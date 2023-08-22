Islamic Military Counter Terrorism Coalition head receives Malaysian ambassador to Saudi Arabia

RIYADH: The Secretary-General of the Islamic Military Counter Terrorism Coalition Maj. Gen. Mohammed bin Saeed Al-Moghedi on Tuesday received the Malaysian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Datuk Wan Zaidi Wan Abdullah and his accompanying delegation at the organization’s headquarters in Riyadh.
During talks, they discussed topics of mutual concern, the fight against terrorism, coalition intellectual and media strategic initiatives, terrorism financing, and military affairs.
The envoy and his party toured the coalition’s headquarters and were briefed on projects taking place to combat and monitor the activities of global terrorist groups.
Abdullah highlighted the importance of the coalition’s work in tackling violence and extremism for all member countries and Al-Moghedi noted the critical role played by the Kingdom in providing support for the intergovernmental alliance’s initiatives.
Back to school shopping in full swing as Saudi supplies demand reaches new heights
Students, parents and teachers are stocking up on new stationery supplies around the Kingdom in anticipation of the new school year
Updated 22 August 2023
Nada Hameed
JEDDAH: With the dawn of a new academic year in Saudi Arabia, the familiar hustle and bustle of back-to-school preparations has returned, marking a time of excitement, and a flurry of activity for both parents and students.
This year, stationery and school supplies business owners are reporting a significant surge in demand.
Malls and major libraries around Saudi Arabia took the opportunity to host back-to-school festivals and campaigns as a one-stop shopping experience for families. These events featured a diverse array of school essentials, ranging from bags and uniforms to an extensive selection of stationery supplies, including the notebooks, pencils, pens and tools required for study and notetaking. It also made for a fun family day out.
Mohammed Al-Malki, a stationery shop owner from Jeddah, told Arab News: “The increase in purchasing activity began about a week prior to schools reopening and continued to peak throughout the final weekend before classes commenced.”
Al-Malki said that demand remains robust for the first two weeks of the new academic term.
The digital landscape has also played a crucial role in reshaping the way that students and parents approach back-to-school shopping.
It’s always a positive feeling to be back, following a delightful summer vacation.
Ghadeer Shaheen, Primary school teacher
E-commerce platforms have witnessed a significant uptick in sales, particularly in school bags. Boys and girls are embracing the convenience of purchasing their essentials through apps and websites, drawn by the extensive options for customization and ease of browsing and selecting exactly what they want.
Reham Modaress, a Saudi mother of five, gave Arab News her insights into the evolving school shopping landscape.
Her two elder daughters, who are in the seventh and eighth grades, opted for a more contemporary approach by ordering their backpacks and school shoes through online platforms such as Shein.
“These platforms offer a variety of stylish options that allow them to follow trends that resonate with their preferences,” Modaress said.
Modaress also said that while her older daughters were navigating online shopping independently, she and her husband were overseeing the school preparation purchases for their younger children.
She added, “However, for certain items like school uniforms, a physical visit to shops is a must to ensure the right fit and quality.”
According to Modaress, “The earlier the better … to plan school preparation time and avoid the annual school hustle and bustle.”
Neamah Fadel, a mother of three, shared her thoughts on the return to school. She emphasized the sense of excitement that permeates her household, as both she and her children gear up for the coming year.
Fadel highlighted the attraction of the routine that settles in with the start of the school season. “What stands out most for me,” she said, “is the structured routine my children adopt once school is back in session.”
She expressed her delight in the transformation of the local shopping scene, as school-related items become ubiquitous and easily accessible. No longer confined to last-minute stationery rushes, the family can leisurely acquire school essentials.
Fadel confessed that she is perhaps more thrilled by the preparations than her own children. Her enthusiasm for the approaching school year is palpable, as she actively engages in organizing her children’s supplies and anticipating the experiences that lie ahead.
One of Fadel’s daughters, Mais, a second-grader, shared her perspective on the return to school: “I had been eagerly anticipating the school’s reopening. Especially for the joy of using my brand-new lunch box.”
Her excitement underscored the emotional reward children gain with even the simplest aspects of returning to the familiar school routine and getting new supplies to take to school.
For Fadel’s son Qusai, a third-grader, the prospect of reconnecting with friends takes center stage. “I’m absolutely thrilled about meeting my friends again,” he said, highlighting the significance of social interaction that children seek within the school environment.
Ghadeer Shaheen, a primary school teacher in Alkhobar, voiced her sentiments about the return to the classroom: “It’s always a positive feeling to be back, following a delightful summer vacation.”
Shaheen’s preparations for the school year went beyond curriculum planning; she chose to surprise her students with a thoughtful school kit. Speaking about the challenges that lie ahead, she said, “I recognize that students maintaining commitment to their studies might pose a challenge in the modern era.”
