nations Cup and played in a World Cup but this is what players are fighting against.

“The lack of Tunisian-born players in England or other big European leagues isn’t surprising to me; again it shows we need to improve how we develop talented players,” Jaidi said.

“Honestly, I feel that Morocco and Egypt are far ahead of Tunisia, especially when you look at the local leagues from an operational and organizational perspective.”

Jaidi wants to see dramatic changes in the governance of Tunisian football but is not optimistic that a football revolution will be forthcoming.

“It is something that could change in less than 10 years if we act now. But there is a reluctance to have a long-term plan because the people (who) are in charge don’t know if they will be in the same jobs next year.

“They need to see that it is not about individuals, it is about a plan that everyone can come together and embrace — that’s how we move forward.

“I ask myself these questions every day. When I first came to Bolton, everyone had a picture and a quote on their locker specific to them. Mine was, ‘Fulfilling people’s dreams.’ I have always been proud to represent Tunisian people and I just want the best for Tunisian football.”

RIYADH: The general assembly of the Arab Esports Federation has elected Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Sultan as president for a second term.

The election took place during the Kingdom’s hosting of the Afro-Arab Esports League from Aug. 18 to 20, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The assembly also elected Sheikh Sultan bin Khalifa Al-Nahyan as the first vice president, and Hussain AlKooheji, Sherif Abdel Baqi and Maher Sarouli as vice presidents.

Prince Faisal said: “Through this meeting, our objective is to advance our Arab nations to a prominent position within the esports sector, showcasing professionalism that serves as a global benchmark. We aspire for Arab players to excel on the international esports stage.”

Prince Faisal said that Arab countries have talented and dedicated players, leaders and officials.

Spain celebrate Women's World Cup at home with Carmona remembering her late father

Spain celebrate Women’s World Cup at home with Carmona remembering her late father
Updated 22 August 2023
AP

Spain celebrate Women’s World Cup at home with Carmona remembering her late father

Spain celebrate Women’s World Cup at home with Carmona remembering her late father
  • Carmona and her teammates  paraded on an open-air bus past some of Madrid’s most iconic sites, dancing and waving to fans who lined up along the streets of the capital
  • The 23-year-old Real Madrid player was named the final’s most valuable player and became the first player since American Carli Lloyd in 2015 to score in a World Cup semifinal and final
Updated 22 August 2023
AP

MADRID: Spain celebrated their Women’s World Cup title at home with Olga Carmona being thrown up into the air by her teammates in front of thousands of fans who welcomed the newly crowned champions on Monday.

Carmona, who scored the winning goal in Sunday’s final against England, participated in the celebrations despite being told after the match that her father had died following an illness. Her family decided to wait until the match was over to inform Carmona.

“Today is a very special day for the entire country, but it’s also a bit complicated for me,” Carmona told the fans who greeted the players a day after La Roja’s 1-0 win over England in Australia.

“Yesterday was a day of mixed emotions for me,” she said. “At one point it was the best day of my life, but then it became the worst. I’m really moved to be able to offer this joy for the entire country. Now you have the star that you all wanted so much, and not only the one that we will carry on our chests, but also all the ones that are in the sky and that accompanied us.”

Carmona had been thrown up in the air by her teammates shortly after she entered the stage prepared for the team’s celebrations in Madrid. Fans chanted her name repeatedly, “Olga, Olga, Olga...”

Carmona’s father was ill and died while her mother and other relatives traveled to Australia to watch her in the final. The 23-year-old Real Madrid player was named the final’s most valuable player and became the first player since American Carli Lloyd in 2015 to score in a World Cup semifinal and final.

Carmona and her teammates earlier paraded on an open-air bus past some of Madrid’s most iconic sites, dancing and waving to fans who lined up along the streets of the capital carrying Spain flags and wearing the nation’s red-and-yellow colors.

The players arrived at the celebration spot near midnight local time, some three hours after their plane had landed. A DJ, local musicians and other attractions were in place to entertain fans as they waited for the players at the Madrid Rio park.

The celebrations ended some four hours later with confetti being sprinkled onto the stage and players, staff and fans singing “We Are The Champions.”

During the charter flight to Madrid, players celebrated and chanted together with the World Cup trophy. Captain Ivana Andres gave a speech on the passenger address system. The flight also included federation officials, sponsors, and journalists.

A Spain flag was waved outside a plane window at Adolfo Suarez Madrid-Barajas. A couple of flight attendants came out of the front door carrying a flag, then Andres, coach Jorge Vilda and federation president Luis Rubiales came out offering the trophy. The group came off the plane and posed for a photo with the trophy and their winners’ medals.

Rubiales had been harshly criticized throughout the day for kissing a player on the lips during the medal ceremony after the final, drawing allegations of inappropriate conduct in a sport that has struggled to overcome sexism. The outspoken federation president later released a video apologizing for his actions. He did not appear to be at the celebration venue.

Vilda, who endured a rebellion by players who didn’t like his methods less than a year ago, received a lukewarm welcome by fans. He had been jeered by some during a viewing party in Madrid during the final.

“Without your energy and support, this wouldn’t have been possible,” he told fans. “We said that we were going to take you to the streets, and today we are celebrating what we achieved.”

Spain hadn’t celebrated a soccer world title since the men’s team won their lone World Cup trophy in 2010 in South Africa.

Only Germany have also won the women’s and men’s World Cups.

Pulisic stars on Serie A debut with stunning goal to help AC Milan win

Pulisic stars on Serie A debut with stunning goal to help AC Milan win
Updated 22 August 2023
AP

Pulisic stars on Serie A debut with stunning goal to help AC Milan win

Pulisic stars on Serie A debut with stunning goal to help AC Milan win
  • Pulisic, who joined Milan last month, had a hand in Olivier Giroud’s opener and his former Chelsea teammate returned the favor in the 21st minute
Updated 22 August 2023
AP

MILAN: US standout Christian Pulisic began his AC Milan career in impressive style by scoring one goal and setting up another as Bologna was beaten 2-0 on Monday in their opening match of Serie A.

Pulisic, who joined Milan last month, had a hand in Olivier Giroud’s opener and his former Chelsea teammate returned the favor in the 21st minute.

“It was a fantastic start for sure,” Pulisic said. “I’m really excited to be a part of this team. The two early goals really helped us because it was a difficult game after that. And for me just a great start personally as well, nice to get a goal.”

Pulisic is one of several new Rossoneri faces. Milan were the busiest Serie A club in the offseason, bringing in six new players and he said the presence of former teammates played a part in his decision to join the storied Italian club.

“It was just speaking with those guys. With Olivier we had some good experiences together, I played with Fikayo (Tomori), I played with Ruben and the connection is just there, as you can see tonight again,” Pulisic said.

“And it was great to get the assist from Ollie again. It just felt like the perfect step in my career and I feel really, really welcome.”

Pulisic’s US teammate Yunus Musah was suspended for the season opener. But other new buys Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Tijjani Reijnders were given starting debuts and the latter also had a hand in the opener in the 11th minute.

Pulisic put in a precise crossfield pass to the back post where Reijnders cut it back for Giroud to slot in at the other side.

Pulisic did even better 10 minutes later when he played a one-two with Giroud before firing into the far side.

“We are very happy with this first match and I am even happier for Christian,” Giroud said. “I know him very well, we played together and had a good relationship on the field.”

With a comfortable lead and the heat nearing 30 degrees — even at night — in Bologna, Milan’s intensity dropped.

Rafael Leão could have made it three in the final minute but his effort came off the inside of the far post.

RANIERI’S BACK

Claudio Ranieri ‘s first match back in Serie A ended in a creditable 0-0 for Cagliari at Torino.

Torino had the better of the chances but — just like last season — struggled to make the most of its opportunities.

The 71-year-old Ranieri was back at the club that effectively launched his coaching career more than 30 years ago.

He achieved another seemingly improbable feat last season when he steered Cagliari to promotion via the playoffs.

Muhammad Ali's grandson used to fight when challenged because of his name. Now he's an MMA fighter

Muhammad Ali’s grandson used to fight when challenged because of his name. Now he’s an MMA fighter
Updated 22 August 2023
AP

Muhammad Ali’s grandson used to fight when challenged because of his name. Now he’s an MMA fighter

Muhammad Ali’s grandson used to fight when challenged because of his name. Now he’s an MMA fighter
  • Ali Walsh fought on his first PFL card at MSG, challenged as much by the historic setting as his opponent
  • Even if he opts to turn pro next year, Ali Walsh said he still wouldn’t expect to go right into the PFL season
Updated 22 August 2023
AP

NEW YORK: Biaggio Ali Walsh used to think about fighting only when someone wanted to see if the grandson of “The Greatest” was any good himself.