Saudi environmentalist’s 500,000 bottle cap mural enters Guinness World Records
In 2021, Al-Fadli registered the “Making a Map of the World Using Plastic Covers” initiative as the biggest such map in the world, and which was launched with the Ministry of Sports as part of aims to preserve the environment in Jeddah
Updated 22 August 2023
SALEH FAREED
JEDDAH: Saudi environmental activist Khulood Al-Fadli has officially entered the Guinness World Records for creating the world’s largest mural using plastic bottle caps, symbolizing a green Saudi Arabia.
The mural, which covers an area of 383 square meters, involved the use of 500,000 plastic bottle caps.
The Saudi teacher, who was supported by Green Leaves School students during the eight months it took to create the mural, aims to preserve the environment by reusing and reducing plastic.
Al-Fadli submitted a raft of evidence including video footage, data and witness statements to Guinness World Records and spoke to Arab News of her delight after learning they had confirmed that her application had been successful.
“I’m just so, so pleased for this second record — it was a lot of work for everybody involved, especially the team who supported me,” she said. “It was a while waiting to hear whether it would be officially verified, so when I found out it had been approved it was a huge relief, not so much for myself but for all of those who gave up their time to help make it happen.”
In 2021, Al-Fadli registered the “Making a Map of the World Using Plastic Covers” initiative as the biggest such map in the world, and which was launched with the Ministry of Sports as part of aims to preserve the environment in Jeddah. The 250-square meter, record-breaking world map was made using 350,000 plastic bottle caps.
She added: “Praise be to Allah, always and forever, in the completion of the largest mural in the world … symbolizing the green Saudi Arabia between our past, our civilization and our bright future. The mural took eight months of perseverance and persistence. (It) aims to reuse and reduce plastic and preserve the environment. Thank you for everyone’s support for this initiative and thanks to my team (Keep It Green) and my family and husband who believed in me.”
The certificate for Al-Fadli’s achievement was handed over during a special ceremony at the Jeddah Corniche with the attendance of officials from Guinness World Records and Jeddah Municipality, and members of her family, school and community.
The plastic caps for the mural were collected as a community effort, with contributions from the school students, family, friends and a growing number of plastic bottle cap donors. The caps were cleaned, positioned, and finishing touches added.
Al-Fadli’s students helped created the mosaic mural and learned the importance of repurposing plastic in the process. The children also visited the mural with Al-Fadli, who is the school’s principal, after its completion.
The artist explained that the children participate in many environmental sustainability projects, including cleaning beaches and landscaping in public parks. They were also involved in the 2021 record-breaking world map.
Saudi center empowers women in environmental sector
Compared to last year, there has been a rise of more than 360 percent in the number of women involved in inspections
The number of female inspectors quadrupled during the same period, reaching 111
Updated 22 August 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: The National Center for Environmental Compliance recently reported a significant increase in the number of women carrying out environmental inspections.
Compared to last year, there has been a rise of more than 360 percent in the number of women involved in inspections, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
This aligns with the center’s announcement of an increase in the number of tours to control quality standards this year to 22,000.
The number of male inspectors has also seen a growth of 10 percent compared to the same period last year, bringing the total to 263.
Meanwhile, the number of female inspectors quadrupled during the same period, reaching 111.
The center praised the efficiency of women inspectors in applying environmental criteria and conditions after receiving proper training. The increase in female inspectors aligns with the women’s empowerment goals of Saudi Vision 2030.
They were selected according to the criteria and conditions of employment after they met requirements, including holding a bachelor’s or master’s degree in environmental disciplines.
The center recently signed an agreement with King Khalid University for postgraduate programs in environmental sciences, aiming to encourage student enrollment as well as research and studies.
Festival allows local farmers to connect with buyers and investors from within and outside Saudi Arabia
Updated 22 August 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: The Royal Commission for AlUla has announced the return of the AlUla Dates Festival, which will take place from Sept. 8 to Nov. 11.
The fourth festival will take place every Friday and Saturday and will be split into two sections, Saudi Press Agency reported.
The morning dates auction, which involves farmers and attendees bartering over date prices, will open during the weekends of Sept. 8 to Oct. 28.
From Oct. 13 to Nov. 11, the festival will hold a date souq where visitors can meet farmers, local producers and artisans, as well as sample various date-based culinary options.
The AlUla dates market has experienced an increase in demand in recent years.
The festival allows local farmers to showcase their products and establish connections with buyers and investors from both within and outside Saudi Arabia. It is in line with the goals of Vision 2030, which seeks to strengthen the Kingdom’s position as the world’s largest date producer.
The previous festival attracted nearly 15,000 visitors.
AlUla’s palm fields cover more than 10,000 hectares and contain upwards of two million palm trees. The region produces more than 90,000 tons of dates annually.