Muhammad Ali is one of the biggest and best-known figures in boxing history. When kids in Las Vegas discovered he was also the grandfather of Biaggio and his brother, Nico, they’d challenge the siblings to put on the gloves.

“People would find out who me and Nico were related to and they’d say, ‘Oh, can you fight?” Ali Walsh said. “And I’m like, ‘I don’t know.’”

The answer now is clearly yes.

These days, Ali Walsh can’t wait to fight, and he’ll do so again Wednesday at Madison Square Garden with his next bout on a Professional Fighters League card.

Five fights into his MMA career, it’s the second time he’ll be competing in an arena where his grandfather participated in some of its most memorable events. Ali lost to Joe Frazier there in the 1971 “Fight of the Century” but won his other seven bouts, including a rematch with Frazier, and was the guest referee in the first Wrestlemania.

Ali Walsh fought on his first PFL card at MSG, challenged as much by the historic setting as his opponent.

“I was super nervous but I went in there and just stayed calm, just got the job done and that’s how I want to be in every fight,” Ali Walsh said.

Ali Walsh (4-1) still fights as an amateur, trying to make up for a somewhat late start to a combat career.

Two weeks shy of 25, he certainly lacks the foundation of his grandfather, who began boxing at 12 and was just 18 when he won a boxing gold medal at the 1960 Olympics in Rome.

But fighting at any age was never part of Ali Walsh’s plan. He was a running back at powerful Bishop Gorman High School, where he scored 65 touchdowns and rushed for more than 4,500 yards on teams that went 45-0 and won three consecutive Nevada state championships from 2014-16. He then spent two seasons at California before transferring back to UNLV to play for his high school coach.

While training to stay in shape as his football career was ending and working as an intern, he developed an itch to join the guys he was helping as a strength and conditioning coach.

“I just saw them putting in all this hard work and I was like, ‘I’m 21, 22 years old, I’m still young, I could do this,’” Ali Walsh said. “Like, I could just go for it. I don’t want to be 40 years old and think, ‘Oh, would I have been a good fighter?’ Like, I don’t want to have those kind of thoughts and regret, so I just said you know what, I’m just going to go for it.”

But having never even wrestled in high school, Ali Walsh had to learn every aspect of his new sport.

Ali’s body was already too ravaged by Parkinson’s disease to have ever shown him his skills — not that the “Ali Shuffle” would do much use in a cage against guys who could go for his legs — so their time together was spent more on dinners and movies. But Ali Walsh was able to pick up something by watching old footage.

“Stylistically, my grandfather had such a stinging jab,” Ali Walsh said. “He really used his jab to set up a bunch of stuff and I think that one of the biggest things that I pick up from him is how he sets up his right hand using his jabs, or he sets up other combos using the jab.”

It’s working for Ali Walsh, who has won all three fights on PFL cards by first-round knockout on punches, including his most recent outing in June.

Still, he concedes he’s a long way from being able to match the experience of the PFL pros fighting for a $1 million prize. Even if he opts to turn pro next year, Ali Walsh said he still wouldn’t expect to go right into the PFL season.

But he’s come a long way already from the guy who lost his debut in June 2022, so overrun with nerves and anxiety that he wilted quickly and found himself in the hospital after the fight, with his family certain he wouldn’t want another one.

He’s come even further from the teenager who recalls being apprehensive when an older kid wanted to fight him.

“He just kept running his mouth, telling me he wants to box me and stuff, ‘Ali’s grandkid, let’s box,’ and I kept saying no, no, no because I was kind of intimidated,” Ali Walsh said. “The dude was a senior. Like, he’s talking down on a 14-year-old. I was kind of intimidated, I don’t want to box, I’m tired. And then obviously the crowd peer pressured me, so I put the gloves on and just freaking whooped his (behind). It was fun.”

It’s more fun now that he knows what he’s doing, believing he’s getting better with every bout. And with Nico an unbeaten pro boxer who has his next fight a few days later in Tulsa, Oklahoma, it’s safe to say none of those kids back home would be messing with Ali’s grandsons today.

“They wouldn’t try it now,” Ali Walsh said.

Arsenal sink Palace to extend perfect start despite Tomiyasu red card

Arsenal sink Palace to extend perfect start despite Tomiyasu red card
Updated 22 August 2023
AFP

Arsenal sink Palace to extend perfect start despite Tomiyasu red card

Arsenal sink Palace to extend perfect start despite Tomiyasu red card
  • Arteta was delighted with the way Arsenal refused to surrender their lead as they moved up to third place
  • Arsenal had the best away record in the top flight last season and registered a division-best 10 clean sheets on their travels
Updated 22 August 2023
AFP

LONDON: Arsenal shrugged off Takehiro Tomiyasu’s red card to extend their perfect start to the Premier League season as Martin Odegaard sealed a 1-0 victory against Crystal Palace on Monday.

Odegaard’s second-half penalty at Selhurst Park put Arsenal on course for their second successive win.

But Mikel Arteta’s side had to dig deep to preserve the points after Japan defender Tomiyasu was controversially sent off for a second yellow card midway through the second half.

Tomiyasu had been booked for taking too long over a throw-in before his dismissal for making minimal contact on Jordan Ayew.

Arteta was delighted with the way Arsenal refused to surrender their lead as they moved up to third place, behind leaders Brighton and second-placed Manchester City on goal difference.

“Great win. I’m so happy. To play 30 minutes away from home with 10 men is extremely difficult,” Arteta said.

“Some players were suffering physically. The subs were magnificent, they knew what they had to do.

“Today we had a difficult one, we overcame it and it will make us better.”

Frustrated by Tomiyasu’s first booking for time-wasting, Arteta added: “This is the standard. I think it was eight seconds. We might have to play with a stop watch.”

Expected to mount a sustained title challenge following last season’s late collapse that gifted the trophy to City, the north Londoners look up for the fight after building on their opening weekend win against Nottingham Forest.

While they haven’t played their most fluent football yet, this could prove a significant building block in their bid for a first title since 2004.

Arsenal had the best away record in the top flight last season and registered a division-best 10 clean sheets on their travels.

Arteta’s men looked like road warriors again as they repelled Palace’s late flurry of pressure.

With new goalkeeper David Raya among the Arsenal substitutes after his loan move from Brentford, the spotlight was on Aaron Ramsdale as the England international fights to hold onto his place.

Ramsdale rose to the challenge with a confident display from the moment he turned away Eberechi Eze’s long-range strike in the early stages.

Emulating City boss Pep Guardiola’s tactic of instructing a defender to advance forward whenever they have possession, Arteta deployed Thomas Partey at right-back with a license to link up play from his preferred midfield role.

That allowed Arsenal to dominate possession but Eddie Nketiah, deputizing for the injured Gabriel Jesus, failed to make their first-half pressure pay off.

The 24-year-old wasted a good chance when he nimbly turned away Joachim Andersen, only to scuff his shot against the far post with just Sam Johnstone to beat.

Palace were denied a penalty after William Saliba’s sliding tackle on Ayew was ignored by VAR.

Nketiah was profligate again when he chipped over from just six yards after Declan Rice picked out the unmarked forward.

Arsenal kept their composure and Odegaard’s fierce 25-yard strike forced a superb tip over from Johnstone.

Odegaard wouldn’t be denied again as the Norwegian netted from the spot in the 54th minute to reward Arsenal’s dominant display.

Gabriel Martinelli’s quick free-kick caught Palace dozing and Nketiah rounded Johnstone before being upended by the keeper, who was sent the wrong way by Odegaard’s ice-cool penalty.

When Partey’s blast from the edge of the area was slapped over by Johnstone, it looked like Arsenal would cruise to victory.

But Palace were given a glimmer of hope in the 67th minute as Tomiyasu was harshly dismissed for a slight push on Ayew that was not reviewed by VAR under rules governing second yellow cards.

Palace’s frustration mounted when Eze went down under contact from Partey but saw his penalty claim rejected.

In a tense finale, Odsonne Edouard had Palace’s best chance to equalize when he headed wide from Tyrick Mitchell’s cross.

Mitchell also squandered an opportunity, blazing over from six yards as Arsenal held firm.

